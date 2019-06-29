US Forecast for Sunday, June 30, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;63;73;57;Thunderstorms;NW;11;77%;74%;6
Albuquerque, NM;94;65;93;67;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;26%;18%;10
Anchorage, AK;81;60;76;59;Mostly cloudy, smoky;W;8;62%;41%;4
Asheville, NC;84;64;87;67;A t-storm around;NW;7;60%;41%;12
Atlanta, GA;87;69;88;71;Mostly sunny;WNW;5;63%;24%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;87;73;86;65;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;55%;11%;11
Austin, TX;93;70;86;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;2;65%;67%;7
Baltimore, MD;94;77;91;66;Partly sunny;N;11;43%;3%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;71;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;59%;7
Billings, MT;83;60;85;61;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;54%;71%;7
Birmingham, AL;88;70;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;4;68%;63%;8
Bismarck, ND;82;64;84;62;Not as warm;SSE;6;52%;11%;7
Boise, ID;87;59;89;58;Nice with some sun;NNE;6;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;82;68;76;62;Thunderstorms;N;8;76%;84%;4
Bridgeport, CT;87;67;80;62;A shower or t-storm;NNW;11;60%;63%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;63;73;56;Partly sunny;SW;11;63%;7%;7
Burlington, VT;82;61;73;58;Showers, not as warm;NNW;10;75%;87%;3
Caribou, ME;75;59;70;54;A shower or two;NNE;9;74%;60%;4
Casper, WY;93;54;79;55;Cooler;SSE;6;56%;72%;5
Charleston, SC;86;74;90;77;A t-storm around;SW;7;64%;47%;10
Charleston, WV;92;69;89;63;A t-storm in spots;N;6;64%;42%;9
Charlotte, NC;93;69;95;71;Sunshine and warm;NW;6;52%;8%;12
Cheyenne, WY;89;59;82;58;A severe t-storm;ESE;8;52%;82%;12
Chicago, IL;79;68;81;73;A strong t-storm;S;6;75%;80%;7
Cleveland, OH;81;68;74;62;Mostly sunny;N;9;72%;1%;11
Columbia, SC;93;71;96;73;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;54%;8%;12
Columbus, OH;90;69;87;64;Clouds and sun;NE;7;59%;27%;11
Concord, NH;83;61;71;55;Thunderstorms;NNW;5;80%;85%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;98;72;87;71;A t-storm around;SE;7;66%;64%;11
Denver, CO;93;62;89;61;A p.m. thunderstorm;SW;7;37%;63%;10
Des Moines, IA;94;73;94;71;Turning sunny, humid;SW;9;59%;7%;11
Detroit, MI;87;66;83;61;Mostly sunny;E;7;51%;7%;10
Dodge City, KS;98;67;95;64;Mostly sunny;SE;13;52%;4%;12
Duluth, MN;85;55;72;63;A severe t-storm;WNW;7;94%;84%;6
El Paso, TX;98;72;100;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SE;6;20%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;88;63;76;55;Not as warm;SW;6;65%;68%;2
Fargo, ND;83;69;84;64;Rather cloudy, humid;W;10;74%;12%;7
Grand Junction, CO;96;68;92;65;Inc. clouds;SE;9;29%;41%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;86;62;86;68;Partly sunny;NNW;5;55%;44%;10
Hartford, CT;86;66;79;61;Thunderstorms;NNW;10;68%;73%;8
Helena, MT;81;52;81;53;Variable cloudiness;ENE;5;38%;33%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;76;Periods of sun;ENE;8;62%;67%;6
Houston, TX;88;73;86;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;5;78%;77%;11
Indianapolis, IN;91;73;91;72;A t-storm around;SSW;6;60%;49%;10
Jackson, MS;87;69;88;70;A p.m. t-storm;N;4;71%;59%;12
Jacksonville, FL;88;73;88;75;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;71%;68%;5
Juneau, AK;81;54;79;54;Partly sunny;SE;8;58%;17%;6
Kansas City, MO;96;76;93;75;Mostly sunny, humid;S;6;55%;5%;11
Knoxville, TN;90;70;90;71;Partly sunny;WNW;5;63%;26%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;80;100;75;Some sun returning;NNW;8;17%;1%;11
Lexington, KY;91;71;89;68;A t-storm around;NW;6;67%;43%;8
Little Rock, AR;86;70;89;72;A t-storm around;SE;6;63%;44%;11
Long Beach, CA;86;65;82;63;Turning sunny;SSW;6;54%;40%;11
Los Angeles, CA;85;64;84;62;Turning sunny;SSW;6;47%;41%;11
Louisville, KY;92;73;92;72;Partly sunny;NW;6;62%;31%;8
Madison, WI;87;69;87;73;A strong t-storm;ENE;6;79%;81%;6
Memphis, TN;90;74;90;73;A t-storm around;SSW;5;68%;48%;11
Miami, FL;83;79;88;78;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;73%;66%;9
Milwaukee, WI;83;63;77;71;A strong t-storm;SSW;7;76%;81%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;76;91;71;A severe t-storm;NW;10;68%;87%;10
Mobile, AL;82;74;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;69%;57%;11
Montgomery, AL;90;69;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;4;73%;63%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;52;42;49;40;Thunderstorms;NNW;23;97%;84%;3
Nashville, TN;92;71;93;72;Sunshine and warm;NW;4;60%;19%;11
New Orleans, LA;90;75;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;60%;10
New York, NY;95;70;82;66;Cooler;NW;11;53%;42%;10
Newark, NJ;92;70;82;64;Not as hot;NW;11;49%;42%;10
Norfolk, VA;94;74;95;71;A stray thunderstorm;N;11;53%;40%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;94;71;88;69;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;63%;11%;12
Olympia, WA;77;49;81;50;Partial sunshine;NNE;4;48%;33%;9
Omaha, NE;98;78;95;75;Mostly sunny, humid;S;11;60%;4%;11
Orlando, FL;87;73;90;77;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;68%;71%;9
Philadelphia, PA;93;72;86;64;Not as hot;NNW;11;49%;9%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;85;111;86;Clouds and sun, warm;W;7;16%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;88;68;83;57;Partly sunny;NNW;11;56%;12%;11
Portland, ME;79;62;68;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;85%;84%;3
Portland, OR;79;55;83;59;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;53%;20%;9
Providence, RI;82;65;79;61;Thunderstorms;N;10;72%;84%;7
Raleigh, NC;94;71;95;69;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;7;53%;11%;11
Reno, NV;81;53;85;52;Sunny and nice;W;7;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;95;71;93;64;A t-storm around;N;10;51%;40%;11
Roswell, NM;96;65;101;66;Sunlit and hot;SE;7;21%;2%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;57;88;55;Sunny;SSW;5;39%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;92;73;87;67;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;35%;55%;6
San Antonio, TX;94;73;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;60%;63%;8
San Diego, CA;75;65;76;64;Clouds breaking;NW;8;66%;40%;11
San Francisco, CA;65;56;66;56;Clouds, then sun;W;11;63%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;89;72;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;65%;59%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;55;79;57;Partly sunny;NE;8;49%;38%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;96;77;92;71;A severe t-storm;NE;9;62%;87%;10
Spokane, WA;79;52;84;56;Mostly sunny, nice;N;4;33%;2%;9
Springfield, IL;92;72;92;72;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;5;62%;30%;11
St. Louis, MO;92;72;93;73;Partly sunny and hot;S;5;57%;6%;11
Tampa, FL;88;74;88;76;Showers and t-storms;W;6;78%;70%;7
Toledo, OH;89;64;83;63;Mostly sunny;N;5;59%;8%;10
Tucson, AZ;107;79;106;78;Mostly sunny;E;7;20%;13%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;71;91;72;Mostly sunny;SE;7;62%;15%;11
Vero Beach, FL;87;70;88;74;A shower or t-storm;S;6;73%;73%;10
Washington, DC;92;74;92;65;Partly sunny;NNW;11;47%;2%;11
Wichita, KS;97;72;92;70;Abundant sunshine;SSE;8;58%;5%;11
Wilmington, DE;91;72;86;63;Clouds and sun;NNW;13;52%;6%;11
