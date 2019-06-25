By Associated Press

US Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;81;61;86;63;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;57%;56%;10

Albuquerque, NM;91;65;92;66;Sun and some clouds;SE;11;17%;36%;13

Anchorage, AK;71;54;74;58;Dimmed sunshine;SW;5;63%;20%;6

Asheville, NC;80;60;86;62;Partly sunny;NW;5;54%;0%;12

Atlanta, GA;87;67;89;68;Periods of sun;E;5;55%;4%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;85;71;83;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;54%;3%;11

Austin, TX;90;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;S;3;71%;56%;12

Baltimore, MD;89;72;92;74;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;3;43%;13%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;93;73;Mostly cloudy;E;6;61%;33%;9

Billings, MT;79;54;81;57;A t-storm around;ENE;8;58%;65%;8

Birmingham, AL;90;72;88;71;A t-storm in spots;N;5;65%;53%;9

Bismarck, ND;80;58;84;63;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;58%;44%;7

Boise, ID;83;55;87;56;Partly sunny;NW;10;30%;4%;10

Boston, MA;73;67;77;64;Clouds and sun;S;6;75%;22%;5

Bridgeport, CT;76;66;85;65;Warmer with sunshine;W;6;58%;26%;11

Buffalo, NY;72;65;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;12;74%;58%;8

Burlington, VT;80;60;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;55%;86%;10

Caribou, ME;76;54;65;56;A t-storm, cooler;SSE;10;79%;73%;2

Casper, WY;84;49;86;50;Clouds and sun;NE;8;36%;8%;11

Charleston, SC;94;73;91;74;Partly sunny;E;6;56%;14%;11

Charleston, WV;83;63;89;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;59%;5%;11

Charlotte, NC;88;67;90;68;Thickening clouds;NNW;6;48%;2%;12

Cheyenne, WY;77;52;83;53;Clouds and sun;SW;9;31%;32%;12

Chicago, IL;84;67;82;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;31%;10

Cleveland, OH;79;70;81;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;66%;42%;11

Columbia, SC;92;70;93;69;Clouds and sun;N;6;50%;6%;10

Columbus, OH;84;65;87;66;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;65%;48%;11

Concord, NH;69;55;83;56;Warmer with some sun;SE;5;68%;67%;7

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;11;68%;48%;8

Denver, CO;84;56;88;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;28%;11%;12

Des Moines, IA;83;66;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;69%;76%;11

Detroit, MI;84;67;87;63;Partial sunshine;WNW;9;55%;27%;10

Dodge City, KS;91;66;94;71;A strong t-storm;S;17;51%;51%;12

Duluth, MN;78;59;78;59;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;9;50%;26%;9

El Paso, TX;100;74;101;75;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;19%;8%;13

Fairbanks, AK;75;51;77;51;Mostly sunny;NW;5;38%;3%;5

Fargo, ND;79;57;82;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;63%;39%;7

Grand Junction, CO;89;58;91;59;Partly sunny;SE;11;17%;1%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;81;64;83;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;57%;31%;10

Hartford, CT;75;64;87;64;Humid and warmer;SSW;5;57%;27%;10

Helena, MT;74;49;75;53;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;5;59%;66%;7

Honolulu, HI;83;74;85;74;Cloudy with showers;SSE;9;68%;84%;3

Houston, TX;81;76;89;75;Some sun;SE;6;67%;29%;12

Indianapolis, IN;83;66;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;63%;48%;11

Jackson, MS;88;70;91;71;Partly sunny;ENE;5;66%;33%;12

Jacksonville, FL;96;74;95;74;A t-storm in spots;E;7;53%;45%;12

Juneau, AK;71;50;74;53;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;60%;37%;6

Kansas City, MO;90;74;92;76;Partly sunny;S;8;63%;49%;10

Knoxville, TN;84;64;88;66;Partly sunny;E;5;57%;0%;12

Las Vegas, NV;100;74;100;74;Sunny;SW;13;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;83;64;89;68;Clouds and sun;SW;6;58%;11%;11

Little Rock, AR;89;71;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;63%;73%;10

Long Beach, CA;71;62;73;62;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;67%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;71;61;74;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;66%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;86;66;91;70;Clouds and sun;SW;7;56%;16%;11

Madison, WI;79;62;83;67;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;53%;59%;10

Memphis, TN;88;70;89;72;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;71%;66%;9

Miami, FL;93;80;91;81;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;59%;66%;11

Milwaukee, WI;83;65;83;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;53%;31%;10

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;SE;7;47%;61%;10

Mobile, AL;94;74;95;73;Sunny intervals;WNW;5;52%;41%;11

Montgomery, AL;90;72;86;71;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;63%;24%;10

Mt. Washington, NH;52;47;57;49;Clouds and sun;S;24;83%;70%;4

Nashville, TN;88;68;92;70;Clouds and sun;NW;4;60%;14%;11

New Orleans, LA;93;76;94;76;Clouds and sun;NW;6;57%;34%;12

New York, NY;86;70;88;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;19%;11

Newark, NJ;85;67;88;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;49%;21%;11

Norfolk, VA;88;72;89;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;50%;3%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;89;71;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;12;64%;9%;10

Olympia, WA;73;50;70;51;A passing shower;SW;4;62%;80%;5

Omaha, NE;83;69;92;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;12;66%;66%;8

Orlando, FL;98;76;97;77;A t-storm around;ENE;7;55%;54%;12

Philadelphia, PA;88;69;90;71;Sunshine, very warm;SW;6;45%;11%;11

Phoenix, AZ;104;77;104;76;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;12%;0%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;81;65;85;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;60%;43%;11

Portland, ME;63;58;68;58;Low clouds may break;ESE;7;85%;41%;3

Portland, OR;73;53;71;53;Spotty showers;WSW;5;61%;84%;6

Providence, RI;72;65;83;62;Warmer;S;6;67%;17%;7

Raleigh, NC;90;69;91;68;Cloudy;SE;6;50%;4%;6

Reno, NV;83;55;76;48;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;13;20%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;89;66;91;68;Partly sunny;SSW;5;48%;2%;11

Roswell, NM;102;69;95;69;Partly sunny;SSE;13;38%;30%;12

Sacramento, CA;91;56;79;52;Mostly sunny;SW;9;46%;4%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;90;67;92;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;17;20%;0%;11

San Antonio, TX;89;74;92;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;8;67%;33%;11

San Diego, CA;69;62;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;65%;1%;5

San Francisco, CA;72;57;67;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;64%;8%;11

Savannah, GA;96;71;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;51%;13%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;55;71;54;A passing shower;SSE;6;60%;73%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;82;62;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;66%;72%;10

Spokane, WA;77;52;80;55;A shower or t-storm;WSW;2;39%;80%;7

Springfield, IL;86;66;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;8;67%;53%;8

St. Louis, MO;91;69;90;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;63%;60%;10

Tampa, FL;95;77;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;63%;56%;12

Toledo, OH;82;66;86;65;Partly sunny;N;7;64%;29%;11

Tucson, AZ;103;70;103;72;Plenty of sun;SSW;7;13%;0%;12

Tulsa, OK;90;74;91;73;Humid with some sun;S;10;63%;18%;10

Vero Beach, FL;93;76;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;64%;51%;12

Washington, DC;89;68;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;47%;7%;11

Wichita, KS;91;70;92;71;Humid with some sun;S;11;61%;10%;11

Wilmington, DE;88;67;89;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;10%;11

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.