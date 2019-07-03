By Associated Press

US Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;90;63;91;66;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;51%;13%;10

Albuquerque, NM;94;66;93;66;Partly sunny;S;7;17%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;81;60;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;54%;14%;5

Asheville, NC;85;67;86;66;Thundershower;SE;5;72%;77%;7

Atlanta, GA;91;72;92;72;A t-storm around;NNW;5;59%;73%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;86;74;83;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;8;76%;55%;6

Austin, TX;88;74;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;13;65%;56%;10

Baltimore, MD;92;77;92;76;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;3;67%;86%;8

Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;95;74;Mostly sunny;SW;5;65%;28%;12

Billings, MT;66;57;75;58;A shower or t-storm;E;8;73%;65%;5

Birmingham, AL;88;73;91;73;A t-storm around;NW;5;65%;55%;9

Bismarck, ND;78;59;73;60;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;80%;64%;4

Boise, ID;80;52;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;35%;3%;10

Boston, MA;86;70;84;68;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;2%;10

Bridgeport, CT;85;68;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;7;59%;16%;10

Buffalo, NY;82;68;86;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;62%;73%;8

Burlington, VT;89;63;92;68;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;4;47%;6%;10

Caribou, ME;80;57;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;5;49%;0%;9

Casper, WY;81;52;74;51;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;71%;64%;11

Charleston, SC;93;78;89;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;73%;78%;7

Charleston, WV;90;70;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;74%;75%;6

Charlotte, NC;96;73;94;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;55%;83%;11

Cheyenne, WY;81;55;81;55;Strong thunderstorms;NNE;8;49%;84%;12

Chicago, IL;81;69;84;74;Thundershower;SSW;6;74%;82%;7

Cleveland, OH;80;73;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;77%;81%;8

Columbia, SC;99;76;95;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;5;64%;88%;7

Columbus, OH;86;70;87;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;77%;73%;10

Concord, NH;89;59;92;62;Partly sunny and hot;S;4;44%;0%;10

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;68%;67%;8

Denver, CO;91;61;92;61;Sunny intervals;NNW;7;24%;15%;12

Des Moines, IA;90;72;84;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;74%;85%;7

Detroit, MI;84;67;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;80%;9

Dodge City, KS;91;70;96;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;18;54%;36%;12

Duluth, MN;86;60;70;63;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;98%;83%;3

El Paso, TX;101;76;100;76;Mostly sunny, warm;W;11;18%;2%;13

Fairbanks, AK;76;57;72;54;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;71%;37%;1

Fargo, ND;86;63;77;61;A morning t-storm;NNE;8;83%;66%;4

Grand Junction, CO;95;63;93;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;15%;0%;12

Grand Rapids, MI;87;68;88;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;71%;80%;8

Hartford, CT;90;67;91;65;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;50%;13%;10

Helena, MT;70;48;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;51%;67%;10

Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;75;Some sun, a shower;ENE;9;64%;55%;13

Houston, TX;86;78;93;76;Partly sunny;SSE;13;67%;12%;11

Indianapolis, IN;88;73;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;72%;79%;9

Jackson, MS;91;72;90;74;Clouds and sun;N;5;72%;44%;7

Jacksonville, FL;98;81;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;76%;9

Juneau, AK;77;54;82;55;Mostly sunny;SE;7;56%;6%;6

Kansas City, MO;92;77;90;78;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;9;62%;73%;10

Knoxville, TN;89;71;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;67%;75%;11

Las Vegas, NV;102;74;101;75;Plenty of sun;W;10;11%;0%;12

Lexington, KY;87;71;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;77%;80%;6

Little Rock, AR;91;73;89;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;74%;77%;7

Long Beach, CA;76;64;77;64;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;7;62%;0%;11

Los Angeles, CA;80;64;78;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;11

Louisville, KY;88;72;89;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;73%;73%;6

Madison, WI;85;68;84;70;Thundershower;SSW;6;73%;84%;3

Memphis, TN;91;74;90;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;7;74%;74%;7

Miami, FL;90;80;92;80;Partly sunny;ESE;7;63%;50%;11

Milwaukee, WI;79;65;80;72;Thundershower;SSE;7;73%;82%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;87;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;71%;82%;5

Mobile, AL;90;76;94;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;WSW;5;60%;44%;9

Montgomery, AL;88;73;90;74;A t-storm around;NNW;5;67%;55%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;59;47;64;52;Partly sunny, mild;SW;20;63%;2%;11

Nashville, TN;90;71;91;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;68%;82%;7

New Orleans, LA;94;77;94;78;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;61%;19%;12

New York, NY;88;73;87;72;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;20%;10

Newark, NJ;88;72;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;57%;34%;10

Norfolk, VA;93;75;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;69%;82%;10

Oklahoma City, OK;91;73;91;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;14;71%;58%;12

Olympia, WA;71;49;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;SW;6;62%;5%;6

Omaha, NE;89;75;87;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;10;79%;85%;8

Orlando, FL;98;79;96;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;69%;73%;11

Philadelphia, PA;89;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;64%;64%;7

Phoenix, AZ;106;79;105;78;Sunshine;WSW;6;15%;2%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;85;70;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;74%;83%;7

Portland, ME;82;61;81;64;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;0%;10

Portland, OR;74;56;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;58%;3%;9

Providence, RI;89;65;88;63;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;4%;10

Raleigh, NC;99;73;93;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;5;69%;82%;9

Reno, NV;82;53;84;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;24%;0%;12

Richmond, VA;96;72;91;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;71%;82%;10

Roswell, NM;99;70;103;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;29%;4%;12

Sacramento, CA;89;55;90;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;45%;0%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;90;63;83;61;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;41%;24%;11

San Antonio, TX;90;76;94;76;Clouds and sun;SE;13;65%;27%;12

San Diego, CA;69;63;70;62;Partly sunny;SW;7;68%;0%;8

San Francisco, CA;66;56;66;56;Clouds to sun;WSW;10;68%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;98;77;94;76;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;70%;85%;9

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;58;73;57;Partly sunny;NNW;7;63%;12%;5

Sioux Falls, SD;89;72;88;70;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;73%;84%;6

Spokane, WA;75;56;79;58;Clouds and sun;SE;6;43%;29%;7

Springfield, IL;91;72;85;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;80%;82%;9

St. Louis, MO;91;73;91;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;64%;73%;10

Tampa, FL;92;78;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;75%;57%;11

Toledo, OH;86;69;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;2;74%;80%;9

Tucson, AZ;103;73;103;75;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;16%;1%;12

Tulsa, OK;91;75;91;75;Showers and t-storms;S;14;72%;64%;10

Vero Beach, FL;92;73;92;73;Partly sunny;SSE;10;68%;36%;12

Washington, DC;92;74;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;67%;86%;9

Wichita, KS;82;74;92;74;A shower or t-storm;S;15;68%;58%;10

Wilmington, DE;89;74;88;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;73%;77%;7

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.