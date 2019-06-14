US Forecast for Saturday, June 15, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;64;54;80;63;Pleasant and warmer;SE;12;43%;67%;10
Albuquerque, NM;93;62;88;61;Partly sunny;NNE;7;17%;16%;13
Anchorage, AK;69;54;66;53;A little a.m. rain;SSE;7;63%;85%;2
Asheville, NC;77;51;80;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;51%;13%;12
Atlanta, GA;80;59;84;67;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;6;54%;14%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;74;62;78;68;Some sun;SSW;14;49%;8%;11
Austin, TX;92;76;95;77;Partly sunny;SSE;10;55%;27%;12
Baltimore, MD;77;63;86;69;Warmer;SSW;9;41%;56%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;71;89;75;A t-storm in spots;S;8;72%;66%;8
Billings, MT;82;55;79;57;Partly sunny;ESE;6;50%;27%;10
Birmingham, AL;84;63;88;70;Partly sunny, nice;S;8;52%;14%;12
Bismarck, ND;86;61;72;51;Couple of t-storms;N;11;71%;71%;4
Boise, ID;87;56;86;57;Plenty of sun;N;7;32%;0%;10
Boston, MA;74;59;81;65;Mostly sunny;SW;13;40%;42%;10
Bridgeport, CT;73;55;79;64;Partly sunny;SSW;11;46%;55%;11
Buffalo, NY;65;59;67;60;Couple of t-storms;WSW;15;63%;70%;5
Burlington, VT;70;55;79;60;Cloudy and warmer;SW;14;51%;89%;4
Caribou, ME;71;53;73;54;Rather cloudy;S;10;57%;80%;6
Casper, WY;76;44;73;46;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;55%;8
Charleston, SC;80;64;82;70;Mostly sunny;SE;7;55%;30%;12
Charleston, WV;75;53;85;68;A t-storm in spots;S;8;49%;64%;10
Charlotte, NC;80;56;85;64;Mostly sunny;S;6;46%;6%;12
Cheyenne, WY;75;51;68;50;A t-storm in spots;S;9;58%;64%;7
Chicago, IL;77;62;70;59;Cloudy, a t-storm;NE;8;83%;80%;2
Cleveland, OH;72;61;73;63;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;16;68%;84%;3
Columbia, SC;83;55;86;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;45%;7%;12
Columbus, OH;76;59;76;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;66%;91%;4
Concord, NH;71;49;82;61;Pleasant and warmer;SW;10;43%;31%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;75;91;77;Windy;SSE;20;57%;31%;11
Denver, CO;83;55;74;54;A t-storm in spots;S;6;50%;64%;8
Des Moines, IA;76;66;84;65;Strong thunderstorms;WSW;7;68%;85%;4
Detroit, MI;75;60;69;59;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;76%;82%;2
Dodge City, KS;88;59;88;60;A strong t-storm;NE;9;57%;84%;12
Duluth, MN;76;45;52;44;Mostly cloudy;NE;11;74%;78%;7
El Paso, TX;99;71;96;69;Sunny and very warm;WSW;13;14%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;79;53;67;51;Spotty showers;NNW;4;63%;71%;3
Fargo, ND;82;59;63;52;Showers and t-storms;ENE;12;77%;91%;4
Grand Junction, CO;92;56;86;57;Clouds and sun, nice;ESE;7;34%;18%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;73;61;68;58;Showers and t-storms;ENE;7;80%;70%;2
Hartford, CT;72;54;81;64;Warmer;SSW;11;42%;53%;10
Helena, MT;84;53;78;54;Sun and clouds;NNW;5;47%;44%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;76;88;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;51%;44%;13
Houston, TX;92;77;92;79;Humid with some sun;S;9;64%;55%;7
Indianapolis, IN;76;63;73;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;76%;91%;3
Jackson, MS;88;70;90;72;Partly sunny;S;9;65%;14%;11
Jacksonville, FL;85;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;68%;48%;12
Juneau, AK;64;51;60;51;A little p.m. rain;ESE;10;79%;92%;2
Kansas City, MO;84;69;89;70;A morning t-storm;S;11;62%;82%;6
Knoxville, TN;79;57;85;67;Partly sunny;SSW;7;50%;15%;12
Las Vegas, NV;97;75;103;80;Mostly sunny;W;6;16%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;76;62;82;69;Thundershower;SSW;13;58%;66%;5
Little Rock, AR;83;70;91;74;Clouds and sun;S;10;59%;44%;10
Long Beach, CA;70;61;72;62;Clouds, then sun;SSW;6;69%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;73;60;74;60;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;68%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;78;65;80;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;10;62%;66%;4
Madison, WI;76;61;72;55;A morning t-storm;NE;6;77%;66%;3
Memphis, TN;82;71;90;76;Partly sunny;S;15;60%;21%;11
Miami, FL;87;78;85;78;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;77%;71%;4
Milwaukee, WI;80;62;69;53;Showers and t-storms;NNE;10;74%;70%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;63;71;56;Couple of t-storms;SE;10;76%;90%;4
Mobile, AL;89;70;89;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;66%;18%;12
Montgomery, AL;85;62;87;68;Partly sunny, nice;S;6;59%;12%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;41;33;49;43;Very windy;WSW;43;78%;63%;4
Nashville, TN;83;66;89;72;Clouds and sun, warm;S;11;47%;31%;7
New Orleans, LA;89;74;89;76;A t-storm in spots;S;8;69%;64%;10
New York, NY;74;60;82;67;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;11;40%;54%;11
Newark, NJ;74;56;83;66;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;40%;54%;11
Norfolk, VA;77;59;85;66;Mostly sunny;S;8;42%;6%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;84;72;88;70;Partly sunny;S;14;64%;46%;6
Olympia, WA;65;47;78;49;Partly sunny, nice;SW;4;58%;3%;9
Omaha, NE;84;68;87;67;Strong thunderstorms;ESE;6;69%;74%;10
Orlando, FL;87;71;88;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;73%;71%;6
Philadelphia, PA;75;57;83;67;Sun, some clouds;SSW;11;44%;59%;11
Phoenix, AZ;103;77;103;79;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;73;56;79;66;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;50%;80%;7
Portland, ME;66;55;72;61;Mostly sunny;SW;10;53%;28%;10
Portland, OR;73;52;80;55;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;3%;9
Providence, RI;73;56;80;63;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;45%;57%;10
Raleigh, NC;78;54;83;63;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;45%;6%;11
Reno, NV;88;58;88;58;Warm with some sun;WNW;7;30%;16%;12
Richmond, VA;77;55;83;65;Partly sunny;S;9;43%;6%;11
Roswell, NM;104;67;100;65;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;11;12%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;54;83;54;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;60%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;82;62;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;SE;8;37%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;75;96;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;60%;28%;12
San Diego, CA;69;62;69;62;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;63%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;61;56;66;57;Clouds to sun;WSW;11;67%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;83;65;85;71;More sun than clouds;ESE;7;64%;33%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;55;77;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;56%;3%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;86;61;85;59;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;63%;57%;8
Spokane, WA;83;55;84;58;Sunshine and warm;S;5;36%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;76;64;78;68;A strong t-storm;S;14;81%;82%;3
St. Louis, MO;77;63;83;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;73%;83%;4
Tampa, FL;85;73;90;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;70%;66%;7
Toledo, OH;74;60;69;61;Showers and t-storms;SW;11;85%;82%;2
Tucson, AZ;102;68;101;70;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;82;74;88;73;Humid and warmer;S;11;65%;69%;6
Vero Beach, FL;85;74;87;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;75%;57%;6
Washington, DC;78;58;84;69;Clouds and sun;SSW;11;44%;26%;11
Wichita, KS;84;68;90;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;61%;86%;10
Wilmington, DE;75;56;83;67;Partly sunny;S;11;47%;55%;11
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.