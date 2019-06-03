US Forecast for Tuesday, June 4, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;61;45;66;52;A little p.m. rain;SE;8;48%;84%;10
Albuquerque, NM;86;60;81;58;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;39%;71%;12
Anchorage, AK;65;50;64;50;Partly sunny;WSW;6;65%;44%;5
Asheville, NC;79;51;80;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;51%;36%;12
Atlanta, GA;89;66;89;68;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;53%;12%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;71;56;72;65;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;38%;1%;11
Austin, TX;93;74;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;3;59%;69%;7
Baltimore, MD;74;54;78;67;Mostly sunny, nice;S;4;35%;25%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;94;74;95;75;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;33%;12
Billings, MT;87;60;84;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;35%;29%;10
Birmingham, AL;91;67;93;70;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;47%;9%;12
Bismarck, ND;88;61;87;54;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;11;53%;31%;9
Boise, ID;86;58;86;56;Partly sunny;NE;7;32%;0%;10
Boston, MA;70;50;69;56;Clouds and sun;SW;10;38%;60%;10
Bridgeport, CT;71;49;70;60;Clouds and sun;SW;8;40%;42%;10
Buffalo, NY;59;46;64;59;A little a.m. rain;SW;10;60%;75%;2
Burlington, VT;64;44;64;48;A little p.m. rain;SSE;8;48%;84%;8
Caribou, ME;68;42;62;43;Episodes of sunshine;WSW;9;54%;44%;5
Casper, WY;78;48;76;47;A t-storm around;SE;7;48%;64%;11
Charleston, SC;92;74;85;75;A t-storm around;SE;9;66%;55%;12
Charleston, WV;73;49;82;60;Mostly sunny;SE;4;52%;5%;11
Charlotte, NC;86;60;84;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;47%;25%;11
Cheyenne, WY;74;50;75;49;A t-storm around;WNW;10;44%;64%;11
Chicago, IL;63;57;77;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;58%;79%;8
Cleveland, OH;60;53;76;65;Warmer with some sun;SSW;13;51%;62%;10
Columbia, SC;93;67;88;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;57%;57%;11
Columbus, OH;70;49;79;62;Mostly sunny;S;8;56%;60%;11
Concord, NH;66;41;67;48;Sun, then clouds;SW;10;42%;77%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;73;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;SE;10;58%;36%;8
Denver, CO;80;52;81;52;A t-storm around;WSW;7;41%;64%;12
Des Moines, IA;73;64;82;66;A shower or t-storm;WNW;11;71%;85%;5
Detroit, MI;66;50;77;63;Warmer;SSW;10;53%;69%;9
Dodge City, KS;87;66;89;63;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;56%;66%;10
Duluth, MN;55;42;61;48;A severe t-storm;NE;8;81%;86%;3
El Paso, TX;93;66;91;64;A strong t-storm;ENE;8;44%;73%;13
Fairbanks, AK;68;44;67;45;Partly sunny;NNE;6;35%;5%;4
Fargo, ND;88;64;89;55;A p.m. t-storm;N;9;55%;67%;9
Grand Junction, CO;85;55;83;55;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;33%;71%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;67;48;71;63;Showers and t-storms;S;11;65%;82%;8
Hartford, CT;71;47;70;58;Clouds and sun;S;8;40%;44%;10
Helena, MT;84;52;82;51;Mostly sunny;W;7;31%;4%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;75;Some sun, a shower;ENE;14;60%;75%;8
Houston, TX;94;76;93;78;Partly sunny, humid;SE;7;64%;66%;10
Indianapolis, IN;78;59;82;65;Partly sunny;SSW;8;50%;69%;11
Jackson, MS;94;72;94;72;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;56%;17%;12
Jacksonville, FL;97;74;92;74;A t-storm around;SE;8;60%;45%;12
Juneau, AK;56;46;58;44;A little a.m. rain;SSE;7;75%;82%;2
Kansas City, MO;85;69;87;71;A shower or t-storm;WNW;12;70%;84%;6
Knoxville, TN;82;57;88;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;49%;17%;11
Las Vegas, NV;93;72;98;75;Mostly sunny;NW;5;13%;5%;12
Lexington, KY;76;55;84;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;51%;57%;11
Little Rock, AR;88;69;88;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;64%;50%;8
Long Beach, CA;71;61;73;61;Clouds to sun;SSE;6;66%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;70;59;76;61;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;67%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;79;59;85;68;Partly sunny;SSW;8;47%;67%;11
Madison, WI;70;58;76;67;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;69%;86%;3
Memphis, TN;89;70;91;74;A t-storm in spots;S;8;56%;55%;10
Miami, FL;90;80;90;80;A t-storm around;E;7;64%;55%;12
Milwaukee, WI;60;51;75;63;Showers and t-storms;SSW;14;67%;84%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;64;83;65;Variable cloudiness;W;9;63%;74%;5
Mobile, AL;95;74;95;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;56%;14%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;67;93;70;Partly sunny, warm;S;4;50%;8%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;37;25;32;29;Windy and cold;W;38;86%;34%;7
Nashville, TN;84;61;89;71;Partly sunny;S;6;44%;23%;11
New Orleans, LA;94;76;93;79;Humid with some sun;S;7;60%;21%;12
New York, NY;71;53;71;62;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;8;36%;29%;10
Newark, NJ;71;51;72;61;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;7;36%;30%;10
Norfolk, VA;76;60;79;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;38%;26%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;69;88;69;A t-storm in spots;S;11;71%;60%;8
Olympia, WA;73;40;72;46;Clouds breaking;SW;4;52%;15%;8
Omaha, NE;75;69;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;68%;79%;7
Orlando, FL;95;76;94;75;A t-storm around;ESE;6;57%;45%;12
Philadelphia, PA;72;52;73;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;34%;3%;11
Phoenix, AZ;96;72;98;74;Mostly sunny;W;6;17%;10%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;67;45;77;61;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;7;49%;29%;11
Portland, ME;66;48;64;50;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;46%;29%;10
Portland, OR;73;47;75;53;Partly sunny, nice;N;4;47%;21%;9
Providence, RI;73;48;70;56;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;37%;60%;10
Raleigh, NC;83;57;83;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;48%;4%;11
Reno, NV;83;57;86;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;33%;18%;12
Richmond, VA;78;49;79;62;Partly sunny;S;6;39%;25%;11
Roswell, NM;87;64;87;61;A strong t-storm;S;8;58%;80%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;59;96;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;49%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;79;57;80;59;Partly sunny;ENE;8;39%;7%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;75;90;75;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;71%;81%;6
San Diego, CA;67;62;71;61;Clouds breaking;WSW;6;72%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;73;53;70;55;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;70%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;96;74;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;13;70%;58%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;50;71;52;Clouds breaking;WNW;6;51%;13%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;79;63;86;63;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;69%;57%;9
Spokane, WA;82;50;78;50;Nice with sunshine;SSW;9;26%;3%;9
Springfield, IL;81;61;81;69;A t-storm in spots;SW;14;60%;81%;10
St. Louis, MO;80;61;82;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;59%;82%;10
Tampa, FL;92;76;93;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;69%;70%;11
Toledo, OH;67;49;78;63;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;62%;62%;10
Tucson, AZ;96;64;95;65;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;18%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;84;70;90;71;A t-storm in spots;S;9;70%;60%;10
Vero Beach, FL;92;71;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;70%;29%;12
Washington, DC;74;52;78;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;36%;26%;11
Wichita, KS;84;69;88;69;A t-storm in spots;S;10;70%;55%;7
Wilmington, DE;73;51;73;62;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;8;38%;25%;11
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.