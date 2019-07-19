US Forecast for Saturday, July 20, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;94;76;96;77;Some sun, hot, humid;SW;6;64%;66%;10
Albuquerque, NM;100;70;98;70;Mostly sunny and hot;N;8;23%;19%;12
Anchorage, AK;76;57;69;55;Partly sunny;WNW;7;76%;44%;2
Asheville, NC;86;69;87;67;Showers and t-storms;SSW;5;72%;82%;10
Atlanta, GA;87;71;89;71;Showers and t-storms;WSW;5;73%;83%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;89;80;94;81;Mostly sunny, humid;SW;9;65%;30%;10
Austin, TX;98;77;98;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;7;53%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;98;82;101;82;Very hot;W;5;52%;34%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;92;76;91;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;6;72%;80%;11
Billings, MT;82;56;81;56;Partly sunny;NNE;7;32%;8%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;74;85;72;Showers and t-storms;S;6;77%;85%;7
Bismarck, ND;80;61;81;57;Partly sunny;NE;8;51%;13%;9
Boise, ID;82;53;89;58;Sunny and nice;N;7;24%;0%;10
Boston, MA;91;79;98;82;Very hot;WSW;8;54%;44%;10
Bridgeport, CT;87;75;92;79;Mostly sunny, humid;WSW;7;67%;29%;10
Buffalo, NY;84;77;86;74;A p.m. thunderstorm;WSW;14;83%;79%;5
Burlington, VT;90;72;94;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;59%;83%;9
Caribou, ME;81;66;89;67;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;7;58%;66%;9
Casper, WY;97;53;80;52;Cooler with some sun;ENE;12;53%;55%;10
Charleston, SC;91;76;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;8;67%;55%;11
Charleston, WV;95;76;96;75;Very hot;SW;5;66%;44%;11
Charlotte, NC;95;74;96;75;Partly sunny;SW;5;57%;66%;11
Cheyenne, WY;94;63;73;56;A t-storm in spots;S;10;67%;73%;6
Chicago, IL;94;80;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;NW;14;69%;80%;10
Cleveland, OH;91;80;92;77;Sunny, breezy, humid;SW;14;64%;66%;10
Columbia, SC;95;73;96;74;Clouds and sun;SW;6;57%;37%;11
Columbus, OH;93;80;95;77;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;8;65%;37%;10
Concord, NH;93;70;96;75;Windy and very hot;W;30;59%;27%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;79;97;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;52%;3%;11
Denver, CO;100;67;86;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;8;40%;82%;11
Des Moines, IA;96;77;93;69;A t-storm in spots;NE;11;61%;80%;10
Detroit, MI;94;79;97;71;Very hot;WSW;13;68%;82%;10
Dodge City, KS;104;75;102;70;Partly sunny;SE;19;39%;36%;11
Duluth, MN;82;64;80;61;Clouds breaking;WSW;7;63%;26%;8
El Paso, TX;100;77;103;78;Partly sunny;SSW;8;27%;8%;12
Fairbanks, AK;69;54;70;55;Partly sunny;W;7;62%;44%;2
Fargo, ND;81;62;81;57;Clouds and sun;NNW;7;65%;15%;9
Grand Junction, CO;99;68;96;63;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;22%;42%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;90;80;90;70;A p.m. t-storm;N;14;77%;84%;8
Hartford, CT;91;77;97;80;Sunshine, very hot;SW;6;61%;44%;10
Helena, MT;76;45;77;47;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;31%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;56%;66%;13
Houston, TX;94;79;94;78;Sunshine and humid;SSE;6;64%;33%;12
Indianapolis, IN;94;77;96;78;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;62%;24%;10
Jackson, MS;92;75;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;74%;80%;7
Jacksonville, FL;92;73;92;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;67%;80%;12
Juneau, AK;61;53;61;51;Rain and drizzle;ESE;8;86%;82%;2
Kansas City, MO;99;80;97;79;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;14;54%;33%;10
Knoxville, TN;91;74;91;74;Showers and t-storms;SW;4;74%;82%;10
Las Vegas, NV;106;76;106;78;Plenty of sunshine;W;7;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;93;78;95;75;Some sun;SW;6;64%;36%;11
Little Rock, AR;94;74;93;74;Mostly sunny, humid;S;7;66%;24%;11
Long Beach, CA;80;64;77;63;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;7;60%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;82;62;77;62;Clouds to sun;S;6;59%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;95;78;96;78;Sunshine, hot, humid;SW;7;62%;31%;11
Madison, WI;93;77;86;66;A p.m. t-storm;NE;8;75%;87%;5
Memphis, TN;92;77;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;72%;80%;11
Miami, FL;90;82;89;81;A t-storm in spots;E;9;69%;69%;11
Milwaukee, WI;93;80;89;67;A shower or t-storm;NNE;12;71%;85%;4
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;95;67;75;64;Rain, cooler;NE;10;76%;68%;3
Mobile, AL;92;78;87;76;Showers and t-storms;S;6;70%;82%;8
Montgomery, AL;86;73;80;70;Showers and t-storms;SW;5;83%;86%;6
Mt. Washington, NH;62;58;69;60;Windy with some sun;WNW;28;73%;34%;10
Nashville, TN;95;75;94;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;67%;80%;10
New Orleans, LA;90;78;88;78;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;73%;81%;7
New York, NY;91;80;98;83;Very hot and humid;WSW;7;57%;28%;10
Newark, NJ;93;78;96;81;Very hot and humid;WSW;7;59%;30%;10
Norfolk, VA;96;78;99;79;Very hot and humid;SSW;6;58%;28%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;98;77;98;75;Sunny and very warm;S;14;57%;3%;11
Olympia, WA;74;49;80;51;Sunny and nice;NNE;7;49%;4%;8
Omaha, NE;97;78;94;70;Partly sunny;NNE;11;59%;69%;10
Orlando, FL;95;76;93;76;A t-storm in spots;SE;6;66%;51%;12
Philadelphia, PA;97;79;99;80;Very hot;WSW;7;57%;35%;10
Phoenix, AZ;108;83;108;83;Partly sunny, warm;W;7;16%;0%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;91;77;94;76;Mostly sunny and hot;WSW;7;67%;63%;10
Portland, ME;77;71;85;74;Partly sunny, warmer;SW;7;74%;25%;9
Portland, OR;77;54;85;58;Warmer with sunshine;N;5;44%;4%;9
Providence, RI;87;75;95;79;Very hot;SW;7;63%;44%;10
Raleigh, NC;96;75;98;77;Sun, some clouds;SW;6;60%;36%;11
Reno, NV;91;58;93;61;Sunshine;W;6;26%;2%;11
Richmond, VA;95;77;100;78;Very hot and humid;SW;5;57%;25%;11
Roswell, NM;108;75;105;74;Mostly sunny;S;11;26%;24%;12
Sacramento, CA;90;57;88;58;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;51%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;98;69;94;69;Sunny;E;8;29%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;75;99;75;Warm with sunshine;SSE;8;54%;3%;12
San Diego, CA;71;65;73;65;Low clouds, then sun;NNW;8;62%;0%;8
San Francisco, CA;73;58;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;10;68%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;93;72;93;74;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;67%;60%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;73;54;78;57;Sunny and nice;NNE;9;51%;4%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;96;70;75;62;Morning rain, cooler;NNE;15;82%;77%;3
Spokane, WA;76;49;80;53;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;2;32%;1%;9
Springfield, IL;94;75;95;73;Sunny and very hot;S;11;60%;31%;10
St. Louis, MO;96;76;97;77;Mostly sunny and hot;S;7;56%;20%;11
Tampa, FL;90;75;91;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;5;78%;56%;12
Toledo, OH;93;78;95;74;A strong t-storm;WSW;13;70%;80%;10
Tucson, AZ;103;78;103;79;Partly sunny;NW;8;25%;1%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;79;97;76;Sunny, hot and humid;S;10;60%;5%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;72;90;74;A t-storm in spots;SSE;8;72%;55%;12
Washington, DC;97;79;100;80;Very hot and humid;SW;6;56%;31%;10
Wichita, KS;100;77;99;76;Mostly sunny and hot;S;14;50%;14%;11
Wilmington, DE;94;78;97;80;Very hot and humid;SW;8;62%;35%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.