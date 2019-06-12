By Associated Press

US Forecast for Thursday, June 13, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;77;54;57;55;Rain, then a shower;SE;5;73%;75%;3

Albuquerque, NM;86;63;92;63;Periods of sun;S;13;26%;4%;12

Anchorage, AK;70;51;68;52;Mostly cloudy;WSW;6;65%;13%;4

Asheville, NC;69;55;75;50;Partly sunny;NW;9;59%;34%;11

Atlanta, GA;72;62;78;55;Sunlit and warmer;WNW;9;57%;11%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;71;63;74;63;Showers and t-storms;SW;15;77%;70%;3

Austin, TX;89;68;90;70;Mostly sunny;NE;3;43%;2%;12

Baltimore, MD;78;63;74;61;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;76%;71%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;85;67;87;64;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;53%;3%;12

Billings, MT;82;57;86;62;A t-storm in spots;W;8;49%;55%;9

Birmingham, AL;82;62;81;58;Mostly sunny, nice;N;9;51%;9%;12

Bismarck, ND;73;52;82;58;Partly sunny, warmer;S;10;54%;17%;9

Boise, ID;91;62;88;60;A p.m. t-storm;N;8;42%;80%;10

Boston, MA;75;55;63;59;Rain and a t-storm;S;16;76%;86%;2

Bridgeport, CT;73;56;63;58;Rain, then a shower;SW;11;83%;77%;2

Buffalo, NY;74;60;64;51;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;77%;87%;3

Burlington, VT;77;57;66;53;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;56%;66%;3

Caribou, ME;75;50;75;51;Increasing clouds;ESE;9;49%;76%;7

Casper, WY;77;45;79;50;A t-storm around;SW;9;43%;53%;8

Charleston, SC;79;72;86;66;Clouds breaking;SW;9;67%;28%;11

Charleston, WV;79;60;68;49;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;75%;72%;4

Charlotte, NC;67;60;82;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;9;63%;28%;12

Cheyenne, WY;67;47;78;53;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;48%;68%;10

Chicago, IL;72;52;64;54;Clearing and windy;W;17;55%;22%;9

Cleveland, OH;76;60;66;55;Showers and t-storms;NW;14;81%;93%;4

Columbia, SC;68;61;85;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;9;61%;15%;12

Columbus, OH;77;58;64;48;Spotty showers;W;10;73%;72%;3

Concord, NH;77;48;62;50;Cloudy, p.m. rain;NW;9;72%;90%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;62;84;67;Mostly sunny, nice;ESE;6;48%;8%;12

Denver, CO;74;53;84;58;A p.m. thunderstorm;NNW;6;39%;63%;9

Des Moines, IA;75;49;73;58;Mostly sunny;S;8;41%;5%;11

Detroit, MI;77;58;65;50;A few showers;WNW;10;72%;93%;2

Dodge City, KS;76;52;80;61;Becoming cloudy;SSE;16;51%;39%;7

Duluth, MN;68;45;67;49;Clouds and sunshine;SW;8;47%;66%;9

El Paso, TX;94;69;99;74;Mostly cloudy, warm;SSW;9;31%;11%;10

Fairbanks, AK;74;51;74;53;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;44%;30%;5

Fargo, ND;68;45;75;58;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;11;48%;29%;9

Grand Junction, CO;89;58;92;59;Clouds and sun;ESE;10;22%;33%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;74;54;61;49;Windy, a.m. showers;WNW;16;72%;93%;3

Hartford, CT;77;53;61;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;SSW;7;79%;90%;2

Helena, MT;84;58;83;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;8;43%;65%;9

Honolulu, HI;89;75;89;75;Mostly sunny;ENE;14;51%;46%;13

Houston, TX;92;72;92;69;Sunshine;ESE;7;45%;4%;12

Indianapolis, IN;78;55;65;49;Showers around;W;16;70%;60%;3

Jackson, MS;84;64;81;59;Sunny and nice;NE;8;56%;6%;12

Jacksonville, FL;84;74;86;71;Clouds and sun;SW;8;69%;35%;9

Juneau, AK;57;49;61;48;Spotty showers;SE;7;80%;69%;2

Kansas City, MO;77;52;77;63;Sunshine, pleasant;S;5;42%;40%;11

Knoxville, TN;72;62;74;51;Clouds and sun, nice;W;9;60%;33%;6

Las Vegas, NV;107;80;106;77;Sunny and hot;W;9;9%;6%;12

Lexington, KY;74;57;66;48;Clouds and sun;W;14;76%;28%;5

Little Rock, AR;81;59;81;57;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;45%;3%;11

Long Beach, CA;83;62;73;62;Turning sunny;SW;7;68%;1%;11

Los Angeles, CA;80;62;76;61;Clouds, then sun;S;6;67%;1%;11

Louisville, KY;77;58;69;50;Cooler with some sun;W;14;62%;28%;5

Madison, WI;62;47;69;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;14;48%;10%;10

Memphis, TN;81;61;78;59;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;50%;5%;11

Miami, FL;89;79;89;77;Thunderstorms;ENE;7;75%;73%;11

Milwaukee, WI;62;50;68;53;Mostly sunny, windy;W;17;51%;27%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;71;48;73;58;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;6;36%;25%;10

Mobile, AL;87;67;90;65;Sunny and pleasant;N;6;49%;6%;12

Montgomery, AL;85;62;82;58;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;6;54%;11%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;50;39;42;39;Windy;SE;32;64%;87%;2

Nashville, TN;81;60;76;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;9;54%;28%;8

New Orleans, LA;86;72;89;73;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;7;50%;6%;12

New York, NY;76;58;66;59;Rain, then a shower;SW;11;81%;81%;2

Newark, NJ;75;58;65;58;Rain, then a shower;SW;10;83%;91%;3

Norfolk, VA;76;68;84;62;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;69%;52%;3

Oklahoma City, OK;80;55;79;62;Partial sunshine;SE;7;55%;30%;12

Olympia, WA;93;57;78;50;Sunshine and cooler;SW;9;56%;9%;9

Omaha, NE;73;52;77;63;Partly sunny;S;7;50%;41%;11

Orlando, FL;91;75;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;77%;69%;8

Philadelphia, PA;77;60;70;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;83%;77%;3

Phoenix, AZ;110;84;111;80;Sunny and hot;SW;8;10%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;77;58;68;49;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;79%;87%;3

Portland, ME;70;52;59;53;Heavy afternoon rain;NE;10;77%;90%;3

Portland, OR;95;63;84;54;Mostly sunny, warm;NNW;6;49%;6%;9

Providence, RI;75;52;65;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;15;74%;90%;2

Raleigh, NC;72;65;81;57;Warmer;W;10;72%;30%;9

Reno, NV;91;59;87;58;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;8;27%;23%;12

Richmond, VA;77;64;79;57;A shower or t-storm;W;9;74%;63%;4

Roswell, NM;88;63;94;69;A strong t-storm;S;17;41%;73%;11

Sacramento, CA;100;60;92;55;Sunshine and warm;S;7;46%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;86;63;86;60;Periods of sun;NNE;8;35%;33%;10

San Antonio, TX;91;71;92;71;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;8;48%;2%;12

San Diego, CA;71;62;71;61;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;75%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;77;57;69;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;67%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;80;71;89;64;Clouds breaking;SW;9;66%;16%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;95;62;79;56;Sunshine and warm;SSE;8;57%;5%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;71;45;78;60;Partly sunny;S;8;49%;40%;10

Spokane, WA;86;60;90;60;Partly sunny;WSW;9;36%;11%;9

Springfield, IL;72;51;71;50;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;15;47%;1%;11

St. Louis, MO;71;55;72;51;Mostly sunny, nice;WSW;10;51%;11%;11

Tampa, FL;88;78;85;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SSW;7;81%;76%;7

Toledo, OH;77;57;63;47;Cloudy with showers;WNW;9;86%;98%;2

Tucson, AZ;107;76;108;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;9%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;81;54;80;63;Partly sunny, nice;SE;6;49%;26%;11

Vero Beach, FL;91;73;88;70;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;7;78%;81%;11

Washington, DC;77;63;76;59;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;74%;68%;3

Wichita, KS;77;52;77;61;Partly sunny;SSE;7;52%;59%;11

Wilmington, DE;76;60;71;58;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;85%;86%;3

