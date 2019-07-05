US Forecast for Saturday, July 6, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;90;73;85;64;Thunderstorms;NW;6;80%;84%;4
Albuquerque, NM;95;68;85;63;Not as hot;ESE;9;33%;32%;8
Anchorage, AK;87;59;81;60;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;59%;19%;5
Asheville, NC;84;67;83;68;Couple of t-storms;W;5;78%;82%;10
Atlanta, GA;91;73;90;72;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;70%;75%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;82;76;86;76;Very humid;SW;11;77%;79%;9
Austin, TX;95;75;95;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;77;91;77;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;4;69%;87%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;96;74;98;75;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;56%;12%;12
Billings, MT;73;55;84;59;Partly sunny, warmer;E;7;54%;36%;10
Birmingham, AL;92;73;95;72;Partly sunny;WNW;6;59%;44%;12
Bismarck, ND;73;59;74;58;Clouds and sun, nice;E;7;75%;44%;5
Boise, ID;90;62;94;61;Mostly sunny;ENE;6;24%;9%;10
Boston, MA;89;73;89;70;Thunderstorms;NW;10;69%;84%;5
Bridgeport, CT;82;72;86;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;7;79%;80%;7
Buffalo, NY;85;73;79;65;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;82%;62%;4
Burlington, VT;89;71;82;58;Thunderstorms;N;8;78%;69%;4
Caribou, ME;91;68;81;53;Showers and t-storms;NNW;10;72%;65%;3
Casper, WY;80;46;79;51;Partly sunny;SE;9;63%;37%;11
Charleston, SC;86;76;86;75;T-storms possible;SSW;8;80%;75%;6
Charleston, WV;89;72;90;69;Thundershower;SE;5;71%;82%;8
Charlotte, NC;90;73;89;74;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;75%;84%;9
Cheyenne, WY;74;55;74;55;A strong t-storm;SSE;11;60%;67%;6
Chicago, IL;91;70;74;67;Cooler but humid;N;10;78%;44%;7
Cleveland, OH;87;76;81;74;A shower or t-storm;N;7;81%;58%;10
Columbia, SC;88;74;88;73;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;76%;82%;8
Columbus, OH;93;72;85;70;T-storms possible;NNW;6;79%;67%;9
Concord, NH;92;67;88;60;Thunderstorms;NNW;12;73%;84%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;77;97;77;Warm with sunshine;SSE;9;52%;7%;12
Denver, CO;82;59;78;58;A strong t-storm;E;7;58%;61%;5
Des Moines, IA;88;71;85;66;A shower or t-storm;WNW;7;70%;73%;3
Detroit, MI;91;74;85;66;Clouds and sun;N;7;69%;17%;10
Dodge City, KS;96;67;86;64;A strong t-storm;ESE;9;69%;77%;11
Duluth, MN;80;61;67;52;Showers around;NE;10;67%;74%;8
El Paso, TX;100;75;99;73;Warm with some sun;SW;6;27%;30%;13
Fairbanks, AK;79;58;84;59;Mostly sunny;NE;4;47%;4%;5
Fargo, ND;72;56;76;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;62%;31%;8
Grand Junction, CO;94;60;93;64;Partly sunny;SSE;8;17%;2%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;89;72;87;64;Clouds and sun;NE;7;60%;9%;10
Hartford, CT;89;73;89;72;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNW;7;70%;82%;5
Helena, MT;77;54;82;54;Clouds and sun;S;5;49%;42%;10
Honolulu, HI;87;75;87;77;Partly sunny;ENE;11;61%;30%;13
Houston, TX;95;76;96;76;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;61%;6%;12
Indianapolis, IN;89;74;86;71;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;74%;66%;6
Jackson, MS;95;74;95;76;Mostly sunny;N;5;59%;37%;12
Jacksonville, FL;89;75;89;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;78%;78%;7
Juneau, AK;81;57;83;57;Partly sunny;SSE;8;53%;7%;6
Kansas City, MO;84;73;86;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SW;4;68%;57%;9
Knoxville, TN;91;71;87;72;Couple of t-storms;SW;5;76%;81%;7
Las Vegas, NV;103;78;104;78;Plenty of sunshine;S;7;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;89;72;87;72;Thundershower;NW;6;78%;76%;8
Little Rock, AR;94;75;92;75;A t-storm in spots;NW;6;68%;74%;9
Long Beach, CA;75;64;75;64;Clouds break;SSE;7;68%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;79;62;Clouds break;S;6;64%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;74;88;73;T-storms possible;N;5;76%;74%;7
Madison, WI;86;69;79;58;Clearing;ENE;7;64%;65%;7
Memphis, TN;92;76;86;76;Showers and t-storms;N;7;78%;82%;5
Miami, FL;90;81;88;80;Spotty showers;SE;8;70%;75%;11
Milwaukee, WI;92;67;75;62;Cooler;N;13;64%;8%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;65;82;65;Clouds and sun;NNW;8;57%;44%;6
Mobile, AL;97;78;98;78;Partly sunny;SW;5;55%;33%;12
Montgomery, AL;95;73;93;73;Warm with some sun;WSW;4;61%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;65;55;60;45;Thunderstorms;NNW;25;95%;71%;3
Nashville, TN;88;73;87;72;Thundershower;W;6;76%;75%;8
New Orleans, LA;96;79;97;79;Clouds and sun;SW;6;56%;14%;12
New York, NY;86;75;88;73;Thunderstorms;WNW;7;77%;84%;8
Newark, NJ;84;75;90;74;Thunderstorms;NW;6;72%;84%;8
Norfolk, VA;91;75;90;75;Showers and t-storms;SW;8;75%;85%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;92;74;94;73;A t-storm around;SSE;7;63%;51%;11
Olympia, WA;68;50;70;51;Some sun;WSW;7;62%;21%;6
Omaha, NE;86;70;84;69;Mostly cloudy, humid;N;7;73%;44%;3
Orlando, FL;96;78;92;75;A t-storm or two;S;8;74%;83%;7
Philadelphia, PA;91;74;90;74;Thunderstorms;WSW;7;73%;84%;8
Phoenix, AZ;105;80;107;82;Partly sunny;W;6;13%;1%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;86;72;84;71;Showers and t-storms;NW;6;78%;71%;5
Portland, ME;82;69;80;65;A heavy thunderstorm;WNW;9;78%;80%;5
Portland, OR;75;58;72;56;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;5;58%;30%;6
Providence, RI;84;71;88;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NW;8;71%;80%;7
Raleigh, NC;89;74;89;74;Couple of t-storms;SSW;7;73%;82%;9
Reno, NV;89;59;90;58;Partly sunny;W;7;23%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;90;74;92;73;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;72%;85%;9
Roswell, NM;105;71;96;66;Increasing clouds;SE;9;42%;55%;12
Sacramento, CA;94;58;95;57;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;41%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;86;64;94;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;26%;1%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;76;96;75;Mostly sunny;SE;8;60%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;71;63;71;62;Clouds, then sun;SW;7;69%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;63;55;66;55;Partly sunny;WSW;11;64%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;92;74;90;72;Couple of t-storms;SSW;6;78%;84%;6
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;56;71;56;Partly sunny;WSW;9;60%;26%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;82;65;80;65;Partly sunny, humid;N;8;73%;44%;5
Spokane, WA;85;60;83;57;Sun and some clouds;S;7;39%;16%;9
Springfield, IL;92;71;88;65;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;77%;55%;7
St. Louis, MO;87;73;91;73;A shower or t-storm;N;5;71%;66%;10
Tampa, FL;92;76;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;82%;92%;9
Toledo, OH;94;73;86;65;A t-storm in spots;ENE;4;77%;44%;8
Tucson, AZ;101;76;99;76;Partly sunny;W;6;24%;4%;12
Tulsa, OK;93;75;95;74;A t-storm around;SSE;6;64%;64%;9
Vero Beach, FL;93;75;89;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;11;74%;74%;8
Washington, DC;89;75;92;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;71%;86%;9
Wichita, KS;89;72;91;72;Partly sunny;ENE;7;70%;56%;10
Wilmington, DE;89;75;89;75;Thunderstorms;SW;8;77%;87%;8
