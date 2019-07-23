US Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;75;60;80;58;Mostly sunny, warmer;WNW;6;58%;4%;9
Albuquerque, NM;87;67;91;69;Clouds and sun;N;7;44%;44%;12
Anchorage, AK;73;58;66;55;Brief a.m. showers;W;8;81%;84%;1
Asheville, NC;71;55;78;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;7;57%;3%;11
Atlanta, GA;83;65;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;E;6;58%;1%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;77;69;79;68;Some sun;NW;12;65%;38%;7
Austin, TX;93;71;92;65;Sunlit, low humidity;NNE;6;39%;0%;12
Baltimore, MD;78;68;84;67;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;52%;33%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;81;67;87;66;Turning sunny;NNE;7;58%;2%;12
Billings, MT;99;70;99;61;A t-storm around;NNW;13;35%;42%;9
Birmingham, AL;82;63;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;7;52%;3%;11
Bismarck, ND;82;62;86;66;Partly sunny;SSE;10;65%;60%;8
Boise, ID;95;66;90;58;Sunny;NNE;9;32%;0%;9
Boston, MA;68;64;76;64;Warmer with clearing;SSW;7;61%;5%;9
Bridgeport, CT;73;65;80;63;Warmer;NW;6;61%;14%;8
Buffalo, NY;77;59;76;61;Partly sunny;SSW;6;57%;25%;9
Burlington, VT;82;59;78;58;Partly sunny;ESE;6;53%;8%;9
Caribou, ME;76;55;73;49;Clouds and sun, nice;N;6;56%;22%;4
Casper, WY;94;59;92;57;A t-storm around;WNW;12;32%;48%;10
Charleston, SC;89;70;81;70;A shower or t-storm;NNE;7;81%;63%;3
Charleston, WV;80;56;81;57;Mostly sunny, nice;NNE;4;60%;7%;10
Charlotte, NC;80;63;84;63;Mostly sunny, nice;NE;6;58%;4%;11
Cheyenne, WY;83;57;85;62;A t-storm around;WNW;8;51%;64%;11
Chicago, IL;78;65;78;65;Sun, some clouds;SSE;7;53%;15%;10
Cleveland, OH;76;64;75;64;Partly sunny, nice;S;9;59%;28%;10
Columbia, SC;90;66;87;66;Some sun;NE;6;60%;8%;11
Columbus, OH;80;57;78;56;Partly sunny;NNE;6;63%;30%;10
Concord, NH;74;54;81;53;Warmer;NW;9;53%;5%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;69;88;67;Sunny and delightful;E;8;48%;0%;11
Denver, CO;89;62;93;64;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;44%;54%;11
Des Moines, IA;82;61;83;63;Lots of sun, nice;SSE;4;55%;3%;10
Detroit, MI;80;59;80;61;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;6;53%;4%;9
Dodge City, KS;86;58;87;64;Mostly sunny;SE;13;45%;1%;11
Duluth, MN;84;64;84;62;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;7;54%;12%;8
El Paso, TX;88;71;92;71;Mostly sunny;SE;7;39%;0%;12
Fairbanks, AK;85;61;76;56;A couple of showers;WSW;4;60%;72%;3
Fargo, ND;82;59;84;66;Partly sunny;SSE;9;67%;43%;8
Grand Junction, CO;99;71;93;67;A t-storm around;WSW;7;36%;64%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;77;54;81;59;Partly sunny;W;5;50%;3%;9
Hartford, CT;73;64;82;61;Warmer;NW;6;57%;30%;9
Helena, MT;93;61;86;51;Mostly sunny, breezy;W;15;37%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;79;91;78;Mostly sunny;ENE;16;53%;34%;13
Houston, TX;89;72;91;69;Mostly sunny;NE;7;46%;1%;12
Indianapolis, IN;82;60;81;60;Partly sunny;NNE;7;52%;3%;10
Jackson, MS;82;63;85;64;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;9;55%;1%;11
Jacksonville, FL;89;73;82;71;Thunderstorms;W;6;87%;92%;3
Juneau, AK;69;52;63;50;Showers;E;11;78%;91%;2
Kansas City, MO;82;63;84;65;Nice with sunshine;SE;4;51%;3%;10
Knoxville, TN;79;58;81;59;Sunshine and nice;NNE;5;57%;2%;11
Las Vegas, NV;102;77;103;83;A t-storm around;SW;7;30%;64%;11
Lexington, KY;80;56;81;58;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;62%;8%;11
Little Rock, AR;84;61;85;62;Sunshine and nice;ENE;7;56%;0%;11
Long Beach, CA;96;71;89;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;46%;7%;11
Los Angeles, CA;92;68;92;69;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;44%;5%;11
Louisville, KY;82;62;83;61;Sunshine, pleasant;NNE;7;54%;3%;10
Madison, WI;79;60;83;63;Some sun;WSW;4;59%;33%;9
Memphis, TN;82;64;84;64;Partly sunny;NE;8;59%;4%;10
Miami, FL;91;78;89;78;A heavy thunderstorm;SW;8;71%;67%;12
Milwaukee, WI;76;60;79;64;Sun, some clouds;SSW;6;54%;22%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;83;63;84;65;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;7;50%;9%;9
Mobile, AL;86;72;90;70;Partly sunny;NNE;7;55%;9%;12
Montgomery, AL;82;66;83;63;Partly sunny;NNE;6;61%;4%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;48;40;50;38;Windy;NNW;27;77%;11%;4
Nashville, TN;82;60;84;60;Sunshine and nice;N;6;52%;3%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;74;87;74;Turning sunny;NNE;8;59%;6%;12
New York, NY;74;66;81;68;Clouds and sun, nice;WNW;7;58%;31%;10
Newark, NJ;74;66;82;65;Clouds and sun;WNW;6;57%;31%;10
Norfolk, VA;80;68;81;69;A shower or two;NE;9;69%;80%;6
Oklahoma City, OK;86;61;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;SE;5;53%;0%;11
Olympia, WA;71;54;78;51;Periods of sun;NNW;6;54%;12%;8
Omaha, NE;82;62;82;66;Sunshine, pleasant;SE;8;56%;3%;10
Orlando, FL;92;74;88;73;Thunderstorms;SW;11;81%;73%;11
Philadelphia, PA;75;67;82;66;Clouds and sun;SW;6;58%;26%;10
Phoenix, AZ;106;87;106;89;A p.m. thunderstorm;SW;6;34%;71%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;78;57;78;58;Partly sunny;NW;5;63%;28%;10
Portland, ME;69;62;75;62;Partly sunny, warmer;WSW;6;60%;7%;8
Portland, OR;78;56;80;56;Partly sunny;NNW;5;51%;7%;9
Providence, RI;70;63;79;61;Warmer;S;6;61%;11%;8
Raleigh, NC;84;64;84;64;Nice with some sun;NE;7;67%;10%;11
Reno, NV;90;62;95;64;Mostly sunny;W;7;24%;2%;11
Richmond, VA;70;63;83;62;Partly sunny, warmer;N;7;66%;22%;11
Roswell, NM;88;65;92;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;39%;5%;12
Sacramento, CA;98;63;100;62;Sunny and warm;SSW;4;31%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;101;77;94;71;Clouds and sun;E;8;35%;40%;10
San Antonio, TX;93;71;92;65;Sunny, low humidity;ENE;7;42%;0%;12
San Diego, CA;79;69;80;69;Mostly sunny;SW;7;64%;18%;11
San Francisco, CA;73;56;69;57;Fog, then sun;SW;9;61%;0%;9
Savannah, GA;93;68;84;67;Thunderstorms;NE;7;75%;74%;3
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;71;58;78;57;Partly sunny;NNE;7;52%;16%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;81;57;81;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;60%;19%;9
Spokane, WA;97;60;80;53;Mostly sunny, cooler;S;16;36%;7%;8
Springfield, IL;84;60;84;60;Partly sunny;N;6;59%;28%;10
St. Louis, MO;83;63;84;64;Partly sunny;ENE;5;56%;7%;10
Tampa, FL;85;77;86;75;Thunderstorms;SSW;8;84%;84%;5
Toledo, OH;78;56;77;57;Partly sunny;S;3;60%;4%;10
Tucson, AZ;97;78;100;79;A p.m. t-storm;WNW;6;42%;71%;12
Tulsa, OK;85;61;86;62;Sunny and nice;E;5;55%;0%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;69;90;71;A heavy thunderstorm;S;10;78%;68%;11
Washington, DC;77;66;84;65;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;7;61%;20%;10
Wichita, KS;84;59;84;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;6;55%;0%;11
Wilmington, DE;76;67;83;65;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;61%;34%;10
