US Forecast for Monday, July 1, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;74;58;84;62;Mostly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;55%;74%;10

Albuquerque, NM;95;68;89;66;A t-storm around;ESE;7;33%;55%;9

Anchorage, AK;71;58;76;58;Dimmed sunshine;NW;6;61%;33%;5

Asheville, NC;86;67;88;65;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;6;62%;23%;12

Atlanta, GA;88;71;91;72;Clouds and sunshine;NW;6;60%;9%;12

Atlantic City, NJ;87;67;81;71;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;8;54%;1%;11

Austin, TX;84;71;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;66%;66%;9

Baltimore, MD;91;67;87;70;Mostly sunny;SW;4;44%;5%;11

Baton Rouge, LA;90;72;91;73;Partly sunny;SW;5;65%;32%;12

Billings, MT;83;61;86;61;Periods of sun;SW;7;57%;33%;10

Birmingham, AL;86;71;91;73;Partly sunny;WNW;5;62%;21%;12

Bismarck, ND;81;61;80;63;Clouds and sunshine;S;6;64%;31%;9

Boise, ID;89;57;93;58;Clouds and sun, warm;NNE;6;27%;0%;10

Boston, MA;76;63;79;68;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;7;58%;55%;10

Bridgeport, CT;79;62;84;66;Mostly sunny;W;7;51%;25%;11

Buffalo, NY;73;57;77;67;Sun and clouds;SSW;7;62%;75%;10

Burlington, VT;74;59;84;63;Warmer with some sun;S;5;57%;55%;10

Caribou, ME;74;55;77;59;Partly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;55%;80%;8

Casper, WY;83;55;82;52;Clouds and sunshine;E;6;54%;23%;11

Charleston, SC;91;76;94;76;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;6;60%;34%;12

Charleston, WV;89;64;88;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;4;61%;5%;10

Charlotte, NC;94;72;94;70;Partly sunny, warm;E;5;49%;1%;12

Cheyenne, WY;83;58;76;55;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;58%;70%;7

Chicago, IL;83;73;88;74;A morning t-storm;S;7;67%;80%;6

Cleveland, OH;75;63;82;73;Warmer;SW;5;60%;57%;11

Columbia, SC;96;73;97;72;Partly sunny;ENE;5;52%;4%;12

Columbus, OH;91;63;86;72;Mostly cloudy;SSW;6;68%;67%;9

Concord, NH;71;56;83;61;Warmer with sunshine;SSW;8;54%;55%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;73;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;10;67%;73%;11

Denver, CO;92;60;81;59;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;52%;75%;7

Des Moines, IA;93;72;91;71;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;9;59%;15%;11

Detroit, MI;83;59;85;71;Clouds and sun, warm;SW;7;63%;47%;10

Dodge City, KS;93;65;91;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;15;56%;11%;12

Duluth, MN;76;63;76;60;Warm with some sun;SW;7;62%;70%;6

El Paso, TX;100;74;101;76;A t-storm around;NNW;6;16%;43%;13

Fairbanks, AK;80;56;70;51;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;55%;12%;3

Fargo, ND;82;64;79;60;Partly sunny;SSW;5;75%;18%;7

Grand Junction, CO;92;64;92;63;Clouds and sun;SE;7;35%;28%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;86;70;86;70;Showers and t-storms;WSW;7;71%;76%;6

Hartford, CT;80;62;85;65;Nice with sunshine;W;7;49%;77%;10

Helena, MT;82;53;84;53;Clouds and sun, nice;WSW;6;46%;19%;10

Honolulu, HI;88;75;88;75;Partly sunny;ENE;10;61%;55%;13

Houston, TX;85;73;89;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;73%;68%;11

Indianapolis, IN;91;71;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;59%;80%;9

Jackson, MS;88;70;91;71;Partly sunny;N;4;64%;31%;11

Jacksonville, FL;90;75;95;77;Partly sunny;SW;7;61%;36%;12

Juneau, AK;76;54;77;55;Becoming cloudy;SSE;8;66%;37%;6

Kansas City, MO;94;75;92;75;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;36%;11

Knoxville, TN;89;70;91;71;Partly sunny;NNW;4;67%;36%;11

Las Vegas, NV;102;78;105;77;Brilliant sunshine;WSW;7;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;90;69;90;72;Partly sunny;WSW;4;70%;44%;10

Little Rock, AR;89;70;89;70;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;66%;11

Long Beach, CA;87;63;80;64;Turning sunny;SSE;6;58%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;86;62;83;63;Clouds, then sun;S;6;50%;2%;11

Louisville, KY;92;72;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;5;62%;44%;10

Madison, WI;87;70;88;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;64%;83%;5

Memphis, TN;90;75;91;75;Clouds and sun;SSW;5;67%;33%;11

Miami, FL;86;78;90;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;67%;54%;13

Milwaukee, WI;77;69;86;70;Showers and t-storms;S;9;65%;82%;4

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;81;69;78;66;A severe t-storm;ENE;7;77%;89%;4

Mobile, AL;87;74;93;76;Partly sunny;SW;5;60%;19%;12

Montgomery, AL;87;72;90;74;Clouds and sunshine;W;5;62%;30%;12

Mt. Washington, NH;46;39;53;46;Windy with some sun;WNW;32;84%;78%;6

Nashville, TN;92;73;92;74;Clouds and sun, warm;W;5;64%;44%;10

New Orleans, LA;92;74;92;76;Partial sunshine;SW;5;60%;36%;12

New York, NY;85;66;85;71;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;46%;25%;11

Newark, NJ;83;63;86;68;Mostly sunny;W;6;46%;26%;11

Norfolk, VA;93;72;83;66;Not as hot;SSE;8;54%;0%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;88;69;86;71;Nice with some sun;SSE;8;68%;32%;8

Olympia, WA;82;50;79;53;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;52%;44%;6

Omaha, NE;96;75;93;74;Partly sunny;S;11;59%;16%;11

Orlando, FL;93;76;93;78;Partly sunny;W;8;62%;33%;12

Philadelphia, PA;87;64;86;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;48%;2%;11

Phoenix, AZ;111;85;111;83;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;8;15%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;87;57;84;68;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;54%;55%;11

Portland, ME;72;60;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;SW;7;63%;55%;9

Portland, OR;83;58;77;57;A shower;NNW;5;60%;68%;6

Providence, RI;78;61;82;66;Partly sunny;SSW;7;52%;25%;10

Raleigh, NC;95;70;90;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;51%;0%;11

Reno, NV;85;53;86;53;Partly sunny;W;8;19%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;91;65;86;64;Mostly sunny;SE;6;51%;0%;11

Roswell, NM;100;65;101;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;10;22%;17%;12

Sacramento, CA;89;55;87;55;Sunny;S;6;44%;2%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;86;65;93;68;Sun and clouds;SE;9;29%;13%;11

San Antonio, TX;86;73;91;74;A t-storm around;SSE;8;62%;64%;10

San Diego, CA;79;64;74;62;Low clouds, then sun;W;7;69%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;64;56;66;56;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;64%;1%;10

Savannah, GA;92;74;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;56%;26%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;80;58;Partly sunny;SSW;6;48%;55%;9

Sioux Falls, SD;94;72;84;68;A severe t-storm;NE;9;75%;84%;4

Spokane, WA;83;57;86;59;Clouds and sun;SSW;4;31%;10%;9

Springfield, IL;94;71;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;6;65%;21%;11

St. Louis, MO;94;73;94;73;Partly sunny;S;5;61%;23%;11

Tampa, FL;89;76;91;77;Partly sunny, humid;W;6;69%;30%;12

Toledo, OH;85;63;84;72;Mostly cloudy;WSW;4;64%;55%;8

Tucson, AZ;106;79;105;77;A t-storm around;S;7;21%;53%;12

Tulsa, OK;91;71;89;71;A t-storm around;SSE;7;65%;55%;9

Vero Beach, FL;89;74;93;75;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;66%;39%;11

Washington, DC;92;65;87;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;49%;3%;11

Wichita, KS;93;70;90;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;9;60%;14%;10

Wilmington, DE;87;62;85;66;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;52%;1%;11

