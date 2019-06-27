US Forecast for Friday, June 28, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;59;89;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;42%;10
Albuquerque, NM;90;62;93;64;A t-storm around;SSE;6;29%;55%;12
Anchorage, AK;78;58;79;61;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;5;56%;24%;6
Asheville, NC;86;64;84;63;A t-storm around;SE;4;62%;41%;12
Atlanta, GA;89;68;88;69;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;56%;27%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;89;71;84;74;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;12%;11
Austin, TX;92;71;95;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;1;59%;15%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;77;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;W;2;49%;44%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;93;70;A t-storm around;SE;5;61%;73%;12
Billings, MT;88;60;84;61;Mostly cloudy;N;8;59%;36%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;69;90;70;A t-storm around;E;5;57%;49%;12
Bismarck, ND;82;63;84;70;A strong t-storm;ESE;8;80%;74%;3
Boise, ID;80;53;77;54;Mostly cloudy;E;6;33%;1%;5
Boston, MA;74;66;88;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;47%;24%;10
Bridgeport, CT;86;65;88;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;6;48%;26%;11
Buffalo, NY;83;62;84;69;A t-storm around;SW;7;57%;64%;8
Burlington, VT;88;63;88;66;Partly sunny;NE;5;49%;64%;10
Caribou, ME;65;59;77;58;A shower in the a.m.;NE;5;69%;67%;7
Casper, WY;89;50;93;51;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;22%;7%;11
Charleston, SC;90;74;87;73;Partly sunny;SE;7;63%;37%;12
Charleston, WV;92;67;92;68;Partial sunshine;SSW;4;61%;35%;11
Charlotte, NC;93;69;92;69;Periods of sun;S;5;50%;8%;11
Cheyenne, WY;84;56;89;58;Partly sunny;SW;9;24%;7%;12
Chicago, IL;86;72;88;70;A t-storm in spots;NNW;10;60%;64%;10
Cleveland, OH;80;71;86;75;A t-storm around;SSW;6;66%;55%;11
Columbia, SC;93;70;93;69;Partly sunny;SSE;5;51%;11%;12
Columbus, OH;91;69;91;69;Mostly sunny;SW;7;61%;22%;11
Concord, NH;87;58;89;64;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;45%;28%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;73;95;72;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;56%;17%;12
Denver, CO;92;62;94;63;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;22%;15%;12
Des Moines, IA;89;74;93;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;9;63%;30%;10
Detroit, MI;87;67;91;72;A strong t-storm;W;8;63%;66%;9
Dodge City, KS;94;67;101;68;Sunshine and hot;SSE;16;42%;18%;12
Duluth, MN;75;57;70;57;Partly sunny;ENE;6;78%;5%;7
El Paso, TX;101;73;100;74;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;7;26%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;77;58;85;60;Warmer;E;5;46%;4%;5
Fargo, ND;77;62;84;68;A severe t-storm;ESE;7;81%;63%;5
Grand Junction, CO;94;62;97;66;Sunny;SSE;12;16%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;88;70;88;68;A t-storm or two;N;10;63%;76%;10
Hartford, CT;89;63;91;68;Mostly sunny and hot;S;6;43%;26%;10
Helena, MT;76;51;74;51;A shower in the p.m.;NW;6;55%;66%;5
Honolulu, HI;86;76;85;76;Periods of sun;ENE;8;69%;68%;6
Houston, TX;90;75;96;73;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;4;60%;32%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;70;90;70;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;56%;13%;11
Jackson, MS;92;70;88;68;A t-storm around;N;4;70%;55%;12
Jacksonville, FL;91;74;88;74;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;66%;67%;11
Juneau, AK;82;53;81;54;Partly sunny;ESE;9;45%;2%;6
Kansas City, MO;93;75;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;55%;12%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;67;89;69;Clouds and sun;ESE;5;60%;19%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;73;103;75;Sunshine;WSW;10;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;67;91;68;Partly sunny;S;5;57%;24%;11
Little Rock, AR;89;71;89;70;Strong thunderstorms;SE;6;68%;86%;9
Long Beach, CA;75;63;78;63;Clouds, then sun;SSW;6;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;77;61;81;61;Clouds to sun;SSW;6;56%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;89;69;92;71;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;14%;11
Madison, WI;88;72;87;68;A couple of t-storms;E;7;72%;84%;6
Memphis, TN;84;69;81;71;Drenching t-storms;ESE;5;87%;71%;6
Miami, FL;91;81;88;80;T-storms possible;ESE;9;70%;81%;5
Milwaukee, WI;83;66;87;62;A t-storm or two;W;12;65%;75%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;68;86;70;Partly sunny;ENE;9;64%;34%;4
Mobile, AL;96;73;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;6;60%;58%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;69;88;70;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;59%;33%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;56;47;57;49;Partly sunny, windy;WNW;26;76%;69%;10
Nashville, TN;88;69;90;71;A thunderstorm;ESE;5;59%;54%;9
New Orleans, LA;95;76;92;75;A t-storm around;NE;6;55%;55%;9
New York, NY;91;72;91;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;43%;25%;11
Newark, NJ;90;69;92;72;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;42%;25%;11
Norfolk, VA;93;71;93;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;54%;43%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;72;94;72;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;61%;6%;12
Olympia, WA;66;48;68;50;A shower;WSW;6;66%;68%;4
Omaha, NE;91;75;94;77;Sunshine, hot, humid;SE;8;62%;12%;11
Orlando, FL;94;74;91;76;Clouds and sun;ESE;9;64%;66%;12
Philadelphia, PA;92;72;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;5;46%;26%;11
Phoenix, AZ;105;79;110;84;Sunny and very warm;WSW;6;10%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;90;67;89;72;Periods of sun;SW;6;61%;44%;11
Portland, ME;68;59;78;62;Partly sunny;SE;6;66%;40%;10
Portland, OR;62;53;71;54;Mostly cloudy;NNW;5;61%;57%;7
Providence, RI;85;63;90;67;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;46%;25%;10
Raleigh, NC;94;70;94;70;Partly sunny;S;5;53%;12%;11
Reno, NV;73;50;75;48;Sun and clouds, cool;W;9;20%;0%;8
Richmond, VA;94;69;95;72;Partly sunny and hot;SW;4;52%;42%;11
Roswell, NM;97;70;97;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;S;12;38%;6%;10
Sacramento, CA;79;57;83;54;Partly sunny;SW;5;42%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;93;67;94;62;Breezy with sunshine;SSE;16;17%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;73;95;71;Partly sunny;SE;5;60%;9%;12
San Diego, CA;71;61;72;62;Clouds breaking;WNW;7;66%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;71;57;67;55;Mostly sunny;W;11;58%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;92;72;87;71;Showers around;SE;9;69%;74%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;53;69;55;Mainly cloudy;NNW;8;60%;44%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;84;71;91;73;Mostly cloudy, hot;E;8;69%;7%;8
Spokane, WA;65;50;73;50;Partly sunny;SSE;6;43%;25%;9
Springfield, IL;89;67;89;68;Partly sunny;S;10;67%;6%;11
St. Louis, MO;88;70;89;69;Partly sunny;SSE;7;63%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;93;74;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;70%;72%;12
Toledo, OH;87;68;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;64%;57%;11
Tucson, AZ;106;74;107;77;Mostly sunny and hot;ENE;6;16%;14%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;74;96;74;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;60%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;89;74;T-storms possible;ESE;11;68%;76%;11
Washington, DC;94;73;93;73;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;5;53%;44%;11
Wichita, KS;93;73;97;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;10;56%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;92;71;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;52%;28%;11
