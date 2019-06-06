By Associated Press

US Forecast for Friday, June 7, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;75;54;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;5;49%;1%;10

Albuquerque, NM;86;60;89;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;25%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;69;51;68;53;A shower in the p.m.;SE;5;65%;83%;5

Asheville, NC;77;64;74;65;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;86%;97%;3

Atlanta, GA;78;69;84;68;Thunderstorms;SW;7;83%;88%;4

Atlantic City, NJ;79;68;73;64;Not as warm;NE;11;78%;8%;7

Austin, TX;89;73;95;73;Partly sunny;NNE;3;55%;4%;12

Baltimore, MD;87;69;84;67;Partial sunshine;E;5;52%;14%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;87;75;88;72;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;80%;88%;6

Billings, MT;93;59;67;45;A t-storm, cooler;W;9;56%;80%;6

Birmingham, AL;73;71;84;70;Thunderstorms;SE;7;82%;88%;5

Bismarck, ND;87;66;91;57;A strong t-storm;S;18;53%;67%;9

Boise, ID;77;47;62;41;Spotty showers;NNW;10;47%;66%;9

Boston, MA;72;59;72;60;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;60%;4%;10

Bridgeport, CT;81;62;77;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;61%;4%;9

Buffalo, NY;74;53;73;55;Mostly sunny;E;6;62%;2%;10

Burlington, VT;75;51;77;52;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;48%;0%;10

Caribou, ME;74;42;71;44;Partly sunny;NW;7;42%;8%;9

Casper, WY;82;53;83;42;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;20;33%;29%;11

Charleston, SC;80;74;84;75;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;77%;85%;4

Charleston, WV;82;66;79;65;A t-storm in spots;E;5;80%;79%;4

Charlotte, NC;84;70;77;70;Couple of t-storms;NE;6;81%;90%;3

Cheyenne, WY;77;51;80;49;A strong t-storm;S;10;45%;51%;12

Chicago, IL;68;55;69;57;Partly sunny;NE;10;70%;8%;10

Cleveland, OH;64;58;70;61;Partly sunny;ENE;11;72%;4%;10

Columbia, SC;84;71;83;71;Couple of t-storms;SSE;8;81%;87%;4

Columbus, OH;82;62;81;64;Partly sunny;NE;9;63%;33%;11

Concord, NH;79;48;79;51;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;4;43%;2%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;69;86;70;Partly sunny;NNW;11;66%;5%;12

Denver, CO;83;58;85;56;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;38%;53%;12

Des Moines, IA;84;66;84;61;Periods of sun;ESE;7;59%;4%;10

Detroit, MI;74;54;78;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;7;49%;3%;10

Dodge City, KS;80;58;84;62;Sunny intervals;SE;7;62%;22%;12

Duluth, MN;69;48;62;52;Mostly sunny;SE;8;89%;11%;9

El Paso, TX;96;69;100;72;Warm with sunshine;WSW;8;17%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;69;46;68;46;Mainly cloudy;NNE;4;44%;33%;3

Fargo, ND;90;64;92;69;Mostly sunny, windy;S;17;46%;29%;9

Grand Junction, CO;91;62;88;57;Mostly sunny;S;13;23%;7%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;77;58;82;56;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;8;55%;6%;10

Hartford, CT;81;61;81;58;Mostly sunny;S;5;53%;6%;10

Helena, MT;81;49;56;39;Spotty showers;WSW;10;52%;79%;3

Honolulu, HI;87;74;88;74;Partly sunny;ENE;12;54%;55%;13

Houston, TX;92;75;94;74;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;65%;46%;11

Indianapolis, IN;85;65;82;66;Variable cloudiness;NE;9;61%;43%;7

Jackson, MS;84;71;83;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;85%;81%;9

Jacksonville, FL;92;75;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;75%;81%;4

Juneau, AK;67;45;64;49;Clouds and sunshine;SE;7;63%;44%;4

Kansas City, MO;85;68;86;66;A t-storm in spots;E;7;58%;40%;10

Knoxville, TN;76;67;80;67;Showers and t-storms;E;6;85%;95%;3

Las Vegas, NV;101;75;98;72;Mostly sunny;SW;13;13%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;79;68;75;67;A shower or t-storm;ENE;9;82%;81%;4

Little Rock, AR;76;68;80;68;Rain and a t-storm;NNE;6;82%;75%;4

Long Beach, CA;72;62;73;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;6;67%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;75;61;75;60;Turning sunny;S;6;65%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;83;69;76;68;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;78%;80%;4

Madison, WI;81;56;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;E;7;57%;4%;10

Memphis, TN;74;69;81;69;Rain and a t-storm;NE;6;86%;87%;3

Miami, FL;89;81;89;81;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;69%;79%;10

Milwaukee, WI;65;51;72;53;Partly sunny;NNE;8;61%;5%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;64;88;63;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;49%;14%;10

Mobile, AL;84;77;87;76;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;83%;90%;4

Montgomery, AL;76;71;85;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;84%;89%;6

Mt. Washington, NH;47;36;48;35;Partly sunny, windy;NW;33;69%;0%;11

Nashville, TN;80;70;79;70;Rain and a t-storm;E;6;86%;87%;3

New Orleans, LA;86;78;87;77;Thunderstorms;SW;8;82%;88%;6

New York, NY;84;66;78;64;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;54%;4%;8

Newark, NJ;84;65;80;62;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;5%;8

Norfolk, VA;89;70;78;69;Couple of t-storms;NE;6;86%;86%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;72;64;82;64;A t-storm in spots;NNE;8;71%;42%;6

Olympia, WA;65;45;58;46;Spotty showers;SW;10;75%;73%;3

Omaha, NE;88;69;87;67;Partly sunny;SE;8;59%;27%;10

Orlando, FL;92;76;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;74%;60%;12

Philadelphia, PA;86;67;82;63;Sunshine, less humid;ENE;7;52%;11%;9

Phoenix, AZ;102;77;101;75;Mostly sunny;W;6;14%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;79;61;82;61;Nice with some sun;ENE;6;57%;2%;11

Portland, ME;74;53;67;54;Partly sunny;WSW;7;56%;0%;10

Portland, OR;62;48;62;50;Spotty showers;WSW;6;65%;84%;4

Providence, RI;78;59;78;56;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;62%;5%;10

Raleigh, NC;89;70;79;68;Couple of t-storms;NE;5;81%;89%;3

Reno, NV;81;50;71;42;Partly sunny, cooler;N;9;22%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;89;68;78;65;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;81%;87%;3

Roswell, NM;92;61;98;63;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;8;28%;5%;12

Sacramento, CA;86;53;80;57;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;36%;4%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;86;62;79;48;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;15;39%;28%;11

San Antonio, TX;94;75;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;6;46%;0%;12

San Diego, CA;66;63;71;61;Clouds breaking;W;7;70%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;68;52;68;56;Mostly sunny;NW;14;52%;4%;11

Savannah, GA;86;71;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;85%;79%;4

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;49;57;50;Spotty showers;S;11;72%;85%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;91;62;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;14;59%;7%;10

Spokane, WA;64;44;61;45;Mostly cloudy;SW;12;44%;55%;5

Springfield, IL;89;66;84;62;Variable cloudiness;ENE;12;60%;15%;9

St. Louis, MO;85;69;81;65;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;72%;64%;4

Tampa, FL;91;79;90;79;A shower or t-storm;SSW;9;76%;66%;8

Toledo, OH;68;56;76;59;Partly sunny, nice;NE;6;67%;6%;10

Tucson, AZ;98;69;99;66;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;20%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;80;67;83;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;7;74%;44%;4

Vero Beach, FL;91;75;90;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;SSE;9;69%;79%;12

Washington, DC;87;69;82;66;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;22%;8

Wichita, KS;75;64;85;63;A t-storm in spots;E;7;64%;41%;7

Wilmington, DE;84;67;81;63;Mostly sunny;NE;8;56%;10%;9

_____

