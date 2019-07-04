US Forecast for Friday, July 5, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;92;66;90;73;Hot with some sun;SSE;7;51%;55%;10
Albuquerque, NM;94;67;89;69;Partly sunny;E;8;15%;8%;12
Anchorage, AK;86;61;82;60;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;6;55%;9%;5
Asheville, NC;84;66;86;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;74%;73%;11
Atlanta, GA;92;73;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;64%;74%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;81;75;85;76;A t-storm in spots;S;9;78%;64%;9
Austin, TX;93;77;95;73;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;63%;8%;12
Baltimore, MD;89;75;90;76;Very humid;SSW;3;70%;81%;8
Baton Rouge, LA;95;75;97;75;Mostly sunny;NW;5;61%;8%;12
Billings, MT;74;57;75;55;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;67%;61%;5
Birmingham, AL;91;73;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;64%;64%;12
Bismarck, ND;72;60;73;59;A passing shower;NE;7;74%;80%;4
Boise, ID;82;57;90;62;Mostly sunny;E;6;28%;6%;10
Boston, MA;85;70;88;73;Clouds and sun;SSW;8;50%;21%;9
Bridgeport, CT;87;66;82;73;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;71%;39%;10
Buffalo, NY;86;73;84;72;Humid with some sun;SSW;7;72%;55%;9
Burlington, VT;91;70;90;72;Partly sunny;S;10;49%;42%;10
Caribou, ME;91;65;93;69;Partly sunny;WSW;6;50%;56%;9
Casper, WY;82;49;75;48;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;63%;59%;11
Charleston, SC;91;76;84;76;A heavy thunderstorm;S;7;84%;73%;6
Charleston, WV;88;69;88;71;Showers and t-storms;SSW;4;78%;77%;6
Charlotte, NC;93;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;83%;10
Cheyenne, WY;72;55;76;55;A t-storm around;SE;7;59%;68%;12
Chicago, IL;94;74;86;72;A shower or t-storm;W;6;73%;66%;10
Cleveland, OH;83;74;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;76%;9
Columbia, SC;94;74;88;74;Showers and t-storms;S;5;77%;78%;7
Columbus, OH;86;71;87;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;76%;82%;7
Concord, NH;91;59;93;71;Partly sunny;SSW;9;45%;27%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;76;93;74;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;61%;15%;12
Denver, CO;86;60;85;59;A t-storm around;S;7;44%;64%;12
Des Moines, IA;87;68;87;72;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;67%;86%;8
Detroit, MI;88;73;90;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;70%;84%;9
Dodge City, KS;95;71;96;68;Partly sunny;SE;14;56%;60%;11
Duluth, MN;71;62;77;60;Periods of sun;N;5;61%;30%;5
El Paso, TX;100;78;101;74;Warm with some sun;WNW;8;15%;4%;13
Fairbanks, AK;72;53;79;57;Partly sunny, warmer;NW;5;51%;6%;5
Fargo, ND;79;62;79;58;Partly sunny;N;7;69%;43%;6
Grand Junction, CO;94;61;94;61;Mostly sunny;SE;8;18%;1%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;73;87;71;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;72%;78%;6
Hartford, CT;92;65;89;74;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;45%;10
Helena, MT;77;53;74;52;A shower or t-storm;NE;5;58%;66%;4
Honolulu, HI;88;76;88;77;Sun and some clouds;ENE;9;62%;23%;13
Houston, TX;93;77;94;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;65%;7%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;73;88;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;71%;79%;10
Jackson, MS;93;75;94;73;Mostly sunny;N;4;63%;12%;12
Jacksonville, FL;94;76;91;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;73%;64%;8
Juneau, AK;81;56;83;57;Mostly sunny;SE;7;52%;29%;6
Kansas City, MO;81;72;87;74;Showers and t-storms;S;7;73%;71%;10
Knoxville, TN;89;71;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;4;70%;81%;9
Las Vegas, NV;101;75;103;77;Sunny;SSW;6;10%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;86;69;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;75%;67%;10
Little Rock, AR;88;73;94;74;Mostly sunny;SW;7;61%;41%;11
Long Beach, CA;79;64;77;63;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;62;80;61;Some sun;SSW;6;58%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;89;73;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;71%;66%;11
Madison, WI;84;71;86;69;A shower or t-storm;NNW;4;70%;73%;4
Memphis, TN;90;75;89;73;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;7;73%;44%;11
Miami, FL;90;80;88;81;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;71%;65%;10
Milwaukee, WI;89;74;85;68;A shower or t-storm;N;6;72%;66%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;70;82;67;A shower or t-storm;NE;7;69%;75%;4
Mobile, AL;95;76;97;77;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;59%;62%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;73;92;74;A p.m. t-storm;NW;4;66%;66%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;63;51;64;53;Some sun;W;23;69%;31%;6
Nashville, TN;87;75;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;70%;10
New Orleans, LA;94;78;96;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;58%;58%;12
New York, NY;89;72;83;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;73%;73%;5
Newark, NJ;89;71;84;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;6;72%;55%;5
Norfolk, VA;93;74;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;74%;78%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;91;74;92;74;Partly sunny;S;11;67%;36%;12
Olympia, WA;71;52;71;49;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;62%;9%;5
Omaha, NE;87;70;84;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;7;80%;86%;8
Orlando, FL;93;76;94;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;8;64%;62%;12
Philadelphia, PA;90;73;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;78%;86%;8
Phoenix, AZ;105;78;105;80;Plenty of sun;W;6;12%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;88;70;87;72;Showers and t-storms;W;6;75%;71%;8
Portland, ME;82;64;80;69;More sun than clouds;S;9;65%;18%;10
Portland, OR;80;57;78;57;Partial sunshine;NNW;4;61%;5%;9
Providence, RI;88;64;85;71;Partly sunny;S;7;58%;23%;10
Raleigh, NC;101;72;86;73;Showers and t-storms;S;6;81%;78%;6
Reno, NV;83;55;89;58;Plenty of sunshine;W;6;22%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;93;71;89;74;Very humid;S;6;70%;73%;9
Roswell, NM;104;70;103;71;A strong t-storm;SSE;8;27%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;58;93;57;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;45%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;83;59;87;65;Sunshine and nice;ESE;8;35%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;94;78;96;75;Partly sunny, humid;SE;10;62%;9%;12
San Diego, CA;70;63;71;62;Some sun;WSW;7;67%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;65;55;66;55;Clouds, then sun;SW;10;68%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;95;76;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;79%;81%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;57;72;57;A shower in the p.m.;W;9;62%;60%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;86;70;79;66;A shower or t-storm;NE;8;83%;85%;3
Spokane, WA;81;59;86;61;Nice with some sun;SE;6;37%;24%;9
Springfield, IL;88;70;87;71;Humid with a t-storm;WSW;5;79%;71%;7
St. Louis, MO;91;74;88;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;72%;75%;11
Tampa, FL;94;77;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;76%;73%;11
Toledo, OH;88;71;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;SW;2;72%;83%;10
Tucson, AZ;104;74;102;74;Partly sunny;SE;6;19%;3%;12
Tulsa, OK;94;75;93;75;Partly sunny;SSE;8;66%;44%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;77;91;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;11;68%;64%;11
Washington, DC;90;74;90;75;A t-storm in spots;S;5;75%;66%;6
Wichita, KS;89;73;94;71;A shower or t-storm;E;10;65%;81%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;74;87;75;Showers and t-storms;SSE;7;78%;87%;8
