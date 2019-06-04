US Forecast for Wednesday, June 5, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;55;78;63;Spotty showers;SSE;6;62%;86%;3
Albuquerque, NM;82;57;72;56;Heavy thunderstorms;E;6;62%;71%;7
Anchorage, AK;64;50;65;51;Mostly cloudy;W;6;66%;74%;4
Asheville, NC;79;64;79;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;81%;10
Atlanta, GA;86;69;87;70;A t-storm in spots;S;5;63%;64%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;71;64;80;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;15;68%;95%;9
Austin, TX;85;74;86;75;Thunderstorms;W;3;83%;89%;4
Baltimore, MD;77;67;85;71;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;60%;89%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;94;76;86;76;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;79%;72%;6
Billings, MT;83;58;84;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;34%;27%;10
Birmingham, AL;92;71;88;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;62%;55%;8
Bismarck, ND;84;53;84;57;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;55%;33%;9
Boise, ID;85;56;88;57;Mostly sunny;E;5;28%;5%;10
Boston, MA;70;58;76;65;Variable cloudiness;S;16;55%;81%;4
Bridgeport, CT;71;59;79;65;A shower or two;SSW;14;58%;85%;8
Buffalo, NY;66;59;72;58;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;74%;87%;3
Burlington, VT;67;50;64;55;Brief a.m. showers;N;4;80%;92%;3
Caribou, ME;63;45;67;48;Periods of sun;WSW;9;52%;30%;5
Casper, WY;76;47;76;48;Some sun, a t-storm;SE;7;50%;62%;11
Charleston, SC;85;75;86;75;Periods of sun;SSW;10;71%;66%;12
Charleston, WV;82;64;77;68;Severe thunderstorms;SW;7;79%;87%;5
Charlotte, NC;85;69;86;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;65%;85%;9
Cheyenne, WY;73;48;73;51;A t-storm or two;S;9;51%;70%;12
Chicago, IL;82;67;78;54;A t-storm in spots;N;8;68%;44%;7
Cleveland, OH;75;62;75;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;11;74%;73%;4
Columbia, SC;90;71;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;7;69%;77%;10
Columbus, OH;80;62;77;65;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;9;80%;80%;3
Concord, NH;68;49;70;57;A shower or two;SE;4;72%;85%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;86;74;80;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;9;84%;89%;3
Denver, CO;79;52;78;54;A t-storm or two;S;6;44%;71%;7
Des Moines, IA;84;68;87;65;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;7;64%;12%;10
Detroit, MI;76;63;80;57;A shower or t-storm;NNW;9;70%;69%;4
Dodge City, KS;88;63;86;63;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;56%;78%;10
Duluth, MN;59;45;56;47;Partly sunny;ENE;7;85%;41%;5
El Paso, TX;92;63;91;67;Mostly sunny;N;8;25%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;45;68;47;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;40%;7%;4
Fargo, ND;91;57;82;59;Mostly sunny;S;8;58%;27%;9
Grand Junction, CO;86;56;87;58;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;28%;66%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;73;64;76;57;Some sun, a t-storm;NNW;10;76%;60%;5
Hartford, CT;71;59;82;66;A shower or two;S;13;54%;85%;6
Helena, MT;82;49;82;53;Mostly sunny;S;7;29%;8%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;76;87;75;Partly sunny;ENE;12;60%;69%;7
Houston, TX;93;77;84;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;8;82%;91%;3
Indianapolis, IN;82;67;83;66;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;8;77%;79%;3
Jackson, MS;93;72;82;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;81%;80%;7
Jacksonville, FL;93;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;64%;55%;12
Juneau, AK;56;45;60;44;Cloudy;ENE;6;70%;44%;2
Kansas City, MO;87;73;92;69;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;61%;82%;10
Knoxville, TN;87;68;83;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;67%;77%;7
Las Vegas, NV;98;76;102;78;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;15%;2%;12
Lexington, KY;82;66;81;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;11;77%;77%;10
Little Rock, AR;90;73;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;74%;84%;10
Long Beach, CA;70;62;74;63;Partly sunny;SE;6;67%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;74;61;78;62;Partly sunny;S;6;66%;5%;11
Louisville, KY;85;68;82;70;A severe t-storm;WNW;10;75%;82%;5
Madison, WI;78;67;81;57;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;7;63%;30%;9
Memphis, TN;91;75;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;72%;75%;8
Miami, FL;90;81;87;80;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;70%;56%;12
Milwaukee, WI;79;64;76;52;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;73%;44%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;65;80;59;Partial sunshine;ENE;9;62%;7%;9
Mobile, AL;94;76;87;76;A t-storm in spots;S;6;74%;75%;7
Montgomery, AL;93;71;89;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;65%;55%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;32;28;44;40;Brief showers, windy;S;31;91%;93%;3
Nashville, TN;87;71;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;56%;74%;10
New Orleans, LA;93;79;88;79;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;73%;73%;7
New York, NY;72;62;82;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;15;57%;98%;8
Newark, NJ;73;60;85;68;A p.m. t-storm;S;13;54%;93%;8
Norfolk, VA;79;66;88;71;Partly sunny;SSW;13;57%;74%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;67;84;67;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;76%;89%;7
Olympia, WA;73;46;64;45;Cooler;WSW;7;67%;44%;2
Omaha, NE;87;69;90;67;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;8;57%;18%;11
Orlando, FL;97;77;92;77;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;61%;78%;12
Philadelphia, PA;74;63;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;57%;92%;9
Phoenix, AZ;98;75;101;76;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;16%;4%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;60;76;66;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;74%;82%;3
Portland, ME;64;52;61;53;A shower or two;ENE;6;81%;88%;3
Portland, OR;75;54;66;49;Periods of sun;NNW;5;64%;39%;5
Providence, RI;70;58;78;64;A shower or two;SSW;14;57%;86%;5
Raleigh, NC;83;67;84;70;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;9;69%;88%;10
Reno, NV;86;59;90;57;Sunshine and warm;W;9;28%;7%;12
Richmond, VA;79;64;84;70;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;14;67%;88%;10
Roswell, NM;86;62;83;58;Drenching t-storms;WNW;7;59%;69%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;64;96;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;41%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;82;59;83;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;37%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;88;76;91;76;A heavy thunderstorm;E;7;77%;60%;6
San Diego, CA;66;61;71;62;Partly sunny;SW;6;70%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;78;55;72;54;Mostly sunny;W;10;67%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;91;73;88;71;A t-storm in spots;S;10;77%;77%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;53;65;50;Rather cloudy;SW;10;61%;44%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;92;64;82;58;Mostly sunny;NE;9;61%;4%;10
Spokane, WA;77;52;75;54;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;34%;20%;9
Springfield, IL;87;68;88;65;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;72%;51%;9
St. Louis, MO;85;71;91;69;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;63%;73%;9
Tampa, FL;94;75;92;76;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;69%;56%;11
Toledo, OH;73;63;80;61;A shower or t-storm;W;7;79%;59%;5
Tucson, AZ;95;66;97;68;Mostly sunny;W;8;19%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;70;89;70;Showers and t-storms;S;7;66%;88%;7
Vero Beach, FL;91;75;88;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;70%;48%;11
Washington, DC;78;65;83;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;13;63%;84%;9
Wichita, KS;89;69;89;67;Showers and t-storms;S;8;65%;77%;8
Wilmington, DE;73;62;84;69;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;14;62%;88%;9
