US Forecast for Thursday, June 20, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;79;66;76;61;Rain and a t-storm;N;5;81%;92%;3
Albuquerque, NM;90;62;92;60;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;16%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;67;52;71;52;Partly sunny;WSW;6;58%;8%;6
Asheville, NC;79;65;81;63;A shower or t-storm;WNW;7;71%;66%;11
Atlanta, GA;85;72;85;70;A severe t-storm;WNW;9;73%;77%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;75;69;80;71;Clouds and sunshine;SW;9;84%;55%;9
Austin, TX;99;77;100;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;8;59%;44%;12
Baltimore, MD;84;73;90;70;Severe thunderstorms;SW;5;68%;86%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;93;78;93;79;Periods of sun;S;10;69%;28%;7
Billings, MT;85;50;66;46;A passing shower;NW;7;47%;99%;6
Birmingham, AL;88;74;85;71;Some sun, a t-storm;W;9;70%;80%;8
Bismarck, ND;60;56;73;54;A little a.m. rain;SE;9;64%;84%;7
Boise, ID;79;47;64;44;Partly sunny;NNW;12;39%;46%;10
Boston, MA;71;63;70;64;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;96%;86%;3
Bridgeport, CT;71;64;76;67;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;90%;82%;5
Buffalo, NY;78;62;66;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;8;88%;94%;3
Burlington, VT;82;64;71;57;Rain, becoming heavy;NNW;6;81%;96%;2
Caribou, ME;80;57;66;56;Cooler with rain;ESE;5;86%;92%;2
Casper, WY;80;43;76;42;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;16;38%;66%;11
Charleston, SC;86;76;90;76;Clouds and sun;SW;10;69%;66%;10
Charleston, WV;82;69;78;63;Thunderstorms;W;8;84%;87%;3
Charlotte, NC;86;72;90;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;9;65%;62%;7
Cheyenne, WY;74;49;75;49;A t-storm in spots;WSW;13;42%;76%;12
Chicago, IL;67;55;61;55;Rain in the morning;N;10;93%;69%;5
Cleveland, OH;74;66;71;59;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;11;88%;85%;3
Columbia, SC;89;74;92;70;A severe t-storm;W;10;64%;62%;12
Columbus, OH;82;67;75;58;A shower or t-storm;NW;9;82%;82%;3
Concord, NH;78;60;69;60;Cooler, p.m. rain;N;4;91%;98%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;73;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;63%;44%;12
Denver, CO;83;57;83;55;Mostly sunny;NE;7;34%;36%;12
Des Moines, IA;72;60;79;65;Partly sunny;ESE;8;63%;64%;5
Detroit, MI;79;61;66;54;Periods of rain;NNW;7;88%;69%;2
Dodge City, KS;80;62;92;67;A strong t-storm;SE;11;55%;64%;12
Duluth, MN;67;46;59;47;Mostly cloudy;ENE;9;72%;19%;7
El Paso, TX;98;69;100;71;Sunny and hot;W;10;9%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;77;55;81;55;Increasing clouds;N;4;44%;32%;5
Fargo, ND;73;59;69;59;Cooler with rain;SE;11;78%;82%;2
Grand Junction, CO;89;59;89;56;Windy in the p.m.;E;13;26%;49%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;76;59;69;53;Morning rain;NNE;8;80%;67%;3
Hartford, CT;77;64;76;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;88%;88%;3
Helena, MT;75;45;61;43;Showers around;W;13;41%;87%;5
Honolulu, HI;90;75;90;74;Mostly cloudy;E;13;50%;74%;10
Houston, TX;97;80;96;81;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;63%;9%;12
Indianapolis, IN;81;66;74;59;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;76%;51%;4
Jackson, MS;89;76;91;76;A shower or t-storm;SSW;11;78%;65%;6
Jacksonville, FL;85;76;90;78;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;70%;76%;9
Juneau, AK;58;46;69;50;Clouds and sun;SE;7;65%;5%;6
Kansas City, MO;79;64;88;73;Warmer;SSE;7;60%;66%;11
Knoxville, TN;84;70;80;65;Showers and t-storms;W;10;76%;77%;4
Las Vegas, NV;106;80;104;75;Increasingly windy;SW;18;11%;1%;12
Lexington, KY;81;69;77;62;A shower or t-storm;WNW;12;81%;62%;4
Little Rock, AR;92;70;92;74;Clouds and sunshine;SE;6;58%;33%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;63;72;64;Clearing;WSW;6;69%;48%;3
Los Angeles, CA;79;62;73;62;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;68%;47%;7
Louisville, KY;85;71;78;64;A shower or t-storm;W;10;77%;62%;4
Madison, WI;68;55;72;55;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;65%;17%;4
Memphis, TN;91;70;88;73;Variable cloudiness;ESE;8;69%;44%;8
Miami, FL;88;79;89;78;A t-storm around;S;8;70%;64%;13
Milwaukee, WI;62;52;64;52;A touch of a.m. rain;N;12;73%;66%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;59;77;61;A p.m. t-storm;SE;10;54%;67%;5
Mobile, AL;91;79;92;79;Variable clouds;SSW;7;71%;33%;7
Montgomery, AL;86;74;89;74;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;72%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;54;47;51;41;Afternoon downpours;ENE;17;98%;96%;3
Nashville, TN;88;71;85;66;A t-storm in spots;W;9;68%;45%;7
New Orleans, LA;91;79;92;80;Partly sunny;SSW;9;71%;55%;7
New York, NY;71;67;77;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;88%;81%;6
Newark, NJ;72;67;80;68;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;5;86%;82%;6
Norfolk, VA;86;73;91;71;Partly sunny;WSW;10;65%;66%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;85;66;93;75;Humid with some sun;SSE;10;65%;27%;12
Olympia, WA;67;46;66;48;Mostly cloudy;SW;8;58%;37%;2
Omaha, NE;80;62;83;68;A severe t-storm;ESE;12;70%;82%;6
Orlando, FL;90;73;91;77;A strong t-storm;SW;14;71%;42%;11
Philadelphia, PA;80;71;87;68;A severe t-storm;SW;7;73%;86%;9
Phoenix, AZ;103;77;103;76;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;9%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;79;68;78;61;Thunderstorms;NW;9;82%;84%;3
Portland, ME;66;56;60;56;Afternoon rain;N;7;100%;98%;4
Portland, OR;69;51;66;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;6;59%;60%;5
Providence, RI;75;61;73;65;Showers and t-storms;S;6;96%;85%;3
Raleigh, NC;86;72;92;68;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;67%;82%;11
Reno, NV;93;61;84;48;Mostly sunny;NW;12;22%;7%;12
Richmond, VA;84;71;91;69;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;67%;82%;11
Roswell, NM;102;68;104;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;12%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;56;89;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;50%;3%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;87;59;82;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;10;31%;8%;11
San Antonio, TX;101;78;101;78;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSE;10;56%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;71;63;70;65;Misty in the morning;WSW;7;66%;65%;7
San Francisco, CA;65;56;66;54;Low clouds, then sun;SW;12;68%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;87;76;94;77;Clouds and sunshine;WSW;14;67%;66%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;50;67;52;Mostly cloudy;S;7;61%;51%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;77;60;78;62;A shower or t-storm;SSE;13;71%;70%;5
Spokane, WA;68;48;62;47;Partly sunny;S;14;49%;58%;5
Springfield, IL;75;60;79;63;Clouds breaking;ENE;8;70%;36%;6
St. Louis, MO;82;66;82;67;Partly sunny;ESE;6;64%;39%;7
Tampa, FL;87;79;89;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;77%;42%;12
Toledo, OH;80;62;66;53;Rain at times;N;6;96%;71%;3
Tucson, AZ;101;68;102;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;8%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;85;67;93;76;Humid and warmer;SSE;8;63%;71%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;92;75;A strong t-storm;SW;10;71%;64%;12
Washington, DC;85;72;89;69;Severe thunderstorms;WSW;7;73%;84%;8
Wichita, KS;80;64;92;72;Humid and warmer;SSE;10;59%;58%;11
Wilmington, DE;82;70;87;67;A severe t-storm;SW;8;77%;76%;11
_____
