US Forecast for Wednesday, June 26, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;81;61;86;63;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;57%;56%;10
Albuquerque, NM;91;65;92;66;Sun and some clouds;SE;11;17%;36%;13
Anchorage, AK;71;54;74;58;Dimmed sunshine;SW;5;63%;20%;6
Asheville, NC;80;60;86;62;Partly sunny;NW;5;54%;0%;12
Atlanta, GA;87;67;89;68;Periods of sun;E;5;55%;4%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;85;71;83;72;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;7;54%;3%;11
Austin, TX;90;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;S;3;71%;56%;12
Baltimore, MD;89;72;92;74;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;3;43%;13%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;93;73;Mostly cloudy;E;6;61%;33%;9
Billings, MT;79;54;81;57;A t-storm around;ENE;8;58%;65%;8
Birmingham, AL;90;72;88;71;A t-storm in spots;N;5;65%;53%;9
Bismarck, ND;80;58;84;63;Mostly cloudy;ESE;6;58%;44%;7
Boise, ID;83;55;87;56;Partly sunny;NW;10;30%;4%;10
Boston, MA;73;67;77;64;Clouds and sun;S;6;75%;22%;5
Bridgeport, CT;76;66;85;65;Warmer with sunshine;W;6;58%;26%;11
Buffalo, NY;72;65;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;SW;12;74%;58%;8
Burlington, VT;80;60;86;64;A p.m. t-storm;S;9;55%;86%;10
Caribou, ME;76;54;65;56;A t-storm, cooler;SSE;10;79%;73%;2
Casper, WY;84;49;86;50;Clouds and sun;NE;8;36%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;94;73;91;74;Partly sunny;E;6;56%;14%;11
Charleston, WV;83;63;89;66;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;59%;5%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;67;90;68;Thickening clouds;NNW;6;48%;2%;12
Cheyenne, WY;77;52;83;53;Clouds and sun;SW;9;31%;32%;12
Chicago, IL;84;67;82;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;31%;10
Cleveland, OH;79;70;81;70;A t-storm in spots;WSW;11;66%;42%;11
Columbia, SC;92;70;93;69;Clouds and sun;N;6;50%;6%;10
Columbus, OH;84;65;87;66;A t-storm in spots;WSW;8;65%;48%;11
Concord, NH;69;55;83;56;Warmer with some sun;SE;5;68%;67%;7
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;72;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;11;68%;48%;8
Denver, CO;84;56;88;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;28%;11%;12
Des Moines, IA;83;66;88;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;69%;76%;11
Detroit, MI;84;67;87;63;Partial sunshine;WNW;9;55%;27%;10
Dodge City, KS;91;66;94;71;A strong t-storm;S;17;51%;51%;12
Duluth, MN;78;59;78;59;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;9;50%;26%;9
El Paso, TX;100;74;101;75;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;19%;8%;13
Fairbanks, AK;75;51;77;51;Mostly sunny;NW;5;38%;3%;5
Fargo, ND;79;57;82;63;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;63%;39%;7
Grand Junction, CO;89;58;91;59;Partly sunny;SE;11;17%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;81;64;83;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;57%;31%;10
Hartford, CT;75;64;87;64;Humid and warmer;SSW;5;57%;27%;10
Helena, MT;74;49;75;53;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;5;59%;66%;7
Honolulu, HI;83;74;85;74;Cloudy with showers;SSE;9;68%;84%;3
Houston, TX;81;76;89;75;Some sun;SE;6;67%;29%;12
Indianapolis, IN;83;66;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;63%;48%;11
Jackson, MS;88;70;91;71;Partly sunny;ENE;5;66%;33%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;74;95;74;A t-storm in spots;E;7;53%;45%;12
Juneau, AK;71;50;74;53;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;60%;37%;6
Kansas City, MO;90;74;92;76;Partly sunny;S;8;63%;49%;10
Knoxville, TN;84;64;88;66;Partly sunny;E;5;57%;0%;12
Las Vegas, NV;100;74;100;74;Sunny;SW;13;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;83;64;89;68;Clouds and sun;SW;6;58%;11%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;71;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;63%;73%;10
Long Beach, CA;71;62;73;62;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;67%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;71;61;74;61;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;66%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;86;66;91;70;Clouds and sun;SW;7;56%;16%;11
Madison, WI;79;62;83;67;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;53%;59%;10
Memphis, TN;88;70;89;72;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;71%;66%;9
Miami, FL;93;80;91;81;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;59%;66%;11
Milwaukee, WI;83;65;83;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SSW;7;53%;31%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;SE;7;47%;61%;10
Mobile, AL;94;74;95;73;Sunny intervals;WNW;5;52%;41%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;72;86;71;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;63%;24%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;52;47;57;49;Clouds and sun;S;24;83%;70%;4
Nashville, TN;88;68;92;70;Clouds and sun;NW;4;60%;14%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;76;94;76;Clouds and sun;NW;6;57%;34%;12
New York, NY;86;70;88;72;Mostly sunny;SW;6;49%;19%;11
Newark, NJ;85;67;88;69;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;6;49%;21%;11
Norfolk, VA;88;72;89;69;Partly sunny, humid;S;6;50%;3%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;71;90;71;Partly sunny, humid;S;12;64%;9%;10
Olympia, WA;73;50;70;51;A passing shower;SW;4;62%;80%;5
Omaha, NE;83;69;92;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SSE;12;66%;66%;8
Orlando, FL;98;76;97;77;A t-storm around;ENE;7;55%;54%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;69;90;71;Sunshine, very warm;SW;6;45%;11%;11
Phoenix, AZ;104;77;104;76;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;81;65;85;67;A t-storm in spots;WSW;9;60%;43%;11
Portland, ME;63;58;68;58;Low clouds may break;ESE;7;85%;41%;3
Portland, OR;73;53;71;53;Spotty showers;WSW;5;61%;84%;6
Providence, RI;72;65;83;62;Warmer;S;6;67%;17%;7
Raleigh, NC;90;69;91;68;Cloudy;SE;6;50%;4%;6
Reno, NV;83;55;76;48;Windy in the p.m.;WSW;13;20%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;89;66;91;68;Partly sunny;SSW;5;48%;2%;11
Roswell, NM;102;69;95;69;Partly sunny;SSE;13;38%;30%;12
Sacramento, CA;91;56;79;52;Mostly sunny;SW;9;46%;4%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;90;67;92;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;17;20%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;89;74;92;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;8;67%;33%;11
San Diego, CA;69;62;70;60;Low clouds breaking;WNW;7;65%;1%;5
San Francisco, CA;72;57;67;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;64%;8%;11
Savannah, GA;96;71;94;70;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;51%;13%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;55;71;54;A passing shower;SSE;6;60%;73%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;82;62;86;69;Partly sunny, humid;SE;9;66%;72%;10
Spokane, WA;77;52;80;55;A shower or t-storm;WSW;2;39%;80%;7
Springfield, IL;86;66;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;8;67%;53%;8
St. Louis, MO;91;69;90;71;A t-storm in spots;S;6;63%;60%;10
Tampa, FL;95;77;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;63%;56%;12
Toledo, OH;82;66;86;65;Partly sunny;N;7;64%;29%;11
Tucson, AZ;103;70;103;72;Plenty of sun;SSW;7;13%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;74;91;73;Humid with some sun;S;10;63%;18%;10
Vero Beach, FL;93;76;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;64%;51%;12
Washington, DC;89;68;92;71;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;47%;7%;11
Wichita, KS;91;70;92;71;Humid with some sun;S;11;61%;10%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;67;89;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;49%;10%;11
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.