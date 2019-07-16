By Associated Press

US Forecast for Wednesday, July 17, 2019

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;89;71;82;67;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;75%;92%;3

Albuquerque, NM;96;69;97;71;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;27%;0%;12

Anchorage, AK;69;56;71;58;Cloudy;SSE;5;69%;44%;2

Asheville, NC;86;67;87;68;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;66%;66%;10

Atlanta, GA;94;74;92;73;A t-storm around;WNW;7;60%;53%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;86;77;89;77;A t-storm around;S;10;67%;55%;10

Austin, TX;98;76;96;75;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;60%;6%;12

Baltimore, MD;93;79;97;78;A t-storm around;ENE;4;57%;86%;9

Baton Rouge, LA;89;74;92;76;Sun and some clouds;SSW;6;71%;30%;12

Billings, MT;81;60;86;61;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;48%;46%;9

Birmingham, AL;92;75;89;74;A t-storm around;SW;8;67%;55%;5

Bismarck, ND;78;65;83;65;Showers and t-storms;SSE;6;72%;78%;6

Boise, ID;86;59;90;61;Sun and clouds;NW;7;33%;0%;10

Boston, MA;88;75;88;70;A t-storm around;E;9;61%;86%;5

Bridgeport, CT;88;73;90;72;A t-storm around;WNW;7;64%;86%;7

Buffalo, NY;83;72;77;69;Showers and t-storms;ESE;6;83%;66%;3

Burlington, VT;83;69;81;61;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;77%;76%;4

Caribou, ME;85;64;80;52;A t-storm in spots;NNW;10;68%;45%;3

Casper, WY;93;55;89;57;Mostly sunny;W;13;42%;29%;10

Charleston, SC;92;78;91;79;Sunny intervals;SSW;7;68%;44%;11

Charleston, WV;92;73;85;73;A couple of t-storms;SW;7;77%;88%;3

Charlotte, NC;96;75;97;74;Clouds and sun, hot;WSW;7;54%;19%;11

Cheyenne, WY;84;60;89;59;Mostly sunny;WSW;12;26%;5%;11

Chicago, IL;82;74;86;77;Clouds and sun;SE;6;68%;36%;6

Cleveland, OH;85;74;80;72;Showers and t-storms;N;8;81%;61%;3

Columbia, SC;98;76;99;76;Partly sunny;SSW;6;54%;15%;11

Columbus, OH;90;73;85;70;Thunderstorms;NW;7;84%;82%;3

Concord, NH;85;68;80;63;Windy with a t-storm;WNW;26;83%;86%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;79;97;78;Sunny, breezy, warm;SSE;14;53%;6%;12

Denver, CO;94;67;97;64;Mostly sunny;SW;7;20%;6%;11

Des Moines, IA;90;73;95;79;A shower or t-storm;S;14;64%;59%;9

Detroit, MI;81;72;86;66;Showers and t-storms;NNE;5;78%;65%;3

Dodge City, KS;96;77;101;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;S;20;39%;45%;9

Duluth, MN;86;63;68;60;A t-storm, cooler;ENE;13;88%;85%;4

El Paso, TX;102;77;100;74;Mainly cloudy, hot;SSW;6;27%;27%;9

Fairbanks, AK;67;55;74;56;A t-storm in spots;NW;4;69%;55%;3

Fargo, ND;82;67;81;64;A severe t-storm;S;8;85%;87%;2

Grand Junction, CO;100;69;99;65;Sunny and very warm;SE;13;17%;3%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;81;72;89;70;Clouds and sun;E;5;70%;41%;5

Hartford, CT;91;74;92;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;57%;88%;4

Helena, MT;81;52;80;57;Mostly cloudy;W;8;42%;3%;7

Honolulu, HI;89;79;89;78;A passing shower;ENE;17;58%;61%;13

Houston, TX;93;79;94;78;Humid with sunshine;SSE;6;66%;30%;12

Indianapolis, IN;85;73;88;75;A t-storm in spots;WNW;7;73%;45%;3

Jackson, MS;89;75;91;74;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;7;72%;19%;12

Jacksonville, FL;96;75;95;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;68%;65%;11

Juneau, AK;60;52;65;54;Periods of rain;SE;6;76%;92%;1

Kansas City, MO;92;79;98;83;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;55%;16%;11

Knoxville, TN;91;74;82;73;A couple of t-storms;SW;7;80%;88%;3

Las Vegas, NV;109;78;107;77;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;9;9%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;90;72;85;73;Thunderstorms;WSW;8;84%;92%;3

Little Rock, AR;82;74;93;75;Warmer with some sun;SSW;7;71%;27%;10

Long Beach, CA;77;67;78;65;Partly sunny;S;7;66%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;85;66;82;64;Partly sunny;S;6;55%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;89;74;89;75;Thunderstorms;W;7;78%;79%;3

Madison, WI;87;72;89;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;5;64%;73%;6

Memphis, TN;83;74;89;77;Showers and t-storms;SSW;10;87%;62%;10

Miami, FL;90;82;90;80;A t-storm in spots;E;8;67%;78%;12

Milwaukee, WI;85;74;85;75;Mostly cloudy;SSE;7;69%;55%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;85;70;88;73;A shower or t-storm;S;13;68%;84%;5

Mobile, AL;91;77;92;77;Clouds and sun;SSW;6;66%;29%;11

Montgomery, AL;92;72;91;74;Clouds and sun;SW;5;66%;24%;11

Mt. Washington, NH;60;52;57;47;Showers and t-storms;NW;30;99%;71%;4

Nashville, TN;89;74;88;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;7;79%;90%;3

New Orleans, LA;92;78;91;79;Partly sunny;S;6;67%;30%;12

New York, NY;92;77;91;76;A t-storm around;WNW;7;61%;86%;8

Newark, NJ;92;75;94;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;7;62%;87%;8

Norfolk, VA;94;77;97;78;Hot with some sun;SSW;8;60%;40%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;100;77;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;57%;5%;11

Olympia, WA;76;58;66;53;Spotty showers;SW;10;83%;87%;2

Omaha, NE;91;78;98;80;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;15;59%;47%;10

Orlando, FL;96;78;94;77;A t-storm around;S;6;64%;53%;11

Philadelphia, PA;93;76;96;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;64%;86%;8

Phoenix, AZ;114;87;109;85;Periods of sun, warm;WSW;7;24%;24%;12

Pittsburgh, PA;88;72;81;71;Thunderstorms;SW;7;80%;94%;3

Portland, ME;77;68;77;65;Showers and t-storms;WSW;8;83%;70%;4

Portland, OR;78;60;72;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;6;70%;71%;3

Providence, RI;85;71;90;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;7;62%;86%;5

Raleigh, NC;95;76;98;76;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;59%;73%;11

Reno, NV;88;57;93;59;Partly sunny;WNW;7;27%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;94;76;98;76;Some sun, hot, humid;SSW;8;59%;66%;11

Roswell, NM;104;75;100;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;10;34%;18%;12

Sacramento, CA;92;59;94;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;46%;1%;11

Salt Lake City, UT;99;66;93;71;Sunshine;SE;7;32%;2%;11

San Antonio, TX;98;77;97;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;63%;6%;12

San Diego, CA;71;64;73;64;Some sun;SW;7;72%;0%;11

San Francisco, CA;67;57;69;57;Partly sunny;SW;10;67%;2%;10

Savannah, GA;97;76;96;74;Some sun;SSW;6;62%;44%;12

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;61;66;57;Spotty showers;SSW;14;76%;87%;2

Sioux Falls, SD;89;73;91;70;Severe thunderstorms;E;13;77%;79%;9

Spokane, WA;78;60;77;56;Mostly cloudy;SW;10;48%;14%;3

Springfield, IL;87;70;91;76;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;5;69%;16%;9

St. Louis, MO;84;73;94;78;Sunshine and humid;SSE;5;67%;11%;11

Tampa, FL;93;76;90;76;A t-storm around;NNE;5;79%;55%;11

Toledo, OH;84;72;85;69;Showers and t-storms;N;3;79%;62%;3

Tucson, AZ;108;81;102;77;A t-storm around;SW;8;35%;64%;10

Tulsa, OK;97;79;98;79;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;58%;6%;11

Vero Beach, FL;92;75;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;68%;51%;12

Washington, DC;94;76;97;75;A t-storm around;WNW;7;59%;86%;9

Wichita, KS;94;78;100;78;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;49%;6%;11

Wilmington, DE;91;75;95;75;A t-storm around;NW;8;66%;86%;9

_____

