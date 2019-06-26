US Forecast for Thursday, June 27, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;62;85;61;Partly sunny;W;7;56%;1%;10
Albuquerque, NM;94;64;91;63;Partly sunny;ESE;10;27%;48%;13
Anchorage, AK;74;57;78;59;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;60%;22%;6
Asheville, NC;83;61;87;63;A t-storm around;NW;5;56%;55%;9
Atlanta, GA;88;69;91;68;Partly sunny;NE;5;49%;42%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;84;72;84;70;Mostly sunny;SW;7;55%;5%;11
Austin, TX;88;72;92;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SE;3;69%;51%;11
Baltimore, MD;90;74;94;76;Mostly sunny and hot;N;2;41%;5%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;92;71;95;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;59%;36%;12
Billings, MT;79;58;87;60;A severe t-storm;N;7;53%;64%;9
Birmingham, AL;89;70;92;69;Mostly cloudy;NE;5;56%;44%;9
Bismarck, ND;82;64;83;64;A t-storm in spots;E;9;67%;55%;5
Boise, ID;86;57;80;53;Partly sunny;NNW;10;30%;1%;10
Boston, MA;74;63;77;65;Mostly cloudy;S;6;73%;17%;9
Bridgeport, CT;84;65;86;64;Mostly sunny, humid;NNE;5;55%;4%;11
Buffalo, NY;79;62;80;64;Partly sunny, humid;S;8;60%;27%;10
Burlington, VT;86;63;87;64;A t-storm in spots;W;7;55%;79%;10
Caribou, ME;65;55;67;59;Showers and t-storms;S;9;81%;85%;2
Casper, WY;86;49;89;52;Partly sunny, breezy;S;14;26%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;91;73;90;73;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;57%;16%;12
Charleston, WV;89;67;91;68;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;60%;5%;11
Charlotte, NC;88;69;94;69;Partly sunny;ESE;5;48%;22%;12
Cheyenne, WY;84;53;86;56;Partly sunny;W;9;25%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;84;70;87;72;A t-storm in spots;S;9;60%;71%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;70;81;71;Partly sunny, humid;SW;5;67%;63%;11
Columbia, SC;89;71;95;69;Partial sunshine;SSE;5;46%;12%;11
Columbus, OH;94;68;88;69;Partly sunny;WSW;6;63%;42%;11
Concord, NH;85;56;85;57;Partly sunny;N;4;62%;29%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;71;91;74;Periods of sun;S;10;64%;24%;12
Denver, CO;88;58;92;62;Partly sunny;SW;7;21%;22%;12
Des Moines, IA;85;72;91;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;12;64%;29%;8
Detroit, MI;88;64;88;69;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;58%;10
Dodge City, KS;92;70;96;69;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;20;51%;28%;12
Duluth, MN;86;60;71;57;Cooler;NE;6;75%;42%;6
El Paso, TX;100;74;101;74;Partly sunny, warm;E;8;24%;5%;13
Fairbanks, AK;78;52;75;57;Clouds and sun, nice;NE;4;46%;55%;2
Fargo, ND;84;65;80;63;Showers and t-storms;ENE;8;73%;61%;7
Grand Junction, CO;93;59;94;60;Mostly sunny, breezy;S;14;16%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;83;64;89;71;A severe t-storm;S;7;59%;79%;10
Hartford, CT;87;64;89;63;Partly sunny;W;6;52%;4%;10
Helena, MT;80;53;76;53;A strong t-storm;W;6;65%;73%;7
Honolulu, HI;84;77;86;76;A morning shower;SE;8;68%;82%;5
Houston, TX;87;76;95;73;A strong t-storm;SSE;6;68%;60%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;70;89;70;Partly sunny;SSE;5;60%;16%;11
Jackson, MS;88;70;92;72;Mostly cloudy;N;4;62%;43%;9
Jacksonville, FL;93;73;91;74;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;57%;40%;12
Juneau, AK;78;52;79;53;Sun and clouds;NE;10;49%;17%;6
Kansas City, MO;88;76;92;77;Partly sunny;S;12;59%;5%;11
Knoxville, TN;89;67;91;66;Partly sunny;WSW;5;58%;44%;12
Las Vegas, NV;100;74;100;74;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;13;10%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;69;89;69;Partly sunny;NE;5;66%;14%;11
Little Rock, AR;90;71;93;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;59%;47%;9
Long Beach, CA;74;62;76;63;Low clouds breaking;S;6;65%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;73;61;77;62;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;60%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;91;71;90;71;Humid with some sun;SE;6;61%;28%;11
Madison, WI;85;67;88;70;A severe t-storm;SSE;9;63%;86%;6
Memphis, TN;89;73;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;66%;51%;9
Miami, FL;92;80;90;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;64%;76%;11
Milwaukee, WI;85;66;84;71;A severe t-storm;S;9;68%;86%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;70;85;68;A severe t-storm;SE;10;74%;70%;3
Mobile, AL;94;73;95;74;A t-storm in spots;NNE;6;54%;53%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;70;90;69;Sun and clouds;N;5;58%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;58;48;55;46;Windy;WNW;28;85%;66%;4
Nashville, TN;91;72;91;70;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;4;58%;34%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;77;94;77;Sun and clouds;NNW;6;52%;31%;12
New York, NY;89;70;89;69;Mostly sunny, humid;SE;5;47%;3%;11
Newark, NJ;88;69;89;67;Mostly sunny;NW;6;45%;5%;11
Norfolk, VA;89;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;4%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;70;90;72;Humid with some sun;S;11;64%;9%;11
Olympia, WA;75;51;64;48;Spotty showers;SSW;7;72%;87%;6
Omaha, NE;87;75;93;76;A t-storm in spots;S;15;63%;60%;11
Orlando, FL;96;74;93;72;Sun and clouds;ENE;9;57%;35%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;71;91;70;Mostly sunny;W;6;43%;6%;11
Phoenix, AZ;104;77;105;77;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;11%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;86;67;85;68;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;6;61%;36%;11
Portland, ME;70;58;69;59;Partly sunny;S;6;87%;40%;4
Portland, OR;72;54;66;53;Spotty showers;SSW;6;68%;84%;4
Providence, RI;83;63;85;63;Partly sunny;S;5;62%;5%;10
Raleigh, NC;90;68;93;70;Partly sunny;S;4;51%;13%;11
Reno, NV;76;49;74;50;Mostly sunny;W;13;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;69;93;70;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;5;50%;2%;11
Roswell, NM;99;69;96;71;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;41%;9%;12
Sacramento, CA;81;53;78;56;Mostly sunny, cool;SW;6;46%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;91;69;92;67;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;17;19%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;88;74;93;72;A stray thunderstorm;SE;7;67%;48%;12
San Diego, CA;70;61;71;62;Low clouds breaking;NW;7;66%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;69;56;66;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;13;66%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;94;73;92;74;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;56%;25%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;54;68;53;A brief shower;S;9;63%;80%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;89;73;91;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;12;64%;50%;8
Spokane, WA;80;57;71;49;Showers and t-storms;S;6;58%;70%;8
Springfield, IL;88;69;91;71;Partly sunny;SSE;8;65%;18%;11
St. Louis, MO;91;70;89;70;Periods of sun;S;5;62%;28%;11
Tampa, FL;96;75;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;62%;66%;12
Toledo, OH;86;66;87;69;Partly sunny;S;3;66%;56%;10
Tucson, AZ;102;72;106;74;Sunny and hot;NW;7;13%;2%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;72;92;73;Periods of sun;S;9;62%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;93;74;90;76;A morning t-storm;ESE;8;68%;80%;12
Washington, DC;92;71;94;71;Mostly sunny and hot;NW;5;47%;2%;11
Wichita, KS;93;72;92;72;Partly sunny;S;13;59%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;90;71;91;69;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;47%;6%;11
