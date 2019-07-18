US Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;67;92;75;Humid and warmer;S;7;65%;39%;9
Albuquerque, NM;99;70;99;72;Mostly sunny;S;8;19%;1%;12
Anchorage, AK;75;60;75;59;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;64%;74%;2
Asheville, NC;83;68;87;69;A stray p.m. t-storm;WNW;5;70%;65%;11
Atlanta, GA;90;73;88;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;W;6;71%;59%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;85;77;89;80;Humid with sunshine;SSW;8;73%;26%;10
Austin, TX;99;76;98;76;Warm with sunshine;SSE;8;57%;5%;12
Baltimore, MD;89;77;98;81;Very hot;SW;3;57%;25%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;92;75;92;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;74%;49%;12
Billings, MT;88;60;81;55;Mostly sunny;NW;7;35%;9%;9
Birmingham, AL;89;75;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;68%;79%;10
Bismarck, ND;84;65;81;61;A morning t-storm;N;7;53%;66%;9
Boise, ID;87;55;82;51;Mostly sunny;N;9;25%;0%;10
Boston, MA;72;66;90;79;Warmer with clearing;SW;6;62%;27%;9
Bridgeport, CT;77;68;89;77;Warmer with clearing;SW;6;72%;30%;9
Buffalo, NY;83;75;84;76;A strong t-storm;SW;14;83%;80%;8
Burlington, VT;85;70;92;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;12;61%;55%;7
Caribou, ME;78;55;79;65;Clouds and sun;WSW;9;61%;44%;4
Casper, WY;95;55;95;54;Warm with sunshine;N;13;28%;11%;10
Charleston, SC;92;79;92;77;Humid with some sun;SW;8;67%;55%;11
Charleston, WV;89;73;95;76;Clouds and sun;SW;5;68%;21%;9
Charlotte, NC;94;73;96;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;5;60%;33%;11
Cheyenne, WY;92;60;93;59;Mostly sunny and hot;W;10;19%;14%;11
Chicago, IL;86;80;95;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;10;63%;23%;9
Cleveland, OH;88;77;93;79;A strong t-storm;SSW;12;66%;80%;10
Columbia, SC;96;75;96;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;63%;68%;10
Columbus, OH;91;76;95;80;Sunshine, hot, humid;SW;8;67%;7%;10
Concord, NH;78;55;93;71;Windy;W;29;60%;39%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;76;97;76;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;53%;4%;11
Denver, CO;99;66;100;68;Mostly sunny, warm;NW;6;14%;15%;11
Des Moines, IA;95;78;97;78;Sunny and hot;SSW;14;58%;17%;10
Detroit, MI;88;79;95;79;A strong t-storm;WSW;9;71%;80%;7
Dodge City, KS;102;75;101;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;19;43%;7%;11
Duluth, MN;88;68;85;65;A t-storm in spots;NNE;7;64%;55%;7
El Paso, TX;100;76;102;77;Mostly sunny and hot;SSE;7;30%;47%;12
Fairbanks, AK;75;58;72;55;Partly sunny;W;6;61%;38%;2
Fargo, ND;82;67;81;62;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;74%;66%;9
Grand Junction, CO;98;65;100;69;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;10;15%;18%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;83;79;92;80;A shower or t-storm;SW;10;78%;66%;7
Hartford, CT;77;66;93;77;Decreasing clouds;SSW;6;66%;34%;9
Helena, MT;81;49;75;45;Mostly sunny;W;14;31%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;78;89;78;Partly sunny;ENE;18;61%;46%;9
Houston, TX;94;78;94;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSE;6;65%;32%;12
Indianapolis, IN;93;78;95;77;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;61%;10%;10
Jackson, MS;93;74;92;75;Partly sunny, humid;SSW;5;69%;38%;10
Jacksonville, FL;93;75;92;74;Periods of sun;SSW;6;67%;41%;10
Juneau, AK;60;53;63;53;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;85%;44%;2
Kansas City, MO;97;82;98;81;Sunny, breezy, hot;SSW;14;53%;11%;11
Knoxville, TN;85;71;92;74;A t-storm around;SSW;4;72%;64%;11
Las Vegas, NV;106;78;106;78;Mostly sunny;WSW;8;9%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;90;74;95;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;69%;15%;10
Little Rock, AR;94;74;94;74;Mostly sunny, humid;S;7;65%;9%;11
Long Beach, CA;82;64;76;63;Clouds, then sun;W;6;62%;1%;10
Los Angeles, CA;82;65;77;61;Low clouds, then sun;SSW;6;61%;1%;10
Louisville, KY;94;78;97;77;Sunshine, hot, humid;SW;7;63%;14%;10
Madison, WI;88;77;95;78;Partly sunny;SSW;7;68%;68%;7
Memphis, TN;92;77;93;77;Lots of sun, humid;S;9;70%;25%;11
Miami, FL;89;82;90;81;Partly sunny;ESE;8;65%;44%;12
Milwaukee, WI;87;80;94;79;Some sunshine;SW;11;64%;70%;7
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;89;73;91;70;A strong t-storm;N;9;72%;87%;8
Mobile, AL;93;77;91;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;71%;65%;10
Montgomery, AL;92;74;85;72;A t-storm around;SW;5;71%;55%;7
Mt. Washington, NH;58;51;64;57;Windy;W;32;85%;49%;4
Nashville, TN;90;75;96;75;Sunshine, hot, humid;SSW;6;63%;30%;11
New Orleans, LA;91;78;90;78;Partly sunny;S;6;69%;44%;12
New York, NY;82;73;92;80;Clouds breaking;SSW;6;68%;27%;9
Newark, NJ;81;72;94;79;Humid and warmer;SW;6;67%;29%;9
Norfolk, VA;93;77;95;78;Partly sunny and hot;SSW;6;64%;31%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;97;77;98;76;Sunny, breezy, hot;S;14;54%;3%;11
Olympia, WA;72;49;74;49;Partly sunny;NNE;4;55%;11%;8
Omaha, NE;97;81;98;80;Sunny and hot;S;15;56%;14%;10
Orlando, FL;93;75;93;76;A t-storm around;SE;6;65%;64%;11
Philadelphia, PA;85;76;96;79;Sunshine, very hot;SSW;5;63%;25%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;85;109;84;Sunshine and warm;WSW;7;19%;0%;12
Pittsburgh, PA;89;72;93;78;Partly sunny and hot;SW;7;68%;61%;10
Portland, ME;73;60;76;71;Clouds and sunshine;SW;9;74%;32%;9
Portland, OR;74;53;77;54;Nice with some sun;NNW;6;50%;10%;9
Providence, RI;73;65;89;76;Warmer with clearing;SW;6;69%;27%;9
Raleigh, NC;95;75;96;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;6;63%;44%;11
Reno, NV;92;59;92;59;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;26%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;94;75;97;76;Very hot;SSW;5;60%;21%;11
Roswell, NM;107;74;104;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;11;29%;22%;12
Sacramento, CA;90;57;87;57;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;52%;0%;11
Salt Lake City, UT;99;73;97;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;10;22%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;77;98;76;Lots of sun, warm;SSE;9;58%;5%;12
San Diego, CA;73;63;72;64;Clouds breaking;NW;7;67%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;76;58;68;58;Clouds breaking;WSW;11;68%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;95;75;95;75;A t-storm around;SW;7;65%;64%;9
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;72;56;73;56;Clouds and sun;NE;7;56%;15%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;92;73;95;69;Partly sunny and hot;NE;10;67%;63%;10
Spokane, WA;77;50;75;49;Mostly sunny;N;8;35%;3%;9
Springfield, IL;93;77;95;77;Sunny and very hot;SSW;13;61%;7%;10
St. Louis, MO;96;78;97;77;Sunny, hot and humid;S;7;56%;8%;11
Tampa, FL;90;76;90;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;5;76%;54%;12
Toledo, OH;87;78;95;79;Partly sunny and hot;SW;13;68%;63%;8
Tucson, AZ;102;80;103;79;A t-storm around;WNW;8;29%;47%;12
Tulsa, OK;97;80;97;79;Sunny, hot and humid;S;10;57%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;73;90;74;Partial sunshine;SE;7;71%;35%;12
Washington, DC;91;76;98;79;Very hot;SSW;6;60%;25%;10
Wichita, KS;100;77;99;76;Sunlit, breezy, hot;S;14;50%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;75;94;79;Very hot;SSW;6;68%;25%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.