US Forecast for Saturday, June 8, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;52;78;47;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;6;39%;0%;10
Albuquerque, NM;90;62;89;59;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;7;19%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;68;52;67;52;Showers around;SE;9;64%;74%;3
Asheville, NC;73;66;74;65;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;84%;93%;3
Atlanta, GA;85;69;79;69;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;86%;87%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;74;64;73;64;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;68%;6%;11
Austin, TX;93;71;97;73;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;1;51%;1%;12
Baltimore, MD;82;70;84;66;Partly sunny;E;8;52%;27%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;87;73;88;71;Clouds and sun;NW;6;71%;32%;9
Billings, MT;68;46;57;43;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;67%;60%;3
Birmingham, AL;84;69;80;69;Thunderstorms;S;7;83%;84%;7
Bismarck, ND;91;60;63;44;A morning t-storm;W;14;71%;60%;4
Boise, ID;62;40;64;43;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;8;43%;7%;10
Boston, MA;73;62;71;55;Nice with sunshine;SSE;8;46%;1%;10
Bridgeport, CT;76;59;79;54;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;8;47%;2%;10
Buffalo, NY;77;54;76;58;Lots of sun, nice;E;10;47%;3%;10
Burlington, VT;82;51;73;51;Sunny and delightful;ESE;7;43%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;74;43;66;42;Clouds and sun;NW;11;40%;0%;9
Casper, WY;84;42;58;31;Partly sunny;N;12;64%;55%;9
Charleston, SC;82;74;84;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;82%;86%;5
Charleston, WV;77;66;78;67;Rather cloudy;ESE;8;70%;86%;4
Charlotte, NC;75;70;81;70;Thunderstorms;E;7;84%;92%;3
Cheyenne, WY;80;51;72;40;Not as warm;N;11;46%;93%;12
Chicago, IL;74;58;70;62;Breezy with some sun;E;14;60%;67%;10
Cleveland, OH;71;61;75;65;Partly sunny, breezy;ESE;13;59%;19%;10
Columbia, SC;81;71;85;71;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;6;84%;89%;4
Columbus, OH;79;64;79;66;Partly sunny;ESE;14;61%;55%;6
Concord, NH;83;50;78;47;Sunny and pleasant;N;7;38%;2%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;68;91;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;60%;1%;12
Denver, CO;85;57;82;47;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;36%;55%;12
Des Moines, IA;87;62;83;63;Partly sunny;E;8;52%;4%;11
Detroit, MI;79;57;79;62;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;49%;19%;10
Dodge City, KS;83;64;87;60;Nice with some sun;SE;15;59%;69%;12
Duluth, MN;57;48;70;54;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;10;62%;58%;9
El Paso, TX;100;73;99;71;Sunny and very warm;WNW;8;14%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;48;71;46;Partial sunshine;NNW;4;40%;24%;5
Fargo, ND;95;70;84;52;A severe t-storm;NW;16;57%;93%;5
Grand Junction, CO;90;59;84;49;Partly sunny;WNW;13;24%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;56;83;63;Partly sunny, warm;E;11;48%;33%;10
Hartford, CT;82;59;82;52;Sunny;SSE;6;40%;2%;10
Helena, MT;60;40;56;39;A t-storm in spots;WSW;12;51%;56%;3
Honolulu, HI;88;73;89;73;Mostly sunny;E;12;53%;16%;13
Houston, TX;95;73;96;74;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;57%;1%;12
Indianapolis, IN;83;64;77;67;A t-storm in spots;E;14;73%;74%;3
Jackson, MS;85;70;85;69;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;79%;46%;6
Jacksonville, FL;90;75;87;75;Thundershower;S;8;79%;87%;6
Juneau, AK;66;48;60;48;Some sun, a shower;ESE;7;71%;82%;3
Kansas City, MO;90;64;86;64;Partly sunny;NE;5;52%;5%;11
Knoxville, TN;78;67;80;67;Thunderstorms;E;5;85%;85%;4
Las Vegas, NV;97;71;93;70;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;6;16%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;71;67;80;67;A shower or t-storm;ESE;9;78%;86%;3
Little Rock, AR;80;67;83;67;A t-storm in spots;N;6;71%;41%;5
Long Beach, CA;71;62;76;60;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;72;60;79;62;Partly sunny;SSW;5;54%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;75;68;79;69;A shower or t-storm;E;14;81%;86%;3
Madison, WI;83;56;80;61;Partly sunny;E;9;48%;33%;10
Memphis, TN;80;70;82;70;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;83%;74%;4
Miami, FL;89;81;89;81;Showers and t-storms;S;9;71%;71%;8
Milwaukee, WI;71;53;72;57;Partly sunny;ESE;10;58%;36%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;90;65;86;61;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;12;46%;58%;10
Mobile, AL;83;76;85;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;80%;74%;8
Montgomery, AL;85;70;81;70;Showers and t-storms;S;6;83%;89%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;50;34;45;40;Mostly sunny, windy;NNW;33;55%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;77;69;81;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;84%;88%;4
New Orleans, LA;88;76;88;76;Humid with a t-storm;WSW;8;71%;80%;9
New York, NY;80;64;80;62;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;43%;1%;11
Newark, NJ;82;63;82;59;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;43%;3%;11
Norfolk, VA;79;69;74;70;Spotty showers;NE;14;89%;96%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;83;64;86;66;Partly sunny;ESE;6;72%;23%;12
Olympia, WA;60;45;67;42;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;27%;5
Omaha, NE;89;66;85;64;Partly sunny;ESE;9;56%;26%;11
Orlando, FL;94;75;90;74;Couple of t-storms;S;9;75%;84%;8
Philadelphia, PA;82;65;82;61;Partly sunny;E;8;47%;7%;11
Phoenix, AZ;101;76;100;75;Sunny;WNW;5;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;61;82;63;Partly sunny;ESE;9;51%;26%;11
Portland, ME;70;54;69;51;Sunshine;SSW;7;49%;1%;10
Portland, OR;60;50;69;48;Periods of sun;N;5;60%;8%;7
Providence, RI;80;58;79;50;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;39%;1%;10
Raleigh, NC;78;69;78;68;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;85%;89%;3
Reno, NV;69;42;71;45;Mostly sunny, cool;ENE;9;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;75;68;76;67;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;76%;77%;3
Roswell, NM;97;63;102;65;Sunny and hot;WSW;7;26%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;80;57;87;59;Sunny and windy;NNW;19;24%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;48;63;44;Partly sunny, cooler;NE;11;38%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;71;100;74;Sunny and hot;ESE;5;52%;0%;12
San Diego, CA;66;61;71;60;Low clouds, then sun;SW;7;67%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;67;57;76;57;Sunny and warm;W;9;42%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;86;72;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;87%;86%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;64;50;68;50;Periods of sun;NNW;7;59%;10%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;91;66;85;56;Partly sunny, breezy;W;15;58%;71%;10
Spokane, WA;60;44;64;45;Mostly cloudy, cool;SE;8;49%;38%;3
Springfield, IL;87;60;77;66;A t-storm in spots;ENE;14;71%;75%;3
St. Louis, MO;87;64;77;67;A t-storm in spots;N;7;76%;68%;3
Tampa, FL;89;79;89;78;Couple of t-storms;S;9;81%;70%;7
Toledo, OH;76;58;75;63;Partly sunny, breezy;E;14;65%;30%;10
Tucson, AZ;100;68;100;69;Mostly sunny;NW;6;14%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;85;66;87;66;Clouds and sun;E;6;66%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;75;91;74;Thundershower;SSW;9;75%;71%;9
Washington, DC;82;69;83;66;Partly sunny;ENE;8;56%;27%;9
Wichita, KS;86;64;86;65;Partial sunshine;SE;7;64%;15%;10
Wilmington, DE;83;65;82;62;Partly sunny;E;10;52%;8%;11
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.