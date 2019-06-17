US Forecast for Tuesday, June 18, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;78;59;76;63;A passing shower;SSE;4;65%;66%;3
Albuquerque, NM;85;58;90;61;Partly sunny, nice;W;7;26%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;69;53;65;50;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;64%;15%;2
Asheville, NC;85;65;78;64;Thunderstorms;SSE;5;83%;86%;6
Atlanta, GA;88;70;84;70;Thundershower;WSW;6;75%;86%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;82;69;77;68;Showers and t-storms;NW;7;85%;85%;3
Austin, TX;87;73;95;77;Clouds and sun;SSE;2;63%;27%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;74;85;72;Thunderstorms;WSW;2;73%;86%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;85;73;89;76;A shower or t-storm;S;7;73%;60%;6
Billings, MT;79;57;82;58;A shower or t-storm;WSW;7;53%;80%;8
Birmingham, AL;89;71;82;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;78%;83%;8
Bismarck, ND;69;52;74;57;Periods of sun;E;5;60%;37%;5
Boise, ID;89;58;88;56;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;34%;0%;10
Boston, MA;74;63;69;61;Spotty showers;SSE;6;77%;85%;2
Bridgeport, CT;75;64;69;62;Periods of rain;E;6;88%;97%;2
Buffalo, NY;76;59;75;58;Variable clouds;E;5;62%;47%;6
Burlington, VT;76;57;80;62;Sun and clouds;SE;4;48%;38%;7
Caribou, ME;71;48;76;52;Partly sunny;SSW;4;45%;26%;8
Casper, WY;73;48;71;48;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;69%;80%;9
Charleston, SC;87;74;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;76%;66%;12
Charleston, WV;85;67;78;67;Thunderstorms;S;4;81%;89%;3
Charlotte, NC;92;71;87;71;Thunderstorms;S;7;74%;86%;9
Cheyenne, WY;68;49;63;49;A shower or t-storm;SW;8;78%;80%;4
Chicago, IL;64;55;71;61;Warmer;ESE;7;74%;36%;7
Cleveland, OH;66;61;72;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;78%;45%;4
Columbia, SC;93;70;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;68%;81%;10
Columbus, OH;76;66;77;65;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;82%;86%;3
Concord, NH;80;55;75;59;A passing shower;SE;4;58%;66%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;69;91;73;Partly sunny;SE;8;59%;61%;11
Denver, CO;69;54;68;53;Showers and t-storms;WSW;6;73%;83%;5
Des Moines, IA;80;62;78;62;A shower or t-storm;NNE;4;71%;86%;4
Detroit, MI;72;57;77;60;Warmer;ESE;5;64%;29%;8
Dodge City, KS;85;61;82;58;A strong t-storm;S;12;71%;81%;9
Duluth, MN;55;45;58;47;Clouds and sun;NE;6;72%;51%;4
El Paso, TX;96;71;98;71;Mostly sunny, warm;W;10;16%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;52;74;57;Mostly cloudy;W;5;47%;42%;3
Fargo, ND;64;52;72;52;More clouds than sun;NNE;6;66%;29%;3
Grand Junction, CO;80;56;78;53;Showers and t-storms;ESE;8;54%;82%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;70;60;77;60;More clouds than sun;NNW;5;67%;40%;5
Hartford, CT;79;64;71;61;Cooler with rain;SSE;5;80%;93%;2
Helena, MT;81;53;80;54;A shower or t-storm;S;10;45%;80%;9
Honolulu, HI;91;77;91;77;Some sun, a shower;ENE;12;56%;56%;13
Houston, TX;88;76;94;78;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;62%;28%;11
Indianapolis, IN;77;66;81;65;A shower or t-storm;ESE;4;73%;63%;4
Jackson, MS;87;69;87;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;80%;70%;7
Jacksonville, FL;86;73;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;74%;77%;8
Juneau, AK;58;50;57;48;Occasional rain;SSE;10;84%;89%;2
Kansas City, MO;86;65;83;68;Variable cloudiness;S;4;60%;68%;4
Knoxville, TN;87;70;80;69;Thunderstorms;SW;7;83%;86%;4
Las Vegas, NV;99;77;100;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;16%;2%;12
Lexington, KY;80;68;78;67;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;87%;84%;3
Little Rock, AR;82;68;87;71;Variable cloudiness;SSW;6;66%;33%;7
Long Beach, CA;71;62;72;62;Low clouds breaking;W;6;69%;0%;8
Los Angeles, CA;72;60;74;61;Low clouds breaking;WSW;6;66%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;83;69;81;69;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;82%;84%;3
Madison, WI;73;58;76;60;A shower or t-storm;NNW;5;67%;80%;4
Memphis, TN;84;72;85;73;Showers and t-storms;S;8;78%;64%;6
Miami, FL;82;76;83;77;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;79%;72%;4
Milwaukee, WI;64;53;74;56;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;6;66%;66%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;59;77;58;Partly sunny;NNE;7;52%;17%;5
Mobile, AL;89;76;84;76;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;79%;72%;4
Montgomery, AL;89;71;81;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;82%;84%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;48;41;50;41;Periods of sun;SSW;21;73%;35%;4
Nashville, TN;87;70;84;70;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;73%;84%;4
New Orleans, LA;91;75;88;77;Showers and t-storms;S;7;74%;68%;6
New York, NY;78;67;72;63;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;5;85%;89%;3
Newark, NJ;77;67;73;64;Rain and a t-storm;E;5;83%;88%;3
Norfolk, VA;92;73;91;73;Thunderstorms;SW;9;69%;85%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;84;64;86;68;A strong t-storm;S;9;74%;80%;10
Olympia, WA;76;52;72;45;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;60%;77%;5
Omaha, NE;82;65;73;63;Rain and a t-storm;ENE;6;78%;88%;3
Orlando, FL;89;72;87;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;79%;66%;5
Philadelphia, PA;83;69;81;67;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;76%;86%;3
Phoenix, AZ;104;76;102;75;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;66;77;66;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;78%;81%;3
Portland, ME;73;56;65;57;Partly sunny;S;6;75%;41%;4
Portland, OR;79;59;75;52;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;54%;13%;8
Providence, RI;78;61;70;59;A bit of rain;S;5;83%;82%;3
Raleigh, NC;92;72;90;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;8;68%;80%;10
Reno, NV;89;61;91;62;Sunny and warm;W;7;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;71;88;70;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;74%;85%;8
Roswell, NM;91;64;100;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;34%;27%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;62;97;57;Sunny and very warm;S;6;40%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;62;83;62;Partly sunny;SSE;8;40%;26%;11
San Antonio, TX;89;76;97;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;63%;27%;12
San Diego, CA;66;60;69;62;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;64%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;72;56;70;57;Partly sunny;WSW;9;72%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;89;73;88;73;Thundershower;SSW;6;75%;73%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;58;71;52;Mostly cloudy;E;7;67%;77%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;77;56;77;54;Mostly cloudy;ENE;6;58%;35%;3
Spokane, WA;84;61;84;56;Mostly sunny;SW;9;36%;4%;9
Springfield, IL;72;62;83;63;A t-storm in spots;S;6;65%;56%;6
St. Louis, MO;76;67;83;68;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;67%;56%;7
Tampa, FL;86;75;86;77;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;82%;64%;9
Toledo, OH;71;59;75;59;Variable cloudiness;SSW;2;75%;50%;5
Tucson, AZ;101;68;101;66;Plenty of sun;SW;7;12%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;82;65;86;69;More clouds than sun;S;6;68%;64%;7
Vero Beach, FL;83;74;85;73;Showers and t-storms;WSW;10;81%;77%;4
Washington, DC;88;71;86;70;Thunderstorms;SSE;6;70%;86%;5
Wichita, KS;84;65;82;65;A strong t-storm;S;10;71%;80%;5
Wilmington, DE;82;70;82;68;Showers and t-storms;NNE;6;80%;87%;3
