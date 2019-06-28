US Forecast for Saturday, June 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;68;83;64;Severe thunderstorms;W;8;77%;74%;8
Albuquerque, NM;95;69;92;68;Partly sunny;SSE;6;29%;31%;12
Anchorage, AK;80;60;81;60;Partly sunny, smoky;W;5;52%;36%;6
Asheville, NC;82;62;86;64;A t-storm in spots;WNW;4;59%;44%;11
Atlanta, GA;89;68;88;70;Partly sunny;SSW;5;58%;34%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;87;74;88;72;A severe t-storm;WSW;10;63%;82%;11
Austin, TX;94;71;94;71;A t-storm around;S;1;60%;55%;12
Baltimore, MD;92;77;96;77;A t-storm in spots;WNW;6;48%;79%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;72;89;73;Thundershower;WNW;5;67%;81%;11
Billings, MT;85;61;82;59;Partly sunny;ESE;7;48%;35%;10
Birmingham, AL;90;69;89;70;A t-storm in spots;S;5;61%;64%;11
Bismarck, ND;85;72;94;64;A severe t-storm;NW;13;70%;68%;7
Boise, ID;74;55;87;58;Partly sunny;NE;6;26%;0%;10
Boston, MA;84;70;81;67;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;71%;84%;6
Bridgeport, CT;88;69;87;66;A severe t-storm;W;6;69%;76%;11
Buffalo, NY;84;68;76;62;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;8;77%;70%;5
Burlington, VT;90;64;83;61;Showers and t-storms;SW;7;69%;83%;4
Caribou, ME;80;58;70;58;Rain and a t-storm;NE;5;82%;85%;2
Casper, WY;93;55;91;52;Partly sunny and hot;N;13;25%;17%;11
Charleston, SC;87;73;87;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;67%;31%;12
Charleston, WV;91;67;92;70;Partly sunny;WSW;5;63%;66%;11
Charlotte, NC;92;68;93;70;Partly sunny;SW;5;51%;12%;12
Cheyenne, WY;90;60;88;59;Partly sunny;W;9;32%;44%;12
Chicago, IL;89;70;80;66;Very humid;ESE;6;71%;18%;6
Cleveland, OH;85;73;79;69;A shower or t-storm;WSW;10;77%;57%;6
Columbia, SC;93;69;94;72;Partial sunshine;SSW;5;54%;15%;12
Columbus, OH;93;69;88;70;Some sun;WNW;8;66%;66%;11
Concord, NH;89;65;80;62;Severe thunderstorms;WNW;5;79%;84%;5
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;75;94;71;Partly sunny;SE;7;56%;31%;12
Denver, CO;95;64;92;63;Partial sunshine;SW;7;28%;40%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;74;94;74;Very humid;S;7;64%;17%;7
Detroit, MI;88;72;85;66;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;6;63%;22%;7
Dodge City, KS;96;70;101;69;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;12;38%;3%;12
Duluth, MN;81;58;75;55;Clouds and sun;ENE;5;68%;28%;9
El Paso, TX;99;74;99;74;Partly sunny, warm;ESE;8;25%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;86;60;89;62;Partly sunny;NW;6;42%;23%;5
Fargo, ND;82;68;90;71;A severe t-storm;S;12;77%;87%;5
Grand Junction, CO;97;67;95;67;Mostly sunny;SE;10;22%;14%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;84;67;85;61;Partly sunny;W;5;65%;7%;10
Hartford, CT;91;69;88;65;A severe t-storm;W;7;67%;68%;9
Helena, MT;72;52;78;51;Partly sunny;W;5;45%;4%;10
Honolulu, HI;86;77;88;76;Some sun;ENE;12;58%;38%;13
Houston, TX;95;75;92;74;A t-storm in spots;S;5;60%;73%;12
Indianapolis, IN;90;70;89;72;Partial sunshine;W;7;60%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;86;71;89;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;3;68%;82%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;89;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;73%;68%;12
Juneau, AK;82;53;80;55;Partly sunny;SE;8;52%;6%;6
Kansas City, MO;96;77;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;58%;45%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;66;90;70;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;59%;16%;11
Las Vegas, NV;103;75;100;79;Mostly cloudy;SSW;8;11%;2%;8
Lexington, KY;91;67;90;70;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;5;64%;33%;11
Little Rock, AR;85;70;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;69%;64%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;63;80;66;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;81;61;82;64;Low clouds breaking;SW;5;52%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;71;92;73;Partly sunny and hot;W;5;59%;28%;11
Madison, WI;83;69;86;70;Partly sunny;SSW;5;64%;8%;9
Memphis, TN;85;68;89;72;A t-storm in spots;N;5;68%;45%;11
Miami, FL;91;77;86;80;Thunderstorms;E;8;77%;84%;5
Milwaukee, WI;80;63;75;63;Very humid;S;6;75%;8%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;69;92;76;Some sun, hot, humid;S;8;58%;13%;6
Mobile, AL;92;74;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;67%;76%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;70;87;70;A t-storm in spots;SSE;5;71%;64%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;58;49;54;42;Windy with a t-storm;WNW;27;97%;82%;4
Nashville, TN;91;71;93;71;A t-storm in spots;SE;5;57%;42%;11
New Orleans, LA;93;76;89;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;66%;82%;10
New York, NY;90;74;90;72;A severe t-storm;WSW;8;62%;64%;11
Newark, NJ;91;72;90;70;A severe t-storm;WNW;7;59%;64%;11
Norfolk, VA;95;73;95;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;54%;23%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;94;72;95;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;7;56%;1%;12
Olympia, WA;71;48;77;50;Partly sunny;NNW;3;56%;16%;8
Omaha, NE;93;76;96;76;Some sun, hot, humid;SSE;9;63%;7%;11
Orlando, FL;92;77;87;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;8;74%;63%;6
Philadelphia, PA;93;72;93;71;A severe t-storm;WNW;8;58%;76%;11
Phoenix, AZ;110;83;111;85;Sunshine and warm;WNW;7;15%;11%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;89;71;87;68;A severe t-storm;NW;9;63%;69%;10
Portland, ME;77;63;71;62;Severe thunderstorms;NW;7;89%;84%;5
Portland, OR;73;53;79;56;Partly sunny;NNW;5;53%;3%;9
Providence, RI;90;68;84;65;A severe t-storm;WSW;7;67%;86%;9
Raleigh, NC;93;69;94;71;Partly sunny, warm;SW;6;55%;18%;11
Reno, NV;73;47;84;53;Nice with sunshine;WNW;7;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;94;71;95;73;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;6;54%;32%;11
Roswell, NM;97;70;98;67;Partly sunny and hot;S;11;32%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;85;54;86;56;Sunshine;SSW;5;40%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;95;64;89;70;Mostly sunny;S;8;26%;16%;11
San Antonio, TX;94;72;93;72;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;59%;36%;12
San Diego, CA;72;62;74;66;Low clouds may break;NW;7;66%;1%;9
San Francisco, CA;68;56;67;56;Sunny;WSW;11;59%;2%;11
Savannah, GA;88;74;89;73;Humid with some sun;SSW;6;69%;41%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;54;76;56;Partly sunny;NNE;6;54%;66%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;89;73;95;75;Very humid;S;11;68%;16%;10
Spokane, WA;73;49;79;52;Nice with some sun;ESE;4;37%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;88;70;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;69%;41%;10
St. Louis, MO;89;69;91;71;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;59%;41%;11
Tampa, FL;92;75;87;74;Showers and t-storms;ESE;7;81%;73%;7
Toledo, OH;90;70;86;66;A t-storm in spots;WNW;5;71%;44%;6
Tucson, AZ;107;78;106;78;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;21%;17%;12
Tulsa, OK;95;74;95;72;Sun and clouds;SE;7;57%;13%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;76;87;72;Thunderstorms;SSE;10;79%;76%;5
Washington, DC;94;72;95;75;Hazy sun, hot, humid;W;7;52%;67%;11
Wichita, KS;97;73;98;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;8;52%;2%;11
Wilmington, DE;91;72;92;72;A severe t-storm;W;9;60%;82%;11
