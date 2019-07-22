US Forecast for Tuesday, July 23, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;71;63;75;58;A shower or two;E;5;76%;60%;3
Albuquerque, NM;89;67;86;66;Clouds and sun, nice;SE;8;49%;36%;8
Anchorage, AK;75;59;72;57;Mostly cloudy;SSW;5;66%;76%;2
Asheville, NC;83;67;74;55;Rain and a t-storm;NNW;5;84%;68%;3
Atlanta, GA;89;72;80;66;Thunderstorms;N;5;84%;69%;3
Atlantic City, NJ;90;75;77;70;Cooler with rain;WNW;9;80%;87%;2
Austin, TX;99;74;92;70;Partial sunshine;NNE;7;51%;25%;11
Baltimore, MD;93;70;79;67;Spotty showers;N;4;70%;70%;3
Baton Rouge, LA;88;75;83;69;Thunderstorms;N;7;81%;78%;3
Billings, MT;92;65;99;69;A t-storm around;W;6;45%;51%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;73;82;64;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;75%;79%;5
Bismarck, ND;81;57;84;62;Mostly sunny;SE;8;59%;3%;9
Boise, ID;99;72;97;64;Mostly sunny and hot;ESE;6;28%;12%;10
Boston, MA;81;66;70;65;Heavy morning rain;WSW;8;83%;80%;2
Bridgeport, CT;85;68;74;65;Cooler with showers;N;7;81%;100%;3
Buffalo, NY;74;63;76;60;Mostly sunny;W;7;58%;20%;9
Burlington, VT;70;62;78;59;A shower or two;WSW;5;61%;58%;8
Caribou, ME;71;55;76;55;Mostly cloudy;SSW;3;53%;39%;4
Casper, WY;90;53;93;60;Partly sunny;SE;6;38%;16%;10
Charleston, SC;91;78;89;72;Thunderstorms;SSW;9;75%;89%;10
Charleston, WV;78;65;80;56;A shower in the a.m.;NNW;5;66%;58%;6
Charlotte, NC;92;73;81;63;Thunderstorms;NNE;6;80%;74%;3
Cheyenne, WY;77;56;82;58;Partly sunny;SSE;9;56%;26%;11
Chicago, IL;73;63;79;66;Some sun;N;8;53%;26%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;66;75;67;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;10;55%;30%;10
Columbia, SC;95;75;88;67;Thunderstorm;NNE;7;73%;79%;6
Columbus, OH;76;58;78;58;Partly sunny;NNW;7;57%;15%;10
Concord, NH;78;60;70;56;Brief a.m. showers;NW;6;88%;81%;2
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;94;70;89;66;Mostly sunny, breezy;NNE;14;50%;0%;11
Denver, CO;83;60;89;62;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;47%;36%;11
Des Moines, IA;79;58;80;60;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;54%;2%;10
Detroit, MI;79;58;80;60;A t-storm in spots;E;7;52%;55%;10
Dodge City, KS;86;56;83;57;Sunny and nice;SE;7;53%;0%;11
Duluth, MN;80;62;83;62;Sunny and warm;W;7;52%;2%;8
El Paso, TX;89;72;88;71;Blowing dust;ESE;12;48%;7%;9
Fairbanks, AK;80;57;82;61;Periods of sun;NNE;3;55%;60%;4
Fargo, ND;77;57;83;59;Partly sunny;S;6;62%;2%;8
Grand Junction, CO;102;70;97;68;Partly sunny, warm;SE;8;30%;17%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;77;56;79;57;A t-storm in spots;NNW;7;58%;44%;9
Hartford, CT;84;66;73;64;Cooler, a.m. showers;NW;6;80%;100%;3
Helena, MT;89;59;90;60;Sun and some clouds;SSW;5;44%;44%;9
Honolulu, HI;87;79;89;79;A passing shower;ENE;14;55%;66%;9
Houston, TX;92;77;90;72;A t-storm in spots;NE;8;65%;58%;9
Indianapolis, IN;76;58;82;60;Partly sunny;NW;8;53%;11%;10
Jackson, MS;91;73;82;63;A t-storm in spots;N;8;83%;54%;6
Jacksonville, FL;89;73;91;73;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;6;70%;80%;10
Juneau, AK;73;54;68;54;Spotty showers;E;9;72%;80%;3
Kansas City, MO;83;61;81;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;7;52%;0%;10
Knoxville, TN;82;69;80;59;Rain at times;NNE;5;74%;71%;4
Las Vegas, NV;108;84;102;80;A t-storm around;NNW;7;26%;64%;11
Lexington, KY;79;62;80;56;Decreasing clouds;NNW;8;62%;5%;11
Little Rock, AR;86;67;84;61;Mostly sunny;NE;9;54%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;84;69;87;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;51%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;85;66;90;68;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;48%;1%;11
Louisville, KY;80;61;82;62;Sun, some clouds;NNW;7;56%;2%;10
Madison, WI;76;59;80;60;Mostly sunny;NW;7;58%;35%;9
Memphis, TN;88;67;82;63;Decreasing clouds;NNE;13;58%;0%;11
Miami, FL;90;78;89;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SSW;8;70%;80%;10
Milwaukee, WI;73;61;78;62;A t-storm in spots;N;10;57%;47%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;79;60;82;63;Sunny and nice;WSW;9;49%;9%;9
Mobile, AL;86;76;86;71;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;6;75%;87%;5
Montgomery, AL;88;72;79;67;Thunderstorms;NNE;5;83%;80%;3
Mt. Washington, NH;52;44;50;39;Brief a.m. showers;WNW;21;92%;81%;2
Nashville, TN;86;65;83;59;Clearing;N;8;61%;5%;9
New Orleans, LA;85;76;85;74;Thunderstorms;N;7;78%;87%;5
New York, NY;89;68;74;68;Showers;NNE;7;82%;100%;3
Newark, NJ;90;69;75;66;Showers;N;6;80%;96%;3
Norfolk, VA;97;76;82;68;Thunderstorms;NNE;10;81%;90%;3
Oklahoma City, OK;87;65;85;61;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;9;55%;0%;11
Olympia, WA;81;55;75;53;Variable cloudiness;SW;5;62%;29%;5
Omaha, NE;81;56;80;60;Sunny and pleasant;WSW;5;58%;1%;10
Orlando, FL;93;73;90;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;77%;78%;11
Philadelphia, PA;96;69;78;67;Showers;NNW;6;78%;100%;3
Phoenix, AZ;106;88;106;87;Blowing dust;SE;11;30%;53%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;74;63;77;57;Clearing, less humid;NNW;6;64%;30%;7
Portland, ME;76;63;69;62;Cooler;WSW;7;81%;65%;2
Portland, OR;85;60;80;55;More clouds than sun;NNW;5;58%;14%;8
Providence, RI;84;67;70;63;Heavy morning rain;W;6;86%;82%;3
Raleigh, NC;96;74;83;64;Heavy thunderstorms;NE;8;80%;89%;3
Reno, NV;95;65;93;61;Mostly sunny;W;9;25%;8%;11
Richmond, VA;96;71;73;63;Rain at times;W;7;91%;87%;3
Roswell, NM;89;68;87;66;Some sun, pleasant;W;8;57%;21%;7
Sacramento, CA;97;60;98;63;Sunshine and warm;S;6;38%;3%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;103;74;101;76;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;12;22%;7%;11
San Antonio, TX;96;77;93;72;Partly sunny;NE;8;53%;25%;11
San Diego, CA;76;68;79;69;Partly sunny;NW;7;66%;24%;10
San Francisco, CA;69;57;67;56;Low clouds, then sun;WSW;12;66%;1%;10
Savannah, GA;92;73;92;70;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;9;63%;84%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;83;59;75;57;More clouds than sun;SSE;6;63%;66%;5
Sioux Falls, SD;79;54;80;57;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;2;60%;1%;9
Spokane, WA;94;62;95;60;Mostly sunny, warm;S;3;34%;64%;8
Springfield, IL;83;58;83;61;Sunshine and nice;NNW;10;55%;12%;10
St. Louis, MO;80;61;82;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;7;52%;1%;10
Tampa, FL;89;74;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SW;6;81%;80%;10
Toledo, OH;78;56;77;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NNW;5;53%;44%;10
Tucson, AZ;101;80;100;78;A t-storm around;SSE;12;40%;73%;11
Tulsa, OK;86;65;84;62;Mostly sunny;NE;7;58%;0%;11
Vero Beach, FL;91;70;90;72;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;7;74%;81%;7
Washington, DC;94;69;77;66;Spotty showers;W;6;74%;68%;3
Wichita, KS;85;60;82;59;Sunny and nice;E;7;52%;0%;11
Wilmington, DE;91;69;77;66;Showers;WNW;7;80%;73%;3
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.