US Forecast for Monday, July 29, 2019
City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Albany, NY;88;66;88;68;A p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;65%;73%;9
Albuquerque, NM;95;70;94;69;Turning cloudy;SSE;9;32%;5%;12
Anchorage, AK;66;55;69;56;Partly sunny;SSW;6;72%;42%;5
Asheville, NC;85;61;84;61;Partly sunny;SSE;5;61%;27%;11
Atlanta, GA;88;68;88;69;Partly sunny;SW;4;58%;33%;11
Atlantic City, NJ;90;75;87;75;Partly sunny;SSW;12;60%;7%;10
Austin, TX;97;78;98;76;Sun and some clouds;SSE;6;54%;19%;12
Baltimore, MD;93;76;95;75;Sun, some clouds;S;4;47%;10%;10
Baton Rouge, LA;87;72;89;74;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;74%;80%;9
Billings, MT;89;60;90;62;Mostly cloudy;WSW;8;34%;22%;7
Birmingham, AL;91;69;92;70;Sun and some clouds;SSW;5;52%;15%;11
Bismarck, ND;84;57;77;52;Sunny and nice;E;8;52%;4%;8
Boise, ID;95;67;96;66;Mostly sunny and hot;E;6;28%;5%;9
Boston, MA;91;74;91;74;A t-storm in spots;SW;8;54%;49%;9
Bridgeport, CT;88;71;88;72;Some sun;SSW;7;61%;24%;9
Buffalo, NY;79;71;84;72;Sun, some clouds;S;12;71%;55%;9
Burlington, VT;89;66;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;57%;58%;7
Caribou, ME;85;63;86;65;Variable cloudiness;WSW;5;63%;31%;7
Casper, WY;90;51;91;55;Mostly sunny;E;8;33%;17%;10
Charleston, SC;87;69;87;71;Lots of sun, nice;SE;6;61%;21%;11
Charleston, WV;89;67;91;68;Partly sunny;S;6;59%;30%;10
Charlotte, NC;90;65;92;67;Mostly sunny;S;5;51%;5%;11
Cheyenne, WY;83;55;86;57;Sunshine and nice;SSE;8;39%;6%;10
Chicago, IL;89;75;81;68;Showers and t-storms;WNW;11;77%;64%;3
Cleveland, OH;88;73;88;72;A t-storm in spots;W;13;57%;64%;9
Columbia, SC;91;66;94;67;Mostly sunny;SSE;4;50%;8%;11
Columbus, OH;88;67;88;68;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;64%;74%;10
Concord, NH;91;65;91;66;Partly sunny, humid;WSW;6;58%;8%;9
Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;77;92;74;Mostly cloudy;SE;9;59%;39%;7
Denver, CO;90;61;93;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;34%;12%;11
Des Moines, IA;88;69;84;59;Mostly sunny;N;10;64%;4%;9
Detroit, MI;87;73;87;69;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;67%;78%;7
Dodge City, KS;100;66;94;67;Mostly sunny;SE;11;53%;16%;11
Duluth, MN;80;63;73;56;Sunshine, a shower;NW;12;70%;44%;6
El Paso, TX;101;77;95;76;Mostly cloudy;ESE;7;39%;44%;9
Fairbanks, AK;64;52;70;52;A shower in the p.m.;W;5;68%;67%;2
Fargo, ND;75;59;73;48;Some sun, pleasant;NNW;11;72%;2%;6
Grand Junction, CO;93;61;97;68;Sunny and very warm;SE;9;22%;2%;11
Grand Rapids, MI;86;73;78;65;A shower or t-storm;WSW;11;83%;63%;2
Hartford, CT;91;70;91;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;7;61%;75%;8
Helena, MT;88;54;88;59;Mostly cloudy;SW;5;33%;30%;7
Honolulu, HI;89;77;89;77;Partly sunny;ENE;14;56%;44%;11
Houston, TX;92;78;94;78;A t-storm in spots;S;6;66%;55%;11
Indianapolis, IN;88;71;85;69;A t-storm in spots;SSW;9;67%;75%;6
Jackson, MS;92;72;90;72;A p.m. t-storm;WSW;5;66%;66%;11
Jacksonville, FL;84;72;88;72;Variable cloudiness;ENE;7;65%;39%;10
Juneau, AK;60;50;58;47;Showers around;ESE;11;88%;70%;1
Kansas City, MO;92;73;89;66;Mostly sunny;E;8;57%;4%;10
Knoxville, TN;89;67;89;68;Mostly sunny, nice;S;5;60%;44%;11
Las Vegas, NV;109;85;111;84;Partly sunny and hot;S;9;10%;0%;11
Lexington, KY;89;68;90;69;Partly sunny;SSW;8;61%;44%;10
Little Rock, AR;90;73;87;71;Thunderstorms;SW;7;77%;81%;8
Long Beach, CA;79;68;84;67;Patchy fog, then sun;S;6;58%;0%;11
Los Angeles, CA;85;66;86;65;Patchy fog, then sun;S;5;56%;0%;11
Louisville, KY;91;71;91;71;Partly sunny, humid;SW;9;57%;77%;10
Madison, WI;87;70;81;59;A morning t-storm;NW;8;74%;59%;8
Memphis, TN;93;73;88;73;A heavy p.m. t-storm;SW;9;73%;84%;11
Miami, FL;91;79;90;78;A p.m. t-storm;SE;7;69%;64%;10
Milwaukee, WI;90;73;83;65;A shower or t-storm;NW;14;65%;59%;5
Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;77;63;76;56;Mostly sunny;NW;13;64%;16%;6
Mobile, AL;92;72;92;73;Partly sunny;SW;6;57%;43%;11
Montgomery, AL;88;67;88;68;Variable clouds;S;4;59%;9%;10
Mt. Washington, NH;60;51;63;54;Variable cloudiness;W;13;82%;15%;7
Nashville, TN;92;68;93;70;Partly sunny;W;6;54%;52%;11
New Orleans, LA;87;74;89;76;A p.m. t-storm;SW;5;66%;73%;9
New York, NY;90;75;92;76;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;39%;9
Newark, NJ;91;74;93;74;Partly sunny;SSW;7;53%;39%;9
Norfolk, VA;90;66;91;68;Sunny;SSE;6;53%;6%;10
Oklahoma City, OK;95;75;96;71;Variable cloudiness;ESE;8;54%;22%;9
Olympia, WA;81;51;80;53;Mostly sunny, nice;SSW;5;54%;3%;8
Omaha, NE;82;67;85;60;Sunny and less humid;N;10;60%;2%;9
Orlando, FL;94;74;91;74;A p.m. t-storm;E;6;71%;64%;11
Philadelphia, PA;92;72;94;73;Partly sunny;S;7;53%;12%;10
Phoenix, AZ;110;89;109;88;Partly sunny, warm;SW;7;25%;30%;11
Pittsburgh, PA;87;69;88;69;Partly sunny;S;7;61%;44%;10
Portland, ME;78;67;81;68;More clouds than sun;SSW;7;73%;7%;8
Portland, OR;83;57;84;55;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;51%;4%;8
Providence, RI;90;70;90;71;A p.m. t-storm;SSW;8;60%;73%;8
Raleigh, NC;90;65;92;66;Mostly sunny;SSE;5;56%;7%;11
Reno, NV;95;62;93;57;Mostly sunny;W;8;19%;0%;11
Richmond, VA;92;68;93;68;Partly sunny;SSE;5;53%;6%;10
Roswell, NM;102;73;96;71;A p.m. t-storm;S;8;40%;54%;12
Sacramento, CA;104;58;86;55;Sunny and cooler;S;8;49%;2%;10
Salt Lake City, UT;95;70;100;74;Warm with some sun;SE;11;24%;2%;10
San Antonio, TX;98;78;97;77;Warm with some sun;SE;9;59%;18%;12
San Diego, CA;73;66;76;67;Patchy fog, then sun;WSW;7;72%;0%;11
San Francisco, CA;73;57;66;56;Low clouds, then sun;W;13;68%;2%;9
Savannah, GA;89;67;90;69;Mostly sunny, nice;SE;7;55%;20%;11
Seattle-Tacoma, WA;81;58;82;58;Mostly sunny;WSW;6;52%;3%;8
Sioux Falls, SD;79;61;79;53;Mostly sunny;NNE;11;62%;0%;9
Spokane, WA;85;54;90;60;Nice with sunshine;S;2;30%;2%;8
Springfield, IL;89;74;83;64;A shower or t-storm;WSW;10;77%;60%;3
St. Louis, MO;91;73;83;68;A shower or t-storm;NNW;7;76%;62%;3
Tampa, FL;91;74;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;N;5;79%;63%;12
Toledo, OH;87;70;86;67;Showers and t-storms;SW;10;67%;75%;9
Tucson, AZ;104;80;103;79;Partly sunny;S;8;37%;44%;10
Tulsa, OK;94;76;93;70;A shower or t-storm;NE;6;61%;55%;9
Vero Beach, FL;88;72;89;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;75%;76%;12
Washington, DC;93;71;95;73;Some sun;SSE;6;53%;6%;10
Wichita, KS;95;70;96;68;Mostly sunny, warm;ESE;8;45%;8%;10
Wilmington, DE;91;71;93;72;Partly sunny;S;7;57%;10%;10
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather
