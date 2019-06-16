US Forecast for Monday, June 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;68;58;78;59;Partly sunny, warmer;E;6;58%;58%;10
Albuquerque, NM;88;62;85;58;Partly sunny;E;7;34%;33%;13
Anchorage, AK;66;52;68;53;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;61%;56%;3
Asheville, NC;84;64;81;64;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;73%;81%;10
Atlanta, GA;88;69;88;71;A t-storm around;S;5;62%;55%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;81;70;78;68;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;80%;83%;5
Austin, TX;92;72;89;76;A t-storm in spots;ESE;5;68%;55%;6
Baltimore, MD;85;72;86;71;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;1;70%;80%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;88;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;7;74%;66%;9
Billings, MT;76;56;77;55;Nice with some sun;E;8;55%;44%;7
Birmingham, AL;90;72;89;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;64%;44%;11
Bismarck, ND;70;52;71;51;Partly sunny;NNE;8;62%;45%;4
Boise, ID;88;59;89;59;Partly sunny;NNW;8;35%;2%;10
Boston, MA;71;64;74;62;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;57%;10
Bridgeport, CT;75;63;78;63;Periods of sun;S;6;68%;77%;5
Buffalo, NY;64;53;74;59;Partly sunny, warmer;NE;7;63%;31%;6
Burlington, VT;74;54;77;57;Partly sunny;SE;6;50%;4%;10
Caribou, ME;71;49;71;49;Partly sunny, nice;NW;8;49%;7%;8
Casper, WY;74;48;66;47;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;79%;65%;5
Charleston, SC;87;73;87;73;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;32%;12
Charleston, WV;85;68;83;68;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;79%;90%;5
Charlotte, NC;89;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SW;6;60%;44%;12
Cheyenne, WY;65;49;66;51;A t-storm in spots;W;8;77%;78%;6
Chicago, IL;61;54;62;56;Mainly cloudy;N;9;88%;15%;3
Cleveland, OH;68;62;69;63;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;84%;88%;3
Columbia, SC;91;70;92;72;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;14%;12
Columbus, OH;80;67;77;66;Thunderstorms;WSW;6;82%;89%;3
Concord, NH;68;53;79;54;Partly sunny, warmer;N;6;52%;8%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;79;68;85;72;A t-storm in spots;SE;10;74%;86%;3
Denver, CO;81;52;74;53;A severe t-storm;W;7;64%;83%;8
Des Moines, IA;79;60;79;62;Periods of sun;N;6;63%;34%;5
Detroit, MI;63;57;73;58;Warmer;NE;6;67%;17%;3
Dodge City, KS;83;56;84;60;Mostly cloudy;SE;7;53%;30%;9
Duluth, MN;56;44;57;46;Spotty showers;ENE;7;76%;81%;5
El Paso, TX;98;70;98;72;Mostly sunny, warm;W;8;15%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;50;73;52;Periods of sun;NW;4;47%;44%;4
Fargo, ND;70;50;69;52;Thundershower;N;7;65%;66%;4
Grand Junction, CO;89;58;80;54;A shower or t-storm;SSE;9;40%;73%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;64;56;73;59;Rain and drizzle;ENE;7;67%;56%;4
Hartford, CT;73;62;81;63;Partly sunny;SSE;6;61%;65%;7
Helena, MT;79;52;76;53;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;51%;64%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;76;90;77;Partly sunny, mild;ENE;8;55%;66%;13
Houston, TX;87;77;87;77;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;79%;75%;10
Indianapolis, IN;82;67;77;66;A shower or t-storm;S;5;77%;86%;3
Jackson, MS;91;72;88;71;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;75%;69%;10
Jacksonville, FL;86;72;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;71%;57%;9
Juneau, AK;59;52;58;50;Periods of rain;SE;10;86%;97%;1
Kansas City, MO;88;68;82;65;Not as hot;E;7;61%;43%;3
Knoxville, TN;89;70;88;68;A thunderstorm;SSW;6;69%;79%;10
Las Vegas, NV;101;75;100;76;Partly sunny;NE;6;16%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;85;70;83;69;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;77%;86%;3
Little Rock, AR;86;68;80;69;Thunderstorms;S;7;85%;90%;3
Long Beach, CA;72;63;71;61;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;69%;1%;5
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;74;60;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;69%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;87;71;83;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;7;76%;89%;3
Madison, WI;63;52;73;56;Warmer;ESE;6;64%;14%;6
Memphis, TN;87;69;84;70;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;11;83%;89%;4
Miami, FL;82;78;83;79;A shower or t-storm;ESE;10;80%;85%;5
Milwaukee, WI;57;51;64;53;Clouds and sun, cool;NNE;9;69%;12%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;74;59;76;60;Spotty showers;W;5;65%;85%;4
Mobile, AL;88;74;90;76;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;68%;22%;10
Montgomery, AL;89;70;89;70;Partly sunny;SSW;5;65%;37%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;46;38;48;41;Winds subsiding;NW;27;74%;6%;10
Nashville, TN;91;71;89;71;A thunderstorm;SSW;7;62%;81%;6
New Orleans, LA;91;77;88;77;Partly sunny;SSE;7;72%;44%;7
New York, NY;80;67;79;67;Periods of sun;SSE;6;69%;80%;5
Newark, NJ;80;66;81;67;Partly sunny;SSE;5;65%;80%;5
Norfolk, VA;88;72;93;74;Periods of sun;SSW;8;60%;68%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;79;65;84;66;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;67%;45%;4
Olympia, WA;76;51;76;52;Clouds and sun, nice;SSW;5;62%;6%;6
Omaha, NE;86;65;81;65;Partly sunny;E;5;63%;68%;6
Orlando, FL;91;73;83;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;82%;80%;6
Philadelphia, PA;85;69;84;69;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;86%;4
Phoenix, AZ;104;80;104;77;Mostly sunny;W;6;10%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;67;76;66;Thunderstorms;SW;6;81%;88%;3
Portland, ME;67;58;72;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;8;60%;3%;10
Portland, OR;78;56;79;57;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;5;62%;6%;10
Providence, RI;75;63;79;61;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;63%;59%;10
Raleigh, NC;89;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSW;7;63%;44%;11
Reno, NV;87;59;89;61;Warm with some sun;N;6;25%;2%;12
Richmond, VA;88;73;93;71;A t-storm around;W;7;59%;81%;11
Roswell, NM;94;63;95;63;Partly sunny;SSE;9;40%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;57;94;61;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;47%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;85;63;82;62;A t-storm in spots;SE;7;40%;64%;9
San Antonio, TX;94;76;94;77;Partly sunny and hot;SE;9;69%;27%;12
San Diego, CA;68;63;69;59;Low clouds breaking;WSW;7;66%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;67;56;70;58;Turning sunny;WSW;8;66%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;90;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;74%;49%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;56;76;58;Sun and clouds;NE;6;62%;54%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;84;60;75;59;A t-storm in spots;NNE;5;72%;77%;5
Spokane, WA;86;61;85;61;Warm with some sun;SSW;7;41%;20%;9
Springfield, IL;82;63;74;62;A t-storm, cooler;NNE;7;78%;73%;3
St. Louis, MO;84;68;77;67;Thunderstorms;S;5;80%;89%;3
Tampa, FL;85;73;86;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;84%;80%;6
Toledo, OH;65;58;71;60;A shower or two;NNE;3;82%;61%;3
Tucson, AZ;102;69;102;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;81;67;82;66;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;78%;56%;4
Vero Beach, FL;83;73;84;72;Showers and t-storms;S;11;83%;79%;7
Washington, DC;86;71;89;70;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;5;62%;81%;7
Wichita, KS;78;64;85;65;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;64%;44%;8
Wilmington, DE;84;69;84;69;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;71%;85%;4
