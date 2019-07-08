US Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;85;57;87;58;Plenty of sunshine;S;5;43%;3%;10
Albuquerque, NM;90;61;91;62;Sunny;SSE;6;15%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;90;62;78;57;Not as warm;W;7;61%;38%;5
Asheville, NC;86;68;82;69;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;77%;55%;7
Atlanta, GA;90;74;89;74;A t-storm in spots;ENE;6;69%;73%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;76;67;84;72;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;7;59%;1%;11
Austin, TX;96;77;98;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;4;56%;29%;12
Baltimore, MD;79;68;89;71;Mostly sunny, warmer;S;3;55%;3%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;97;78;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;W;6;63%;30%;12
Billings, MT;81;57;75;55;A shower or t-storm;SSW;14;62%;57%;6
Birmingham, AL;92;74;95;75;A t-storm in spots;NE;5;63%;42%;12
Bismarck, ND;87;66;77;62;Showers and t-storms;W;15;82%;92%;3
Boise, ID;84;55;87;65;Mostly sunny;ENE;5;31%;0%;10
Boston, MA;78;65;87;68;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;41%;2%;10
Bridgeport, CT;79;65;86;64;Plenty of sunshine;SW;6;52%;5%;10
Buffalo, NY;80;56;84;65;Plenty of sunshine;SE;5;52%;8%;10
Burlington, VT;84;60;88;64;Mostly sunny;S;5;42%;0%;10
Caribou, ME;80;56;76;53;Sunshine and nice;NNW;10;43%;21%;9
Casper, WY;87;46;79;41;Breezy with sunshine;NE;16;37%;14%;11
Charleston, SC;90;77;89;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;6;77%;84%;11
Charleston, WV;84;68;90;70;A t-storm in spots;SE;4;72%;44%;7
Charlotte, NC;93;75;86;74;A thunderstorm;NE;6;73%;62%;4
Cheyenne, WY;77;53;81;48;Mostly sunny;N;12;33%;5%;11
Chicago, IL;75;66;83;72;Partly sunny;E;8;54%;28%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;67;82;73;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;61%;9%;10
Columbia, SC;92;75;88;75;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;6;77%;80%;6
Columbus, OH;85;60;88;70;Mostly sunny;E;6;65%;19%;11
Concord, NH;84;52;88;57;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;16;40%;4%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;95;77;98;77;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;57%;22%;12
Denver, CO;84;58;90;58;Sunshine, pleasant;NE;7;27%;6%;12
Des Moines, IA;86;69;85;73;A shower or t-storm;SE;12;69%;73%;4
Detroit, MI;81;58;86;64;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;51%;13%;10
Dodge City, KS;87;68;93;68;Partly sunny;SE;7;64%;27%;11
Duluth, MN;71;60;76;64;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;8;68%;80%;4
El Paso, TX;98;73;100;75;Sunny and hot;W;7;14%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;85;61;89;59;Dimmed sunshine;W;4;37%;11%;5
Fargo, ND;88;67;78;61;Strong thunderstorms;SSW;11;89%;87%;3
Grand Junction, CO;89;58;93;60;Sunny;SE;8;18%;0%;12
Grand Rapids, MI;82;58;87;65;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;6;56%;15%;10
Hartford, CT;85;61;90;62;Plenty of sun;SW;5;45%;6%;10
Helena, MT;75;53;75;53;Some sun;SSE;6;56%;26%;8
Honolulu, HI;89;79;89;78;A shower or two;ENE;15;65%;82%;5
Houston, TX;95;78;97;78;Partial sunshine;S;6;61%;11%;12
Indianapolis, IN;86;64;89;71;Mostly sunny;SE;6;54%;14%;11
Jackson, MS;92;77;94;77;Partly sunny, humid;NNE;4;65%;32%;12
Jacksonville, FL;94;76;91;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;7;75%;84%;9
Juneau, AK;75;55;74;52;Mostly cloudy;SE;8;67%;58%;2
Kansas City, MO;92;75;89;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;8;71%;79%;7
Knoxville, TN;91;72;92;73;A t-storm in spots;S;4;67%;47%;11
Las Vegas, NV;100;75;102;76;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;13%;0%;12
Lexington, KY;87;68;90;69;Partly sunny, humid;NE;5;67%;9%;10
Little Rock, AR;91;75;96;76;A t-storm in spots;S;5;60%;44%;11
Long Beach, CA;74;64;78;63;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;60%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;75;62;79;62;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;56%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;89;69;91;72;Partly sunny;ENE;5;61%;12%;11
Madison, WI;82;58;84;70;Partly sunny;SSE;7;62%;46%;9
Memphis, TN;95;77;92;78;A t-storm in spots;NE;4;69%;55%;11
Miami, FL;87;76;86;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;6;76%;84%;7
Milwaukee, WI;73;61;82;68;Partly sunny;S;9;58%;44%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;70;83;70;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;11;63%;84%;3
Mobile, AL;97;78;96;79;Hot with some sun;NE;6;61%;66%;12
Montgomery, AL;89;74;92;76;A t-storm in spots;E;5;68%;73%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;58;45;56;49;Lots of sun, windy;WNW;26;63%;0%;11
Nashville, TN;92;72;94;73;Partly sunny, warm;NE;5;62%;12%;11
New Orleans, LA;96;81;96;81;Partly sunny;W;7;61%;66%;12
New York, NY;79;69;88;71;Sunny and warmer;S;6;51%;1%;10
Newark, NJ;79;67;89;67;Sunshine and warmer;SSW;5;49%;2%;10
Norfolk, VA;87;72;83;68;Partly sunny;E;9;62%;0%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;74;95;75;Partly sunny;SSE;12;65%;11%;11
Olympia, WA;75;53;71;59;A little p.m. rain;SSW;3;68%;90%;4
Omaha, NE;89;74;89;70;A shower or t-storm;S;11;72%;66%;5
Orlando, FL;91;77;88;76;Heavy thunderstorms;SSE;9;83%;85%;4
Philadelphia, PA;78;67;89;70;Warmer with sunshine;SW;5;51%;4%;11
Phoenix, AZ;103;76;106;80;Plenty of sunshine;W;5;13%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;84;66;89;70;A t-storm in spots;ESE;6;67%;44%;11
Portland, ME;78;61;83;63;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;43%;1%;10
Portland, OR;77;59;71;62;Afternoon rain;SE;4;69%;88%;3
Providence, RI;81;60;89;62;Plenty of sun;SSW;6;43%;3%;10
Raleigh, NC;91;73;85;70;A t-storm in spots;E;6;79%;44%;6
Reno, NV;83;51;89;56;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;21%;0%;12
Richmond, VA;83;66;87;63;Partly sunny;ESE;6;60%;2%;11
Roswell, NM;100;66;101;63;Sunny and hot;SSW;8;18%;4%;12
Sacramento, CA;82;55;86;60;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;89;61;90;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;8;33%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;97;77;98;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;56%;9%;12
San Diego, CA;71;64;73;64;Low clouds, then sun;WNW;7;62%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;61;56;66;58;Partly sunny;W;12;74%;3%;10
Savannah, GA;93;76;92;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SE;7;77%;84%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;76;58;73;62;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;5;63%;90%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;87;72;86;66;A shower or t-storm;S;11;74%;69%;4
Spokane, WA;78;54;84;64;Partly sunny;SSE;4;37%;27%;9
Springfield, IL;88;67;87;73;Humid with some sun;SE;8;64%;41%;8
St. Louis, MO;88;71;89;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;70%;73%;7
Tampa, FL;85;78;87;77;Heavy thunderstorms;SSW;7;84%;85%;7
Toledo, OH;80;58;84;65;Mostly sunny;SE;2;54%;13%;10
Tucson, AZ;101;72;103;75;Sunny;NW;6;14%;0%;12
Tulsa, OK;90;76;95;76;Periods of sun;SSE;9;65%;39%;10
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;86;74;Heavy thunderstorms;S;10;82%;84%;7
Washington, DC;76;66;88;68;Warmer with sunshine;S;5;56%;1%;11
Wichita, KS;85;74;93;75;Partly sunny;SSE;8;67%;40%;9
Wilmington, DE;77;65;88;69;Mostly sunny, warmer;SSW;6;57%;3%;11
