US Forecast for Wednesday, June 12, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;47;77;52;Nice with sunshine;SSE;5;48%;6%;10
Albuquerque, NM;90;59;85;63;Mostly sunny;SE;10;28%;17%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;54;68;52;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;60%;56%;3
Asheville, NC;77;57;69;56;Clouds and sun;SE;6;64%;44%;7
Atlanta, GA;83;65;71;62;A thunderstorm;E;6;80%;63%;5
Atlantic City, NJ;77;60;71;63;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;12;57%;76%;11
Austin, TX;80;66;90;69;Partly sunny;E;1;51%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;79;61;77;63;Sunny intervals;ESE;6;43%;68%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;88;65;88;66;Partly sunny;WNW;6;49%;4%;12
Billings, MT;73;52;82;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;40%;8%;10
Birmingham, AL;81;67;84;63;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;59%;38%;7
Bismarck, ND;74;47;70;51;Partial sunshine;SE;6;58%;31%;9
Boise, ID;86;60;92;63;Mostly sunny and hot;N;6;33%;33%;10
Boston, MA;77;57;74;55;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;44%;6%;10
Bridgeport, CT;76;54;73;56;Mostly sunny;SE;7;50%;80%;11
Buffalo, NY;66;50;75;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;47%;27%;10
Burlington, VT;71;51;78;55;Nice with sunshine;SSE;7;43%;5%;10
Caribou, ME;68;44;75;49;Warmer with sunshine;WSW;14;42%;2%;9
Casper, WY;69;40;73;44;Partly sunny, nice;E;6;45%;9%;11
Charleston, SC;82;72;78;71;Thunderstorms;SW;8;87%;88%;3
Charleston, WV;75;53;80;59;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;51%;80%;11
Charlotte, NC;82;61;71;61;Showers and t-storms;N;6;74%;85%;4
Cheyenne, WY;65;43;67;46;Partly sunny;S;8;45%;7%;8
Chicago, IL;80;62;70;52;Showers and t-storms;NW;10;57%;84%;3
Cleveland, OH;70;59;77;62;Some sun, pleasant;SSE;12;47%;70%;11
Columbia, SC;84;63;70;62;A couple of t-storms;WNW;7;87%;83%;3
Columbus, OH;79;55;77;58;A t-storm around;S;10;54%;79%;10
Concord, NH;75;46;79;47;Mostly sunny;S;6;39%;5%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;78;65;85;63;Partly sunny;N;9;56%;2%;12
Denver, CO;79;51;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;43%;33%;12
Des Moines, IA;80;57;71;48;Mostly cloudy;NW;15;57%;50%;6
Detroit, MI;77;58;76;58;Clouds and sun;SSE;10;47%;75%;8
Dodge City, KS;82;56;76;51;Mostly sunny;ESE;15;48%;27%;11
Duluth, MN;73;51;62;45;A shower or two;NW;10;54%;58%;7
El Paso, TX;88;66;95;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;28%;6%;13
Fairbanks, AK;71;49;72;49;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;43%;40%;5
Fargo, ND;79;43;68;45;Partly sunny, cooler;SW;14;43%;0%;9
Grand Junction, CO;86;57;90;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;22%;8%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;77;57;74;52;A t-storm in spots;W;11;54%;79%;4
Hartford, CT;76;52;77;52;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;45%;27%;10
Helena, MT;79;51;83;58;Partly sunny;S;5;41%;21%;10
Honolulu, HI;90;72;90;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;12;52%;35%;13
Houston, TX;89;71;93;72;Partly sunny;S;5;49%;19%;11
Indianapolis, IN;79;57;78;54;Periods of sun;W;6;51%;82%;8
Jackson, MS;82;60;85;64;Partly sunny;SSE;6;51%;9%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;74;85;74;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;83%;73%;4
Juneau, AK;57;52;60;50;Periods of rain;SSE;8;82%;84%;1
Kansas City, MO;81;62;72;52;A t-storm around;NW;12;58%;40%;7
Knoxville, TN;78;60;75;61;Partly sunny;SW;5;63%;70%;6
Las Vegas, NV;103;79;107;80;Partly sunny and hot;WNW;5;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;74;57;73;58;Sun and clouds;S;7;65%;72%;6
Little Rock, AR;81;57;83;59;Sun and some clouds;NW;7;51%;24%;11
Long Beach, CA;88;65;80;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;90;65;85;62;Partly sunny;S;6;50%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;77;57;78;58;A t-storm around;WSW;7;56%;55%;9
Madison, WI;78;58;64;47;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;9;80%;75%;2
Memphis, TN;79;61;81;61;Partly sunny, nice;NW;7;52%;37%;11
Miami, FL;89;78;89;78;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;69%;73%;13
Milwaukee, WI;80;59;66;51;Showers and t-storms;N;9;71%;89%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;69;53;69;48;Some sun returning;NNW;15;50%;25%;8
Mobile, AL;91;67;89;67;Partly sunny;W;6;51%;26%;11
Montgomery, AL;85;68;83;62;Clouds and sun;W;5;64%;31%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;52;33;49;35;Sunshine and windy;SSE;24;58%;2%;11
Nashville, TN;78;59;82;60;A t-storm around;W;6;52%;53%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;73;88;72;Partly sunny, nice;NW;6;49%;2%;12
New York, NY;78;58;74;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;45%;83%;11
Newark, NJ;77;56;75;58;Mostly sunny;SE;7;45%;84%;11
Norfolk, VA;80;64;76;67;A p.m. t-storm;E;9;60%;87%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;79;62;80;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;10;53%;5%;12
Olympia, WA;87;57;92;56;Partly sunny;WSW;4;46%;7%;9
Omaha, NE;79;57;70;48;Partly sunny, cooler;NNW;18;56%;25%;11
Orlando, FL;90;73;87;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;11;77%;76%;12
Philadelphia, PA;79;58;76;60;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;43%;79%;11
Phoenix, AZ;108;83;111;85;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;9%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;75;52;77;58;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;8;49%;66%;11
Portland, ME;70;52;70;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;8;49%;3%;10
Portland, OR;95;67;96;64;Partly sunny;NNW;5;40%;19%;9
Providence, RI;77;54;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;46%;8%;10
Raleigh, NC;80;60;73;64;A couple of t-storms;ENE;7;74%;85%;4
Reno, NV;93;60;90;59;Mostly sunny and hot;WNW;6;24%;20%;12
Richmond, VA;79;56;76;62;Inc. clouds;ENE;6;55%;93%;11
Roswell, NM;95;64;88;66;More sun than clouds;SE;16;39%;39%;12
Sacramento, CA;100;68;100;59;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;33%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;82;59;86;63;Nice with sunshine;SE;7;34%;20%;11
San Antonio, TX;80;68;92;72;Partly sunny;E;5;57%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;71;63;74;62;Partly sunny;W;7;71%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;91;60;73;56;Cooler but pleasant;WSW;10;65%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;86;72;83;71;Heavy thunderstorms;SW;6;90%;87%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;62;90;62;Partly sunny;NNE;7;47%;8%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;74;50;69;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NNE;17;45%;1%;10
Spokane, WA;84;57;88;60;Partly sunny, warm;S;3;36%;5%;9
Springfield, IL;83;60;72;52;Showers and t-storms;NW;9;61%;81%;3
St. Louis, MO;83;60;70;54;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;67%;70%;5
Tampa, FL;88;77;87;77;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;9;84%;78%;11
Toledo, OH;76;55;77;55;Nice with some sun;S;6;54%;71%;9
Tucson, AZ;103;75;107;76;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;12%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;81;61;82;52;Partly sunny;N;8;52%;26%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;91;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;9;74%;80%;12
Washington, DC;80;59;76;64;Inc. clouds;ESE;6;49%;68%;11
Wichita, KS;79;59;76;50;Mostly sunny;N;12;52%;1%;11
Wilmington, DE;79;57;75;60;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;9;49%;78%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.