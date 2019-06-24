US Forecast for Tuesday, June 25, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;65;79;62;Rain and a t-storm;NW;7;74%;74%;3
Albuquerque, NM;86;60;92;65;Mostly sunny;S;7;13%;1%;13
Anchorage, AK;74;56;72;55;Partly sunny, nice;W;7;64%;43%;4
Asheville, NC;85;64;81;58;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;64%;41%;12
Atlanta, GA;88;68;87;66;A t-storm around;NW;7;60%;46%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;82;72;83;71;A t-storm in spots;W;11;75%;44%;9
Austin, TX;89;75;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;5;73%;83%;10
Baltimore, MD;88;76;90;73;Humid with some sun;NW;7;52%;30%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;82;77;94;74;Periods of sun;SE;7;66%;40%;10
Billings, MT;76;52;80;55;Partly sunny;SSW;7;47%;41%;10
Birmingham, AL;87;68;91;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;62%;70%;12
Bismarck, ND;80;54;80;57;Partly sunny, nice;SE;10;53%;44%;9
Boise, ID;79;57;83;56;A stray t-shower;NE;7;34%;41%;10
Boston, MA;80;61;72;65;Rain and a t-storm;E;8;82%;91%;2
Bridgeport, CT;83;67;78;66;Rain, a thunderstorm;WNW;6;85%;63%;3
Buffalo, NY;83;67;70;64;Not as warm;SW;14;81%;66%;5
Burlington, VT;81;61;78;62;Periods of rain;SSE;12;71%;74%;2
Caribou, ME;72;46;76;55;Mostly cloudy;S;5;41%;70%;7
Casper, WY;76;43;81;49;Partly sunny;SSW;13;36%;6%;11
Charleston, SC;93;75;93;73;Clouds and sun;NW;7;59%;6%;12
Charleston, WV;88;68;83;63;Partly sunny;SW;7;63%;30%;10
Charlotte, NC;92;69;90;67;Partly sunny;NW;5;55%;4%;12
Cheyenne, WY;75;48;76;51;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;11;39%;36%;11
Chicago, IL;75;62;83;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;10;56%;56%;10
Cleveland, OH;82;67;78;70;A shower in the a.m.;SW;15;68%;66%;6
Columbia, SC;96;71;93;70;Partly sunny;NW;7;52%;5%;12
Columbus, OH;82;64;82;65;Clouds and sun;WSW;10;61%;22%;9
Concord, NH;84;52;68;56;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;6;84%;89%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;85;73;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;10;76%;86%;6
Denver, CO;82;54;83;56;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;7;29%;25%;10
Des Moines, IA;79;62;85;62;A p.m. t-storm;W;10;60%;81%;11
Detroit, MI;80;64;83;68;A shower in the a.m.;SW;11;56%;73%;9
Dodge City, KS;85;62;90;67;Partly sunny;S;12;61%;33%;12
Duluth, MN;74;55;74;58;A t-storm in spots;W;10;58%;44%;9
El Paso, TX;97;70;100;74;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;15%;1%;13
Fairbanks, AK;74;51;74;53;Overcast;NNE;5;42%;8%;2
Fargo, ND;75;58;78;58;A shower or t-storm;WSW;13;63%;57%;9
Grand Junction, CO;85;57;89;57;Partly sunny;ENE;8;20%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;76;60;81;64;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;11;63%;56%;10
Hartford, CT;86;65;76;64;Rain and a t-storm;WNW;7;82%;74%;2
Helena, MT;72;44;71;48;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;43%;44%;10
Honolulu, HI;89;76;85;74;Showers;SSW;8;74%;92%;3
Houston, TX;86;78;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;57%;8
Indianapolis, IN;76;62;83;66;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;8;58%;23%;11
Jackson, MS;86;71;91;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;5;72%;72%;11
Jacksonville, FL;97;76;95;74;A t-storm in spots;S;7;66%;47%;12
Juneau, AK;67;48;70;50;Areas of low clouds;SSE;7;65%;5%;5
Kansas City, MO;81;65;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;10;57%;65%;11
Knoxville, TN;84;67;85;63;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;61%;43%;12
Las Vegas, NV;102;77;102;75;Partly sunny;SSW;11;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;79;65;83;64;Clouds and sun, nice;SW;7;63%;11%;11
Little Rock, AR;85;68;84;68;A shower or t-storm;SSW;6;75%;80%;6
Long Beach, CA;74;63;71;62;Low clouds breaking;W;6;72%;0%;5
Los Angeles, CA;72;62;74;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;69%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;77;65;86;66;Pleasant and warmer;SSW;7;55%;16%;10
Madison, WI;74;59;83;63;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;9;59%;85%;10
Memphis, TN;83;68;87;69;A t-storm in spots;S;6;70%;71%;10
Miami, FL;92;79;92;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;62%;51%;13
Milwaukee, WI;79;61;85;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;15;53%;57%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;73;61;83;64;Warmer;W;13;50%;20%;10
Mobile, AL;89;78;93;75;Sun and some clouds;N;5;64%;57%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;70;90;71;A t-storm around;NW;5;61%;66%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;52;43;52;45;Rain, breezy;S;28;88%;74%;3
Nashville, TN;84;67;89;67;Clouds and sun;S;5;56%;28%;11
New Orleans, LA;87;79;94;77;Partly sunny;NE;6;60%;34%;12
New York, NY;87;68;84;70;A morning t-storm;WNW;6;77%;58%;7
Newark, NJ;85;69;85;67;Showers and t-storms;WNW;6;71%;63%;6
Norfolk, VA;90;74;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;6;66%;41%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;86;68;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;S;10;69%;74%;12
Olympia, WA;70;45;72;49;Mostly cloudy;WSW;3;54%;64%;5
Omaha, NE;83;66;86;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;59%;79%;11
Orlando, FL;97;78;96;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;63%;56%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;71;87;69;A t-storm in spots;W;7;65%;45%;9
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;104;78;Mostly sunny;W;6;10%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;67;81;64;Clouds and sun;W;10;63%;36%;11
Portland, ME;73;55;63;56;Rain and a t-storm;ESE;8;85%;85%;3
Portland, OR;70;53;73;55;Clouds and sun;W;5;52%;44%;9
Providence, RI;85;60;71;64;Rain, a thunderstorm;S;6;87%;80%;2
Raleigh, NC;93;72;90;68;Partly sunny;NNW;6;56%;27%;11
Reno, NV;85;57;84;54;Partly sunny;WSW;12;16%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;92;72;90;66;Partly sunny;NW;6;59%;6%;11
Roswell, NM;95;66;98;68;Breezy with sunshine;S;14;31%;7%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;57;89;55;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;41%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;84;63;89;67;Partly sunny;SE;11;25%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;83;77;91;76;Showers and t-storms;SE;9;72%;84%;6
San Diego, CA;69;62;69;61;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;66%;0%;5
San Francisco, CA;75;58;69;56;Mostly sunny;W;13;58%;1%;11
Savannah, GA;97;74;95;71;Sun and clouds;SW;9;55%;5%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;52;74;54;Partly sunny, nice;SSW;6;52%;66%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;81;61;83;61;Mostly sunny;W;8;53%;5%;10
Spokane, WA;72;49;76;53;Partly sunny;SSE;4;35%;10%;9
Springfield, IL;81;62;87;67;Mostly sunny;SW;12;57%;33%;11
St. Louis, MO;81;63;89;68;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;51%;26%;11
Tampa, FL;93;76;94;78;Partly sunny;WNW;6;71%;42%;12
Toledo, OH;81;61;80;65;Lots of sun, nice;SW;10;66%;39%;9
Tucson, AZ;100;69;103;69;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;10%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;86;68;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;9;73%;73%;11
Vero Beach, FL;93;74;94;73;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;64%;55%;12
Washington, DC;90;73;90;69;Partly sunny;WNW;8;58%;29%;10
Wichita, KS;84;65;88;68;A p.m. t-storm;S;10;62%;80%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;72;87;68;A t-storm in spots;W;9;67%;44%;9
