US Forecast for Sunday, July 7, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;64;82;54;Mostly sunny;N;7;51%;3%;10
Albuquerque, NM;83;62;79;63;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;59%;80%;6
Anchorage, AK;83;60;84;61;Smoky with hazy sun;SW;5;54%;30%;5
Asheville, NC;80;67;86;69;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;71%;69%;7
Atlanta, GA;91;73;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;66%;78%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;85;76;82;72;A t-storm in spots;E;10;79%;49%;3
Austin, TX;95;75;96;75;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;58%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;77;86;71;Showers and t-storms;NNE;3;74%;88%;4
Baton Rouge, LA;97;76;98;77;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;6;57%;20%;12
Billings, MT;85;60;90;60;A strong t-storm;WNW;8;53%;80%;8
Birmingham, AL;94;73;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;74%;86%;8
Bismarck, ND;76;61;83;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;11;73%;66%;7
Boise, ID;94;61;86;58;Not as hot;N;8;33%;14%;10
Boston, MA;89;69;75;63;Partly sunny, cooler;S;9;46%;3%;10
Bridgeport, CT;85;72;82;64;Some sun;SSE;7;57%;25%;8
Buffalo, NY;80;66;78;56;Mostly sunny;E;8;54%;5%;10
Burlington, VT;88;58;79;53;Sunny and less humid;E;9;44%;3%;10
Caribou, ME;79;52;75;50;Nice with sunshine;WNW;10;45%;3%;9
Casper, WY;83;48;89;56;Increasing clouds;SSE;9;38%;8%;11
Charleston, SC;87;76;88;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;76%;84%;8
Charleston, WV;91;72;83;71;A shower or t-storm;W;4;84%;66%;4
Charlotte, NC;88;73;93;75;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;67%;83%;10
Cheyenne, WY;71;53;81;56;Clouds and sun;S;9;46%;70%;12
Chicago, IL;80;67;75;66;Partly sunny, nice;N;11;63%;7%;10
Cleveland, OH;82;74;79;69;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;14;75%;30%;10
Columbia, SC;91;74;95;75;Showers and t-storms;S;6;66%;82%;11
Columbus, OH;94;71;84;66;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;78%;57%;6
Concord, NH;87;58;84;49;Sunny and less humid;NNW;13;44%;3%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;76;96;78;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;57%;7%;12
Denver, CO;79;58;85;60;Partly sunny;SW;6;47%;70%;10
Des Moines, IA;86;64;83;66;Rather cloudy;E;6;56%;7%;6
Detroit, MI;83;68;81;60;Partly sunny, nice;NNE;8;68%;17%;10
Dodge City, KS;86;67;86;68;Showers and t-storms;SSE;11;77%;82%;6
Duluth, MN;66;52;74;57;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;58%;6%;9
El Paso, TX;95;71;91;72;A p.m. t-storm;N;7;46%;80%;5
Fairbanks, AK;86;60;87;62;Warm with hazy sun;NE;5;41%;5%;5
Fargo, ND;75;56;82;67;Partly sunny;SSE;8;62%;65%;8
Grand Junction, CO;95;63;90;62;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;27%;80%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;86;66;83;57;Partly sunny;ENE;7;59%;14%;10
Hartford, CT;90;71;85;61;Partial sunshine;E;7;46%;10%;10
Helena, MT;84;54;76;52;A strong t-storm;SSW;5;58%;80%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;78;88;78;Partly sunny, breezy;NE;17;60%;44%;13
Houston, TX;97;76;95;77;Mostly sunny;S;5;62%;7%;12
Indianapolis, IN;88;72;85;68;Partly sunny;NNE;7;71%;30%;6
Jackson, MS;95;75;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;N;6;64%;78%;11
Jacksonville, FL;88;74;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;77%;80%;12
Juneau, AK;84;57;84;56;Partly sunny, warm;SSE;8;48%;28%;6
Kansas City, MO;89;70;87;70;Clouds and sun;E;4;61%;70%;5
Knoxville, TN;91;71;88;72;Couple of t-storms;N;4;75%;72%;8
Las Vegas, NV;104;77;102;75;Brilliant sunshine;SW;9;9%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;88;71;87;70;A shower or t-storm;N;5;78%;60%;4
Little Rock, AR;95;74;93;73;A t-storm in spots;WSW;5;65%;73%;11
Long Beach, CA;74;65;73;65;Low clouds, then sun;SSE;8;69%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;78;62;78;62;Low clouds, then sun;S;6;63%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;89;74;89;71;A t-storm in spots;N;6;71%;45%;6
Madison, WI;76;57;80;57;Partly sunny;NE;6;51%;9%;10
Memphis, TN;90;74;92;75;Humid;NE;6;72%;74%;7
Miami, FL;87;80;89;79;A t-storm around;SSE;7;68%;55%;12
Milwaukee, WI;74;62;75;63;Mostly sunny;N;11;56%;8%;10
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;62;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;4;52%;9%;10
Mobile, AL;99;78;98;77;A p.m. t-storm;W;6;57%;79%;12
Montgomery, AL;95;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;NW;6;68%;80%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;60;42;54;40;Sunshine, less humid;N;19;58%;3%;11
Nashville, TN;90;73;90;73;A shower or t-storm;NNW;5;74%;58%;6
New Orleans, LA;97;79;97;80;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;55%;22%;12
New York, NY;89;73;82;69;Partly sunny;SSE;7;60%;25%;7
Newark, NJ;89;74;84;68;Partly sunny;SSE;7;60%;25%;7
Norfolk, VA;91;75;89;74;Showers and t-storms;NNW;6;77%;88%;8
Oklahoma City, OK;88;72;89;73;A couple of t-storms;SSE;7;69%;82%;8
Olympia, WA;69;52;68;52;Spotty showers;SW;8;70%;69%;4
Omaha, NE;85;66;84;69;Becoming cloudy;ESE;6;64%;44%;5
Orlando, FL;93;75;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;75%;83%;10
Philadelphia, PA;87;74;84;68;A t-storm in spots;ESE;7;70%;57%;4
Phoenix, AZ;105;82;107;78;Mostly sunny;WSW;7;16%;2%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;92;71;83;67;A t-storm in spots;NE;6;80%;60%;5
Portland, ME;84;64;75;59;Sunshine, less humid;W;9;47%;3%;10
Portland, OR;69;55;75;57;Clouds breaking;NNW;5;60%;14%;6
Providence, RI;88;70;80;59;Not as warm;SE;8;48%;8%;10
Raleigh, NC;92;74;91;73;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;73%;87%;9
Reno, NV;90;57;85;55;Partly sunny;W;9;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;88;74;88;72;Showers and t-storms;ESE;5;81%;88%;7
Roswell, NM;92;65;85;67;A p.m. t-storm;SW;8;64%;80%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;57;85;55;Mostly sunny;S;7;45%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;93;69;94;68;Increasingly windy;SSE;16;17%;7%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;77;95;76;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;63%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;69;63;70;63;Low clouds, then sun;S;7;71%;0%;7
San Francisco, CA;64;56;64;56;Partly sunny;WSW;14;67%;27%;10
Savannah, GA;91;73;90;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;7;76%;82%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;56;68;57;Spotty showers;W;9;69%;70%;4
Sioux Falls, SD;82;61;82;67;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;68%;66%;4
Spokane, WA;83;55;77;55;Partly sunny;S;7;42%;59%;9
Springfield, IL;92;67;81;64;Mostly cloudy, humid;NE;7;74%;10%;8
St. Louis, MO;91;73;85;69;Periods of sun;NNE;6;71%;10%;11
Tampa, FL;90;76;86;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;84%;76%;6
Toledo, OH;86;66;81;59;Partial sunshine;ENE;6;71%;29%;8
Tucson, AZ;98;77;101;70;Partly sunny;S;7;26%;7%;12
Tulsa, OK;92;73;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;82%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;89;72;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;71%;63%;12
Washington, DC;91;75;86;73;Showers and t-storms;E;5;76%;87%;3
Wichita, KS;87;70;87;73;Showers and t-storms;SE;6;74%;89%;5
Wilmington, DE;89;75;84;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;8;74%;60%;4
