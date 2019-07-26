US Forecast for Saturday, July 27, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;86;61;87;65;Mostly sunny;S;5;56%;37%;9
Albuquerque, NM;92;67;91;67;A p.m. t-storm;NNW;6;42%;63%;12
Anchorage, AK;61;55;65;55;Rain and drizzle;SSE;6;77%;85%;1
Asheville, NC;80;60;82;62;Mostly sunny;ENE;4;67%;34%;11
Atlanta, GA;86;65;87;66;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;55%;29%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;82;69;83;71;Mostly sunny;S;7;59%;2%;10
Austin, TX;94;70;95;73;Mostly sunny;SE;3;50%;2%;12
Baltimore, MD;87;71;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;3;45%;13%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;91;72;90;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;67%;66%;7
Billings, MT;93;65;92;64;Partly sunny;WSW;8;33%;14%;7
Birmingham, AL;88;67;90;67;Mostly sunny;ESE;5;50%;7%;11
Bismarck, ND;87;56;88;65;Partly sunny;SSE;5;49%;27%;8
Boise, ID;88;68;95;61;Mostly sunny;N;7;27%;6%;9
Boston, MA;82;67;81;67;Partly sunny;SSW;8;59%;11%;9
Bridgeport, CT;84;66;82;67;Mostly sunny;S;6;63%;24%;10
Buffalo, NY;81;66;82;72;Mostly sunny;S;9;61%;41%;9
Burlington, VT;89;65;89;69;Mostly sunny;S;7;48%;39%;9
Caribou, ME;86;59;88;61;Mostly sunny;S;6;52%;26%;8
Casper, WY;93;59;84;55;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;8;42%;64%;7
Charleston, SC;86;73;87;70;Partly sunny;E;8;57%;14%;11
Charleston, WV;86;63;89;65;Mostly sunny;S;5;59%;7%;10
Charlotte, NC;88;65;88;65;Mostly sunny, nice;SSE;4;54%;7%;11
Cheyenne, WY;86;61;77;61;A t-storm around;S;8;58%;64%;8
Chicago, IL;85;72;87;73;Warm with some sun;SW;12;58%;61%;9
Cleveland, OH;83;70;86;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;9;55%;24%;9
Columbia, SC;89;65;90;65;Mostly sunny;E;5;52%;9%;11
Columbus, OH;85;63;87;67;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;7;62%;17%;10
Concord, NH;86;57;86;59;Mostly sunny;SE;5;61%;27%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;90;69;93;75;Mostly sunny;SE;8;46%;2%;11
Denver, CO;92;64;87;63;A p.m. thunderstorm;NE;6;43%;63%;10
Des Moines, IA;88;70;88;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;55%;28%;10
Detroit, MI;86;67;87;71;Some sun, more humid;SW;9;60%;37%;9
Dodge City, KS;91;68;94;69;Mostly sunny;S;15;40%;12%;11
Duluth, MN;84;64;83;62;Clouds and sun;WSW;7;60%;8%;6
El Paso, TX;101;78;100;77;Partly sunny and hot;NW;8;25%;19%;12
Fairbanks, AK;61;53;65;52;Showers around;NNW;3;80%;75%;1
Fargo, ND;88;61;84;65;Partly sunny;S;7;70%;8%;8
Grand Junction, CO;94;66;91;62;A t-storm in spots;E;8;45%;51%;9
Grand Rapids, MI;83;69;86;71;Partly sunny;SW;12;66%;63%;9
Hartford, CT;87;65;85;65;Mostly sunny;S;6;59%;28%;9
Helena, MT;93;62;90;56;Partly sunny;W;7;28%;11%;9
Honolulu, HI;88;78;89;78;Sunshine and breezy;ENE;17;55%;44%;13
Houston, TX;93;76;92;77;A shower or t-storm;SSE;6;64%;73%;11
Indianapolis, IN;86;65;88;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;15%;10
Jackson, MS;90;69;91;70;Partly sunny;SSW;4;57%;14%;11
Jacksonville, FL;85;73;85;73;Thunderstorms;NE;8;78%;82%;5
Juneau, AK;63;54;61;53;Periods of rain;ESE;9;88%;91%;1
Kansas City, MO;88;71;90;73;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;49%;9%;10
Knoxville, TN;86;65;87;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;62%;33%;10
Las Vegas, NV;105;85;107;87;Mostly sunny;NW;6;18%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;86;63;89;66;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;61%;16%;10
Little Rock, AR;88;66;90;68;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;6%;11
Long Beach, CA;93;70;87;68;Sunshine;S;6;51%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;91;67;90;67;Sunny and warm;SSW;5;49%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;88;67;90;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;56%;18%;10
Madison, WI;83;71;86;68;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;66%;73%;9
Memphis, TN;89;69;90;70;Mostly sunny;SE;5;55%;5%;11
Miami, FL;89;78;89;79;A heavy p.m. t-storm;ESE;7;66%;73%;12
Milwaukee, WI;83;73;86;70;Partly sunny, breezy;SW;17;55%;64%;9
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;87;67;86;67;Partly sunny;W;7;52%;26%;6
Mobile, AL;91;73;91;71;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;7;60%;57%;9
Montgomery, AL;88;67;87;66;Sun and some clouds;ESE;6;58%;9%;11
Mt. Washington, NH;60;49;58;49;Mostly sunny;SSW;10;76%;27%;10
Nashville, TN;89;66;91;67;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;5;52%;15%;11
New Orleans, LA;88;76;88;75;A shower or t-storm;SSE;7;66%;74%;6
New York, NY;87;69;85;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;55%;17%;10
Newark, NJ;87;67;86;69;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;53%;30%;10
Norfolk, VA;84;66;85;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;7;56%;2%;11
Oklahoma City, OK;89;66;92;70;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;51%;4%;11
Olympia, WA;86;61;77;52;Not as warm;W;8;54%;27%;6
Omaha, NE;90;72;90;73;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;56%;29%;10
Orlando, FL;89;72;90;74;Thunderstorms;ESE;5;75%;73%;6
Philadelphia, PA;90;68;89;70;Mostly sunny;S;4;49%;9%;10
Phoenix, AZ;109;90;111;90;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;24%;10%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;85;64;86;67;Mostly sunny;SW;6;56%;21%;10
Portland, ME;77;63;75;63;Mostly sunny;S;8;67%;13%;9
Portland, OR;90;62;80;56;Not as warm;NNW;5;56%;19%;4
Providence, RI;84;64;82;63;Partly sunny;SSW;6;55%;12%;9
Raleigh, NC;88;62;87;63;Lots of sun, nice;SE;5;57%;5%;11
Reno, NV;84;62;94;64;Mostly sunny;W;6;28%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;88;64;89;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;55%;3%;10
Roswell, NM;97;67;94;68;Partly sunny, breezy;SSE;15;34%;24%;10
Sacramento, CA;95;59;101;65;Sunny and hot;SW;4;37%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;89;70;89;68;Partial sunshine;SE;8;51%;27%;10
San Antonio, TX;94;67;95;75;Sunshine, more humid;SE;6;53%;7%;12
San Diego, CA;80;69;79;68;Patchy fog, then sun;W;7;64%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;64;56;72;58;Sunny and pleasant;SW;8;62%;0%;10
Savannah, GA;88;72;87;71;Partial sunshine;E;12;62%;39%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;87;63;76;58;Not as warm;NE;9;59%;41%;6
Sioux Falls, SD;91;66;89;68;A t-storm in spots;ESE;4;55%;79%;8
Spokane, WA;93;62;85;53;Sunshine, not as hot;SW;13;32%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;84;67;89;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;11;56%;10%;10
St. Louis, MO;87;67;90;70;Mostly sunny;S;7;54%;8%;10
Tampa, FL;83;73;88;73;A heavy thunderstorm;NNE;5;80%;66%;7
Toledo, OH;83;65;85;70;Partly sunny;WSW;7;60%;14%;9
Tucson, AZ;104;81;106;80;A t-storm around;W;8;34%;53%;12
Tulsa, OK;89;65;92;71;Mostly sunny;S;8;53%;3%;11
Vero Beach, FL;92;71;88;73;Thunderstorms;ESE;6;81%;73%;11
Washington, DC;88;67;91;69;Mostly sunny and hot;S;4;53%;9%;10
Wichita, KS;91;68;93;71;Mostly sunny;SSE;11;49%;6%;11
Wilmington, DE;87;67;88;69;Mostly sunny;S;5;55%;9%;10
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.