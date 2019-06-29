By Associated Press

US Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;86;63;73;57;Thunderstorms;NW;11;77%;74%;6

Albuquerque, NM;94;65;93;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;26%;18%;10

Anchorage, AK;81;60;76;59;Mostly cloudy, smoky;W;8;62%;41%;4

Asheville, NC;84;64;87;67;A t-storm around;NW;7;60%;41%;12

Atlanta, GA;87;69;88;71;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;63%;24%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;87;73;86;65;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;55%;11%;11

Austin, TX;93;70;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;2;65%;67%;7

Baltimore, MD;94;77;91;66;Partly sunny;N;11;43%;3%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;90;71;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;59%;7

Billings, MT;83;60;85;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;54%;71%;7

Birmingham, AL;88;70;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;68%;63%;8

Bismarck, ND;82;64;84;62;Not as warm;SSE;6;52%;11%;7

Boise, ID;87;59;89;58;Nice with some sun;NNE;6;27%;0%;10

Boston, MA;82;68;76;62;Thunderstorms;N;8;76%;84%;4

Bridgeport, CT;87;67;80;62;A shower or t-storm;NNW;11;60%;63%;10

Buffalo, NY;80;63;73;56;Partly sunny;SW;11;63%;7%;7

Burlington, VT;82;61;73;58;Showers, not as warm;NNW;10;75%;87%;3

Caribou, ME;75;59;70;54;A shower or two;NNE;9;74%;60%;4

Casper, WY;93;54;79;55;Cooler;SSE;6;56%;72%;5

Charleston, SC;86;74;90;77;A t-storm around;SW;7;64%;47%;10

Charleston, WV;92;69;89;63;A t-storm in spots;N;6;64%;42%;9

Charlotte, NC;93;69;95;71;Sunshine and warm;NW;6;52%;8%;12

Cheyenne, WY;89;59;82;58;A severe t-storm;ESE;8;52%;82%;12

Chicago, IL;79;68;81;73;A strong t-storm;S;6;75%;80%;7

Cleveland, OH;81;68;74;62;Mostly sunny;N;9;72%;1%;11

Columbia, SC;93;71;96;73;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;54%;8%;12

Columbus, OH;90;69;87;64;Clouds and sun;NE;7;59%;27%;11

Concord, NH;83;61;71;55;Thunderstorms;NNW;5;80%;85%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;72;87;71;A t-storm around;SE;7;66%;64%;11

Denver, CO;93;62;89;61;A p.m. thunderstorm;SW;7;37%;63%;10

Des Moines, IA;94;73;94;71;Turning sunny, humid;SW;9;59%;7%;11

Detroit, MI;87;66;83;61;Mostly sunny;E;7;51%;7%;10

Dodge City, KS;98;67;95;64;Mostly sunny;SE;13;52%;4%;12

Duluth, MN;85;55;72;63;A severe t-storm;WNW;7;94%;84%;6

El Paso, TX;98;72;100;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;20%;0%;13

Fairbanks, AK;88;63;76;55;Not as warm;SW;6;65%;68%;2

Fargo, ND;83;69;84;64;Rather cloudy, humid;W;10;74%;12%;7

Grand Junction, CO;96;68;92;65;Inc. clouds;SE;9;29%;41%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;86;62;86;68;Partly sunny;NNW;5;55%;44%;10

Hartford, CT;86;66;79;61;Thunderstorms;NNW;10;68%;73%;8

Helena, MT;81;52;81;53;Variable cloudiness;ENE;5;38%;33%;8

Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;76;Periods of sun;ENE;8;62%;67%;6

Houston, TX;88;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;78%;77%;11

Indianapolis, IN;91;73;91;72;A t-storm around;SSW;6;60%;49%;10

Jackson, MS;87;69;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;N;4;71%;59%;12

Jacksonville, FL;88;73;88;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;71%;68%;5

Juneau, AK;81;54;79;54;Partly sunny;SE;8;58%;17%;6

Kansas City, MO;96;76;93;75;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;55%;5%;11

Knoxville, TN;90;70;90;71;Partly sunny;WNW;5;63%;26%;11

Las Vegas, NV;101;80;100;75;Some sun returning;NNW;8;17%;1%;11

Lexington, KY;91;71;89;68;A t-storm around;NW;6;67%;43%;8

Little Rock, AR;86;70;89;72;A t-storm around;SE;6;63%;44%;11

Long Beach, CA;86;65;82;63;Turning sunny;SSW;6;54%;40%;11

Los Angeles, CA;85;64;84;62;Turning sunny;SSW;6;47%;41%;11

Louisville, KY;92;73;92;72;Partly sunny;NW;6;62%;31%;8

Madison, WI;87;69;87;73;A strong t-storm;ENE;6;79%;81%;6

Memphis, TN;90;74;90;73;A t-storm around;SSW;5;68%;48%;11

Miami, FL;83;79;88;78;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;73%;66%;9

Milwaukee, WI;83;63;77;71;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;76%;81%;6

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;76;91;71;A severe t-storm;NW;10;68%;87%;10

Mobile, AL;82;74;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;69%;57%;11

Montgomery, AL;90;69;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;4;73%;63%;7

Mt. Washington, NH;52;42;49;40;Thunderstorms;NNW;23;97%;84%;3

Nashville, TN;92;71;93;72;Sunshine and warm;NW;4;60%;19%;11

New Orleans, LA;90;75;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;60%;10

New York, NY;95;70;82;66;Cooler;NW;11;53%;42%;10

Newark, NJ;92;70;82;64;Not as hot;NW;11;49%;42%;10

Norfolk, VA;94;74;95;71;A stray thunderstorm;N;11;53%;40%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;94;71;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;63%;11%;12

Olympia, WA;77;49;81;50;Partial sunshine;NNE;4;48%;33%;9

Omaha, NE;98;78;95;75;Mostly sunny, humid;S;11;60%;4%;11

Orlando, FL;87;73;90;77;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;68%;71%;9

Philadelphia, PA;93;72;86;64;Not as hot;NNW;11;49%;9%;11

Phoenix, AZ;112;85;111;86;Clouds and sun, warm;W;7;16%;3%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;88;68;83;57;Partly sunny;NNW;11;56%;12%;11

Portland, ME;79;62;68;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;85%;84%;3

Portland, OR;79;55;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;53%;20%;9

Providence, RI;82;65;79;61;Thunderstorms;N;10;72%;84%;7

Raleigh, NC;94;71;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;7;53%;11%;11

Reno, NV;81;53;85;52;Sunny and nice;W;7;21%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;95;71;93;64;A t-storm around;N;10;51%;40%;11

Roswell, NM;96;65;101;66;Sunlit and hot;SE;7;21%;2%;12

Sacramento, CA;88;57;88;55;Sunny;SSW;5;39%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;92;73;87;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;35%;55%;6

San Antonio, TX;94;73;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;60%;63%;8

San Diego, CA;75;65;76;64;Clouds breaking;NW;8;66%;40%;11

San Francisco, CA;65;56;66;56;Clouds, then sun;W;11;63%;2%;10

Savannah, GA;89;72;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;65%;59%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;55;79;57;Partly sunny;NE;8;49%;38%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;96;77;92;71;A severe t-storm;NE;9;62%;87%;10

Spokane, WA;79;52;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;N;4;33%;2%;9

Springfield, IL;92;72;92;72;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;5;62%;30%;11

St. Louis, MO;92;72;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;57%;6%;11

Tampa, FL;88;74;88;76;Showers and t-storms;W;6;78%;70%;7

Toledo, OH;89;64;83;63;Mostly sunny;N;5;59%;8%;10

Tucson, AZ;107;79;106;78;Mostly sunny;E;7;20%;13%;12

Tulsa, OK;94;71;91;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;62%;15%;11

Vero Beach, FL;87;70;88;74;A shower or t-storm;S;6;73%;73%;10

Washington, DC;92;74;92;65;Partly sunny;NNW;11;47%;2%;11

Wichita, KS;97;72;92;70;Abundant sunshine;SSE;8;58%;5%;11

Wilmington, DE;91;72;86;63;Clouds and sun;NNW;13;52%;6%;11

