US Forecast for Sunday, July 21, 2019

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;95;75;90;66;A t-storm in spots;WNW;8;62%;45%;8

Albuquerque, NM;100;72;97;70;Sun, some clouds;ESE;7;26%;10%;12

Anchorage, AK;70;56;71;57;Partly sunny, smoky;SSW;6;75%;38%;4

Asheville, NC;85;68;87;67;Showers and t-storms;NW;5;70%;64%;10

Atlanta, GA;87;71;88;72;Partly sunny;WSW;6;70%;39%;11

Atlantic City, NJ;94;82;95;80;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;10;60%;60%;10

Austin, TX;99;74;99;74;Partly sunny;S;5;50%;4%;12

Baltimore, MD;98;84;101;79;Very hot;W;7;50%;60%;10

Baton Rouge, LA;89;75;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;79%;76%;6

Billings, MT;81;59;82;58;Sunny and pleasant;E;7;41%;3%;9

Birmingham, AL;86;72;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;73%;76%;5

Bismarck, ND;80;57;74;54;Cooler with showers;N;7;72%;90%;5

Boise, ID;89;56;97;70;Sunny and hot;ENE;6;23%;11%;10

Boston, MA;96;81;97;74;Very hot;WNW;9;49%;55%;10

Bridgeport, CT;92;78;95;70;Partly sunny and hot;NW;7;58%;44%;10

Buffalo, NY;85;73;80;66;Showers and t-storms;SW;9;67%;70%;4

Burlington, VT;94;75;88;65;A t-storm in spots;NW;8;63%;47%;7

Caribou, ME;89;65;74;55;A few showers;NNW;6;75%;73%;3

Casper, WY;84;51;77;51;Showers around;ENE;12;64%;66%;10

Charleston, SC;92;77;92;78;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;8;66%;26%;11

Charleston, WV;97;75;93;73;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;73%;84%;9

Charlotte, NC;92;74;95;74;Clouds and sun, hot;SW;7;58%;14%;11

Cheyenne, WY;73;57;74;55;A p.m. t-storm;NE;9;74%;66%;9

Chicago, IL;98;72;77;68;Showers and t-storms;N;10;86%;72%;4

Cleveland, OH;92;77;81;68;Showers and t-storms;NE;10;77%;85%;8

Columbia, SC;95;74;96;76;Clouds and sun;SW;7;55%;13%;11

Columbus, OH;94;76;91;71;A strong t-storm;W;7;73%;85%;10

Concord, NH;96;72;94;64;A t-storm in spots;WNW;10;59%;45%;9

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;77;98;77;Sunshine and hot;SE;11;46%;5%;11

Denver, CO;89;58;83;59;A shower or t-storm;ENE;6;52%;80%;9

Des Moines, IA;93;69;77;64;Showers and t-storms;N;10;79%;88%;2

Detroit, MI;94;73;81;64;Showers and t-storms;ENE;6;72%;86%;3

Dodge City, KS;105;71;88;61;Showers and t-storms;NNE;10;63%;84%;10

Duluth, MN;78;61;71;60;A shower in the p.m.;WNW;7;65%;80%;9

El Paso, TX;103;79;105;78;Some sun;E;6;21%;59%;12

Fairbanks, AK;70;54;73;54;Variable cloudiness;NW;5;61%;33%;1

Fargo, ND;81;57;74;53;Partly sunny;NW;6;72%;40%;7

Grand Junction, CO;99;62;100;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;8;16%;0%;11

Grand Rapids, MI;92;69;82;63;A morning t-storm;N;6;72%;82%;4

Hartford, CT;96;78;98;70;Very hot;NW;7;53%;55%;10

Helena, MT;79;49;82;53;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;5;45%;4%;9

Honolulu, HI;88;77;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;56%;74%;13

Houston, TX;94;78;92;78;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;67%;60%;11

Indianapolis, IN;94;78;91;72;A strong t-storm;NW;7;67%;86%;10

Jackson, MS;91;74;86;73;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;80%;73%;7

Jacksonville, FL;92;75;93;75;A t-storm around;SSE;7;67%;52%;12

Juneau, AK;61;49;67;51;Cloudy;E;7;73%;19%;2

Kansas City, MO;98;80;93;70;A strong t-storm;NNE;8;61%;87%;10

Knoxville, TN;91;72;86;72;Showers and t-storms;SW;6;79%;83%;6

Las Vegas, NV;106;79;107;82;Partly sunny;NW;7;13%;0%;11

Lexington, KY;94;75;90;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;75%;82%;9

Little Rock, AR;93;75;93;75;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;35%;11

Long Beach, CA;83;64;81;65;Partly sunny;SSW;7;58%;0%;10

Los Angeles, CA;80;62;83;64;Some sun;S;6;54%;0%;10

Louisville, KY;96;78;93;74;A t-storm around;SW;7;67%;80%;9

Madison, WI;89;66;80;61;Cloudy, not as warm;ESE;6;66%;43%;5

Memphis, TN;93;76;90;76;Humid;SSW;8;75%;55%;10

Miami, FL;86;81;89;80;A shower or t-storm;E;9;70%;77%;9

Milwaukee, WI;93;66;76;62;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;69%;70%;5

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;76;62;80;60;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;56%;50%;9

Mobile, AL;83;75;87;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;6;75%;74%;11

Montgomery, AL;84;70;85;71;Partly sunny;SW;4;74%;55%;8

Mt. Washington, NH;67;56;60;49;Very windy;NW;44;94%;48%;4

Nashville, TN;94;74;88;73;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;76%;82%;8

New Orleans, LA;87;78;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;7;71%;73%;8

New York, NY;98;81;97;77;Very hot;WNW;7;54%;66%;10

Newark, NJ;96;80;98;75;Very hot;WNW;7;53%;73%;10

Norfolk, VA;98;79;99;80;Very hot;SW;7;56%;35%;11

Oklahoma City, OK;98;75;99;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;12;52%;57%;11

Olympia, WA;80;52;88;54;Mostly sunny, warmer;SW;4;43%;3%;8

Omaha, NE;94;71;75;63;Showers and t-storms;NNE;11;82%;72%;3

Orlando, FL;93;75;93;75;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;64%;72%;12

Philadelphia, PA;98;80;99;78;Very hot;W;8;54%;68%;10

Phoenix, AZ;109;84;109;87;Partly sunny, warm;WSW;8;22%;1%;11

Pittsburgh, PA;93;76;91;71;A t-storm in spots;N;7;68%;82%;10

Portland, ME;88;73;86;67;A t-storm in spots;NW;9;71%;44%;9

Portland, OR;86;57;91;59;Mostly sunny and hot;NNW;4;40%;3%;9

Providence, RI;95;78;97;70;Very hot;WNW;8;57%;44%;10

Raleigh, NC;97;77;98;77;Sun, some clouds;SW;7;56%;7%;11

Reno, NV;93;62;93;65;Plenty of sun;WNW;6;27%;0%;11

Richmond, VA;98;77;100;78;Very hot;SW;6;55%;66%;11

Roswell, NM;108;76;103;73;Partly sunny;ESE;8;28%;66%;12

Sacramento, CA;87;58;92;60;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;47%;0%;10

Salt Lake City, UT;95;71;99;73;Plenty of sunshine;E;8;25%;6%;11

San Antonio, TX;99;75;99;75;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;7;52%;7%;12

San Diego, CA;74;65;75;66;Partly sunny;NW;8;63%;8%;10

San Francisco, CA;69;56;67;57;Low clouds, then sun;SW;10;70%;0%;10

Savannah, GA;93;75;94;75;Partly sunny;SSW;7;64%;36%;11

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;80;57;86;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;44%;3%;8

Sioux Falls, SD;79;61;78;57;Periods of sunshine;NNW;8;65%;42%;6

Spokane, WA;79;53;88;59;Sunny;NE;4;31%;0%;8

Springfield, IL;93;76;87;67;A strong t-storm;NE;8;77%;84%;9

St. Louis, MO;96;78;93;72;A strong t-storm;E;6;65%;85%;10

Tampa, FL;91;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;NNE;5;77%;65%;10

Toledo, OH;94;72;81;64;Showers and t-storms;NE;5;80%;88%;3

Tucson, AZ;104;80;104;79;Sun, some clouds;W;8;29%;59%;12

Tulsa, OK;98;77;99;75;Mostly sunny and hot;S;9;55%;57%;11

Vero Beach, FL;90;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SE;9;69%;55%;9

Washington, DC;98;80;100;76;Very hot and humid;W;7;55%;60%;10

Wichita, KS;100;75;97;70;Partly sunny;N;7;53%;75%;11

Wilmington, DE;96;80;98;78;Very hot;WSW;9;58%;68%;10

