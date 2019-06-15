US Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;63;69;57;Cooler with rain;NNW;6;80%;76%;2
Albuquerque, NM;86;61;86;64;Partly sunny;ESE;5;30%;18%;13
Anchorage, AK;64;53;67;54;A shower;SE;7;62%;68%;3
Asheville, NC;79;60;84;64;Partly sunny;SSE;6;63%;44%;12
Atlanta, GA;84;66;88;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;63%;17%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;76;68;78;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;64%;55%;7
Austin, TX;95;76;92;76;T-storms possible;ESE;10;67%;88%;7
Baltimore, MD;85;69;87;71;A t-storm in spots;W;6;56%;78%;6
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;90;75;Partly sunny;SSE;7;66%;44%;11
Billings, MT;79;57;76;55;Periods of sun;ENE;7;57%;44%;6
Birmingham, AL;88;71;88;71;Humid with some sun;S;7;65%;44%;12
Bismarck, ND;74;53;72;52;Partly sunny;NE;7;63%;55%;5
Boise, ID;85;57;89;58;Partly sunny;N;7;33%;6%;10
Boston, MA;82;65;69;62;Rain, not as warm;SW;8;74%;88%;3
Bridgeport, CT;79;65;74;63;A little p.m. rain;WNW;6;71%;86%;5
Buffalo, NY;67;58;68;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;7;71%;45%;3
Burlington, VT;80;58;73;55;Mostly cloudy;N;5;63%;52%;3
Caribou, ME;73;53;73;49;Mostly cloudy;NNW;8;54%;34%;5
Casper, WY;78;49;70;48;A thunderstorm;NE;6;72%;74%;10
Charleston, SC;82;71;86;74;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;30%;12
Charleston, WV;85;68;83;67;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;67%;84%;6
Charlotte, NC;85;64;90;70;Partly sunny;SSW;7;61%;42%;12
Cheyenne, WY;68;50;70;51;A shower or t-storm;ESE;9;60%;74%;8
Chicago, IL;70;57;66;56;A shower or t-storm;N;8;91%;65%;3
Cleveland, OH;68;62;68;61;A morning shower;ENE;9;88%;77%;3
Columbia, SC;86;66;91;71;Partly sunny;S;6;60%;30%;12
Columbus, OH;77;67;79;66;Couple of t-storms;SSE;8;82%;87%;3
Concord, NH;81;60;68;52;A little rain;NW;5;84%;73%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;75;88;71;A strong t-storm;SSW;14;70%;82%;7
Denver, CO;76;54;79;54;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;42%;64%;9
Des Moines, IA;88;67;83;61;Mostly cloudy;NNE;9;59%;17%;6
Detroit, MI;69;56;70;57;Clearing, a shower;NE;6;73%;61%;4
Dodge City, KS;87;63;83;60;Clouds and sun;SE;10;57%;55%;10
Duluth, MN;58;44;51;44;Partly sunny, cold;NE;10;76%;47%;6
El Paso, TX;95;69;98;70;Sunny and very warm;WSW;8;14%;1%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;54;73;51;Clouds and sun;ENE;4;48%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;63;53;70;51;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;69%;55%;4
Grand Junction, CO;86;59;88;60;Partly sunny;WSW;8;28%;11%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;70;56;70;58;Partly sunny;ENE;8;66%;41%;5
Hartford, CT;81;65;72;62;A little p.m. rain;WSW;6;74%;91%;3
Helena, MT;82;54;74;52;Partly sunny;SE;6;52%;55%;6
Honolulu, HI;88;76;89;76;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;51%;44%;13
Houston, TX;93;79;90;78;Thundershower;SSE;9;68%;73%;6
Indianapolis, IN;71;66;81;67;Couple of t-storms;SSE;7;83%;86%;3
Jackson, MS;90;71;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;71%;44%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;72;88;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;7;70%;34%;11
Juneau, AK;60;51;59;51;Periods of rain;E;12;83%;92%;2
Kansas City, MO;88;70;86;68;Mostly cloudy;N;5;59%;55%;5
Knoxville, TN;85;68;89;71;Humid with some sun;SW;8;63%;44%;8
Las Vegas, NV;103;80;102;76;Partly sunny;NE;8;15%;6%;12
Lexington, KY;82;69;84;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;12;73%;82%;7
Little Rock, AR;89;74;86;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SSW;9;73%;78%;6
Long Beach, CA;73;61;72;62;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;69%;1%;8
Los Angeles, CA;75;60;75;61;Clouds break;S;6;65%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;82;71;85;70;Thunderstorms;S;9;73%;86%;5
Madison, WI;76;54;64;54;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;79%;57%;3
Memphis, TN;88;74;90;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;12;71%;65%;11
Miami, FL;85;78;83;77;Some sun, a t-storm;ENE;9;79%;85%;6
Milwaukee, WI;77;53;60;52;A t-storm in spots;N;10;77%;49%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;56;67;54;Rather cloudy;NE;8;68%;46%;3
Mobile, AL;87;76;88;75;Clouds and sun;S;6;70%;44%;10
Montgomery, AL;87;68;87;70;Humid with some sun;SSW;5;67%;33%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;52;41;48;38;A shower;NW;27;98%;62%;2
Nashville, TN;89;73;90;71;Partial sunshine;SSW;9;61%;55%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;77;91;77;Humid with some sun;S;6;64%;44%;11
New York, NY;82;69;80;69;A t-storm in spots;NW;7;63%;73%;4
Newark, NJ;83;67;80;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;63%;80%;3
Norfolk, VA;83;65;90;73;Clouds and sun;SSW;10;55%;28%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;67;82;67;Showers and t-storms;E;8;77%;86%;5
Olympia, WA;77;49;77;52;Sun and some clouds;SW;5;60%;3%;9
Omaha, NE;86;65;85;64;Clouds and sun, nice;NNE;9;55%;8%;10
Orlando, FL;90;75;88;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;6;76%;66%;6
Philadelphia, PA;83;67;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;60%;77%;6
Phoenix, AZ;103;79;105;79;Plenty of sun;W;6;13%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;78;66;76;66;Showers and t-storms;N;7;78%;84%;3
Portland, ME;71;61;64;57;Spotty showers;SW;8;88%;72%;3
Portland, OR;78;54;80;55;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;5;56%;3%;9
Providence, RI;80;64;72;61;Rain, not as warm;SW;7;73%;88%;2
Raleigh, NC;83;64;89;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;61%;18%;11
Reno, NV;88;59;88;60;Clouds and sun, warm;W;6;26%;4%;12
Richmond, VA;83;64;89;73;Sunny intervals;SW;9;57%;44%;11
Roswell, NM;101;65;93;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;32%;12%;12
Sacramento, CA;80;52;88;58;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;55%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;88;61;84;63;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;37%;56%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;77;94;76;Strong thunderstorms;SSE;13;67%;74%;11
San Diego, CA;69;61;69;62;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;65%;4%;5
San Francisco, CA;61;55;67;56;Clouds, then sun;SW;9;67%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;85;72;88;74;A t-storm in spots;S;5;75%;43%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;55;77;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;55%;3%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;84;60;81;59;Partly sunny;ENE;9;61%;32%;10
Spokane, WA;84;59;86;61;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;4;36%;21%;9
Springfield, IL;79;69;85;66;Showers and t-storms;W;7;76%;84%;3
St. Louis, MO;83;69;84;67;Thunderstorms;WSW;6;78%;87%;3
Tampa, FL;89;75;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;79%;56%;7
Toledo, OH;69;60;69;61;A morning shower;N;3;82%;72%;4
Tucson, AZ;101;70;102;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;86;70;84;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;75%;85%;4
Vero Beach, FL;87;73;85;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;80%;69%;7
Washington, DC;84;68;86;70;A t-storm or two;W;7;61%;78%;8
Wichita, KS;89;66;85;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;64%;76%;9
Wilmington, DE;83;66;83;68;A t-storm in spots;S;10;61%;72%;5
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.