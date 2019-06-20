US Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;63;74;56;A shower or two;WNW;15;68%;61%;8
Albuquerque, NM;93;60;90;59;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;14;12%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;70;52;70;53;Partly sunny;WSW;7;65%;30%;6
Asheville, NC;78;63;83;63;Partly sunny;NW;10;59%;55%;12
Atlanta, GA;84;70;91;73;Partly sunny;SW;7;57%;18%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;79;71;78;65;A shower or two;NW;15;67%;59%;11
Austin, TX;97;79;97;80;Some sun, hot, humid;SSE;11;59%;28%;12
Baltimore, MD;88;71;84;65;Breezy with some sun;NW;16;52%;14%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;94;80;93;80;Partly sunny;S;8;70%;30%;9
Billings, MT;66;45;61;48;A couple of showers;WSW;16;64%;74%;3
Birmingham, AL;85;71;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;61%;66%;11
Bismarck, ND;73;57;70;51;Windy in the p.m.;SW;13;70%;50%;3
Boise, ID;63;44;68;45;A passing shower;NNW;10;45%;57%;10
Boston, MA;70;63;72;62;A couple of showers;NW;17;80%;70%;2
Bridgeport, CT;74;67;76;60;Increasingly windy;NW;15;68%;58%;10
Buffalo, NY;68;60;69;53;Clouds breaking;WNW;13;66%;27%;9
Burlington, VT;71;58;75;59;A couple of showers;NW;14;57%;61%;5
Caribou, ME;62;56;68;52;Showers around;NNW;14;74%;68%;4
Casper, WY;81;40;63;36;Partly sunny;E;14;33%;29%;10
Charleston, SC;90;75;92;74;Partly sunny, warm;SW;8;58%;2%;12
Charleston, WV;77;63;79;61;Clouds breaking;SW;6;61%;24%;7
Charlotte, NC;89;68;89;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;51%;0%;12
Cheyenne, WY;71;49;56;43;Downpours;NW;10;68%;94%;4
Chicago, IL;65;55;66;58;A t-storm in spots;E;8;63%;67%;9
Cleveland, OH;70;60;69;59;Partly sunny;NNW;9;67%;2%;11
Columbia, SC;92;72;95;69;Mostly sunny;SW;7;49%;2%;12
Columbus, OH;76;58;76;60;Partly sunny;NNE;7;60%;27%;11
Concord, NH;65;60;74;53;Clearing, a shower;NW;14;70%;58%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;75;95;76;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;20;62%;28%;12
Denver, CO;84;54;70;48;Afternoon showers;E;7;69%;100%;4
Des Moines, IA;79;66;76;68;A strong t-storm;ESE;14;77%;87%;5
Detroit, MI;66;54;76;52;Partly sunny, warmer;ENE;7;53%;5%;9
Dodge City, KS;92;67;94;60;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;11;47%;15%;12
Duluth, MN;67;48;56;46;Sunny intervals;ENE;11;81%;43%;5
El Paso, TX;100;71;99;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;10;12%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;81;56;83;58;Partly sunny;SW;4;39%;37%;5
Fargo, ND;70;60;72;58;A shower or t-storm;SE;11;80%;93%;3
Grand Junction, CO;92;55;66;47;Partly sunny;ESE;11;58%;69%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;69;52;76;56;Partly sunny, warmer;N;5;55%;27%;10
Hartford, CT;75;66;76;59;Showers around;NW;15;69%;66%;4
Helena, MT;61;43;64;46;A couple of showers;WSW;12;45%;82%;3
Honolulu, HI;90;75;89;75;Partly sunny;SE;8;54%;34%;11
Houston, TX;95;81;94;81;Partly sunny;SSE;9;67%;32%;8
Indianapolis, IN;72;59;78;65;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;61%;72%;10
Jackson, MS;91;76;93;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;70%;14%;12
Jacksonville, FL;87;77;95;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;66%;45%;10
Juneau, AK;68;49;69;53;Areas of low clouds;SSE;7;65%;61%;5
Kansas City, MO;90;74;93;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;13;65%;80%;8
Knoxville, TN;79;65;86;70;Partly sunny, warmer;S;5;62%;43%;12
Las Vegas, NV;104;73;94;68;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;16%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;61;81;67;Partly sunny, humid;E;5;66%;90%;11
Little Rock, AR;91;75;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;65%;20%;12
Long Beach, CA;73;64;72;63;Misty in the morning;SW;7;69%;67%;3
Los Angeles, CA;73;62;72;61;Morning mist;SW;6;64%;46%;4
Louisville, KY;78;63;82;68;Humid with some sun;E;5;64%;69%;10
Madison, WI;72;55;72;56;Mostly cloudy;E;7;59%;59%;4
Memphis, TN;88;74;93;77;A strong t-storm;S;12;73%;62%;8
Miami, FL;90;78;89;78;Partly sunny;SSE;7;67%;13%;13
Milwaukee, WI;65;52;68;54;Clouds and sun;NE;8;56%;59%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;59;73;58;Brief showers;ESE;14;64%;87%;3
Mobile, AL;92;80;91;80;Clouds and sunshine;S;7;74%;29%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;73;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;71%;47%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;52;42;47;36;A couple of showers;NW;32;97%;74%;4
Nashville, TN;84;65;90;73;Humid with some sun;S;6;64%;44%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;81;92;80;Clouds and sun;S;8;69%;30%;9
New York, NY;78;68;77;64;Increasingly windy;NW;16;65%;57%;10
Newark, NJ;78;68;78;61;Increasingly windy;NW;15;62%;59%;10
Norfolk, VA;92;71;85;67;Sunshine, not as hot;NNW;15;54%;0%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;93;76;94;75;Partly sunny and hot;S;17;59%;30%;12
Olympia, WA;67;48;71;49;Some sun returning;SW;6;59%;7%;7
Omaha, NE;84;70;82;69;A severe t-storm;ENE;14;77%;90%;5
Orlando, FL;94;75;95;75;A t-storm around;W;10;63%;46%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;69;80;62;A shower or two;NW;15;63%;55%;10
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;102;76;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;11;12%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;62;74;54;Clouds breaking;NW;13;62%;30%;7
Portland, ME;59;57;69;59;Showers around;NW;14;82%;74%;3
Portland, OR;66;52;72;53;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;57%;10%;9
Providence, RI;70;65;72;59;Increasingly windy;NW;15;82%;63%;4
Raleigh, NC;91;69;86;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;9;56%;1%;11
Reno, NV;83;48;74;48;Mostly sunny, cooler;ENE;8;24%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;90;69;84;61;Not as hot;NW;15;50%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;105;66;103;65;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;14;10%;6%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;59;91;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;9;32%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;82;47;66;50;Partly sunny;E;9;34%;11%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;79;98;80;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;14;62%;17%;12
San Diego, CA;68;63;68;62;Mist in the morning;WSW;8;66%;43%;3
San Francisco, CA;73;55;69;54;Turning sunny;SW;9;59%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;95;75;95;77;Partly sunny;WSW;9;62%;7%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;53;73;54;Clouds breaking;SW;7;58%;10%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;81;62;76;60;A strong t-storm;ESE;12;81%;74%;3
Spokane, WA;62;46;70;51;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;53%;35%;5
Springfield, IL;79;61;76;68;A p.m. t-storm;SE;13;76%;85%;5
St. Louis, MO;81;66;83;74;A strong t-storm;S;9;80%;81%;6
Tampa, FL;90;77;93;74;Partly sunny;W;6;71%;7%;12
Toledo, OH;66;53;75;55;Partly sunny, warmer;E;5;61%;27%;11
Tucson, AZ;102;67;101;67;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;12;9%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;77;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;S;14;64%;16%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;95;74;Partly sunny;S;8;62%;9%;12
Washington, DC;89;71;83;62;Breezy with some sun;NW;15;54%;15%;9
Wichita, KS;92;74;97;74;Mostly sunny and hot;S;16;52%;11%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;69;80;62;A shower or two;NW;15;64%;55%;10
