US Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;95;75;90;66;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;62%;45%;8
Albuquerque, NM;100;72;97;70;Sun, some clouds;ESE;7;26%;10%;12
Anchorage, AK;70;56;71;57;Partly sunny, smoky;SSW;6;75%;38%;4
Asheville, NC;85;68;87;67;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;70%;64%;10
Atlanta, GA;87;71;88;72;Partly sunny;WSW;6;70%;39%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;94;82;95;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;10;60%;60%;10
Austin, TX;99;74;99;74;Partly sunny;S;5;50%;4%;12
Baltimore, MD;98;84;101;79;Very hot;W;7;50%;60%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;89;75;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;79%;76%;6
Billings, MT;81;59;82;58;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;41%;3%;9
Birmingham, AL;86;72;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;73%;76%;5
Bismarck, ND;80;57;74;54;Cooler with showers;N;7;72%;90%;5
Boise, ID;89;56;97;70;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;23%;11%;10
Boston, MA;96;81;97;74;Very hot;WNW;9;49%;55%;10
Bridgeport, CT;92;78;95;70;Partly sunny and hot;NW;7;58%;44%;10
Buffalo, NY;85;73;80;66;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;67%;70%;4
Burlington, VT;94;75;88;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;63%;47%;7
Caribou, ME;89;65;74;55;A few showers;NNW;6;75%;73%;3
Casper, WY;84;51;77;51;Showers around;ENE;12;64%;66%;10
Charleston, SC;92;77;92;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;66%;26%;11
Charleston, WV;97;75;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;73%;84%;9
Charlotte, NC;92;74;95;74;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;7;58%;14%;11
Cheyenne, WY;73;57;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;NE;9;74%;66%;9
Chicago, IL;98;72;77;68;Showers and t-storms;N;10;86%;72%;4
Cleveland, OH;92;77;81;68;Showers and t-storms;NE;10;77%;85%;8
Columbia, SC;95;74;96;76;Clouds and sun;SW;7;55%;13%;11
Columbus, OH;94;76;91;71;A strong t-storm;W;7;73%;85%;10
Concord, NH;96;72;94;64;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;59%;45%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;98;77;Sunshine and hot;SE;11;46%;5%;11
Denver, CO;89;58;83;59;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;52%;80%;9
Des Moines, IA;93;69;77;64;Showers and t-storms;N;10;79%;88%;2
Detroit, MI;94;73;81;64;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;72%;86%;3
Dodge City, KS;105;71;88;61;Showers and t-storms;NNE;10;63%;84%;10
Duluth, MN;78;61;71;60;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;7;65%;80%;9
El Paso, TX;103;79;105;78;Some sun;E;6;21%;59%;12
Fairbanks, AK;70;54;73;54;Variable cloudiness;NW;5;61%;33%;1
Fargo, ND;81;57;74;53;Partly sunny;NW;6;72%;40%;7
Grand Junction, CO;99;62;100;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;16%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;92;69;82;63;A morning t-storm;N;6;72%;82%;4
Hartford, CT;96;78;98;70;Very hot;NW;7;53%;55%;10
Helena, MT;79;49;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;5;45%;4%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;77;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;56%;74%;13
Houston, TX;94;78;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;67%;60%;11
Indianapolis, IN;94;78;91;72;A strong t-storm;NW;7;67%;86%;10
Jackson, MS;91;74;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;80%;73%;7
Jacksonville, FL;92;75;93;75;A t-storm around;SSE;7;67%;52%;12
Juneau, AK;61;49;67;51;Cloudy;E;7;73%;19%;2
Kansas City, MO;98;80;93;70;A strong t-storm;NNE;8;61%;87%;10
Knoxville, TN;91;72;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;79%;83%;6
Las Vegas, NV;106;79;107;82;Partly sunny;NW;7;13%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;94;75;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;75%;82%;9
Little Rock, AR;93;75;93;75;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;35%;11
Long Beach, CA;83;64;81;65;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;0%;10
Los Angeles, CA;80;62;83;64;Some sun;S;6;54%;0%;10
Louisville, KY;96;78;93;74;A t-storm around;SW;7;67%;80%;9
Madison, WI;89;66;80;61;Cloudy, not as warm;ESE;6;66%;43%;5
Memphis, TN;93;76;90;76;Humid;SSW;8;75%;55%;10
Miami, FL;86;81;89;80;A shower or t-storm;E;9;70%;77%;9
Milwaukee, WI;93;66;76;62;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;69%;70%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;62;80;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;56%;50%;9
Mobile, AL;83;75;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;75%;74%;11
Montgomery, AL;84;70;85;71;Partly sunny;SW;4;74%;55%;8
Mt. Washington, NH;67;56;60;49;Very windy;NW;44;94%;48%;4
Nashville, TN;94;74;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;76%;82%;8
New Orleans, LA;87;78;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;73%;8
New York, NY;98;81;97;77;Very hot;WNW;7;54%;66%;10
Newark, NJ;96;80;98;75;Very hot;WNW;7;53%;73%;10
Norfolk, VA;98;79;99;80;Very hot;SW;7;56%;35%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;98;75;99;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;12;52%;57%;11
Olympia, WA;80;52;88;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;4;43%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;94;71;75;63;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;82%;72%;3
Orlando, FL;93;75;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;64%;72%;12
Philadelphia, PA;98;80;99;78;Very hot;W;8;54%;68%;10
Phoenix, AZ;109;84;109;87;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;22%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;93;76;91;71;A t-storm in spots;N;7;68%;82%;10
Portland, ME;88;73;86;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;71%;44%;9
Portland, OR;86;57;91;59;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;4;40%;3%;9
Providence, RI;95;78;97;70;Very hot;WNW;8;57%;44%;10
Raleigh, NC;97;77;98;77;Sun, some clouds;SW;7;56%;7%;11
Reno, NV;93;62;93;65;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;27%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;98;77;100;78;Very hot;SW;6;55%;66%;11
Roswell, NM;108;76;103;73;Partly sunny;ESE;8;28%;66%;12
Sacramento, CA;87;58;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;47%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;95;71;99;73;Plenty of sunshine;E;8;25%;6%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;75;99;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;52%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;74;65;75;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;63%;8%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;56;67;57;Low clouds, then sun;SW;10;70%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;93;75;94;75;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;36%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;57;86;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;44%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;79;61;78;57;Periods of sunshine;NNW;8;65%;42%;6
Spokane, WA;79;53;88;59;Sunny;NE;4;31%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;93;76;87;67;A strong t-storm;NE;8;77%;84%;9
St. Louis, MO;96;78;93;72;A strong t-storm;E;6;65%;85%;10
Tampa, FL;91;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;77%;65%;10
Toledo, OH;94;72;81;64;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;80%;88%;3
Tucson, AZ;104;80;104;79;Sun, some clouds;W;8;29%;59%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;77;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;55%;57%;11
Vero Beach, FL;90;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;69%;55%;9
Washington, DC;98;80;100;76;Very hot and humid;W;7;55%;60%;10
Wichita, KS;100;75;97;70;Partly sunny;N;7;53%;75%;11
Wilmington, DE;96;80;98;78;Very hot;WSW;9;58%;68%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.