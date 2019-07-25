US Forecast for Friday, July 26, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;83;61;86;63;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;3;54%;8%;9
Albuquerque, NM;95;68;92;68;A heavy thunderstorm;N;6;43%;66%;10
Anchorage, AK;67;55;63;54;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;5;77%;86%;1
Asheville, NC;80;59;79;60;Partly sunny;E;5;63%;26%;10
Atlanta, GA;86;65;86;65;Mostly sunny;E;5;54%;13%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;81;69;83;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;55%;3%;10
Austin, TX;92;69;94;71;Mostly sunny;ESE;3;41%;5%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;70;90;71;Mostly sunny;SW;3;43%;5%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;90;69;92;72;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;60%;59%;11
Billings, MT;91;58;92;66;Sunshine;SSE;6;29%;6%;9
Birmingham, AL;88;65;89;67;Partly sunny;E;5;51%;5%;11
Bismarck, ND;86;58;86;57;Sunny;NW;11;45%;4%;8
Boise, ID;95;66;93;68;Partly sunny;SE;6;21%;6%;7
Boston, MA;79;66;83;68;Mostly sunny;S;7;59%;3%;9
Bridgeport, CT;82;64;84;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;57%;3%;10
Buffalo, NY;78;63;81;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;7;61%;21%;9
Burlington, VT;84;62;87;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;51%;11%;9
Caribou, ME;78;56;85;58;Partly sunny;S;4;51%;11%;8
Casper, WY;94;52;91;58;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;33%;6%;10
Charleston, SC;86;73;86;71;Partly sunny;ENE;8;59%;30%;8
Charleston, WV;84;60;88;64;Mostly sunny;SE;3;59%;7%;10
Charlotte, NC;86;64;86;65;Some sun, pleasant;NE;5;55%;17%;11
Cheyenne, WY;85;58;85;61;Partly sunny, nice;NNW;7;36%;4%;11
Chicago, IL;83;68;84;71;Clouds and sun;SSW;9;57%;24%;9
Cleveland, OH;80;67;82;71;Plenty of sunshine;ESE;6;58%;30%;10
Columbia, SC;89;67;89;65;Mostly cloudy;E;6;52%;10%;9
Columbus, OH;82;60;85;64;Plenty of sunshine;SSE;5;60%;11%;10
Concord, NH;83;56;87;59;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;3%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;89;69;91;72;Partly sunny;SE;8;44%;1%;11
Denver, CO;87;63;92;64;Mostly sunny;W;6;31%;7%;11
Des Moines, IA;81;69;87;69;Clouds and sun;SSW;15;53%;33%;10
Detroit, MI;84;64;86;66;Plenty of sunshine;S;6;58%;23%;9
Dodge City, KS;94;68;94;67;Sun and some clouds;SSW;15;40%;12%;11
Duluth, MN;83;64;83;65;Strong thunderstorms;WSW;11;71%;73%;4
El Paso, TX;98;75;100;76;Clouds and sunshine;ESE;7;21%;19%;12
Fairbanks, AK;74;59;67;52;Cloudy;NNW;4;74%;69%;1
Fargo, ND;84;63;86;61;Partly sunny;W;11;60%;16%;8
Grand Junction, CO;89;67;91;66;A t-storm around;SE;7;43%;54%;10
Grand Rapids, MI;84;63;84;69;Mostly sunny;S;8;62%;29%;9
Hartford, CT;85;62;88;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;54%;4%;9
Helena, MT;88;52;91;60;Mostly sunny;S;4;26%;25%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;76;90;75;Mostly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;92;70;93;75;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;55%;21%;12
Indianapolis, IN;83;62;86;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;56%;11%;10
Jackson, MS;88;66;90;69;Partly sunny;ESE;4;52%;2%;10
Jacksonville, FL;86;73;85;73;A p.m. t-storm;ENE;7;77%;88%;4
Juneau, AK;61;52;62;54;Periods of rain;ESE;8;87%;88%;1
Kansas City, MO;85;70;88;70;Sunny and nice;S;11;49%;10%;10
Knoxville, TN;84;63;86;65;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;4;57%;14%;11
Las Vegas, NV;98;83;104;86;Mostly sunny;NW;6;29%;15%;11
Lexington, KY;83;60;87;63;Sunshine, pleasant;SSE;5;60%;8%;10
Little Rock, AR;86;62;88;65;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;6;55%;1%;11
Long Beach, CA;97;71;88;69;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;93;68;89;67;Mostly sunny, warm;S;6;48%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;85;63;88;66;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;5;56%;8%;10
Madison, WI;83;64;83;70;Partly sunny;SSW;8;62%;44%;5
Memphis, TN;87;67;88;70;Mostly sunny, nice;E;4;55%;4%;11
Miami, FL;90;77;89;79;A shower or t-storm;ESE;7;68%;80%;10
Milwaukee, WI;85;65;83;70;Mostly sunny, breezy;SSW;14;54%;36%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;82;68;87;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;12;59%;55%;6
Mobile, AL;91;72;91;73;A p.m. t-storm;ESE;6;58%;58%;11
Montgomery, AL;86;66;85;67;Partly sunny;E;6;58%;6%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;54;45;58;49;Mostly sunny;SW;13;74%;4%;10
Nashville, TN;87;63;89;66;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;4;53%;7%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;75;88;76;A shower or t-storm;SE;8;62%;66%;12
New York, NY;85;70;85;70;Sunny and beautiful;S;5;50%;3%;10
Newark, NJ;85;66;87;67;Sunny and pleasant;S;5;49%;28%;10
Norfolk, VA;83;69;84;68;Nice with sunshine;ENE;8;58%;27%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;88;64;90;67;Clouds and sun;SSE;9;51%;2%;10
Olympia, WA;85;55;84;60;Mostly sunny;SW;6;53%;59%;8
Omaha, NE;79;71;89;71;Partly sunny, warmer;S;15;54%;36%;10
Orlando, FL;83;71;88;73;Thunderstorms;E;4;79%;85%;6
Philadelphia, PA;86;67;88;69;Mostly sunny;S;4;47%;8%;10
Phoenix, AZ;107;88;108;89;Mostly sunny and hot;W;7;29%;32%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;81;61;85;65;Mostly sunny;SE;4;57%;17%;10
Portland, ME;76;61;78;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;64%;2%;9
Portland, OR;89;60;90;61;Mostly sunny;N;5;46%;15%;8
Providence, RI;82;62;86;64;Mostly sunny;S;6;54%;27%;9
Raleigh, NC;86;63;87;64;Sunshine, pleasant;E;6;57%;10%;11
Reno, NV;93;67;87;62;Partly sunny;WNW;7;33%;30%;10
Richmond, VA;86;64;86;64;Mostly sunny;SE;5;56%;7%;10
Roswell, NM;96;68;96;68;Clouds and sun;SSE;15;26%;34%;11
Sacramento, CA;100;63;96;60;Sunshine and warm;SSW;6;35%;4%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;94;73;89;67;Partly sunny;SSE;9;41%;70%;10
San Antonio, TX;92;65;94;70;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;46%;4%;12
San Diego, CA;82;68;80;70;Patchy fog, then sun;WNW;7;68%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;58;69;57;Patchy fog, then sun;WSW;10;68%;4%;10
Savannah, GA;89;71;87;70;A shower or t-storm;ENE;10;62%;60%;7
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;85;60;84;64;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;51%;30%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;81;68;90;66;Warmer;SSE;6;60%;44%;9
Spokane, WA;87;54;94;63;Partly sunny, warm;S;2;29%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;86;62;85;65;Mostly sunny;S;9;59%;30%;10
St. Louis, MO;87;65;86;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;57%;22%;10
Tampa, FL;82;73;87;73;Thunderstorms;ENE;6;83%;79%;9
Toledo, OH;82;61;84;64;Mostly sunny;N;3;60%;17%;9
Tucson, AZ;101;79;103;82;Clouds and sun, hot;WNW;7;37%;16%;12
Tulsa, OK;88;65;89;67;Sun and clouds, nice;S;7;50%;2%;11
Vero Beach, FL;88;70;88;73;Thunderstorms;S;6;80%;84%;9
Washington, DC;87;66;89;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;50%;2%;10
Wichita, KS;89;67;90;68;Partly sunny;SSE;12;48%;5%;10
Wilmington, DE;86;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;52%;6%;10
