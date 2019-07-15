US Forecast for Tuesday, July 16, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;84;59;89;71;Partly sunny;S;6;53%;44%;8
Albuquerque, NM;97;72;95;71;Hot with some sun;S;6;30%;36%;12
Anchorage, AK;70;56;70;56;Mainly cloudy;SE;5;68%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;86;67;89;67;Partly sunny, humid;SE;5;62%;24%;11
Atlanta, GA;93;72;94;74;Humid with some sun;SW;6;57%;22%;12
Atlantic City, NJ;83;72;87;76;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;9;58%;44%;10
Austin, TX;96;78;97;77;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;7;57%;8%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;73;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;W;3;53%;55%;11
Baton Rouge, LA;86;78;89;76;A t-storm in spots;S;9;77%;69%;7
Billings, MT;85;61;82;61;A t-storm in spots;W;7;62%;81%;8
Birmingham, AL;88;74;93;75;Clouds and sun;S;8;61%;40%;12
Bismarck, ND;90;64;82;65;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;65%;83%;7
Boise, ID;91;61;86;58;Mostly sunny;N;9;39%;0%;10
Boston, MA;85;68;87;74;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;30%;10
Bridgeport, CT;85;66;88;73;Sunshine, more humid;SW;6;53%;39%;10
Buffalo, NY;79;69;82;72;A t-storm around;SSW;13;69%;75%;7
Burlington, VT;81;60;83;69;Partly sunny;S;10;54%;66%;8
Caribou, ME;78;58;86;66;Mostly sunny;SW;7;48%;56%;9
Casper, WY;92;51;91;52;A p.m. t-storm;NE;10;43%;57%;11
Charleston, SC;91;77;92;76;Partly sunny, warm;S;6;67%;10%;11
Charleston, WV;92;73;93;71;Mostly cloudy, humid;SE;5;64%;44%;6
Charlotte, NC;95;72;97;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;5;53%;33%;11
Cheyenne, WY;81;56;86;59;A strong t-storm;SSW;8;44%;60%;11
Chicago, IL;92;73;83;74;A shower or t-storm;S;7;76%;66%;3
Cleveland, OH;84;74;84;73;Becoming cloudy;S;8;71%;44%;8
Columbia, SC;93;75;98;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;4;56%;28%;11
Columbus, OH;93;72;87;72;Mostly cloudy, humid;S;7;68%;44%;6
Concord, NH;83;53;88;67;Sunshine and windy;SSW;24;52%;33%;10
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;79;99;79;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;13;54%;3%;12
Denver, CO;94;62;94;65;A t-storm around;SSW;6;33%;52%;11
Des Moines, IA;91;69;89;74;Partly sunny;SSE;5;65%;62%;4
Detroit, MI;89;73;81;73;Becoming cloudy;SSW;8;75%;68%;7
Dodge City, KS;95;70;99;76;Partly sunny;S;12;48%;20%;11
Duluth, MN;91;69;84;63;Clouds and sun, warm;S;5;57%;44%;9
El Paso, TX;102;78;105;78;Mostly sunny;NW;6;20%;27%;12
Fairbanks, AK;78;54;74;57;Partly sunny;ENE;4;57%;67%;3
Fargo, ND;90;66;82;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;79%;39%;8
Grand Junction, CO;97;69;100;69;A t-storm around;SSE;11;23%;41%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;89;71;83;72;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;80%;56%;4
Hartford, CT;87;62;90;72;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;49%;36%;10
Helena, MT;83;56;76;53;A t-storm in spots;S;6;51%;55%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;78;90;78;A passing shower;ENE;17;58%;61%;13
Houston, TX;92;78;93;79;Humid with some sun;SSE;7;69%;34%;9
Indianapolis, IN;91;74;85;73;A couple of t-storms;SSW;9;75%;85%;3
Jackson, MS;84;75;90;75;A t-storm in spots;S;11;80%;67%;8
Jacksonville, FL;96;75;96;75;Partly sunny;S;6;61%;37%;12
Juneau, AK;64;54;61;51;Periods of rain;ESE;11;86%;93%;1
Kansas City, MO;86;70;91;78;Partly sunny;SE;3;62%;17%;8
Knoxville, TN;89;71;92;72;Variable clouds;S;6;64%;63%;10
Las Vegas, NV;110;80;109;78;Plenty of sunshine;WSW;10;7%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;89;73;91;72;Clouds and sun;SSW;7;64%;67%;7
Little Rock, AR;78;71;82;74;A couple of t-storms;S;8;88%;92%;3
Long Beach, CA;85;66;83;65;Partly sunny;SSE;6;59%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;84;66;86;65;Sunny;SSE;6;51%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;88;75;88;74;A couple of t-storms;SSW;8;69%;91%;5
Madison, WI;87;69;86;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;68%;55%;4
Memphis, TN;82;71;80;71;Thunderstorms;SW;14;96%;91%;3
Miami, FL;90;82;89;81;A shower in the a.m.;E;8;65%;58%;12
Milwaukee, WI;93;70;85;70;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;10;64%;44%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;92;74;87;71;A severe t-storm;ESE;6;66%;70%;5
Mobile, AL;88;78;91;76;Partly sunny;S;7;71%;30%;12
Montgomery, AL;90;71;91;71;Partly sunny;SSW;5;67%;16%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;54;45;59;52;Windy in the p.m.;W;23;71%;44%;9
Nashville, TN;85;74;89;73;A couple of t-storms;SSW;9;71%;86%;8
New Orleans, LA;88;79;91;77;Sun and clouds;S;8;70%;30%;12
New York, NY;88;72;89;77;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;48%;44%;10
Newark, NJ;87;67;91;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;46%;44%;10
Norfolk, VA;90;74;93;76;Humid with some sun;S;6;62%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;91;72;99;77;Partly sunny and hot;S;8;57%;3%;11
Olympia, WA;70;55;76;55;A shower or two;SW;6;62%;68%;6
Omaha, NE;90;71;91;76;A severe t-storm;SSE;8;69%;84%;9
Orlando, FL;96;77;95;78;A t-storm around;SSW;5;60%;55%;12
Philadelphia, PA;88;70;92;75;Some sun, more humid;S;6;50%;44%;10
Phoenix, AZ;113;89;114;87;Sunny and hot;WSW;8;13%;3%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;88;71;87;72;A t-storm around;SSE;6;67%;55%;6
Portland, ME;81;61;77;68;Mostly sunny;SW;8;62%;29%;9
Portland, OR;73;62;77;59;Clouds breaking;NNW;4;63%;38%;6
Providence, RI;86;62;88;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;30%;10
Raleigh, NC;96;73;97;75;A t-storm around;S;5;57%;55%;11
Reno, NV;90;57;89;58;Mostly sunny;W;7;24%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;92;72;95;75;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;6;62%;55%;11
Roswell, NM;103;73;101;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;15;30%;31%;12
Sacramento, CA;97;62;93;59;Mostly sunny;S;5;43%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;67;96;65;Abundant sunshine;N;9;26%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;77;98;77;Sunshine and warm;SE;9;59%;13%;12
San Diego, CA;75;64;76;64;Partly sunny;SW;7;69%;1%;11
San Francisco, CA;76;58;68;56;Some sun;W;14;70%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;96;76;97;77;Partly sunny;SSE;6;59%;14%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;70;60;76;59;A shower or two;SW;7;63%;67%;7
Sioux Falls, SD;93;69;84;71;A strong t-storm;N;7;78%;69%;6
Spokane, WA;76;57;80;60;Partly sunny;S;6;47%;35%;7
Springfield, IL;84;69;82;69;Thunderstorms;S;8;86%;82%;2
St. Louis, MO;74;72;83;73;Thunderstorms;SSW;6;84%;82%;3
Tampa, FL;93;76;92;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;72%;57%;11
Toledo, OH;88;72;83;72;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;78%;81%;6
Tucson, AZ;107;82;108;81;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;21%;12%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;71;96;79;Partly sunny;SE;5;64%;6%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;76;92;75;A shower in the a.m.;SE;8;68%;67%;11
Washington, DC;91;70;94;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;5;56%;55%;11
Wichita, KS;90;70;96;78;Partly sunny;SSE;9;60%;4%;11
Wilmington, DE;87;68;92;74;Partly sunny, humid;S;7;55%;44%;10
