US Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;70;78;67;A shower or t-storm;SE;5;76%;65%;4
Albuquerque, NM;96;71;98;71;Mostly sunny and hot;NNE;10;21%;0%;12
Anchorage, AK;72;57;74;61;Clouds and sun, nice;S;4;65%;44%;5
Asheville, NC;83;68;85;68;A thunderstorm;NW;6;72%;63%;10
Atlanta, GA;92;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;70%;67%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;89;79;86;77;A shower or t-storm;NW;8;76%;80%;4
Austin, TX;97;77;98;77;Warm with sunshine;SSE;7;56%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;95;78;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;3;67%;42%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;92;76;A couple of t-storms;SSW;6;73%;62%;12
Billings, MT;86;62;87;58;Nice with sunshine;NW;9;39%;9%;9
Birmingham, AL;90;74;93;75;Partly sunny;WSW;6;65%;44%;10
Bismarck, ND;85;67;87;65;Showers and t-storms;WNW;7;58%;70%;9
Boise, ID;90;60;86;56;Sunny and pleasant;N;9;37%;0%;10
Boston, MA;87;70;73;66;Thunderstorms;NNE;9;88%;84%;3
Bridgeport, CT;91;72;80;68;A heavy a.m. t-storm;ENE;6;85%;71%;3
Buffalo, NY;78;71;82;75;Turning sunny, humid;S;6;74%;55%;9
Burlington, VT;81;63;83;67;Mostly sunny, humid;S;5;63%;24%;7
Caribou, ME;85;51;78;56;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;46%;8%;9
Casper, WY;93;55;94;53;Mostly sunny, windy;WNW;21;23%;7%;10
Charleston, SC;92;79;92;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;67%;73%;11
Charleston, WV;86;73;91;74;A morning t-storm;S;4;69%;55%;7
Charlotte, NC;96;73;94;73;A t-storm in spots;NW;5;63%;57%;11
Cheyenne, WY;90;58;92;59;Mostly sunny, warm;W;13;21%;6%;11
Chicago, IL;85;77;95;81;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;64%;42%;10
Cleveland, OH;79;71;88;78;Partly sunny;SSW;5;70%;55%;10
Columbia, SC;98;75;95;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;65%;76%;9
Columbus, OH;83;69;91;76;Turning sunny, humid;SSW;5;70%;3%;9
Concord, NH;82;62;73;59;Thundershower;SSE;29;73%;64%;4
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;78;97;78;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;53%;4%;11
Denver, CO;96;64;99;65;Partly sunny, warm;WNW;7;16%;5%;11
Des Moines, IA;86;79;97;80;Hot with some sun;SSW;15;56%;11%;10
Detroit, MI;85;66;91;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;66%;65%;10
Dodge City, KS;101;75;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;S;18;46%;6%;11
Duluth, MN;71;62;83;68;Warmer;SW;6;69%;21%;7
El Paso, TX;101;73;100;74;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;7;35%;35%;12
Fairbanks, AK;76;58;76;56;Mainly cloudy;W;4;63%;44%;3
Fargo, ND;84;66;87;66;A shower or t-storm;SSW;8;75%;66%;8
Grand Junction, CO;99;63;99;64;Partly sunny;SE;11;15%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;89;70;94;79;A t-storm in spots;SW;11;73%;70%;5
Hartford, CT;91;72;78;67;Thunderstorms;NE;6;83%;83%;3
Helena, MT;76;55;79;48;Mostly sunny, breezy;WNW;17;35%;4%;9
Honolulu, HI;89;78;89;78;Breezy with some sun;ENE;19;57%;56%;11
Houston, TX;93;79;93;77;Humid with some sun;SSE;6;67%;30%;12
Indianapolis, IN;88;74;94;78;Humid with sunshine;SSW;7;65%;36%;10
Jackson, MS;92;75;92;75;Humid with some sun;SW;5;69%;19%;11
Jacksonville, FL;94;75;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SSE;6;64%;56%;7
Juneau, AK;63;53;61;54;Periods of rain;ESE;8;86%;86%;1
Kansas City, MO;96;82;97;82;Sunny, breezy, hot;S;15;53%;12%;11
Knoxville, TN;80;73;88;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;78%;65%;7
Las Vegas, NV;106;77;106;77;Plenty of sun;SSW;9;11%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;86;72;91;75;A shower or t-storm;SSW;5;75%;60%;9
Little Rock, AR;93;75;93;74;Mostly sunny, humid;S;7;67%;11%;11
Long Beach, CA;74;64;77;62;Partly sunny;WSW;7;64%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;82;64;79;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;59%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;92;75;94;78;A t-storm around;SSW;6;67%;47%;8
Madison, WI;89;75;92;79;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;71%;53%;4
Memphis, TN;92;75;92;76;Sunshine and humid;S;9;73%;27%;11
Miami, FL;90;82;89;81;Mostly cloudy;E;8;65%;64%;10
Milwaukee, WI;84;73;93;78;A t-storm in spots;SW;15;65%;64%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;72;88;74;Mostly cloudy, humid;W;7;71%;44%;7
Mobile, AL;91;77;93;78;Partly sunny;SW;6;67%;16%;12
Montgomery, AL;91;74;91;75;Partly sunny;WSW;5;66%;44%;12
Mt. Washington, NH;57;48;57;49;Sunny intervals;SSW;15;81%;10%;4
Nashville, TN;90;76;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;6;70%;51%;8
New Orleans, LA;91;78;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;69%;44%;12
New York, NY;93;76;84;74;A heavy a.m. t-storm;ENE;6;79%;69%;3
Newark, NJ;95;75;85;73;A heavy a.m. t-storm;ENE;6;79%;68%;3
Norfolk, VA;96;77;94;77;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;68%;75%;9
Oklahoma City, OK;97;78;97;77;Sunny, breezy, warm;S;15;56%;8%;11
Olympia, WA;67;53;71;50;A shower in the a.m.;WSW;8;58%;64%;6
Omaha, NE;96;78;98;79;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;14;54%;14%;10
Orlando, FL;96;76;94;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;6;67%;57%;11
Philadelphia, PA;95;75;88;75;A thunderstorm;NE;5;75%;59%;5
Phoenix, AZ;107;85;107;85;Partly sunny;WSW;7;22%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;81;71;88;74;Turning sunny, humid;S;5;69%;8%;9
Portland, ME;83;65;71;61;A thunderstorm;E;9;76%;60%;5
Portland, OR;72;58;74;54;Clouds and sunshine;NNW;6;57%;30%;8
Providence, RI;87;71;75;65;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;91%;89%;3
Raleigh, NC;97;76;94;75;A t-storm in spots;SSW;7;67%;57%;10
Reno, NV;93;60;93;59;Partly sunny;WNW;9;24%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;97;76;93;75;A t-storm in spots;SW;7;67%;45%;7
Roswell, NM;102;75;103;75;Partly sunny;SSE;9;30%;14%;12
Sacramento, CA;93;62;87;57;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;1%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;93;71;98;70;Partial sunshine;SSE;12;21%;2%;11
San Antonio, TX;98;77;98;77;Mostly sunny, warm;SE;9;60%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;70;63;74;64;Some sun;WNW;7;70%;1%;8
San Francisco, CA;68;58;66;58;Partly sunny;SW;13;73%;3%;7
Savannah, GA;97;77;96;76;A t-storm in spots;WSW;7;63%;73%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;57;71;56;A shower in the a.m.;E;8;62%;80%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;87;73;92;74;Partly sunny;N;5;72%;38%;10
Spokane, WA;75;57;76;50;Partly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;36%;8%;9
Springfield, IL;93;77;95;78;Sunny and very hot;SSW;9;63%;8%;10
St. Louis, MO;94;77;97;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;9;58%;10%;11
Tampa, FL;91;76;91;76;A t-storm in spots;NNW;5;76%;64%;12
Toledo, OH;87;68;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;69%;40%;9
Tucson, AZ;101;79;99;78;Partly sunny;S;8;37%;24%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;79;97;79;Sunshine, hot, humid;S;11;59%;7%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;91;73;Sun and clouds;SSE;8;70%;44%;12
Washington, DC;97;76;92;76;A t-storm in spots;N;6;66%;41%;5
Wichita, KS;99;78;99;78;Sunny, breezy, warm;S;15;53%;8%;11
Wilmington, DE;94;75;87;75;A shower or t-storm;NNE;5;80%;59%;5
