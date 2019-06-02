US Forecast for Monday, June 3, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;46;61;45;Windy;W;16;47%;52%;7
Albuquerque, NM;82;61;85;61;A strong t-storm;SE;10;42%;49%;12
Anchorage, AK;59;47;64;50;Sun and clouds;SSE;5;61%;44%;5
Asheville, NC;80;60;77;48;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;8;53%;10%;12
Atlanta, GA;90;67;89;63;Mostly sunny, nice;N;7;44%;0%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;76;61;72;54;Sun, some clouds;NNW;15;43%;4%;11
Austin, TX;93;75;94;74;Clouds and sun;SSE;3;59%;12%;12
Baltimore, MD;85;62;74;55;Not as warm;NW;13;35%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;96;73;Sunshine and warm;S;5;53%;13%;12
Billings, MT;85;59;87;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;38%;32%;10
Birmingham, AL;92;67;90;64;Mostly sunny;NE;6;50%;9%;12
Bismarck, ND;79;56;87;62;A t-storm around;S;11;60%;73%;9
Boise, ID;83;59;86;57;A thunderstorm;NNE;7;40%;51%;10
Boston, MA;66;56;69;50;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;31%;19%;10
Bridgeport, CT;74;53;69;49;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;13;39%;11%;10
Buffalo, NY;62;44;57;46;Clouds and sun;WSW;14;53%;7%;9
Burlington, VT;70;48;60;45;Windy with t-showers;WNW;16;59%;83%;6
Caribou, ME;59;51;67;41;Thundershowers;WSW;15;68%;84%;2
Casper, WY;79;46;78;49;Partly sunny;SSW;13;44%;18%;11
Charleston, SC;93;73;91;71;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;7;51%;5%;12
Charleston, WV;79;53;72;48;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;46%;7%;11
Charlotte, NC;90;65;84;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;45%;0%;11
Cheyenne, WY;74;48;76;50;A t-storm around;W;8;47%;55%;11
Chicago, IL;66;51;65;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;56%;8%;10
Cleveland, OH;63;51;58;54;Mostly sunny, cool;S;10;54%;0%;10
Columbia, SC;94;66;91;63;Mostly sunny;NE;7;44%;0%;11
Columbus, OH;75;48;68;49;Mostly sunny, cool;E;7;44%;1%;11
Concord, NH;70;46;67;41;A p.m. t-shower;WNW;13;44%;56%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;63%;42%;11
Denver, CO;81;51;81;53;A t-storm around;SW;7;47%;55%;12
Des Moines, IA;79;55;77;63;Nice with some sun;SSE;10;52%;68%;9
Detroit, MI;68;44;65;51;Mostly sunny, cool;SSW;7;41%;2%;10
Dodge City, KS;83;62;84;64;Variable clouds;SW;14;68%;66%;10
Duluth, MN;62;41;58;44;Partly sunny;ENE;8;64%;10%;9
El Paso, TX;96;69;95;69;Clouds and sun;SE;8;29%;40%;13
Fairbanks, AK;63;44;67;42;Clouds and sunshine;ENE;6;35%;25%;5
Fargo, ND;73;52;85;64;A t-storm around;S;13;45%;73%;9
Grand Junction, CO;82;56;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;NE;8;35%;25%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;68;41;66;50;Mostly sunny, cool;S;6;45%;3%;10
Hartford, CT;77;53;69;47;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;13;35%;17%;9
Helena, MT;83;55;84;52;A t-storm around;WSW;9;40%;41%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;75;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;94;74;95;75;Sun and some clouds;SSE;6;60%;14%;12
Indianapolis, IN;76;48;75;54;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;47%;8%;11
Jackson, MS;93;70;94;71;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;54%;18%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;73;96;75;Sunshine, very hot;SSW;6;50%;13%;12
Juneau, AK;61;46;58;46;A shower;SSE;8;72%;83%;2
Kansas City, MO;81;61;82;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;60%;78%;9
Knoxville, TN;87;62;81;54;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;45%;1%;11
Las Vegas, NV;90;68;93;71;Plenty of sunshine;NW;5;16%;12%;12
Lexington, KY;81;51;75;53;Mostly sunny;E;6;46%;4%;11
Little Rock, AR;92;68;87;68;A t-storm in spots;E;7;65%;55%;7
Long Beach, CA;67;60;71;60;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;64%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;67;58;73;59;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;68%;2%;8
Louisville, KY;82;52;77;57;Mostly sunny;E;5;46%;4%;11
Madison, WI;70;45;73;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;26%;10
Memphis, TN;91;68;88;66;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;52%;16%;10
Miami, FL;90;80;90;79;A t-storm around;SSE;7;66%;47%;12
Milwaukee, WI;67;44;62;52;Mostly sunny, cool;SSE;8;50%;3%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;54;83;63;Nice with sunshine;S;9;45%;44%;10
Mobile, AL;94;74;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;W;5;53%;11%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;68;91;65;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;5;54%;12%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;47;32;34;23;P.M. snow showers;WNW;34;87%;72%;6
Nashville, TN;88;61;84;59;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;38%;3%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;77;94;76;Mostly sunny;S;6;55%;9%;12
New York, NY;83;58;70;53;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;15;34%;6%;10
Newark, NJ;82;56;70;50;Partly sunny, cooler;NW;13;35%;7%;10
Norfolk, VA;87;67;77;59;Sunny, not as warm;N;10;52%;2%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;67;82;70;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;9;79%;68%;8
Olympia, WA;76;46;72;41;Partial sunshine;SW;6;53%;5%;9
Omaha, NE;77;59;77;67;Partly sunny;S;12;64%;71%;10
Orlando, FL;95;76;94;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;59%;42%;12
Philadelphia, PA;89;59;72;52;Cooler;NW;13;35%;3%;11
Phoenix, AZ;95;70;96;71;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;5;16%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;73;48;65;44;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;13;42%;4%;11
Portland, ME;57;50;66;47;Thundershowers;W;15;50%;65%;10
Portland, OR;78;50;74;47;Partly sunny;NNW;6;49%;5%;9
Providence, RI;71;55;71;48;Partly sunny, breezy;W;13;35%;17%;10
Raleigh, NC;88;64;81;55;Sunshine, pleasant;N;8;50%;0%;11
Reno, NV;79;55;83;58;Sun and some clouds;WNW;6;33%;27%;12
Richmond, VA;87;60;77;49;Sunlit, not as warm;NNE;9;43%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;84;64;90;63;A strong t-storm;SSE;10;52%;80%;12
Sacramento, CA;84;56;90;59;Sunlit and very warm;SSW;6;57%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;74;56;77;57;Partly sunny;ESE;7;46%;30%;11
San Antonio, TX;94;77;93;74;Humid with some sun;SE;8;64%;29%;11
San Diego, CA;67;60;69;61;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;67%;6%;6
San Francisco, CA;62;54;66;53;Sunny;WSW;10;76%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;97;73;96;74;Warm with sunshine;E;7;43%;4%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;52;70;50;Partly sunny;NE;6;56%;5%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;76;55;76;64;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;64%;30%;10
Spokane, WA;87;58;81;49;Sunshine and warm;SW;12;30%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;79;53;79;59;Mostly sunny;SE;5;50%;26%;11
St. Louis, MO;80;55;81;61;Partly sunny;SSE;7;48%;29%;11
Tampa, FL;91;75;91;75;Mostly sunny, humid;WNW;6;67%;16%;12
Toledo, OH;69;44;66;50;Mostly sunny, cool;S;6;48%;4%;10
Tucson, AZ;95;63;96;64;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;17%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;68;84;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;75%;86%;5
Vero Beach, FL;90;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;67%;45%;12
Washington, DC;86;60;73;52;Mostly sunny, cooler;NW;13;41%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;83;66;79;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;82%;86%;4
Wilmington, DE;84;58;71;51;Cooler;NW;14;41%;1%;11
_____
