US Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;71;82;67;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;75%;92%;3
Albuquerque, NM;96;69;97;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;27%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;69;56;71;58;Cloudy;SSE;5;69%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;86;67;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;66%;66%;10
Atlanta, GA;94;74;92;73;A t-storm around;WNW;7;60%;53%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;86;77;89;77;A t-storm around;S;10;67%;55%;10
Austin, TX;98;76;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;60%;6%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;79;97;78;A t-storm around;ENE;4;57%;86%;9
Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;92;76;Sun and some clouds;SSW;6;71%;30%;12
Billings, MT;81;60;86;61;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;48%;46%;9
Birmingham, AL;92;75;89;74;A t-storm around;SW;8;67%;55%;5
Bismarck, ND;78;65;83;65;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;72%;78%;6
Boise, ID;86;59;90;61;Sun and clouds;NW;7;33%;0%;10
Boston, MA;88;75;88;70;A t-storm around;E;9;61%;86%;5
Bridgeport, CT;88;73;90;72;A t-storm around;WNW;7;64%;86%;7
Buffalo, NY;83;72;77;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;83%;66%;3
Burlington, VT;83;69;81;61;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;77%;76%;4
Caribou, ME;85;64;80;52;A t-storm in spots;NNW;10;68%;45%;3
Casper, WY;93;55;89;57;Mostly sunny;W;13;42%;29%;10
Charleston, SC;92;78;91;79;Sunny intervals;SSW;7;68%;44%;11
Charleston, WV;92;73;85;73;A couple of t-storms;SW;7;77%;88%;3
Charlotte, NC;96;75;97;74;Clouds and sun, hot;WSW;7;54%;19%;11
Cheyenne, WY;84;60;89;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;26%;5%;11
Chicago, IL;82;74;86;77;Clouds and sun;SE;6;68%;36%;6
Cleveland, OH;85;74;80;72;Showers and t-storms;N;8;81%;61%;3
Columbia, SC;98;76;99;76;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;15%;11
Columbus, OH;90;73;85;70;Thunderstorms;NW;7;84%;82%;3
Concord, NH;85;68;80;63;Windy with a t-storm;WNW;26;83%;86%;3
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;79;97;78;Sunny, breezy, warm;SSE;14;53%;6%;12
Denver, CO;94;67;97;64;Mostly sunny;SW;7;20%;6%;11
Des Moines, IA;90;73;95;79;A shower or t-storm;S;14;64%;59%;9
Detroit, MI;81;72;86;66;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;78%;65%;3
Dodge City, KS;96;77;101;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;S;20;39%;45%;9
Duluth, MN;86;63;68;60;A t-storm, cooler;ENE;13;88%;85%;4
El Paso, TX;102;77;100;74;Mainly cloudy, hot;SSW;6;27%;27%;9
Fairbanks, AK;67;55;74;56;A t-storm in spots;NW;4;69%;55%;3
Fargo, ND;82;67;81;64;A severe t-storm;S;8;85%;87%;2
Grand Junction, CO;100;69;99;65;Sunny and very warm;SE;13;17%;3%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;81;72;89;70;Clouds and sun;E;5;70%;41%;5
Hartford, CT;91;74;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;57%;88%;4
Helena, MT;81;52;80;57;Mostly cloudy;W;8;42%;3%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;79;89;78;A passing shower;ENE;17;58%;61%;13
Houston, TX;93;79;94;78;Humid with sunshine;SSE;6;66%;30%;12
Indianapolis, IN;85;73;88;75;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;73%;45%;3
Jackson, MS;89;75;91;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;72%;19%;12
Jacksonville, FL;96;75;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;68%;65%;11
Juneau, AK;60;52;65;54;Periods of rain;SE;6;76%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;92;79;98;83;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;55%;16%;11
Knoxville, TN;91;74;82;73;A couple of t-storms;SW;7;80%;88%;3
Las Vegas, NV;109;78;107;77;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;72;85;73;Thunderstorms;WSW;8;84%;92%;3
Little Rock, AR;82;74;93;75;Warmer with some sun;SSW;7;71%;27%;10
Long Beach, CA;77;67;78;65;Partly sunny;S;7;66%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;85;66;82;64;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;89;74;89;75;Thunderstorms;W;7;78%;79%;3
Madison, WI;87;72;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;64%;73%;6
Memphis, TN;83;74;89;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;87%;62%;10
Miami, FL;90;82;90;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;67%;78%;12
Milwaukee, WI;85;74;85;75;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;69%;55%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;70;88;73;A shower or t-storm;S;13;68%;84%;5
Mobile, AL;91;77;92;77;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;66%;29%;11
Montgomery, AL;92;72;91;74;Clouds and sun;SW;5;66%;24%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;60;52;57;47;Showers and t-storms;NW;30;99%;71%;4
Nashville, TN;89;74;88;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;79%;90%;3
New Orleans, LA;92;78;91;79;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;30%;12
New York, NY;92;77;91;76;A t-storm around;WNW;7;61%;86%;8
Newark, NJ;92;75;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;62%;87%;8
Norfolk, VA;94;77;97;78;Hot with some sun;SSW;8;60%;40%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;100;77;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;57%;5%;11
Olympia, WA;76;58;66;53;Spotty showers;SW;10;83%;87%;2
Omaha, NE;91;78;98;80;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;59%;47%;10
Orlando, FL;96;78;94;77;A t-storm around;S;6;64%;53%;11
Philadelphia, PA;93;76;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;64%;86%;8
Phoenix, AZ;114;87;109;85;Periods of sun, warm;WSW;7;24%;24%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;88;72;81;71;Thunderstorms;SW;7;80%;94%;3
Portland, ME;77;68;77;65;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;83%;70%;4
Portland, OR;78;60;72;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;70%;71%;3
Providence, RI;85;71;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;62%;86%;5
Raleigh, NC;95;76;98;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;59%;73%;11
Reno, NV;88;57;93;59;Partly sunny;WNW;7;27%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;94;76;98;76;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;8;59%;66%;11
Roswell, NM;104;75;100;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;10;34%;18%;12
Sacramento, CA;92;59;94;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;46%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;66;93;71;Sunshine;SE;7;32%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;77;97;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;63%;6%;12
San Diego, CA;71;64;73;64;Some sun;SW;7;72%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;67;57;69;57;Partly sunny;SW;10;67%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;97;76;96;74;Some sun;SSW;6;62%;44%;12
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;61;66;57;Spotty showers;SSW;14;76%;87%;2
Sioux Falls, SD;89;73;91;70;Severe thunderstorms;E;13;77%;79%;9
Spokane, WA;78;60;77;56;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;48%;14%;3
Springfield, IL;87;70;91;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;5;69%;16%;9
St. Louis, MO;84;73;94;78;Sunshine and humid;SSE;5;67%;11%;11
Tampa, FL;93;76;90;76;A t-storm around;NNE;5;79%;55%;11
Toledo, OH;84;72;85;69;Showers and t-storms;N;3;79%;62%;3
Tucson, AZ;108;81;102;77;A t-storm around;SW;8;35%;64%;10
Tulsa, OK;97;79;98;79;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;58%;6%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;75;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;68%;51%;12
Washington, DC;94;76;97;75;A t-storm around;WNW;7;59%;86%;9
Wichita, KS;94;78;100;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;49%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;91;75;95;75;A t-storm around;NW;8;66%;86%;9
