US Forecast for Wednesday, June 19, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;73;62;80;65;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;69%;66%;4
Albuquerque, NM;90;62;89;63;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;24%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;64;50;67;52;Clouds and sun;W;6;56%;14%;5
Asheville, NC;78;65;80;65;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;82%;68%;6
Atlanta, GA;82;69;84;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;75%;66%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;81;69;75;69;A shower or t-storm;S;8;89%;83%;3
Austin, TX;94;75;99;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;57%;6%;12
Baltimore, MD;84;72;83;74;Showers and t-storms;NW;2;75%;82%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;90;75;93;77;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;68%;57%;12
Billings, MT;81;58;79;49;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;50%;72%;7
Birmingham, AL;82;70;88;73;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;8;71%;66%;7
Bismarck, ND;74;56;66;57;Showers and t-storms;E;11;80%;88%;3
Boise, ID;88;55;80;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;24%;4%;10
Boston, MA;70;61;71;62;Clearing;SE;7;81%;51%;4
Bridgeport, CT;69;63;72;64;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;88%;75%;3
Buffalo, NY;77;58;75;61;Variable clouds;NE;5;73%;67%;6
Burlington, VT;80;61;81;63;Spotty showers;SSE;7;62%;85%;8
Caribou, ME;77;53;74;57;A shower in the p.m.;S;4;56%;81%;6
Casper, WY;69;49;79;43;Partly sunny;W;12;47%;28%;11
Charleston, SC;84;75;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;75%;64%;8
Charleston, WV;78;67;80;67;A t-storm in spots;S;5;83%;76%;5
Charlotte, NC;88;72;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;76%;70%;9
Cheyenne, WY;61;50;74;48;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;46%;43%;12
Chicago, IL;76;59;65;54;Spotty showers;N;9;88%;88%;3
Cleveland, OH;70;61;75;65;A t-storm in spots;E;5;75%;79%;4
Columbia, SC;90;72;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;70%;66%;11
Columbus, OH;79;66;80;67;A t-storm in spots;S;6;79%;80%;3
Concord, NH;73;57;76;59;Decreasing clouds;SE;5;72%;44%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;74;93;73;A strong t-storm;N;14;67%;66%;12
Denver, CO;70;54;82;56;A t-shower, warmer;SSW;7;38%;51%;12
Des Moines, IA;77;63;76;60;A touch of rain;N;7;67%;63%;3
Detroit, MI;77;61;78;60;A shower in the p.m.;NE;5;64%;89%;4
Dodge City, KS;80;59;81;61;Sun and clouds;W;9;68%;13%;6
Duluth, MN;60;46;62;44;Clouds and sun;NE;7;67%;7%;9
El Paso, TX;99;71;99;70;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;11;11%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;73;55;78;56;Partly sunny;W;5;49%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;73;53;74;59;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;62%;70%;7
Grand Junction, CO;78;54;87;61;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;36%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;77;60;74;59;Cloudy with showers;ENE;5;79%;96%;3
Hartford, CT;71;62;77;64;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;78%;74%;4
Helena, MT;83;54;75;46;Increasingly windy;WNW;19;32%;27%;10
Honolulu, HI;90;76;89;75;Partly sunny;ENE;16;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;94;77;96;79;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;7%;11
Indianapolis, IN;80;67;81;65;A strong t-storm;SE;4;75%;86%;4
Jackson, MS;89;72;92;72;Variable cloudiness;SSW;9;70%;36%;10
Jacksonville, FL;88;75;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;77%;64%;7
Juneau, AK;56;47;59;47;Cloudy;SSE;7;77%;46%;2
Kansas City, MO;83;68;79;65;Rain, then a shower;NNW;8;69%;73%;3
Knoxville, TN;78;69;84;69;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;80%;67%;6
Las Vegas, NV;100;76;105;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;68;82;68;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;83%;86%;4
Little Rock, AR;87;70;89;70;A strong t-storm;SW;9;73%;80%;7
Long Beach, CA;71;63;73;64;Low clouds, then sun;W;6;70%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;72;61;75;62;Afternoon sun;SW;6;66%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;80;69;83;68;A severe t-storm;S;7;81%;86%;4
Madison, WI;76;61;70;54;Cloudy;NE;6;70%;37%;2
Memphis, TN;87;71;88;73;A severe t-storm;W;12;73%;87%;7
Miami, FL;89;77;87;80;A strong t-storm;SSE;8;77%;66%;9
Milwaukee, WI;74;58;59;52;Cloudy with a shower;NNE;11;80%;80%;2
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;75;58;77;60;Periods of sun;E;7;51%;34%;9
Mobile, AL;82;75;90;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;72%;45%;10
Montgomery, AL;83;70;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;72%;47%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;49;42;52;45;Variable cloudiness;SSE;24;91%;44%;3
Nashville, TN;83;70;88;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;74%;86%;9
New Orleans, LA;86;77;91;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;66%;43%;12
New York, NY;74;65;74;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;86%;74%;3
Newark, NJ;74;65;74;67;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;88%;74%;3
Norfolk, VA;90;73;83;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;79%;75%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;87;65;84;66;Thunderstorms;NE;8;76%;69%;6
Olympia, WA;70;46;66;45;Mostly cloudy;WSW;11;55%;55%;3
Omaha, NE;74;63;77;62;Showers around;E;9;67%;67%;3
Orlando, FL;90;76;88;76;A strong t-storm;SW;10;79%;65%;7
Philadelphia, PA;83;69;79;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;6;81%;85%;3
Phoenix, AZ;102;76;103;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;6;10%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;66;79;66;A t-storm in spots;S;5;77%;74%;3
Portland, ME;67;57;65;56;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;85%;44%;4
Portland, OR;72;51;69;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;6;52%;55%;5
Providence, RI;70;60;74;61;Decreasing clouds;SSE;6;83%;66%;4
Raleigh, NC;90;72;85;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;77%;75%;9
Reno, NV;91;61;93;61;Mostly sunny, warm;W;9;21%;1%;12
Richmond, VA;88;70;84;70;Showers and t-storms;S;5;80%;76%;4
Roswell, NM;97;67;101;68;Mostly sunny and hot;W;9;19%;3%;12
Sacramento, CA;103;58;96;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;47%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;62;85;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;34%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;76;101;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;9;56%;11%;12
San Diego, CA;69;62;70;63;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;69%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;64;56;69;56;Turning sunny;WSW;9;72%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;74;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;9;76%;66%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;52;66;51;Mostly cloudy;SSE;9;59%;55%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;76;55;77;61;Partly sunny;ESE;5;56%;60%;6
Spokane, WA;84;54;70;48;Cooler with some sun;WSW;14;33%;34%;9
Springfield, IL;84;65;77;59;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;82%;92%;3
St. Louis, MO;82;68;80;65;Severe thunderstorms;SW;6;83%;87%;4
Tampa, FL;87;78;86;79;A morning t-storm;SSW;8;83%;67%;8
Toledo, OH;76;60;78;61;An afternoon shower;NE;1;73%;90%;4
Tucson, AZ;101;67;101;67;Plenty of sun;SW;6;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;88;69;83;66;Showers and t-storms;NNW;8;76%;64%;5
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;88;74;A strong t-storm;SW;9;78%;75%;9
Washington, DC;86;70;83;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;82%;86%;4
Wichita, KS;84;63;80;63;Sun and clouds;ENE;10;73%;27%;5
Wilmington, DE;83;69;79;69;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;83%;82%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.