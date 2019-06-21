US Forecast for Saturday, June 22, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;57;77;55;Partly sunny;WNW;13;50%;25%;10
Albuquerque, NM;92;60;85;54;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;20%;13%;13
Anchorage, AK;70;52;69;56;Partly sunny;SSW;6;62%;44%;5
Asheville, NC;81;62;84;66;Showers and t-storms;S;6;74%;83%;11
Atlanta, GA;91;74;91;72;A t-storm or two;SW;6;73%;72%;8
Atlantic City, NJ;78;65;79;64;Some sun;NW;15;46%;0%;11
Austin, TX;96;78;94;78;Periods of sun;SSE;10;62%;74%;8
Baltimore, MD;83;64;83;66;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;40%;1%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;79;95;78;More clouds than sun;S;9;65%;12%;10
Billings, MT;64;48;67;50;Mostly cloudy, windy;SW;16;54%;34%;6
Birmingham, AL;93;75;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;67%;29%;12
Bismarck, ND;65;49;76;53;A gusty breeze;SW;16;53%;20%;5
Boise, ID;66;45;76;53;Partly sunny;NNE;8;39%;0%;10
Boston, MA;70;62;77;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;15;46%;41%;10
Bridgeport, CT;75;60;80;60;Sun, some clouds;NW;14;45%;1%;11
Buffalo, NY;70;52;72;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;0%;10
Burlington, VT;76;58;77;58;Partly sunny;NW;14;46%;40%;10
Caribou, ME;70;52;74;56;Some sun;NW;15;50%;25%;9
Casper, WY;66;36;65;39;Showers around;ESE;8;44%;86%;10
Charleston, SC;92;75;94;73;A t-storm around;SE;5;64%;64%;11
Charleston, WV;78;60;75;59;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;71%;44%;3
Charlotte, NC;88;66;88;68;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;60%;80%;10
Cheyenne, WY;54;41;58;43;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;73%;68%;4
Chicago, IL;68;55;71;64;Cloudy;ESE;11;77%;66%;3
Cleveland, OH;70;60;72;60;Mostly sunny, nice;E;7;61%;3%;11
Columbia, SC;93;70;95;71;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;62%;74%;11
Columbus, OH;76;60;75;59;Cloudy;E;7;63%;34%;5
Concord, NH;73;54;77;53;A t-storm in spots;WNW;14;48%;40%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;91;77;Windy;SSE;19;64%;66%;6
Denver, CO;70;47;61;46;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;78%;88%;3
Des Moines, IA;73;62;80;67;A p.m. t-storm;SE;11;81%;89%;3
Detroit, MI;77;53;75;55;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;6;51%;5%;10
Dodge City, KS;94;60;78;54;A severe t-storm;NE;11;67%;87%;12
Duluth, MN;58;47;57;49;Cloudy and cool;ENE;11;80%;69%;3
El Paso, TX;97;69;95;69;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;11;11%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;84;59;80;57;A p.m. shower or two;SW;6;50%;66%;4
Fargo, ND;75;60;69;53;Variable cloudiness;S;7;74%;44%;4
Grand Junction, CO;59;47;69;44;Spotty showers;ENE;10;51%;72%;8
Grand Rapids, MI;77;56;77;58;Cloudy;ESE;9;56%;36%;5
Hartford, CT;73;59;79;60;Sun, some clouds;NW;13;43%;25%;10
Helena, MT;64;47;69;49;A shower;SW;10;54%;68%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;75;89;76;A shower or two;ESE;8;58%;86%;13
Houston, TX;94;81;94;80;Partly sunny;SSE;9;64%;44%;6
Indianapolis, IN;79;65;77;65;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;77%;84%;3
Jackson, MS;93;75;94;73;Clouds and sun;S;9;67%;11%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;77;94;75;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;7;65%;48%;12
Juneau, AK;73;53;58;49;Cooler;E;10;82%;83%;2
Kansas City, MO;83;76;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;14;66%;84%;5
Knoxville, TN;85;69;86;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;77%;91%;9
Las Vegas, NV;95;69;91;69;Abundant sunshine;N;17;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;80;66;77;66;Showers and t-storms;E;7;82%;95%;3
Little Rock, AR;94;76;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;66%;29%;8
Long Beach, CA;72;63;74;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;64%;4%;11
Los Angeles, CA;71;62;74;60;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;67%;3%;11
Louisville, KY;83;67;81;69;Showers and t-storms;E;7;79%;82%;3
Madison, WI;75;56;74;65;Cloudy;ESE;10;67%;72%;4
Memphis, TN;92;77;93;76;Hot with some sun;S;12;69%;30%;5
Miami, FL;90;79;91;80;Partly sunny;SSE;7;67%;18%;13
Milwaukee, WI;67;54;69;58;Cloudy and cool;ESE;12;63%;66%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;60;76;67;A t-storm in spots;NNE;12;57%;74%;3
Mobile, AL;92;81;92;78;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSW;7;69%;9%;9
Montgomery, AL;95;74;90;73;A t-storm around;SW;6;71%;54%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;45;37;45;41;A t-storm in spots;NW;33;84%;45%;11
Nashville, TN;89;74;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;64%;53%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;81;93;80;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;65%;29%;11
New York, NY;79;62;81;64;Sunny and breezy;NW;16;41%;0%;11
Newark, NJ;78;60;81;61;Sunny, breezy, nice;NW;15;42%;25%;11
Norfolk, VA;86;67;77;62;Partly sunny;WNW;8;50%;6%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;94;76;88;71;A severe t-storm;S;14;73%;84%;6
Olympia, WA;69;49;69;49;Nice with some sun;SW;8;64%;30%;6
Omaha, NE;80;69;78;65;A strong t-storm;N;8;82%;66%;3
Orlando, FL;95;75;94;74;Partial sunshine;W;8;64%;13%;12
Philadelphia, PA;80;62;81;61;Breezy with sunshine;NNW;14;42%;2%;11
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;98;75;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;9;18%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;76;54;77;56;Mostly sunny;NE;5;51%;0%;11
Portland, ME;68;59;74;59;A t-storm in spots;WNW;13;54%;40%;10
Portland, OR;72;52;74;54;Partly sunny;NNW;5;58%;24%;9
Providence, RI;71;59;78;60;A t-storm in spots;NW;13;46%;40%;10
Raleigh, NC;85;63;82;63;Partly sunny;E;5;62%;67%;11
Reno, NV;74;48;78;54;Mostly sunny;SE;6;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;84;61;78;58;Partly sunny;SE;7;52%;3%;10
Roswell, NM;104;67;100;66;Sunny and hot;WSW;14;11%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;59;93;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;27%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;67;48;68;50;Mostly sunny, cool;SE;10;39%;21%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;80;95;80;Clouds breaking;SSE;14;64%;44%;11
San Diego, CA;69;62;70;62;Low clouds breaking;NW;6;65%;2%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;55;73;56;Sunny;SW;8;58%;0%;11
Savannah, GA;96;78;97;75;A t-storm or two;W;7;68%;85%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;53;69;54;Some sun;SSE;9;65%;59%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;77;62;70;56;Mostly cloudy;N;9;81%;74%;3
Spokane, WA;65;50;76;54;Partly sunny, warmer;S;7;46%;20%;6
Springfield, IL;73;68;84;72;Warmer;E;9;78%;78%;3
St. Louis, MO;76;72;93;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;71%;76%;11
Tampa, FL;93;76;92;76;Partly sunny;WNW;5;71%;27%;11
Toledo, OH;76;56;74;56;Partly sunny;ESE;5;59%;5%;11
Tucson, AZ;100;68;98;66;Plenty of sunshine;SW;11;15%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;79;91;71;Partly sunny;S;11;68%;81%;5
Vero Beach, FL;94;72;93;72;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;12%;12
Washington, DC;83;62;82;62;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;47%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;97;72;89;65;A severe t-storm;SW;12;65%;87%;11
Wilmington, DE;80;62;81;60;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;11;46%;0%;11
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.