US Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;74;58;84;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;55%;74%;10
Albuquerque, NM;95;68;89;66;A t-storm around;ESE;7;33%;55%;9
Anchorage, AK;71;58;76;58;Dimmed sunshine;NW;6;61%;33%;5
Asheville, NC;86;67;88;65;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;62%;23%;12
Atlanta, GA;88;71;91;72;Clouds and sunshine;NW;6;60%;9%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;87;67;81;71;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;54%;1%;11
Austin, TX;84;71;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;66%;66%;9
Baltimore, MD;91;67;87;70;Mostly sunny;SW;4;44%;5%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;90;72;91;73;Partly sunny;SW;5;65%;32%;12
Billings, MT;83;61;86;61;Periods of sun;SW;7;57%;33%;10
Birmingham, AL;86;71;91;73;Partly sunny;WNW;5;62%;21%;12
Bismarck, ND;81;61;80;63;Clouds and sunshine;S;6;64%;31%;9
Boise, ID;89;57;93;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;6;27%;0%;10
Boston, MA;76;63;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;58%;55%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;62;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;7;51%;25%;11
Buffalo, NY;73;57;77;67;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;62%;75%;10
Burlington, VT;74;59;84;63;Warmer with some sun;S;5;57%;55%;10
Caribou, ME;74;55;77;59;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;55%;80%;8
Casper, WY;83;55;82;52;Clouds and sunshine;E;6;54%;23%;11
Charleston, SC;91;76;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;60%;34%;12
Charleston, WV;89;64;88;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;61%;5%;10
Charlotte, NC;94;72;94;70;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;49%;1%;12
Cheyenne, WY;83;58;76;55;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;58%;70%;7
Chicago, IL;83;73;88;74;A morning t-storm;S;7;67%;80%;6
Cleveland, OH;75;63;82;73;Warmer;SW;5;60%;57%;11
Columbia, SC;96;73;97;72;Partly sunny;ENE;5;52%;4%;12
Columbus, OH;91;63;86;72;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;68%;67%;9
Concord, NH;71;56;83;61;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;8;54%;55%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;73;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;67%;73%;11
Denver, CO;92;60;81;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;52%;75%;7
Des Moines, IA;93;72;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;59%;15%;11
Detroit, MI;83;59;85;71;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;7;63%;47%;10
Dodge City, KS;93;65;91;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;15;56%;11%;12
Duluth, MN;76;63;76;60;Warm with some sun;SW;7;62%;70%;6
El Paso, TX;100;74;101;76;A t-storm around;NNW;6;16%;43%;13
Fairbanks, AK;80;56;70;51;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;55%;12%;3
Fargo, ND;82;64;79;60;Partly sunny;SSW;5;75%;18%;7
Grand Junction, CO;92;64;92;63;Clouds and sun;SE;7;35%;28%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;86;70;86;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;71%;76%;6
Hartford, CT;80;62;85;65;Nice with sunshine;W;7;49%;77%;10
Helena, MT;82;53;84;53;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;6;46%;19%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;75;Partly sunny;ENE;10;61%;55%;13
Houston, TX;85;73;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;73%;68%;11
Indianapolis, IN;91;71;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;59%;80%;9
Jackson, MS;88;70;91;71;Partly sunny;N;4;64%;31%;11
Jacksonville, FL;90;75;95;77;Partly sunny;SW;7;61%;36%;12
Juneau, AK;76;54;77;55;Becoming cloudy;SSE;8;66%;37%;6
Kansas City, MO;94;75;92;75;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;36%;11
Knoxville, TN;89;70;91;71;Partly sunny;NNW;4;67%;36%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;78;105;77;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;7;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;69;90;72;Partly sunny;WSW;4;70%;44%;10
Little Rock, AR;89;70;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;66%;11
Long Beach, CA;87;63;80;64;Turning sunny;SSE;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;86;62;83;63;Clouds, then sun;S;6;50%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;92;72;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;5;62%;44%;10
Madison, WI;87;70;88;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;64%;83%;5
Memphis, TN;90;75;91;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;67%;33%;11
Miami, FL;86;78;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;54%;13
Milwaukee, WI;77;69;86;70;Showers and t-storms;S;9;65%;82%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;69;78;66;A severe t-storm;ENE;7;77%;89%;4
Mobile, AL;87;74;93;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;60%;19%;12
Montgomery, AL;87;72;90;74;Clouds and sunshine;W;5;62%;30%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;46;39;53;46;Windy with some sun;WNW;32;84%;78%;6
Nashville, TN;92;73;92;74;Clouds and sun, warm;W;5;64%;44%;10
New Orleans, LA;92;74;92;76;Partial sunshine;SW;5;60%;36%;12
New York, NY;85;66;85;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;46%;25%;11
Newark, NJ;83;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;W;6;46%;26%;11
Norfolk, VA;93;72;83;66;Not as hot;SSE;8;54%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;69;86;71;Nice with some sun;SSE;8;68%;32%;8
Olympia, WA;82;50;79;53;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;52%;44%;6
Omaha, NE;96;75;93;74;Partly sunny;S;11;59%;16%;11
Orlando, FL;93;76;93;78;Partly sunny;W;8;62%;33%;12
Philadelphia, PA;87;64;86;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;48%;2%;11
Phoenix, AZ;111;85;111;83;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;15%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;87;57;84;68;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;54%;55%;11
Portland, ME;72;60;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;63%;55%;9
Portland, OR;83;58;77;57;A shower;NNW;5;60%;68%;6
Providence, RI;78;61;82;66;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;25%;10
Raleigh, NC;95;70;90;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;51%;0%;11
Reno, NV;85;53;86;53;Partly sunny;W;8;19%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;91;65;86;64;Mostly sunny;SE;6;51%;0%;11
Roswell, NM;100;65;101;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;22%;17%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;55;87;55;Sunny;S;6;44%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;86;65;93;68;Sun and clouds;SE;9;29%;13%;11
San Antonio, TX;86;73;91;74;A t-storm around;SSE;8;62%;64%;10
San Diego, CA;79;64;74;62;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;69%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;56;66;56;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;64%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;92;74;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;56%;26%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;80;58;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;55%;9
Sioux Falls, SD;94;72;84;68;A severe t-storm;NE;9;75%;84%;4
Spokane, WA;83;57;86;59;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;31%;10%;9
Springfield, IL;94;71;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;65%;21%;11
St. Louis, MO;94;73;94;73;Partly sunny;S;5;61%;23%;11
Tampa, FL;89;76;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;W;6;69%;30%;12
Toledo, OH;85;63;84;72;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;64%;55%;8
Tucson, AZ;106;79;105;77;A t-storm around;S;7;21%;53%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;71;89;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;65%;55%;9
Vero Beach, FL;89;74;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;66%;39%;11
Washington, DC;92;65;87;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;3%;11
Wichita, KS;93;70;90;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;60%;14%;10
Wilmington, DE;87;62;85;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;52%;1%;11
_____
