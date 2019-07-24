US Forecast for Thursday, July 25, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;80;58;82;60;Sun, some clouds;WSW;5;55%;14%;9
Albuquerque, NM;92;70;92;68;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;39%;78%;10
Anchorage, AK;65;54;67;53;Variable cloudiness;WSW;6;71%;65%;3
Asheville, NC;76;54;80;58;Lots of sun, nice;E;5;59%;4%;11
Atlanta, GA;84;64;86;66;Sunshine and nice;E;5;49%;8%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;79;69;83;69;Lots of sun, nice;SW;7;56%;2%;10
Austin, TX;90;68;93;67;Mostly sunny, nice;E;3;38%;0%;12
Baltimore, MD;85;68;88;69;Sunshine, pleasant;WNW;4;44%;4%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;87;67;90;70;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;55%;9%;12
Billings, MT;97;62;92;59;Mostly sunny;W;7;27%;5%;9
Birmingham, AL;86;63;88;66;Mostly sunny, nice;E;5;48%;4%;11
Bismarck, ND;81;67;87;59;Mostly sunny;SW;9;49%;6%;8
Boise, ID;89;59;96;67;Mostly sunny;NE;6;21%;0%;9
Boston, MA;77;64;79;66;Sunshine and nice;S;7;59%;5%;9
Bridgeport, CT;81;63;81;64;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;55%;4%;10
Buffalo, NY;78;62;78;65;Hazy sun;SW;9;59%;26%;9
Burlington, VT;80;59;82;62;Partly sunny;SSE;5;52%;29%;7
Caribou, ME;74;48;77;55;Mostly sunny;N;4;49%;6%;8
Casper, WY;96;56;91;52;Partly sunny;ENE;8;33%;4%;10
Charleston, SC;83;71;87;73;Clouds and sun;ENE;8;61%;31%;11
Charleston, WV;80;58;84;60;Mostly sunny;E;4;62%;1%;10
Charlotte, NC;84;62;85;65;Partly sunny;ENE;6;54%;7%;11
Cheyenne, WY;88;62;83;59;Sunny intervals;SSW;8;40%;20%;9
Chicago, IL;80;63;82;68;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;50%;10%;10
Cleveland, OH;75;65;80;68;Hazy sunshine;SSE;6;58%;4%;10
Columbia, SC;86;65;88;67;Clouds and sun;NE;6;52%;10%;11
Columbus, OH;78;56;83;61;Hazy sunshine;E;5;59%;8%;10
Concord, NH;81;54;82;56;Partly sunny;W;5;55%;27%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;68;89;68;Mostly sunny;ENE;8;44%;0%;11
Denver, CO;94;64;87;63;Periods of sun;SSW;7;38%;44%;8
Des Moines, IA;82;63;82;69;Mostly sunny;S;10;56%;39%;10
Detroit, MI;81;61;86;64;Hazy sun;SSW;5;52%;0%;9
Dodge City, KS;90;62;92;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;18;42%;15%;11
Duluth, MN;86;63;79;64;A t-storm in spots;SSW;11;61%;74%;8
El Paso, TX;92;71;97;73;Partly sunny, warm;SE;7;25%;55%;12
Fairbanks, AK;80;58;74;58;Mostly cloudy, smoky;W;5;61%;81%;2
Fargo, ND;82;67;85;64;A strong t-storm;SSW;12;79%;80%;6
Grand Junction, CO;96;69;91;67;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;42%;63%;7
Grand Rapids, MI;80;59;84;63;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;3%;9
Hartford, CT;82;61;83;62;Sunshine and nice;SW;5;55%;6%;9
Helena, MT;87;50;87;52;Sunny and beautiful;SW;10;22%;0%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;78;89;78;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;56%;44%;13
Houston, TX;90;70;93;72;Mostly sunny;E;6;51%;5%;12
Indianapolis, IN;81;59;84;62;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;5;54%;4%;10
Jackson, MS;86;65;88;66;Mostly sunny;NNE;5;52%;3%;11
Jacksonville, FL;80;72;85;72;A shower or t-storm;E;6;76%;81%;4
Juneau, AK;63;50;60;53;Periods of rain;ENE;7;83%;92%;1
Kansas City, MO;85;67;86;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;8;51%;4%;10
Knoxville, TN;81;59;84;63;Sunny and nice;ENE;5;57%;3%;11
Las Vegas, NV;101;84;101;83;A t-storm around;NNE;6;32%;64%;11
Lexington, KY;80;58;83;60;Sunny and nice;NE;5;61%;3%;11
Little Rock, AR;86;61;86;63;Mostly sunny;ENE;7;52%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;99;72;85;69;Partial sunshine;S;6;53%;1%;11
Los Angeles, CA;95;69;87;67;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;6;50%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;83;61;85;63;Sunny and pleasant;ENE;6;54%;4%;10
Madison, WI;82;61;83;65;Mostly sunny, nice;S;7;61%;20%;9
Memphis, TN;86;63;86;66;Nice with sunshine;NE;7;53%;2%;11
Miami, FL;90;77;90;77;Thunderstorms;NNW;7;73%;80%;11
Milwaukee, WI;79;64;83;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;9;51%;12%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;84;66;79;66;Partly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;58%;57%;6
Mobile, AL;90;70;91;71;Partly sunny;E;7;53%;7%;11
Montgomery, AL;85;63;86;66;Mostly sunny;E;6;54%;7%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;55;39;53;44;Clouds and sun;W;18;79%;15%;4
Nashville, TN;84;60;86;63;Sunny and pleasant;NE;5;51%;1%;11
New Orleans, LA;87;75;88;75;Mostly sunny;SE;9;55%;30%;12
New York, NY;82;68;83;70;Nice with sunshine;SSW;6;48%;3%;10
Newark, NJ;82;65;84;66;Nice with sunshine;WSW;5;46%;4%;10
Norfolk, VA;80;70;84;68;Partly sunny;ENE;9;58%;7%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;87;63;88;64;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;9;48%;0%;11
Olympia, WA;78;50;84;53;Sunny and nice;NNE;6;48%;5%;8
Omaha, NE;82;66;79;71;A shower in the p.m.;SSE;14;64%;66%;8
Orlando, FL;90;75;86;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNE;7;80%;89%;6
Philadelphia, PA;84;66;85;68;Mostly sunny, nice;W;6;48%;5%;10
Phoenix, AZ;103;86;106;88;Warm with some sun;W;7;35%;22%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;78;58;82;62;Hazy sunshine;ENE;4;59%;27%;10
Portland, ME;79;61;75;61;Partial sunshine;SSW;7;57%;2%;9
Portland, OR;80;57;88;60;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;6;45%;3%;9
Providence, RI;80;61;82;63;Mostly sunny, nice;S;6;56%;6%;9
Raleigh, NC;84;64;86;64;Partly sunny;E;6;58%;6%;11
Reno, NV;95;63;94;67;Partly sunny;W;7;26%;9%;11
Richmond, VA;84;62;86;63;Partly sunny;ESE;6;58%;4%;11
Roswell, NM;94;68;96;67;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;14;29%;57%;12
Sacramento, CA;99;62;97;63;Partly sunny, warm;SSW;5;32%;1%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;95;72;96;73;Clouds and sun;ESE;8;33%;2%;10
San Antonio, TX;92;65;93;65;Mostly sunny;E;6;42%;0%;12
San Diego, CA;82;69;79;68;Low clouds and fog;SW;6;63%;7%;11
San Francisco, CA;76;57;67;58;Low clouds and fog;WSW;10;66%;3%;9
Savannah, GA;85;68;88;71;A t-storm in spots;E;9;60%;57%;10
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;57;82;59;Sunny and pleasant;NNE;8;45%;5%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;82;65;77;65;A morning t-storm;SSE;15;70%;80%;6
Spokane, WA;80;52;86;55;Sunny and warmer;S;5;28%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;85;59;85;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;5;57%;21%;10
St. Louis, MO;85;64;86;65;Nice with sunshine;SE;5;60%;9%;10
Tampa, FL;84;76;85;74;Showers and t-storms;SE;7;83%;75%;4
Toledo, OH;78;58;82;61;Hazy sunshine;SSW;1;56%;1%;10
Tucson, AZ;99;76;101;79;A t-storm around;W;6;44%;64%;12
Tulsa, OK;87;64;88;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;52%;0%;11
Vero Beach, FL;93;72;90;72;Thunderstorms;WSW;8;77%;85%;10
Washington, DC;85;65;87;66;Mostly sunny;NW;6;54%;3%;10
Wichita, KS;86;63;89;67;Partly sunny, nice;SSE;10;49%;3%;11
Wilmington, DE;83;65;85;67;Mostly sunny;W;6;53%;3%;10
