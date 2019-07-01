US Forecast for Tuesday, July 2, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;62;84;64;A t-storm in spots;W;6;64%;42%;7
Albuquerque, NM;93;65;92;66;Partial sunshine;ESE;7;30%;17%;12
Anchorage, AK;76;58;76;59;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;56%;21%;5
Asheville, NC;87;65;88;66;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;65%;55%;12
Atlanta, GA;92;72;93;73;Sunshine and warm;WNW;6;57%;9%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;82;70;88;74;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;11;55%;66%;11
Austin, TX;90;72;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;69%;74%;6
Baltimore, MD;85;70;96;76;Partly sunny, warmer;W;5;44%;59%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;93;74;91;75;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;6;71%;66%;10
Billings, MT;86;60;78;59;A severe t-storm;NE;9;64%;86%;7
Birmingham, AL;91;72;92;73;Partly sunny;WNW;6;60%;19%;11
Bismarck, ND;82;63;84;62;A severe t-storm;NE;7;66%;87%;9
Boise, ID;91;58;85;56;Not as hot;NNW;9;36%;2%;10
Boston, MA;79;68;85;69;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;52%;2%;9
Bridgeport, CT;84;65;85;69;Mostly cloudy, warm;W;7;57%;66%;7
Buffalo, NY;77;68;78;68;A shower in the a.m.;SE;7;79%;66%;4
Burlington, VT;84;64;87;64;Rather cloudy;SSW;6;55%;8%;8
Caribou, ME;79;58;73;57;Showers and t-storms;W;4;78%;70%;4
Casper, WY;87;52;87;51;Some sun, pleasant;ENE;8;38%;30%;11
Charleston, SC;95;77;93;78;A t-storm around;S;6;62%;49%;12
Charleston, WV;89;70;89;71;A t-storm in spots;S;5;71%;79%;9
Charlotte, NC;93;71;98;72;Very hot;WSW;5;51%;44%;11
Cheyenne, WY;76;56;81;54;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;45%;53%;12
Chicago, IL;88;75;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;9;69%;77%;10
Cleveland, OH;83;74;82;73;A stray thunderstorm;SW;8;73%;78%;10
Columbia, SC;97;73;100;74;Mostly sunny and hot;S;5;49%;33%;12
Columbus, OH;88;72;89;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;67%;73%;10
Concord, NH;83;60;87;60;Periods of sun, warm;NW;8;52%;2%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;72;92;71;Clouds and sun;S;11;61%;16%;11
Denver, CO;85;59;87;59;A t-storm around;SSW;7;40%;55%;12
Des Moines, IA;91;74;89;73;Strong thunderstorms;ESE;8;68%;87%;10
Detroit, MI;90;73;88;71;A shower or t-storm;W;7;63%;84%;10
Dodge City, KS;90;68;90;68;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;60%;76%;12
Duluth, MN;80;60;80;63;Decreasing clouds;WSW;5;59%;8%;8
El Paso, TX;101;76;101;75;Some sun;SSE;8;22%;16%;13
Fairbanks, AK;68;52;73;58;Increasing clouds;W;5;50%;21%;2
Fargo, ND;81;60;85;63;Partly sunny;W;8;68%;36%;9
Grand Junction, CO;92;65;93;63;Partly sunny;SE;9;28%;4%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;86;71;84;70;A strong t-storm;W;10;75%;84%;7
Hartford, CT;86;64;85;68;Clouds breaking;W;6;55%;49%;9
Helena, MT;85;53;75;54;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;55%;84%;8
Honolulu, HI;88;76;86;74;Partly sunny;ENE;9;60%;25%;13
Houston, TX;94;76;87;75;Showers and t-storms;S;6;75%;83%;7
Indianapolis, IN;91;73;91;73;A t-storm around;SW;7;62%;55%;10
Jackson, MS;90;73;91;73;A t-storm around;SW;4;64%;55%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;76;96;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;60%;59%;12
Juneau, AK;75;55;75;55;Low clouds;SSE;8;68%;74%;3
Kansas City, MO;94;76;91;76;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;66%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;72;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;4;66%;55%;11
Las Vegas, NV;105;78;104;76;Sunshine;SW;10;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;90;71;89;72;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;69%;67%;6
Little Rock, AR;90;71;89;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;68%;65%;11
Long Beach, CA;84;63;78;65;Partly sunny;SSE;7;61%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;84;62;82;62;Partly sunny;SSE;6;54%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;93;74;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;63%;59%;7
Madison, WI;87;71;83;68;A strong t-storm;NNE;8;71%;82%;9
Memphis, TN;91;74;89;73;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;8;68%;44%;11
Miami, FL;91;79;91;80;A strong t-storm;S;6;70%;52%;13
Milwaukee, WI;85;71;80;68;Strong thunderstorms;N;11;77%;86%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;78;67;84;67;Decreasing clouds;SW;7;62%;30%;4
Mobile, AL;92;77;94;76;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;61%;40%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;73;92;74;A t-storm around;WNW;5;61%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;50;45;57;47;Windy;WNW;34;85%;41%;8
Nashville, TN;92;73;92;73;Partly sunny, warm;SW;5;60%;44%;11
New Orleans, LA;92;76;91;77;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;65%;64%;11
New York, NY;86;70;89;73;Rather cloudy, warm;WSW;7;52%;66%;8
Newark, NJ;87;67;90;71;Rather cloudy, hot;W;6;52%;67%;8
Norfolk, VA;84;67;94;74;Sunny and hot;SSW;6;52%;28%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;87;71;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;S;12;64%;50%;12
Olympia, WA;78;54;66;51;Brief p.m. showers;SW;8;74%;84%;3
Omaha, NE;92;76;90;74;A strong t-storm;SE;7;65%;84%;7
Orlando, FL;96;79;95;80;A strong t-storm;SW;7;64%;55%;12
Philadelphia, PA;86;68;93;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;50%;80%;11
Phoenix, AZ;112;82;108;80;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;7;18%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;67;90;71;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;60%;77%;11
Portland, ME;76;64;79;63;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;63%;41%;8
Portland, OR;79;57;70;58;Partly sunny;NNW;5;68%;55%;6
Providence, RI;83;64;85;67;Some sun returning;WSW;8;52%;4%;9
Raleigh, NC;91;68;98;72;Sunshine, very hot;SW;6;56%;43%;11
Reno, NV;86;53;85;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;20%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;87;66;97;72;Partly sunny and hot;SW;6;50%;36%;11
Roswell, NM;104;70;95;67;A strong t-storm;SSE;14;39%;59%;12
Sacramento, CA;88;56;86;56;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;45%;2%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;93;72;94;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;13;22%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;92;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;71%;76%;10
San Diego, CA;73;62;71;63;Partly sunny;SW;7;69%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;70;56;67;56;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;64%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;98;77;98;77;A t-storm around;SSW;5;56%;44%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;65;58;A shower or two;SSW;8;75%;79%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;84;69;82;69;Decreasing clouds;E;5;77%;16%;7
Spokane, WA;86;62;77;57;A p.m. shower or two;S;7;45%;66%;9
Springfield, IL;90;73;89;72;A t-storm around;SW;7;67%;74%;10
St. Louis, MO;91;73;91;73;A t-storm around;SSW;6;62%;55%;11
Tampa, FL;93;79;92;79;Partly sunny, humid;WNW;7;71%;44%;12
Toledo, OH;90;71;89;70;A thunderstorm;WSW;5;71%;85%;10
Tucson, AZ;106;77;104;75;Mostly sunny;W;7;21%;9%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;71;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;67%;66%;10
Vero Beach, FL;92;74;93;74;A strong t-storm;WSW;8;67%;57%;12
Washington, DC;88;67;96;74;Partly sunny;SW;6;49%;30%;11
Wichita, KS;90;71;92;72;Partly sunny;SSE;8;62%;44%;11
Wilmington, DE;85;67;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;54%;80%;11
