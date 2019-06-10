US Forecast for Tuesday, June 11, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;59;71;48;Clearing and breezy;WNW;14;66%;24%;10
Albuquerque, NM;77;55;89;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;N;8;38%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;71;52;69;54;A shower in the p.m.;SE;6;58%;66%;4
Asheville, NC;75;55;77;57;Partly sunny;ESE;7;51%;8%;12
Atlanta, GA;81;64;80;64;Partly sunny;E;5;71%;44%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;72;68;78;61;Decreasing clouds;NNW;14;52%;29%;11
Austin, TX;85;69;84;69;Some sun, a t-storm;ENE;2;55%;56%;8
Baltimore, MD;75;62;81;62;Clearing and breezy;NNW;15;44%;6%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;91;68;87;63;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;7;51%;6%;12
Billings, MT;74;55;72;52;Some sun, pleasant;SW;11;45%;26%;6
Birmingham, AL;85;61;81;65;Partly sunny;ENE;7;53%;31%;12
Bismarck, ND;74;52;73;46;A t-storm in spots;N;8;53%;55%;6
Boise, ID;83;55;88;59;Mostly sunny;N;7;32%;0%;10
Boston, MA;75;64;77;58;Morning rain;NW;18;67%;65%;5
Bridgeport, CT;66;63;76;53;A shower in the a.m.;NW;14;59%;59%;11
Buffalo, NY;74;52;65;51;Breezy with sunshine;SSW;14;60%;3%;10
Burlington, VT;85;61;70;50;Downpours;WNW;14;64%;71%;5
Caribou, ME;78;52;65;46;Cooler with rain;WNW;11;75%;87%;2
Casper, WY;73;41;67;40;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;10;48%;27%;11
Charleston, SC;85;73;82;71;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;84%;89%;4
Charleston, WV;79;54;76;54;Sunshine;E;4;54%;0%;11
Charlotte, NC;82;65;81;61;Turning sunny;ENE;7;49%;61%;12
Cheyenne, WY;71;45;66;44;Breezy with some sun;N;14;45%;31%;10
Chicago, IL;71;58;73;61;Sunny and delightful;SSE;7;49%;28%;10
Cleveland, OH;74;57;72;61;Brilliant sunshine;SSE;8;57%;5%;11
Columbia, SC;85;71;83;64;A shower or t-storm;E;7;65%;83%;5
Columbus, OH;77;50;77;55;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;6;49%;9%;11
Concord, NH;81;60;76;46;Morning rain;NW;15;67%;64%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;82;63;83;63;Partly sunny;ESE;8;46%;8%;12
Denver, CO;79;53;76;50;Nice with some sun;NE;8;28%;13%;12
Des Moines, IA;81;56;75;56;Partly sunny;SSW;10;46%;75%;10
Detroit, MI;70;50;77;56;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;47%;11%;10
Dodge City, KS;76;54;83;54;A p.m. thunderstorm;N;19;48%;78%;12
Duluth, MN;74;46;64;50;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;55%;85%;7
El Paso, TX;68;60;90;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;48%;3%;13
Fairbanks, AK;72;50;70;49;Mostly cloudy;WNW;5;47%;45%;4
Fargo, ND;73;53;72;44;A t-storm in spots;N;7;53%;55%;5
Grand Junction, CO;85;52;87;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;17%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;68;50;75;56;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;8;54%;30%;10
Hartford, CT;79;65;76;53;A morning shower;NW;15;63%;60%;7
Helena, MT;77;53;75;51;Some sun, pleasant;NNE;7;42%;3%;8
Honolulu, HI;90;73;89;74;Sunshine and mild;ENE;13;54%;34%;13
Houston, TX;93;75;89;69;Clouds and sun;NE;6;48%;5%;12
Indianapolis, IN;71;53;79;57;Sunny and warmer;SSE;4;46%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;88;62;80;59;Not as warm;N;8;51%;9%;12
Jacksonville, FL;88;74;89;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;79%;84%;8
Juneau, AK;58;52;58;52;Breezy with rain;ESE;15;85%;89%;1
Kansas City, MO;80;59;78;61;Mostly sunny;E;9;41%;71%;11
Knoxville, TN;81;56;78;58;Partly sunny;ENE;7;56%;4%;11
Las Vegas, NV;99;76;104;80;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;5;7%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;51;76;57;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;6;51%;16%;11
Little Rock, AR;82;57;79;56;Partly sunny;ENE;6;47%;11%;11
Long Beach, CA;95;65;85;66;Low clouds and fog;SSW;6;49%;0%;12
Los Angeles, CA;92;66;90;66;Low clouds and fog;S;6;40%;0%;12
Louisville, KY;77;53;77;57;Sunny and pleasant;ESE;5;46%;15%;11
Madison, WI;74;53;75;57;Mostly sunny;SE;5;52%;77%;10
Memphis, TN;82;60;78;58;Partly sunny;E;9;49%;10%;11
Miami, FL;85;78;89;78;A stray thunderstorm;S;7;67%;55%;13
Milwaukee, WI;75;56;72;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;51%;56%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;55;69;52;A t-storm in spots;S;8;59%;84%;5
Mobile, AL;93;72;89;67;Partly sunny;N;7;53%;8%;12
Montgomery, AL;82;64;84;68;Partly sunny;ENE;6;62%;36%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;60;46;50;31;Morning rain, windy;NW;30;98%;72%;3
Nashville, TN;80;56;78;57;Partly sunny;NE;7;44%;13%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;75;88;72;Partly sunny;N;7;53%;7%;12
New York, NY;67;64;76;58;A shower in the a.m.;NW;15;52%;57%;11
Newark, NJ;68;64;77;56;A shower in the a.m.;NW;14;49%;57%;11
Norfolk, VA;88;66;78;64;Not as warm;NNE;10;58%;29%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;76;55;79;61;Mostly sunny;S;10;58%;70%;12
Olympia, WA;80;53;85;57;Mostly sunny;NE;8;49%;3%;9
Omaha, NE;81;58;73;55;Clouds and sunshine;SW;11;54%;73%;7
Orlando, FL;89;73;89;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;74%;80%;11
Philadelphia, PA;77;63;79;58;Turning sunny;NNW;14;44%;6%;11
Phoenix, AZ;107;84;108;83;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;7;17%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;80;53;74;54;Sunny and less humid;NE;8;48%;5%;11
Portland, ME;75;57;69;52;Rain in the morning;NW;9;87%;69%;5
Portland, OR;85;60;94;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;42%;3%;9
Providence, RI;76;64;77;53;A little a.m. rain;NW;15;65%;59%;7
Raleigh, NC;84;68;80;59;Turning sunny;NE;8;56%;36%;11
Reno, NV;89;58;93;60;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;6;18%;1%;12
Richmond, VA;81;64;80;56;Clearing, less humid;N;9;49%;7%;11
Roswell, NM;71;55;93;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;11;40%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;100;66;98;64;Hot with sunshine;SSW;5;35%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;78;56;82;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;28%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;87;70;87;70;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;61%;73%;5
San Diego, CA;76;64;77;65;Low clouds and fog;W;7;65%;0%;12
San Francisco, CA;93;60;80;58;Sunny and very warm;SW;8;61%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;87;70;85;71;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;5;87%;86%;5
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;79;59;81;62;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;51%;3%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;78;55;69;51;A t-storm, cooler;NNW;11;72%;86%;3
Spokane, WA;79;56;85;56;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;3;35%;0%;9
Springfield, IL;78;54;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;5;44%;42%;11
St. Louis, MO;78;56;81;60;Nice with sunshine;SSE;5;49%;28%;11
Tampa, FL;85;77;88;77;A thunderstorm;SSW;8;79%;79%;12
Toledo, OH;71;49;76;56;Sunny and beautiful;WSW;5;56%;10%;10
Tucson, AZ;100;73;104;75;Mostly sunny and hot;E;7;24%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;79;57;80;61;Mostly sunny, nice;S;9;55%;59%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;71;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;75%;66%;11
Washington, DC;77;62;80;60;Turning sunny;NNW;15;49%;3%;11
Wichita, KS;77;56;78;59;Partly sunny;SSW;13;54%;68%;11
Wilmington, DE;77;64;79;58;Clouds, then sun;NNW;14;47%;4%;11
