US Forecast for Sunday, June 23, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;77;54;82;54;Sunny and pleasant;WNW;9;48%;0%;10
Albuquerque, NM;86;55;81;53;Mostly sunny, nice;N;11;22%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;69;56;73;58;Partly sunny;SSE;5;64%;70%;6
Asheville, NC;81;66;80;65;A t-storm in spots;S;5;76%;45%;6
Atlanta, GA;88;72;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;68%;62%;9
Atlantic City, NJ;80;64;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;9;46%;1%;11
Austin, TX;93;80;94;77;Clouds and sun;S;10;65%;66%;8
Baltimore, MD;83;66;86;71;Mostly sunny, nice;S;3;37%;5%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;94;79;94;80;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;8;68%;32%;9
Billings, MT;68;51;77;56;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;10;43%;44%;10
Birmingham, AL;90;74;94;75;Partly sunny, warm;S;7;61%;14%;12
Bismarck, ND;76;53;77;54;Sunshine, pleasant;SW;8;54%;13%;9
Boise, ID;75;54;80;51;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;34%;0%;10
Boston, MA;79;63;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;11;37%;1%;10
Bridgeport, CT;80;61;83;61;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;8;45%;1%;11
Buffalo, NY;72;54;75;60;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;6%;10
Burlington, VT;79;58;83;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;43%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;74;56;72;47;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;16;42%;2%;9
Casper, WY;66;41;68;46;Partly sunny, cool;ENE;8;48%;29%;11
Charleston, SC;96;72;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;77%;57%;9
Charleston, WV;73;57;87;70;Warmer;SSW;5;66%;66%;8
Charlotte, NC;88;69;83;69;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;71%;44%;7
Cheyenne, WY;60;42;55;45;Thundershowers;WSW;9;71%;69%;6
Chicago, IL;77;64;76;68;A strong t-storm;S;11;76%;81%;4
Cleveland, OH;71;60;77;70;Clouds and sun;SE;6;57%;27%;11
Columbia, SC;92;71;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;67%;58%;12
Columbus, OH;77;56;83;69;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;72%;11
Concord, NH;79;53;83;55;Mostly sunny, nice;WNW;13;43%;0%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;78;91;70;A severe t-storm;E;20;68%;89%;5
Denver, CO;63;46;61;47;A thundershower;S;7;63%;54%;6
Des Moines, IA;81;66;78;62;A t-storm in spots;W;8;81%;77%;3
Detroit, MI;75;53;80;66;Partly sunny;ESE;7;53%;72%;10
Dodge City, KS;77;58;75;52;A strong t-storm;NW;10;76%;60%;5
Duluth, MN;58;48;54;51;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;99%;83%;4
El Paso, TX;95;69;95;66;Abundant sunshine;W;8;14%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;80;57;79;56;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;54%;85%;4
Fargo, ND;63;53;78;59;Warmer with some sun;S;7;65%;31%;9
Grand Junction, CO;68;42;72;47;Clouds and sun, cool;ESE;6;44%;16%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;77;58;82;67;Showers and t-storms;ESE;9;59%;84%;5
Hartford, CT;79;59;84;60;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;42%;1%;10
Helena, MT;69;49;73;49;Periods of sun;W;10;42%;33%;6
Honolulu, HI;89;76;90;76;Mostly sunny;E;9;59%;45%;13
Houston, TX;92;81;93;80;A t-storm in spots;SSE;9;69%;66%;7
Indianapolis, IN;77;65;84;69;A t-storm, warmer;SSW;7;68%;82%;5
Jackson, MS;93;76;94;77;Partly sunny;S;9;65%;19%;12
Jacksonville, FL;97;75;94;74;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;65%;63%;12
Juneau, AK;58;50;63;48;Rain and drizzle;ESE;8;73%;68%;2
Kansas City, MO;91;70;80;63;A strong t-storm;WSW;7;80%;80%;3
Knoxville, TN;79;70;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;76%;45%;6
Las Vegas, NV;91;68;94;72;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;77;65;86;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;67%;73%;5
Little Rock, AR;94;76;91;69;A strong t-storm;S;9;67%;84%;7
Long Beach, CA;76;61;76;61;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;74;61;79;62;Clouds breaking;SW;6;62%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;80;68;88;72;A t-storm in spots;S;7;64%;76%;5
Madison, WI;75;65;75;66;Strong thunderstorms;S;9;80%;83%;2
Memphis, TN;92;78;93;69;Some sunshine;SSW;13;65%;65%;11
Miami, FL;91;80;91;78;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;43%;13
Milwaukee, WI;73;58;69;61;Strong thunderstorms;SE;13;80%;85%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;68;77;63;A morning t-storm;N;7;75%;82%;4
Mobile, AL;92;79;92;80;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;67%;8%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;73;93;73;Clouds and sun, warm;SSW;5;63%;20%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;44;38;50;39;Very windy;NW;40;76%;25%;11
Nashville, TN;88;75;93;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;67%;76%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;80;93;80;Humid with some sun;S;8;68%;30%;11
New York, NY;81;64;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;7;42%;1%;11
Newark, NJ;80;62;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;W;7;41%;1%;11
Norfolk, VA;82;63;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;46%;3%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;71;85;64;A severe t-storm;SSW;13;80%;87%;6
Olympia, WA;69;50;67;47;Low clouds;SW;10;60%;39%;3
Omaha, NE;82;64;74;60;Thunderstorms;NW;8;81%;86%;2
Orlando, FL;93;78;94;77;Partly sunny, humid;W;8;61%;35%;12
Philadelphia, PA;81;62;84;64;Mostly sunny;SW;6;41%;2%;11
Phoenix, AZ;98;74;99;75;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;13%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;77;55;82;66;Partly sunny, nice;E;5;53%;27%;11
Portland, ME;76;59;78;59;Partly sunny, nice;WNW;12;46%;2%;10
Portland, OR;70;56;70;51;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;57%;31%;3
Providence, RI;79;60;84;62;Mostly sunny;W;9;41%;0%;10
Raleigh, NC;83;66;80;67;Clouds and sun;S;5;63%;35%;8
Reno, NV;78;52;87;56;Sunny and warmer;W;8;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;80;58;86;66;Sun and clouds;SSW;5;48%;6%;11
Roswell, NM;100;63;96;60;Mostly sunny;NW;11;17%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;57;95;59;Sunny and warm;SW;5;34%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;69;50;77;58;Warmer with some sun;SE;8;31%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;94;79;97;78;Clouds and sun;SSE;13;67%;33%;11
San Diego, CA;71;63;71;60;Clearing;WNW;7;64%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;78;57;74;57;Plenty of sun;WSW;9;57%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;94;72;94;74;A t-storm or two;W;6;74%;80%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;55;66;53;Cloudy;ESE;9;66%;44%;3
Sioux Falls, SD;74;59;74;57;Partly sunny;NNW;9;71%;70%;6
Spokane, WA;76;54;72;49;Rather cloudy;SW;11;44%;29%;4
Springfield, IL;79;72;81;66;A strong t-storm;SSW;11;81%;82%;4
St. Louis, MO;83;72;82;70;Strong thunderstorms;S;7;77%;86%;7
Tampa, FL;92;77;94;75;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;66%;6%;12
Toledo, OH;74;55;79;68;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;61%;64%;11
Tucson, AZ;98;67;97;68;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;7;14%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;73;84;66;Severe thunderstorms;S;10;84%;88%;3
Vero Beach, FL;93;75;93;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;62%;36%;12
Washington, DC;82;61;86;68;Partly sunny;S;5;45%;4%;11
Wichita, KS;89;68;77;59;A strong t-storm;NW;8;85%;66%;3
Wilmington, DE;81;61;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;45%;1%;11
