US Forecast for Monday, July 22, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;92;65;75;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;5;76%;94%;3
Albuquerque, NM;99;70;87;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;ESE;19;49%;75%;8
Anchorage, AK;74;59;75;59;Mostly sunny;SW;5;65%;44%;5
Asheville, NC;85;67;82;67;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;5;77%;74%;6
Atlanta, GA;87;72;86;71;A t-storm around;SW;7;71%;73%;10
Atlantic City, NJ;97;80;89;74;Thunderstorms;WNW;8;72%;88%;10
Austin, TX;99;77;98;77;Sun and some clouds;S;2;54%;57%;12
Baltimore, MD;99;78;91;68;A heavy p.m. t-storm;W;4;70%;86%;5
Baton Rouge, LA;89;73;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;78%;86%;7
Billings, MT;82;59;91;65;Partly sunny;NNW;7;52%;12%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;72;86;72;A shower or t-storm;SW;7;76%;83%;5
Bismarck, ND;75;56;82;58;Sunshine and warmer;SE;5;58%;1%;9
Boise, ID;97;69;101;72;Partly sunny and hot;ESE;6;23%;25%;10
Boston, MA;95;74;82;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNE;7;64%;85%;7
Bridgeport, CT;96;71;81;66;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;66%;88%;5
Buffalo, NY;82;67;73;59;Showers around;W;6;68%;70%;5
Burlington, VT;89;63;78;62;Showers around;S;5;68%;95%;7
Caribou, ME;78;57;75;57;Clouds and sun, nice;SSE;7;45%;63%;8
Casper, WY;83;52;86;56;A t-storm around;E;9;54%;48%;10
Charleston, SC;92;78;91;78;Mostly sunny;S;9;67%;66%;11
Charleston, WV;91;72;80;63;Rain and a t-storm;S;6;85%;90%;3
Charlotte, NC;95;73;92;74;A t-storm around;SSW;8;61%;64%;11
Cheyenne, WY;76;57;71;55;Cool with clearing;SSE;10;79%;39%;8
Chicago, IL;75;67;75;63;Partly sunny;N;13;52%;6%;10
Cleveland, OH;81;67;75;66;Morning showers;N;10;74%;100%;4
Columbia, SC;96;75;95;76;A t-storm around;S;7;59%;55%;11
Columbus, OH;91;71;75;58;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;81%;80%;3
Concord, NH;94;61;80;60;Showers around;E;9;75%;96%;8
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;97;78;96;74;A t-storm in spots;NNE;9;54%;55%;11
Denver, CO;84;60;81;60;Partly sunny;S;6;63%;44%;7
Des Moines, IA;77;62;80;58;Partly sunny;N;13;59%;14%;10
Detroit, MI;80;65;78;59;Partly sunny;N;7;61%;33%;7
Dodge City, KS;91;62;83;57;Not as warm;ENE;15;63%;7%;11
Duluth, MN;72;58;79;62;Mostly sunny;WNW;7;53%;4%;8
El Paso, TX;104;77;93;73;Some sun, not as hot;E;14;36%;65%;12
Fairbanks, AK;75;55;80;57;Partly sunny, smoky;NW;3;56%;15%;4
Fargo, ND;73;54;78;57;Mostly sunny;W;6;66%;1%;8
Grand Junction, CO;101;65;100;68;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;9;21%;3%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;83;62;79;56;Some sun, less humid;NNW;7;55%;11%;9
Hartford, CT;99;69;85;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;N;5;58%;85%;8
Helena, MT;85;54;90;60;A t-storm around;SSE;4;44%;55%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;78;88;77;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;16;58%;44%;13
Houston, TX;93;78;91;78;A t-storm in spots;SSW;4;66%;66%;10
Indianapolis, IN;92;71;79;59;Showers, not as warm;N;8;69%;83%;4
Jackson, MS;87;71;88;71;A t-storm in spots;SSW;5;78%;85%;7
Jacksonville, FL;92;74;92;74;Partly sunny;SSE;7;69%;44%;11
Juneau, AK;67;49;72;56;Sunny intervals;SE;7;65%;77%;5
Kansas City, MO;85;69;82;62;Decreasing clouds;NNE;13;61%;16%;10
Knoxville, TN;86;73;81;67;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;7;85%;87%;4
Las Vegas, NV;107;82;107;83;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;18%;28%;11
Lexington, KY;87;72;80;62;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;84%;100%;3
Little Rock, AR;95;74;90;66;Showers and t-storms;NNE;7;67%;75%;10
Long Beach, CA;85;66;83;68;Partly sunny;S;6;58%;8%;10
Los Angeles, CA;81;64;86;67;Partly sunny;SSW;6;52%;6%;10
Louisville, KY;92;75;81;63;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;82%;77%;3
Madison, WI;82;61;77;57;Partial sunshine;NW;7;53%;13%;9
Memphis, TN;92;76;86;66;Thunderstorms;NNW;10;85%;80%;6
Miami, FL;89;81;90;80;Periods of sun;ESE;8;64%;74%;11
Milwaukee, WI;79;62;75;61;Partly sunny;SW;14;53%;6%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;59;79;61;Partly sunny;WNW;9;47%;2%;9
Mobile, AL;85;75;88;76;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;6;72%;58%;11
Montgomery, AL;89;71;87;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;73%;73%;9
Mt. Washington, NH;60;46;52;44;Showers around;SSE;20;87%;96%;5
Nashville, TN;86;75;84;66;Thunderstorms;WNW;7;83%;90%;3
New Orleans, LA;88;76;87;77;A p.m. t-storm;SW;6;71%;66%;10
New York, NY;98;77;81;68;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;72%;89%;7
Newark, NJ;98;75;83;68;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;70%;88%;6
Norfolk, VA;97;80;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;10;53%;55%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;99;73;86;66;Cooler with clearing;NNE;11;68%;12%;8
Olympia, WA;90;52;81;55;Mostly sunny;SW;7;51%;4%;8
Omaha, NE;75;65;80;60;Partly sunny;NNE;13;61%;3%;10
Orlando, FL;93;75;92;76;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;68%;72%;11
Philadelphia, PA;99;80;89;70;Thunderstorms;NE;5;63%;90%;5
Phoenix, AZ;108;87;109;85;Mostly sunny;SE;8;30%;62%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;91;71;74;61;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;6;89%;97%;3
Portland, ME;93;68;75;63;Showers around;SSE;6;71%;92%;9
Portland, OR;89;58;86;59;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;49%;3%;9
Providence, RI;96;71;86;66;A heavy p.m. t-storm;NNE;6;61%;84%;10
Raleigh, NC;98;75;96;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;9;58%;55%;11
Reno, NV;94;64;95;64;Mostly sunny;W;8;26%;11%;11
Richmond, VA;100;78;96;71;A strong t-storm;SW;9;60%;66%;11
Roswell, NM;104;71;87;68;A stray p.m. t-storm;N;14;54%;79%;9
Sacramento, CA;93;61;95;59;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;6;44%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;100;73;102;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;9;21%;0%;11
San Antonio, TX;99;76;96;76;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;5;57%;25%;12
San Diego, CA;74;66;76;68;Partly sunny;W;7;66%;12%;10
San Francisco, CA;75;57;68;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;11;67%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;94;74;93;73;A t-storm around;S;8;66%;55%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;91;59;82;59;Mostly sunny;NE;7;51%;6%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;84;55;78;56;Partly sunny;N;8;63%;11%;9
Spokane, WA;89;58;90;62;Mostly sunny, warm;N;4;37%;16%;8
Springfield, IL;90;65;81;58;Not as warm;NE;12;63%;28%;8
St. Louis, MO;91;69;81;61;A morning t-storm;N;7;68%;64%;8
Tampa, FL;90;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;77%;63%;12
Toledo, OH;86;65;77;55;Clouds and sun;NNE;5;66%;33%;7
Tucson, AZ;104;78;101;78;A t-storm around;SE;8;38%;73%;12
Tulsa, OK;98;73;85;67;Clearing and cooler;NNE;8;69%;27%;8
Vero Beach, FL;91;74;90;75;Clouds and sun;SE;8;70%;55%;12
Washington, DC;99;76;93;69;Thunderstorms;WNW;6;69%;89%;9
Wichita, KS;97;70;84;62;Not as warm;NNE;10;61%;16%;10
Wilmington, DE;97;77;88;69;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;74%;90%;5
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
