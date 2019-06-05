US Forecast for Thursday, June 6, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;64;76;52;Clouds breaking;N;8;68%;42%;6
Albuquerque, NM;77;55;86;61;Partly sunny;S;5;36%;9%;12
Anchorage, AK;65;51;66;52;Some sun;E;5;67%;55%;5
Asheville, NC;78;64;79;64;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;70%;82%;7
Atlanta, GA;83;70;80;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;77%;84%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;74;68;81;66;A t-storm in spots;N;9;70%;43%;7
Austin, TX;88;74;92;73;A severe t-storm;SW;1;69%;73%;11
Baltimore, MD;81;71;87;69;A t-storm in spots;N;6;60%;42%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;83;74;85;74;Thunderstorms;S;9;83%;89%;4
Billings, MT;83;59;92;60;Partly sunny;SSW;9;30%;27%;10
Birmingham, AL;85;70;76;70;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;83%;89%;3
Bismarck, ND;84;56;87;65;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;50%;23%;9
Boise, ID;88;56;79;47;Clouds and sun;NW;7;43%;66%;7
Boston, MA;81;65;73;58;Periods of rain;SSE;9;79%;75%;3
Bridgeport, CT;79;65;80;60;Occasional a.m. rain;N;8;68%;58%;6
Buffalo, NY;73;56;69;51;Clouds breaking;SSE;7;69%;16%;6
Burlington, VT;70;55;71;49;Clouds breaking;ESE;10;58%;18%;9
Caribou, ME;70;47;70;43;Clouds breaking;N;7;54%;11%;8
Casper, WY;79;48;83;54;Partly sunny;SSW;11;41%;9%;11
Charleston, SC;86;76;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;74%;74%;6
Charleston, WV;77;68;80;66;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;78%;73%;3
Charlotte, NC;82;70;87;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;64%;65%;9
Cheyenne, WY;74;49;76;51;Episodes of sunshine;S;9;42%;15%;12
Chicago, IL;82;54;66;55;Areas of morning fog;NNE;9;74%;6%;7
Cleveland, OH;73;56;65;57;Decreasing clouds;NE;7;81%;27%;5
Columbia, SC;89;71;87;71;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;66%;64%;7
Columbus, OH;82;63;79;59;A shower in the a.m.;NNE;6;67%;56%;8
Concord, NH;77;60;76;49;A little a.m. rain;W;7;65%;69%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;84;70;85;68;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;6;71%;80%;7
Denver, CO;79;53;83;57;Partly sunny;S;6;33%;33%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;65;84;63;Mostly cloudy;E;6;61%;9%;9
Detroit, MI;78;55;74;53;Clouds breaking;NE;6;52%;3%;9
Dodge City, KS;81;59;79;58;A shower or t-storm;N;7;68%;60%;5
Duluth, MN;54;46;69;50;Partly sunny;ESE;7;66%;16%;9
El Paso, TX;91;65;97;69;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;21%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;46;68;45;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;41%;16%;3
Fargo, ND;82;60;86;64;Partly sunny;ESE;7;55%;12%;9
Grand Junction, CO;85;57;89;62;Partly sunny;S;7;28%;30%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;77;56;78;56;Clouds breaking;NE;6;54%;6%;6
Hartford, CT;81;67;81;58;Morning rain;N;8;70%;78%;5
Helena, MT;81;52;78;48;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;47%;85%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;73;89;75;Some sun, a shower;ENE;10;60%;58%;12
Houston, TX;79;76;94;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;72%;79%;6
Indianapolis, IN;86;66;84;64;Variable cloudiness;ENE;6;61%;19%;10
Jackson, MS;81;72;79;72;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;9;93%;90%;3
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;66%;11
Juneau, AK;59;44;66;46;Spotty showers;SSE;6;59%;84%;6
Kansas City, MO;91;71;84;69;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;71%;71%;9
Knoxville, TN;80;70;80;68;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;76%;84%;4
Las Vegas, NV;101;77;101;76;Plenty of sun;SW;11;15%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;83;67;80;67;A t-storm in spots;E;6;82%;80%;4
Little Rock, AR;83;68;81;67;Thunderstorms;E;5;85%;88%;3
Long Beach, CA;70;62;73;63;Clearing;S;6;66%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;75;61;77;61;Clearing;SSW;6;65%;0%;12
Louisville, KY;88;69;81;69;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;76%;76%;5
Madison, WI;82;57;78;55;Partly sunny;ESE;5;60%;6%;5
Memphis, TN;88;72;79;71;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;89%;91%;4
Miami, FL;88;81;88;81;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;70%;76%;9
Milwaukee, WI;82;52;66;52;Fog in the morning;NNE;7;71%;4%;8
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;59;85;65;Partly sunny;SE;4;53%;3%;10
Mobile, AL;85;76;82;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;76%;90%;4
Montgomery, AL;86;69;77;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;4;84%;91%;5
Mt. Washington, NH;47;42;47;36;Windy;NNW;29;92%;58%;5
Nashville, TN;91;71;80;69;Showers and t-storms;S;6;71%;82%;7
New Orleans, LA;88;78;85;78;A heavy thunderstorm;S;11;77%;84%;3
New York, NY;83;68;84;65;A little a.m. rain;N;8;60%;58%;8
Newark, NJ;83;69;85;64;Spotty a.m. showers;N;8;61%;62%;8
Norfolk, VA;88;70;89;70;Clouds breaking;SSW;9;66%;72%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;86;67;78;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;86%;85%;3
Olympia, WA;66;43;62;44;Partly sunny;SSW;8;62%;75%;5
Omaha, NE;90;67;87;67;Variable cloudiness;ESE;7;58%;8%;9
Orlando, FL;95;74;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;65%;63%;11
Philadelphia, PA;85;69;86;67;A t-storm in spots;N;8;55%;44%;8
Phoenix, AZ;102;77;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;15%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;74;64;78;59;Decreasing clouds;N;6;60%;27%;4
Portland, ME;63;54;67;54;A little a.m. rain;WSW;8;82%;60%;3
Portland, OR;64;47;62;48;Partly sunny;SW;5;59%;74%;5
Providence, RI;76;65;77;57;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;75%;61%;3
Raleigh, NC;85;70;88;70;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;67%;76%;10
Reno, NV;89;60;82;50;Partly sunny;WSW;15;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;83;70;89;68;A severe t-storm;NE;6;65%;85%;10
Roswell, NM;86;57;93;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;33%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;96;60;84;53;Not as hot;SW;9;44%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;61;86;62;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;13;34%;66%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;74;97;74;A severe t-storm;ESE;6;64%;73%;12
San Diego, CA;65;62;71;63;Decreasing clouds;WSW;7;72%;0%;4
San Francisco, CA;67;54;64;51;Partly sunny, cooler;WNW;18;63%;4%;11
Savannah, GA;90;74;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;83%;77%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;65;49;61;49;A shower or two;SSW;10;58%;82%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;88;57;87;64;Clouds and sun;SE;4;56%;5%;10
Spokane, WA;75;52;62;44;Cooler;S;9;51%;55%;5
Springfield, IL;88;68;84;64;Variable cloudiness;ENE;8;70%;43%;6
St. Louis, MO;93;68;85;68;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;68%;73%;7
Tampa, FL;92;76;90;77;A t-storm in spots;W;6;75%;55%;12
Toledo, OH;80;56;72;55;Decreasing clouds;ESE;3;75%;27%;8
Tucson, AZ;97;67;98;68;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;6;18%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;89;68;80;66;Thunderstorms;NE;5;82%;91%;3
Vero Beach, FL;89;71;90;73;A p.m. thunderstorm;S;9;71%;76%;12
Washington, DC;82;70;88;67;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;58%;41%;7
Wichita, KS;91;67;78;64;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;74%;71%;4
Wilmington, DE;84;69;85;66;A t-storm in spots;N;9;61%;43%;8
