US Forecast for Sunday, June 2, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;61;75;48;Heavy thunderstorms;WNW;8;72%;71%;6
Albuquerque, NM;81;58;85;60;A t-storm in spots;ESE;10;40%;41%;10
Anchorage, AK;58;46;58;47;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;66%;28%;4
Asheville, NC;80;56;82;58;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;56%;71%;12
Atlanta, GA;88;65;90;66;Warm with sunshine;WNW;8;50%;0%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;74;64;77;60;Thunderstorms;WSW;10;69%;87%;11
Austin, TX;91;74;93;74;Partly sunny;SSE;3;61%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;84;69;87;60;Thunderstorms;NW;5;54%;84%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;94;73;95;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;5;56%;11%;12
Billings, MT;80;55;85;59;Partly sunny;SSW;6;41%;23%;10
Birmingham, AL;89;64;91;67;Partly sunny, warm;NNW;7;51%;7%;12
Bismarck, ND;75;48;80;55;Warm with hazy sun;SSE;10;52%;7%;9
Boise, ID;79;57;83;60;Partly sunny;ENE;6;45%;62%;10
Boston, MA;66;55;69;56;Periods of sun;SW;7;77%;74%;5
Bridgeport, CT;75;58;73;53;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;76%;82%;10
Buffalo, NY;73;57;63;45;Morning showers;W;13;72%;100%;8
Burlington, VT;70;59;73;48;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;13;77%;86%;3
Caribou, ME;70;48;70;55;A little a.m. rain;SE;12;61%;80%;3
Casper, WY;72;45;76;48;A strong t-storm;ESE;7;56%;80%;11
Charleston, SC;87;72;93;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;50%;0%;12
Charleston, WV;80;61;78;51;Thunderstorms;NW;6;80%;75%;9
Charlotte, NC;84;63;89;64;Mostly sunny, warm;WNW;5;49%;2%;11
Cheyenne, WY;67;47;73;49;A strong t-storm;ESE;11;62%;80%;10
Chicago, IL;73;54;62;50;Sunshine, but cooler;NNE;9;58%;3%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;61;63;51;Sprinkles;N;13;72%;55%;8
Columbia, SC;91;64;94;67;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;46%;0%;11
Columbus, OH;83;61;71;46;Not as warm;NW;11;72%;59%;8
Concord, NH;73;53;70;47;Thunderstorms;WSW;5;70%;95%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;74;89;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;66%;55%;7
Denver, CO;74;49;77;52;A strong t-storm;WNW;6;59%;81%;12
Des Moines, IA;83;53;76;53;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;45%;0%;10
Detroit, MI;77;55;68;44;Not as warm;NW;10;49%;47%;8
Dodge City, KS;87;61;76;63;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;9;77%;80%;6
Duluth, MN;71;42;62;41;Sunshine;SSE;6;47%;0%;9
El Paso, TX;96;69;96;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;25%;55%;12
Fairbanks, AK;56;47;66;45;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;59%;64%;3
Fargo, ND;72;43;72;51;Hazy sun;ESE;6;37%;0%;9
Grand Junction, CO;86;56;82;56;Sunshine and nice;SE;8;30%;36%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;69;51;66;41;Partly sunny;NNW;10;56%;5%;10
Hartford, CT;82;58;77;53;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;67%;82%;6
Helena, MT;79;52;81;55;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;44%;24%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;76;90;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;93;75;95;74;Partial sunshine;S;5;62%;10%;12
Indianapolis, IN;84;61;74;49;Not as warm;NNE;9;61%;15%;10
Jackson, MS;91;69;93;72;Partly sunny, warm;N;4;52%;10%;12
Jacksonville, FL;95;73;93;73;Lots of sun, warm;WSW;7;51%;16%;12
Juneau, AK;56;46;60;44;A shower in the a.m.;S;8;67%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;89;63;79;61;Not as warm;E;6;51%;5%;10
Knoxville, TN;85;63;86;59;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;64%;68%;11
Las Vegas, NV;91;67;90;68;Sunshine;NNW;5;18%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;81;64;79;51;Partly sunny;NNW;8;66%;28%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;68;90;67;A t-storm around;NE;6;58%;55%;10
Long Beach, CA;67;59;70;59;Low clouds breaking;W;6;61%;17%;9
Los Angeles, CA;67;57;71;58;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;67%;22%;9
Louisville, KY;84;65;79;53;Partly sunny, nice;N;7;64%;22%;11
Madison, WI;73;51;69;43;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;8;48%;0%;10
Memphis, TN;90;70;90;67;Mainly cloudy;NE;8;59%;44%;8
Miami, FL;90;79;89;79;Partly sunny;SSE;8;68%;44%;12
Milwaukee, WI;71;50;61;45;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;10;57%;0%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;52;72;53;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;41%;0%;9
Mobile, AL;91;72;95;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;53%;8%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;64;90;68;Sunshine and warm;WNW;5;54%;9%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;44;39;49;30;Heavy thunderstorms;W;31;93%;90%;4
Nashville, TN;87;65;86;60;Partly sunny, warm;N;7;56%;28%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;76;94;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;56%;8%;12
New York, NY;80;62;79;57;Thunderstorms;WNW;7;68%;86%;10
Newark, NJ;82;62;81;55;Thunderstorms;WNW;6;67%;85%;10
Norfolk, VA;81;65;88;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;54%;41%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;87;66;78;68;Thunderstorms;ESE;8;86%;86%;7
Olympia, WA;77;49;73;46;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;63%;4%;8
Omaha, NE;80;53;77;58;Mostly cloudy;E;6;47%;0%;7
Orlando, FL;97;76;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;62%;48%;12
Philadelphia, PA;85;65;86;58;Thunderstorms;WNW;7;58%;84%;11
Phoenix, AZ;98;71;96;70;Plenty of sun;W;5;16%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;83;62;71;47;Spotty showers;NW;10;70%;72%;4
Portland, ME;61;51;58;52;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;89%;82%;4
Portland, OR;79;53;79;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;54%;3%;8
Providence, RI;76;54;73;55;Periods of sun;SSW;7;69%;66%;6
Raleigh, NC;84;63;88;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;56%;42%;11
Reno, NV;77;53;78;55;A t-storm in spots;W;6;39%;70%;12
Richmond, VA;83;63;88;59;Thunderstorms;WNW;8;54%;84%;11
Roswell, NM;93;66;90;67;A strong t-storm;S;11;57%;80%;11
Sacramento, CA;91;58;85;56;Mostly sunny;S;8;58%;11%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;79;56;76;56;A t-storm in spots;E;7;49%;55%;11
San Antonio, TX;93;74;94;74;Humid with some sun;SE;7;68%;7%;9
San Diego, CA;67;60;69;60;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;66%;9%;9
San Francisco, CA;69;55;65;54;Low clouds breaking;WSW;11;76%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;93;70;96;70;Sunny and very warm;SSW;9;41%;0%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;74;55;75;52;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;63%;4%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;72;47;76;52;Partly sunny;SSW;5;48%;0%;10
Spokane, WA;86;58;87;57;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;35%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;86;59;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;E;9;59%;5%;11
St. Louis, MO;88;64;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;N;8;52%;10%;11
Tampa, FL;92;76;91;75;Lots of sun, humid;W;7;69%;13%;12
Toledo, OH;83;59;69;44;Sprinkles, cooler;NW;9;62%;46%;8
Tucson, AZ;97;64;96;63;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;17%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;88;67;81;68;Showers and t-storms;E;5;80%;75%;7
Vero Beach, FL;89;72;91;72;A t-storm or two;SW;7;71%;72%;12
Washington, DC;87;65;87;59;Thunderstorms;NW;7;60%;84%;10
Wichita, KS;89;63;78;64;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;8;76%;80%;7
Wilmington, DE;85;64;85;57;Thunderstorms;WNW;8;62%;84%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.