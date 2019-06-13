US Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;63;54;65;54;A shower or two;WSW;14;62%;62%;3
Albuquerque, NM;92;65;92;63;Sunny;W;11;19%;2%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;52;69;55;Mostly cloudy;SSE;8;61%;44%;3
Asheville, NC;73;49;77;50;Sunny and nice;SSE;7;43%;3%;12
Atlanta, GA;78;55;80;57;Sunny and beautiful;SE;5;42%;5%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;69;62;75;63;Increasingly windy;WSW;16;47%;0%;11
Austin, TX;90;71;94;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;75;60;77;64;Sunny and breezy;W;15;42%;2%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;89;66;91;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;53%;16%;12
Billings, MT;86;61;82;55;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;10;48%;71%;10
Birmingham, AL;81;57;84;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;43%;8%;12
Bismarck, ND;83;59;88;61;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;57%;80%;9
Boise, ID;88;60;87;56;Partly sunny;NNE;8;36%;0%;10
Boston, MA;59;56;73;60;Warmer with some sun;WSW;16;57%;25%;8
Bridgeport, CT;60;56;72;55;Warmer with some sun;W;15;54%;16%;5
Buffalo, NY;65;51;65;60;Windy;SW;17;61%;40%;10
Burlington, VT;64;52;68;54;Rain and drizzle;S;15;63%;66%;5
Caribou, ME;74;52;70;51;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;74%;79%;3
Casper, WY;83;48;75;45;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;52%;71%;8
Charleston, SC;85;65;81;63;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;43%;3%;12
Charleston, WV;70;48;75;52;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSE;6;51%;6%;11
Charlotte, NC;80;54;79;55;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;38%;3%;12
Cheyenne, WY;78;53;75;50;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;11;46%;71%;10
Chicago, IL;64;54;73;62;Clouds and sun;SSW;14;54%;62%;8
Cleveland, OH;66;55;72;60;Lots of sun, breezy;SSW;15;56%;25%;11
Columbia, SC;84;58;82;55;Sunny and delightful;SE;5;38%;5%;12
Columbus, OH;64;48;74;57;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;52%;40%;11
Concord, NH;57;46;71;49;Warmer;W;13;61%;53%;6
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;88;67;89;73;Sunshine and breezy;SSE;17;53%;9%;12
Denver, CO;86;57;83;55;A p.m. t-storm;NE;7;34%;71%;10
Des Moines, IA;76;59;71;65;A t-storm around;S;15;59%;77%;6
Detroit, MI;63;49;74;61;Warmer;SSW;10;51%;63%;10
Dodge City, KS;82;60;90;60;A strong t-storm;SE;15;56%;66%;12
Duluth, MN;73;49;69;47;A severe t-storm;NNE;7;63%;70%;2
El Paso, TX;99;72;99;73;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;12;19%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;52;75;52;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;6;40%;31%;5
Fargo, ND;73;59;85;61;A severe t-storm;ENE;7;54%;84%;8
Grand Junction, CO;93;59;89;54;A t-storm around;ENE;12;26%;53%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;60;48;70;61;Mostly cloudy;SW;9;61%;66%;8
Hartford, CT;58;53;72;54;Warmer with some sun;WSW;15;54%;43%;7
Helena, MT;86;57;81;54;Partly sunny;N;11;40%;29%;10
Honolulu, HI;90;73;90;73;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;16;50%;32%;13
Houston, TX;92;72;92;77;Partly sunny;SSE;7;57%;12%;12
Indianapolis, IN;64;49;75;60;Partly sunny, warmer;S;8;50%;28%;11
Jackson, MS;84;61;89;70;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;9%;12
Jacksonville, FL;85;69;85;70;Clouds and sun, nice;E;9;51%;6%;12
Juneau, AK;62;47;64;51;Partly sunny;SE;7;69%;66%;2
Kansas City, MO;80;64;78;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;14;56%;75%;4
Knoxville, TN;74;51;78;55;Sun, some clouds;ESE;4;46%;2%;12
Las Vegas, NV;106;76;98;75;Mostly sunny;NE;7;18%;14%;12
Lexington, KY;68;47;75;59;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;8;50%;27%;11
Little Rock, AR;81;56;84;70;Increasing clouds;SSE;8;48%;14%;11
Long Beach, CA;72;62;71;61;Clearing;SW;6;68%;2%;7
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;73;60;Turning sunny;S;6;63%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;70;51;77;62;Clouds and sun, nice;S;7;48%;27%;11
Madison, WI;68;50;74;60;Partly sunny;SSW;11;62%;64%;6
Memphis, TN;80;60;84;71;Some sun;SSE;9;46%;10%;11
Miami, FL;89;77;86;78;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;73%;82%;4
Milwaukee, WI;70;52;75;61;Breezy with some sun;SW;17;51%;63%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;60;82;64;Partly sunny;SW;14;50%;60%;5
Mobile, AL;89;66;89;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;49%;14%;12
Montgomery, AL;82;58;83;62;Mostly sunny;SE;5;49%;7%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;44;35;42;35;Rain and drizzle;WNW;33;96%;75%;3
Nashville, TN;77;52;82;65;Some sun, pleasant;S;6;41%;10%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;72;89;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;54%;15%;12
New York, NY;66;59;74;60;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;17;46%;8%;7
Newark, NJ;64;57;74;56;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;16;46%;9%;7
Norfolk, VA;80;61;78;58;Nice with sunshine;SSW;10;41%;3%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;79;62;85;72;A t-storm or two;S;16;67%;72%;7
Olympia, WA;79;48;72;47;Partly sunny;SW;6;61%;7%;7
Omaha, NE;79;63;79;68;A morning t-storm;S;17;65%;71%;5
Orlando, FL;85;74;85;74;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;73%;60%;6
Philadelphia, PA;71;58;75;59;Increasingly windy;WSW;15;46%;1%;10
Phoenix, AZ;109;79;103;77;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;7;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;69;50;73;56;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;49%;9%;11
Portland, ME;59;51;67;55;A little rain;W;13;71%;60%;6
Portland, OR;83;54;75;52;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;54%;6%;9
Providence, RI;58;55;72;56;Warmer;WSW;14;55%;23%;10
Raleigh, NC;80;56;78;54;Sunny and pleasant;S;7;42%;2%;11
Reno, NV;86;58;87;58;Mostly sunny, warm;W;7;30%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;78;56;78;55;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;10;40%;2%;11
Roswell, NM;91;68;102;67;Partly sunny and hot;SW;12;23%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;56;87;54;Mostly sunny;S;8;52%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;88;61;81;60;Not as warm;SE;7;48%;31%;10
San Antonio, TX;91;71;95;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;54%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;69;62;69;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;63%;2%;6
San Francisco, CA;72;57;67;56;Clouds to sun;WSW;13;67%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;87;63;83;63;Sun and clouds;SE;8;50%;4%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;56;73;56;Nice with some sun;WNW;7;59%;3%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;79;61;83;62;Partly sunny;S;14;58%;55%;9
Spokane, WA;90;60;84;56;Mostly sunny, warm;S;9;34%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;73;51;78;63;Inc. clouds;S;14;48%;75%;11
St. Louis, MO;73;53;79;64;Inc. clouds;S;9;51%;69%;11
Tampa, FL;85;74;87;73;Humid with a t-storm;E;6;73%;69%;8
Toledo, OH;62;46;73;58;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;9;58%;30%;11
Tucson, AZ;108;73;103;68;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;10;10%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;81;63;84;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;12;58%;61%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;72;85;72;A shower or t-storm;ENE;7;77%;67%;6
Washington, DC;74;58;77;58;Sunny and breezy;SSW;14;42%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;78;61;84;69;Partly sunny;S;16;61%;66%;6
Wilmington, DE;70;57;76;57;Sunshine and breezy;WSW;15;48%;0%;11
