US Forecast for Wednesday, July 3, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;63;89;64;Partly sunny;ENE;4;53%;2%;10
Albuquerque, NM;92;65;93;67;Partly sunny;NW;6;23%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;76;59;78;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;5;55%;14%;5
Asheville, NC;87;66;85;66;A t-storm around;NW;5;67%;64%;12
Atlanta, GA;93;73;93;73;Mostly sunny;NW;6;56%;16%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;88;74;86;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;67%;64%;11
Austin, TX;91;72;89;73;A thunderstorm;SSE;5;70%;73%;7
Baltimore, MD;94;76;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;3;58%;66%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;87;74;88;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;6;76%;58%;9
Billings, MT;70;58;71;57;A shower or t-storm;NNW;8;79%;73%;4
Birmingham, AL;93;73;90;73;Partly sunny, humid;ENE;5;65%;55%;12
Bismarck, ND;86;62;73;61;A t-storm, cooler;ENE;8;83%;82%;4
Boise, ID;84;54;81;52;Partly sunny;N;9;34%;4%;10
Boston, MA;84;69;83;68;Mostly sunny;S;7;55%;0%;10
Bridgeport, CT;84;70;86;68;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;62%;26%;10
Buffalo, NY;77;68;81;67;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;73%;21%;10
Burlington, VT;86;64;89;64;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;10%;10
Caribou, ME;75;56;79;58;Partly sunny;NW;5;62%;36%;9
Casper, WY;91;51;79;52;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;9;68%;60%;11
Charleston, SC;92;79;92;79;A t-storm around;S;7;69%;64%;12
Charleston, WV;86;71;90;70;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;72%;74%;8
Charlotte, NC;96;71;98;73;Very hot;NNW;5;52%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;78;54;84;54;A t-storm around;SSE;9;40%;48%;12
Chicago, IL;94;73;77;71;A t-storm, cooler;N;7;82%;77%;7
Cleveland, OH;84;74;80;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;80%;73%;7
Columbia, SC;97;74;100;75;A t-storm around;S;5;53%;44%;12
Columbus, OH;96;72;84;71;A shower or t-storm;S;6;74%;73%;8
Concord, NH;87;60;89;59;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;48%;2%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;91;72;91;72;A t-storm in spots;S;13;64%;64%;7
Denver, CO;86;59;90;61;A t-storm around;WSW;7;35%;50%;12
Des Moines, IA;93;73;87;74;Some sun, a t-storm;S;6;70%;73%;7
Detroit, MI;88;71;83;67;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;71%;73%;8
Dodge City, KS;90;68;93;70;Partly sunny;S;13;53%;21%;12
Duluth, MN;85;63;80;58;Clouds and sun, warm;ENE;6;62%;44%;8
El Paso, TX;100;75;101;76;Partly sunny, warm;W;11;20%;0%;13
Fairbanks, AK;72;54;70;57;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;60%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;86;64;79;64;A strong t-storm;NNE;8;84%;82%;4
Grand Junction, CO;93;64;95;63;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;18%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;87;70;86;70;Some sun, a t-storm;E;5;72%;76%;5
Hartford, CT;84;67;90;68;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;5;52%;3%;10
Helena, MT;78;51;68;48;Spotty showers;W;6;69%;74%;5
Honolulu, HI;88;76;87;75;Partly sunny;ENE;9;60%;24%;13
Houston, TX;91;76;88;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;6;78%;79%;8
Indianapolis, IN;92;73;86;73;Some sun, a t-storm;SW;6;75%;75%;8
Jackson, MS;92;74;88;73;A t-storm around;SSW;5;70%;54%;7
Jacksonville, FL;96;76;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;61%;66%;12
Juneau, AK;73;56;78;55;Warm with some sun;SE;7;63%;18%;6
Kansas City, MO;93;76;89;77;A shower or t-storm;SSE;8;63%;73%;10
Knoxville, TN;91;73;89;73;A t-storm around;SW;5;67%;64%;11
Las Vegas, NV;103;75;102;75;Mostly sunny;SW;11;8%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;91;71;87;71;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;78%;82%;7
Little Rock, AR;88;72;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;7;65%;55%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;63;75;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;63%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;82;63;79;62;Partly sunny;SSE;6;59%;2%;11
Louisville, KY;95;74;89;72;Some sun, a t-storm;WSW;7;71%;80%;6
Madison, WI;91;68;83;69;A shower or t-storm;ESE;5;70%;78%;5
Memphis, TN;90;75;90;74;A t-storm around;S;7;70%;64%;11
Miami, FL;92;80;90;81;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;69%;46%;13
Milwaukee, WI;93;68;77;67;A shower or t-storm;E;7;76%;73%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;66;87;70;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;8;59%;44%;10
Mobile, AL;93;77;93;76;Partly sunny;WSW;6;62%;44%;12
Montgomery, AL;92;73;91;74;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;64%;55%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;54;45;60;48;Lots of sun, breezy;NW;25;71%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;93;72;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;64%;71%;11
New Orleans, LA;89;77;90;78;Clouds and sun;WSW;6;66%;38%;12
New York, NY;88;73;88;73;Some sun, a shower;SSE;5;60%;55%;10
Newark, NJ;88;72;88;71;A passing shower;SSE;5;59%;56%;9
Norfolk, VA;93;75;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;59%;65%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;73;91;73;A t-storm in spots;S;11;64%;45%;12
Olympia, WA;63;52;73;49;Warmer;W;5;65%;20%;5
Omaha, NE;93;75;87;76;A thunderstorm;SSE;8;74%;74%;7
Orlando, FL;97;80;96;79;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;5;67%;60%;12
Philadelphia, PA;92;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;59%;64%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;81;106;79;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;18%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;70;87;71;A shower or t-storm;SSW;7;71%;75%;7
Portland, ME;86;63;76;61;Nice with sunshine;SSW;7;63%;1%;10
Portland, OR;67;58;73;55;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;65%;27%;5
Providence, RI;82;66;89;65;Partial sunshine;S;6;52%;0%;10
Raleigh, NC;97;73;101;74;Very hot;S;5;55%;64%;11
Reno, NV;85;54;82;52;Mostly sunny;W;8;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;95;73;96;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;57%;68%;11
Roswell, NM;95;68;100;68;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;33%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;56;86;54;Mostly sunny;S;6;45%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;96;67;88;63;Mostly sunny;WSW;9;30%;6%;11
San Antonio, TX;95;75;90;75;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;79%;75%;6
San Diego, CA;70;63;70;63;Partly sunny;S;8;68%;1%;7
San Francisco, CA;65;56;67;56;Partly sunny;W;13;65%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;98;77;99;78;A t-storm around;WSW;6;59%;42%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;62;58;72;58;Some sun returning;NNW;6;68%;24%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;87;69;88;71;Partly sunny;SE;9;71%;55%;9
Spokane, WA;77;55;75;56;Spotty showers;S;6;55%;74%;8
Springfield, IL;93;73;85;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;79%;74%;9
St. Louis, MO;91;73;89;73;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;71%;75%;7
Tampa, FL;93;79;93;78;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;73%;80%;12
Toledo, OH;89;72;83;70;A shower or t-storm;SSW;1;79%;76%;7
Tucson, AZ;104;75;103;74;Mostly sunny;SW;8;19%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;74;91;75;Some sun, a t-storm;S;9;67%;60%;11
Vero Beach, FL;94;75;92;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;7;70%;44%;12
Washington, DC;96;74;94;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;58%;68%;11
Wichita, KS;93;73;92;74;A shower or t-storm;S;11;61%;73%;10
Wilmington, DE;91;73;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;64%;60%;11
