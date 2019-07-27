US Forecast for Sunday, July 28, 2019
_____
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;89;65;87;66;A t-storm in spots;S;7;60%;74%;8
Albuquerque, NM;91;68;95;70;Clouds and sun;ESE;7;34%;2%;12
Anchorage, AK;64;55;66;55;A shower in the a.m.;SSW;6;73%;66%;1
Asheville, NC;82;60;84;62;A t-storm in spots;NNW;4;63%;64%;11
Atlanta, GA;87;68;88;68;Some sun;NE;4;56%;29%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;84;72;86;74;Mostly sunny, humid;SSW;11;58%;17%;10
Austin, TX;95;73;97;76;Some sunshine;SSE;6;56%;29%;12
Baltimore, MD;90;74;94;74;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;5;44%;26%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;89;72;89;73;Showers and t-storms;S;6;74%;68%;9
Billings, MT;88;64;87;59;Mostly sunny, nice;E;10;32%;13%;9
Birmingham, AL;90;68;90;68;Sun and some clouds;E;4;52%;11%;11
Bismarck, ND;89;66;85;56;A thunderstorm;NW;9;60%;53%;8
Boise, ID;95;61;96;65;Plenty of sunshine;ENE;6;29%;1%;9
Boston, MA;82;67;90;73;Partly sunny;SW;8;55%;56%;9
Bridgeport, CT;83;68;88;71;Mostly sunny;SW;7;59%;31%;9
Buffalo, NY;83;73;79;71;Thundershower;SW;14;76%;73%;8
Burlington, VT;90;67;86;67;A t-storm in spots;S;10;60%;79%;6
Caribou, ME;88;60;84;63;Couple of t-storms;SW;9;61%;85%;6
Casper, WY;87;56;87;51;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;10;34%;5%;10
Charleston, SC;86;71;87;69;Partly sunny, nice;ESE;7;59%;8%;11
Charleston, WV;89;65;90;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;60%;8%;10
Charlotte, NC;89;66;90;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;53%;5%;11
Cheyenne, WY;79;60;82;54;Partly sunny;ENE;11;38%;7%;10
Chicago, IL;89;73;89;75;Clouds and sunshine;SSW;10;61%;55%;9
Cleveland, OH;87;73;87;74;A t-storm in spots;SSW;12;60%;73%;8
Columbia, SC;90;65;91;66;Partly sunny;SSE;4;52%;6%;11
Columbus, OH;89;67;88;67;Partly sunny, humid;SW;8;65%;26%;9
Concord, NH;86;61;90;65;A t-storm in spots;WSW;6;60%;73%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;76;95;78;Mostly sunny;SSE;10;54%;11%;11
Denver, CO;87;64;90;61;Sun and some clouds;S;7;31%;3%;11
Des Moines, IA;90;70;88;68;Breezy with some sun;SW;14;57%;70%;9
Detroit, MI;87;71;87;72;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;70%;55%;5
Dodge City, KS;96;70;95;67;A p.m. t-storm;S;15;41%;63%;11
Duluth, MN;84;64;79;65;Strong thunderstorms;SE;6;69%;90%;3
El Paso, TX;100;77;99;74;Clouds and sun, hot;SSW;7;34%;44%;11
Fairbanks, AK;68;53;66;53;Afternoon showers;WNW;5;81%;100%;1
Fargo, ND;82;63;74;59;Showers and t-storms;W;8;91%;70%;5
Grand Junction, CO;88;66;95;64;Sunny;SE;7;35%;0%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;85;70;86;73;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;72%;65%;6
Hartford, CT;84;66;91;70;Partly sunny;SW;7;57%;60%;9
Helena, MT;94;56;86;53;Mostly sunny, nice;S;8;28%;7%;9
Honolulu, HI;90;77;90;78;Partly sunny, breezy;ENE;17;58%;33%;13
Houston, TX;93;77;92;77;A p.m. t-storm;S;5;67%;64%;11
Indianapolis, IN;87;69;89;71;Mostly sunny, warm;SSW;8;60%;30%;10
Jackson, MS;91;70;91;71;A t-storm around;SSW;4;60%;43%;11
Jacksonville, FL;83;73;85;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;NE;8;76%;72%;6
Juneau, AK;61;52;58;51;Rain;ESE;12;85%;96%;1
Kansas City, MO;90;72;92;73;Mostly sunny, breezy;WSW;14;49%;60%;10
Knoxville, TN;88;65;88;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;62%;27%;11
Las Vegas, NV;106;86;109;86;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;6;14%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;89;67;89;67;Mostly sunny;SSW;6;63%;24%;10
Little Rock, AR;90;69;90;72;Partly sunny, humid;SSE;7;59%;33%;10
Long Beach, CA;93;69;84;68;Patchy fog, then sun;S;7;57%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;90;66;88;66;Mostly sunny;S;6;51%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;70;91;71;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;58%;26%;10
Madison, WI;86;68;88;71;A morning t-storm;SSW;7;68%;82%;6
Memphis, TN;91;72;90;72;Sun and some clouds;S;7;58%;16%;11
Miami, FL;90;79;90;79;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;66%;78%;11
Milwaukee, WI;90;71;87;73;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;62%;76%;6
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;86;67;81;65;A strong t-storm;W;8;71%;86%;2
Mobile, AL;91;72;92;71;A shower or t-storm;WSW;6;56%;57%;11
Montgomery, AL;88;67;88;68;Partial sunshine;ESE;5;56%;7%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;62;49;62;51;Some sun, more humid;W;16;84%;71%;5
Nashville, TN;91;68;92;68;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;54%;17%;11
New Orleans, LA;85;75;88;75;Showers and t-storms;SSW;6;66%;64%;8
New York, NY;86;72;90;75;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;8;55%;29%;10
Newark, NJ;87;70;92;73;Mostly sunny and hot;SW;7;52%;32%;10
Norfolk, VA;85;65;89;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;6;53%;4%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;92;70;94;74;Mostly sunny;SSE;12;56%;58%;11
Olympia, WA;76;50;81;51;Mostly sunny;WNW;6;53%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;91;73;87;68;A strong t-storm;WSW;13;61%;80%;9
Orlando, FL;91;75;94;75;A heavy thunderstorm;NE;5;67%;75%;10
Philadelphia, PA;90;70;92;72;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;7;51%;30%;10
Phoenix, AZ;111;90;110;89;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;7;25%;1%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;87;68;87;69;Some sun, more humid;WSW;8;63%;44%;8
Portland, ME;76;63;78;67;A t-storm in spots;SW;9;75%;76%;9
Portland, OR;80;56;84;57;Mostly sunny;NNW;6;52%;3%;8
Providence, RI;81;63;89;69;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;59%;56%;9
Raleigh, NC;87;63;91;65;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;57%;4%;11
Reno, NV;92;64;96;62;Sunny and seasonable;W;7;23%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;89;65;92;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;54%;5%;10
Roswell, NM;98;71;98;71;Partly sunny and hot;SSE;11;35%;37%;12
Sacramento, CA;100;65;104;57;Scorching sunshine;S;5;34%;0%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;88;70;95;71;Abundant sunshine;SE;8;32%;0%;10
San Antonio, TX;96;75;97;77;Partly sunny, warm;SE;9;57%;8%;12
San Diego, CA;77;68;78;67;Patchy fog, then sun;SW;7;69%;0%;10
San Francisco, CA;70;58;70;56;Sunny and nice;WSW;10;64%;2%;10
Savannah, GA;85;71;89;69;Partly sunny;ESE;9;57%;12%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;75;58;79;58;Nice with sunshine;NE;9;53%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;90;70;81;63;A strong t-storm;WNW;9;77%;69%;4
Spokane, WA;85;53;85;53;Sunny and pleasant;SSE;3;32%;0%;8
Springfield, IL;88;69;90;73;Mostly sunny and hot;S;10;56%;62%;10
St. Louis, MO;90;69;92;73;Partly sunny;S;7;55%;47%;10
Tampa, FL;88;74;88;75;A shower or t-storm;NNW;5;79%;67%;9
Toledo, OH;85;69;86;71;A morning t-storm;SSW;8;69%;66%;9
Tucson, AZ;106;81;105;79;Partly sunny and hot;WSW;8;34%;14%;12
Tulsa, OK;91;71;94;75;Mostly sunny;S;9;55%;57%;11
Vero Beach, FL;88;72;90;74;A heavy thunderstorm;SE;6;73%;81%;11
Washington, DC;91;69;94;71;Sunshine, more humid;S;6;51%;14%;10
Wichita, KS;93;70;95;72;Partly sunny;SE;13;52%;45%;11
Wilmington, DE;88;69;91;71;Mostly sunny and hot;SSW;8;55%;30%;10
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.