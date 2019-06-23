US Forecast for Monday, June 24, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;82;55;83;63;Clouds and sun;ESE;4;48%;55%;10
Albuquerque, NM;81;53;86;60;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;16%;0%;13
Anchorage, AK;74;57;73;58;Mostly cloudy;W;6;68%;44%;4
Asheville, NC;82;65;87;66;A strong t-storm;WNW;6;67%;80%;12
Atlanta, GA;90;70;88;68;A strong t-storm;W;7;67%;80%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;79;66;80;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;62%;69%;11
Austin, TX;94;75;91;75;Thunderstorms;SE;6;70%;85%;10
Baltimore, MD;85;70;86;75;A t-storm around;SSE;3;56%;73%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;79;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;10;76%;56%;9
Billings, MT;77;55;76;52;A t-storm in spots;SW;10;44%;50%;7
Birmingham, AL;90;74;86;69;Partly sunny;WSW;9;70%;44%;9
Bismarck, ND;78;53;80;55;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;56%;57%;9
Boise, ID;78;49;79;56;Partly sunny;ENE;7;37%;0%;10
Boston, MA;86;66;76;61;Not as warm;SE;8;45%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;83;60;82;66;Clouds and sun;S;6;50%;56%;11
Buffalo, NY;77;58;78;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;62%;87%;6
Burlington, VT;84;56;79;58;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;43%;5%;8
Caribou, ME;75;47;71;46;Clouds and sun;NNW;11;40%;0%;9
Casper, WY;69;45;76;43;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;15;34%;23%;11
Charleston, SC;88;75;94;74;Sunshine and warm;S;6;64%;35%;12
Charleston, WV;86;70;87;69;A strong t-storm;SW;7;70%;77%;11
Charlotte, NC;84;69;94;70;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;6;60%;66%;12
Cheyenne, WY;56;46;74;48;Partly sunny, warmer;W;15;33%;6%;12
Chicago, IL;79;67;76;64;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;78%;73%;4
Cleveland, OH;76;69;81;68;A strong t-storm;SW;11;77%;81%;5
Columbia, SC;88;71;97;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;59%;43%;12
Columbus, OH;82;70;82;65;A strong t-storm;SW;11;75%;68%;6
Concord, NH;84;53;81;52;Partly sunny;SE;6;41%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;69;88;73;A heavy a.m. t-storm;ESE;7;72%;70%;7
Denver, CO;64;48;80;53;Partly sunny, warmer;WNW;7;30%;11%;12
Des Moines, IA;74;60;75;61;A shower or t-storm;WSW;16;70%;60%;4
Detroit, MI;79;66;81;65;Thunderstorms;SW;8;77%;85%;3
Dodge City, KS;79;51;84;62;Mostly sunny, nice;S;11;53%;5%;12
Duluth, MN;51;50;63;57;Cloudy with showers;WSW;7;75%;97%;2
El Paso, TX;94;67;98;71;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;6;9%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;69;58;74;51;Inc. clouds;WNW;7;45%;14%;5
Fargo, ND;77;59;79;59;Mostly cloudy;WSW;7;62%;44%;4
Grand Junction, CO;74;48;83;55;Mostly sunny, warmer;ESE;8;27%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;81;67;78;62;Thunderstorm;SW;10;79%;80%;3
Hartford, CT;85;60;85;64;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;44%;18%;10
Helena, MT;71;49;73;47;Partly sunny;SW;10;37%;17%;10
Honolulu, HI;89;74;88;76;Partial sunshine;N;7;62%;76%;13
Houston, TX;92;80;90;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;74%;87%;6
Indianapolis, IN;82;69;75;62;Thunderstorms;WSW;9;80%;70%;3
Jackson, MS;93;73;85;70;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;81%;69%;7
Jacksonville, FL;95;75;97;76;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;55%;12%;12
Juneau, AK;63;48;67;49;Rain and drizzle;ESE;7;67%;58%;2
Kansas City, MO;75;61;81;66;Partly sunny;SSW;12;55%;8%;11
Knoxville, TN;85;69;84;67;A strong t-storm;SW;9;76%;68%;9
Las Vegas, NV;94;73;102;77;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;85;72;82;66;A strong t-storm;SW;12;77%;65%;6
Little Rock, AR;89;68;87;69;A morning t-storm;SW;8;66%;80%;6
Long Beach, CA;77;63;75;63;Low clouds, then sun;SW;6;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;62;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;63%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;87;72;79;65;A strong t-storm;WSW;9;78%;61%;3
Madison, WI;77;66;74;61;Showers and t-storms;W;8;81%;82%;3
Memphis, TN;91;71;85;69;A heavy a.m. t-storm;SSW;11;79%;68%;5
Miami, FL;92;80;91;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;62%;53%;13
Milwaukee, WI;71;63;76;63;A t-storm in spots;WSW;14;74%;73%;3
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;64;74;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;W;11;72%;80%;3
Mobile, AL;92;80;93;78;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;70%;55%;10
Montgomery, AL;91;74;89;71;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;69%;69%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;50;38;50;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;26;60%;2%;11
Nashville, TN;91;72;83;68;A strong t-storm;SW;9;71%;65%;6
New Orleans, LA;92;80;92;78;A t-storm around;SW;9;68%;43%;11
New York, NY;85;66;83;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;48%;62%;11
Newark, NJ;85;63;84;69;Clouds and sun;SSE;5;48%;64%;11
Norfolk, VA;84;66;90;74;Clouds and sun;S;7;59%;44%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;79;65;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;7;62%;16%;12
Olympia, WA;67;47;70;48;Mostly cloudy;WNW;4;57%;30%;4
Omaha, NE;76;60;81;63;A shower in the a.m.;SW;12;60%;59%;8
Orlando, FL;96;77;95;77;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;56%;10%;12
Philadelphia, PA;85;63;84;71;Clouds and sun;S;5;55%;69%;11
Phoenix, AZ;100;75;103;77;Plenty of sun;W;6;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;82;64;83;68;Thunderstorms;SW;8;72%;88%;5
Portland, ME;85;58;70;54;Partly sunny;S;8;49%;1%;10
Portland, OR;68;50;73;55;Partly sunny;N;5;53%;12%;10
Providence, RI;84;62;83;59;Clouds and sun;SE;6;40%;2%;10
Raleigh, NC;79;66;93;72;Warmer with sunshine;S;6;63%;55%;11
Reno, NV;86;55;87;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;20%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;85;65;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;64%;74%;7
Roswell, NM;93;59;96;66;Mostly sunny;E;9;17%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;95;58;93;57;Mostly sunny;S;6;38%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;80;58;83;62;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;8;30%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;77;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;10;75%;81%;12
San Diego, CA;71;63;71;61;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;69%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;57;70;57;Mostly sunny;SW;10;61%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;94;73;98;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;55%;16%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;66;53;70;53;Mostly cloudy;N;6;59%;22%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;69;56;79;59;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;11;62%;61%;6
Spokane, WA;73;51;72;49;Partly sunny;SSE;8;41%;1%;8
Springfield, IL;78;67;78;62;A morning t-storm;WSW;16;72%;60%;7
St. Louis, MO;76;68;82;63;A morning t-storm;WSW;10;62%;60%;10
Tampa, FL;93;74;92;76;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;67%;6%;12
Toledo, OH;80;66;81;62;Thunderstorms;SW;7;86%;84%;4
Tucson, AZ;97;67;101;68;Mostly sunny;W;5;11%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;78;65;87;71;Partly sunny;S;5;63%;19%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;94;74;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;7;63%;14%;12
Washington, DC;86;67;87;73;A t-storm around;SSE;6;61%;73%;11
Wichita, KS;79;58;84;66;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;54%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;84;63;84;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;58%;73%;11
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.