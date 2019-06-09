US Forecast for Monday, June 10, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;52;72;58;Afternoon showers;SE;6;56%;100%;9
Albuquerque, NM;88;54;74;55;Variable cloudiness;S;16;34%;29%;5
Anchorage, AK;64;49;70;52;Partly sunny;SE;5;58%;38%;5
Asheville, NC;74;66;77;55;Thunderstorms;NW;5;85%;81%;4
Atlanta, GA;79;69;82;63;Thunderstorms;NNW;5;84%;84%;4
Atlantic City, NJ;71;65;74;67;Cloudy, downpours;S;11;93%;91%;3
Austin, TX;98;72;84;67;Cooler with a shower;N;8;64%;81%;4
Baltimore, MD;78;68;81;65;A heavy thunderstorm;S;4;82%;84%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;91;73;91;68;Clouds and sun;N;7;64%;42%;12
Billings, MT;70;47;76;54;Nice with some sun;W;8;33%;66%;8
Birmingham, AL;84;71;85;61;A shower or t-storm;N;8;73%;58%;5
Bismarck, ND;70;46;76;52;Partly sunny;SE;9;43%;56%;9
Boise, ID;75;50;83;54;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;6;26%;0%;10
Boston, MA;77;57;76;64;High clouds;SE;8;50%;71%;10
Bridgeport, CT;73;54;65;64;Downpours, cooler;SE;8;80%;93%;4
Buffalo, NY;86;63;71;52;Thunderstorms;W;9;79%;93%;3
Burlington, VT;85;59;83;59;High clouds;SSE;10;44%;74%;10
Caribou, ME;72;53;78;54;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;47%;4%;9
Casper, WY;63;32;74;43;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;10;27%;10%;11
Charleston, SC;83;75;85;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;9;78%;82%;9
Charleston, WV;80;67;80;55;Thunderstorms;NW;6;81%;87%;3
Charlotte, NC;79;70;81;65;Thunderstorms;WSW;6;84%;85%;3
Cheyenne, WY;60;39;70;48;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;10;28%;9%;12
Chicago, IL;69;59;70;57;Turning sunny;WNW;12;53%;42%;9
Cleveland, OH;81;67;72;56;Showers and t-storms;NW;14;82%;77%;3
Columbia, SC;81;70;85;70;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;83%;75%;4
Columbus, OH;80;67;73;51;Showers and t-storms;NW;8;77%;63%;3
Concord, NH;81;51;81;59;Some sun;SE;6;41%;70%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;68;82;65;Not as warm;NNE;17;51%;5%;11
Denver, CO;63;45;78;52;Pleasant and warmer;SW;7;29%;9%;12
Des Moines, IA;81;53;78;56;Mostly sunny;W;11;39%;2%;11
Detroit, MI;74;65;70;50;Rain tapering off;NW;9;79%;74%;4
Dodge City, KS;64;44;75;54;Partly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;44%;11%;12
Duluth, MN;67;48;66;46;A p.m. shower or two;WSW;10;51%;63%;9
El Paso, TX;100;60;71;59;Some sun, a t-storm;ESE;11;64%;67%;6
Fairbanks, AK;73;50;70;50;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;46%;64%;5
Fargo, ND;70;48;75;53;A t-storm around;NE;9;50%;47%;9
Grand Junction, CO;75;47;84;52;Partly sunny, nice;SE;9;17%;3%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;70;60;68;49;A shower in the a.m.;W;13;72%;58%;5
Hartford, CT;80;50;73;65;Afternoon showers;SE;6;61%;93%;9
Helena, MT;70;43;73;52;Nice with some sun;WSW;9;34%;33%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;74;90;76;Mostly sunny;ENE;9;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;99;79;92;74;Clouds and sun;NNE;8;59%;33%;8
Indianapolis, IN;76;66;71;53;A shower or two;N;11;68%;60%;8
Jackson, MS;86;72;86;63;A shower or two;N;12;68%;57%;5
Jacksonville, FL;86;73;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;75%;74%;7
Juneau, AK;63;48;58;52;Occasional rain;E;9;80%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;81;58;79;58;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;8;38%;0%;11
Knoxville, TN;81;68;82;56;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;81%;71%;3
Las Vegas, NV;94;73;100;76;Partly sunny;NW;6;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;79;69;76;51;Showers and t-storms;NNW;8;77%;65%;3
Little Rock, AR;89;69;82;57;Partly sunny;N;9;45%;9%;11
Long Beach, CA;84;62;83;65;Low clouds and fog;SSE;6;50%;0%;12
Los Angeles, CA;82;62;88;64;Low clouds and fog;S;5;38%;2%;12
Louisville, KY;80;70;75;54;A shower or two;N;9;73%;64%;8
Madison, WI;75;56;73;52;Turning sunny;WSW;11;53%;17%;10
Memphis, TN;85;72;80;60;Clouds breaking;N;15;62%;15%;11
Miami, FL;86;80;88;79;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;73%;76%;8
Milwaukee, WI;66;58;72;56;Clouds, then sun;W;16;50%;42%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;54;76;57;Partly sunny;SW;11;40%;29%;10
Mobile, AL;91;74;89;70;A shower or t-storm;N;7;68%;60%;10
Montgomery, AL;83;70;84;64;A shower or t-storm;N;6;75%;61%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;60;48;57;46;High clouds, breezy;SSE;24;64%;87%;10
Nashville, TN;84;71;78;56;Not as warm;N;8;66%;57%;4
New Orleans, LA;92;78;92;75;Partly sunny;N;8;60%;12%;12
New York, NY;77;61;69;65;Downpours, cooler;SE;7;85%;94%;3
Newark, NJ;78;60;70;65;Downpours, cooler;SE;6;85%;93%;3
Norfolk, VA;82;71;86;69;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;79%;87%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;80;57;76;56;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;10;52%;4%;12
Olympia, WA;74;48;80;55;Partly sunny, warm;NNE;5;48%;3%;9
Omaha, NE;72;53;79;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;9;42%;10%;11
Orlando, FL;93;74;87;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;78%;71%;8
Philadelphia, PA;79;63;77;65;Cloudy, downpours;SSE;7;88%;91%;3
Phoenix, AZ;104;81;108;83;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;13%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;80;63;79;54;Thunderstorms;NW;7;81%;85%;3
Portland, ME;70;55;70;56;High clouds;SE;10;64%;70%;10
Portland, OR;79;55;84;61;Sunshine and warm;NNW;6;45%;2%;9
Providence, RI;74;50;75;63;A shower in the p.m.;SE;7;52%;89%;8
Raleigh, NC;80;71;83;68;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;82%;81%;4
Reno, NV;81;52;89;57;Partly sunny, warm;NW;6;17%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;77;70;84;66;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;84%;86%;4
Roswell, NM;84;57;69;55;Showers and t-storms;S;8;47%;71%;4
Sacramento, CA;93;63;102;65;Partly sunny;N;7;26%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;69;49;78;56;Partly sunny;SE;7;30%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;101;73;84;70;A t-storm in spots;NNE;11;71%;75%;4
San Diego, CA;71;62;76;64;Low clouds and fog;NW;6;62%;0%;12
San Francisco, CA;87;61;87;60;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;47%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;84;74;87;74;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;83%;82%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;54;77;58;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;9;50%;3%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;72;49;78;56;Mostly sunny;S;10;42%;27%;10
Spokane, WA;73;51;80;54;Nice with some sun;N;6;34%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;86;60;77;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;48%;4%;11
St. Louis, MO;85;62;77;56;Not as warm;NW;12;48%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;88;77;86;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;83%;67%;5
Toledo, OH;74;64;71;48;A little a.m. rain;NW;8;86%;68%;4
Tucson, AZ;101;77;100;74;Partly sunny;ESE;8;23%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;83;60;79;56;Turning sunny, nice;NE;8;48%;3%;11
Vero Beach, FL;89;75;89;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;77%;81%;7
Washington, DC;74;67;81;64;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;85%;83%;4
Wichita, KS;71;53;77;56;Turning sunny, nice;SSE;8;46%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;80;64;78;65;Cloudy, downpours;SSE;8;91%;91%;2
