US Forecast for Thursday, July 4, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;63;91;66;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;51%;13%;10
Albuquerque, NM;94;66;93;66;Partly sunny;S;7;17%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;81;60;82;62;Mostly sunny, warm;E;6;54%;14%;5
Asheville, NC;85;67;86;66;Thundershower;SE;5;72%;77%;7
Atlanta, GA;91;72;92;72;A t-storm around;NNW;5;59%;73%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;86;74;83;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;ESE;8;76%;55%;6
Austin, TX;88;74;93;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;13;65%;56%;10
Baltimore, MD;92;77;92;76;A heavy thunderstorm;ENE;3;67%;86%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;95;74;Mostly sunny;SW;5;65%;28%;12
Billings, MT;66;57;75;58;A shower or t-storm;E;8;73%;65%;5
Birmingham, AL;88;73;91;73;A t-storm around;NW;5;65%;55%;9
Bismarck, ND;78;59;73;60;A t-storm in spots;ENE;7;80%;64%;4
Boise, ID;80;52;82;57;Partly sunny, nice;ENE;7;35%;3%;10
Boston, MA;86;70;84;68;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;85;68;86;67;Partly sunny, humid;ESE;7;59%;16%;10
Buffalo, NY;82;68;86;72;A t-storm in spots;S;6;62%;73%;8
Burlington, VT;89;63;92;68;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;4;47%;6%;10
Caribou, ME;80;57;88;65;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;5;49%;0%;9
Casper, WY;81;52;74;51;A t-storm in spots;NE;9;71%;64%;11
Charleston, SC;93;78;89;77;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;73%;78%;7
Charleston, WV;90;70;88;71;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;4;74%;75%;6
Charlotte, NC;96;73;94;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;55%;83%;11
Cheyenne, WY;81;55;81;55;Strong thunderstorms;NNE;8;49%;84%;12
Chicago, IL;81;69;84;74;Thundershower;SSW;6;74%;82%;7
Cleveland, OH;80;73;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;4;77%;81%;8
Columbia, SC;99;76;95;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;5;64%;88%;7
Columbus, OH;86;70;87;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;S;6;77%;73%;10
Concord, NH;89;59;92;62;Partly sunny and hot;S;4;44%;0%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;92;73;92;73;A t-storm in spots;SSE;14;68%;67%;8
Denver, CO;91;61;92;61;Sunny intervals;NNW;7;24%;15%;12
Des Moines, IA;90;72;84;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;8;74%;85%;7
Detroit, MI;84;67;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;68%;80%;9
Dodge City, KS;91;70;96;71;Clouds and sun;SSE;18;54%;36%;12
Duluth, MN;86;60;70;63;Showers and t-storms;NE;6;98%;83%;3
El Paso, TX;101;76;100;76;Mostly sunny, warm;W;11;18%;2%;13
Fairbanks, AK;76;57;72;54;Mostly cloudy;WNW;6;71%;37%;1
Fargo, ND;86;63;77;61;A morning t-storm;NNE;8;83%;66%;4
Grand Junction, CO;95;63;93;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;15%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;87;68;88;72;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;71%;80%;8
Hartford, CT;90;67;91;65;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;50%;13%;10
Helena, MT;70;48;75;53;A p.m. t-storm;SW;4;51%;67%;10
Honolulu, HI;88;75;87;75;Some sun, a shower;ENE;9;64%;55%;13
Houston, TX;86;78;93;76;Partly sunny;SSE;13;67%;12%;11
Indianapolis, IN;88;73;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;72%;79%;9
Jackson, MS;91;72;90;74;Clouds and sun;N;5;72%;44%;7
Jacksonville, FL;98;81;93;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;68%;76%;9
Juneau, AK;77;54;82;55;Mostly sunny;SE;7;56%;6%;6
Kansas City, MO;92;77;90;78;A heavy thunderstorm;ESE;9;62%;73%;10
Knoxville, TN;89;71;91;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;4;67%;75%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;74;101;75;Plenty of sun;W;10;11%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;71;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;77%;80%;6
Little Rock, AR;91;73;89;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;7;74%;77%;7
Long Beach, CA;76;64;77;64;Partly sunny, cool;SSW;7;62%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;64;78;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;58%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;88;72;89;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;5;73%;73%;6
Madison, WI;85;68;84;70;Thundershower;SSW;6;73%;84%;3
Memphis, TN;91;74;90;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;7;74%;74%;7
Miami, FL;90;80;92;80;Partly sunny;ESE;7;63%;50%;11
Milwaukee, WI;79;65;80;72;Thundershower;SSE;7;73%;82%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;70;87;73;Showers and t-storms;SSE;9;71%;82%;5
Mobile, AL;90;76;94;77;Mostly cloudy, hot;WSW;5;60%;44%;9
Montgomery, AL;88;73;90;74;A t-storm around;NNW;5;67%;55%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;59;47;64;52;Partly sunny, mild;SW;20;63%;2%;11
Nashville, TN;90;71;91;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;68%;82%;7
New Orleans, LA;94;77;94;78;Mostly sunny;WSW;5;61%;19%;12
New York, NY;88;73;87;72;Partly sunny;SE;6;56%;20%;10
Newark, NJ;88;72;88;71;Partly sunny, humid;SE;6;57%;34%;10
Norfolk, VA;93;75;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;69%;82%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;91;73;91;74;A shower or t-storm;SSE;14;71%;58%;12
Olympia, WA;71;49;73;50;Partly sunny, nice;SW;6;62%;5%;6
Omaha, NE;89;75;87;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;10;79%;85%;8
Orlando, FL;98;79;96;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;69%;73%;11
Philadelphia, PA;89;73;90;73;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;64%;64%;7
Phoenix, AZ;106;79;105;78;Sunshine;WSW;6;15%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;85;70;87;71;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;74%;83%;7
Portland, ME;82;61;81;64;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;0%;10
Portland, OR;74;56;79;56;Partly sunny, nice;N;5;58%;3%;9
Providence, RI;89;65;88;63;Partly sunny;S;6;52%;4%;10
Raleigh, NC;99;73;93;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;5;69%;82%;9
Reno, NV;82;53;84;55;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;24%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;96;72;91;72;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;71%;82%;10
Roswell, NM;99;70;103;71;Mostly sunny and hot;S;8;29%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;89;55;90;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;45%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;90;63;83;61;Partial sunshine;ENE;8;41%;24%;11
San Antonio, TX;90;76;94;76;Clouds and sun;SE;13;65%;27%;12
San Diego, CA;69;63;70;62;Partly sunny;SW;7;68%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;66;56;66;56;Clouds to sun;WSW;10;68%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;98;77;94;76;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;70%;85%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;58;73;57;Partly sunny;NNW;7;63%;12%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;89;72;88;70;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;73%;84%;6
Spokane, WA;75;56;79;58;Clouds and sun;SE;6;43%;29%;7
Springfield, IL;91;72;85;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;80%;82%;9
St. Louis, MO;91;73;91;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SSE;6;64%;73%;10
Tampa, FL;92;78;93;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;ENE;5;75%;57%;11
Toledo, OH;86;69;86;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;2;74%;80%;9
Tucson, AZ;103;73;103;75;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;16%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;75;91;75;Showers and t-storms;S;14;72%;64%;10
Vero Beach, FL;92;73;92;73;Partly sunny;SSE;10;68%;36%;12
Washington, DC;92;74;92;74;A heavy thunderstorm;S;5;67%;86%;9
Wichita, KS;82;74;92;74;A shower or t-storm;S;15;68%;58%;10
Wilmington, DE;89;74;88;74;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;73%;77%;7
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.